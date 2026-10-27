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ഡ്രൈവിങ് പരിശീലകരുടെ ഫുട്ബാള് മത്സരംtext_fields
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News Summary - Football tournament for driving instructors
അജ്മാന്: അജ്മാനിലെ ഡ്രൈവിങ് പരിശീലകരുടെ ഫുട്ബാള് മത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. അജ്മാൻ സഫിയയിലെ ക്വാട്രോ സ്പോർട് സെന്റർ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ നടന്ന സോക്കര് ലീഗ് സീസണ് 2ലെ വാശിയേറിയ മത്സരത്തില് എഫ്.സി ബുസ്താനെ തോല്പ്പിച്ച് എഫ്.സി അജ്മാന് ജേതാക്കളായി. വിജയികള്ക്കുള്ള ട്രോഫി ജംസീര് ബാബു നല്കി.
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