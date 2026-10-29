കേര വനിതാ വേദി ആരോഗ്യ ബോധവൽക്കരണ ക്യാമ്പ്

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കേര വനിതാ വേദി ആരോഗ്യ ബോധവൽക്കരണ ക്യാമ്പ്text_fields
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News Summary - KERA Vanitha Vedi Conducts Health Camp Focused on Women's Wellness
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് എറണാകുളം റസിഡൻസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ വനിതാവേദിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ പിങ്ക് ഒക്ടോബറിനോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് വനിതകൾക്കായി ബ്രസ്റ്റ് കാൻസർ ബോധവൽക്കരണ ക്യാമ്പ് നടത്തി. അബ്ബാസിയ റോയൽ ബേക് ഹാളിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ ഡോ. സരിത ക്ലാസ് എടുത്തു. ക്യാമ്പിൽ പങ്കെടുത്ത വനിതകളുടെ സംശയങ്ങൾക്ക് ഡോക്ടർ മറുപടി നൽകി.
വനിതാവേദി കൺവീനർ അൻസമോൾ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. പ്രോഗ്രാം കൺവീനർ ലിനി റോബിൻ സ്വാഗതവും രാഖിമോൾ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു. പ്രീത, മെർലി, ശ്രീജ, നൂർജഹാൻ എന്നിവർ ക്യാമ്പിന് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
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