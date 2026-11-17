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ബഹ്റൈൻ മുൻ പ്രവാസി ദമ്പതികൾ നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതരായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Former Bahrain Couple Found
മനാമ: മുൻ ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസികളും കൊല്ലം കടപ്പാക്കട സ്വദേശികളുമായ മുകുന്ദൻ അപ്പുക്കുട്ടൻ (78), ബീനാ മുകുന്ദൻ (74) എന്നിവർ വീട്ടിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. അരനൂറ്റാണ്ടോളം കാലം ബഹ്റൈൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന ഇവർ സാമൂഹിക-സാംസ്കാരിക രംഗങ്ങളിൽ നിറസാന്നിധ്യമായിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: അരുൺ, രാഹുൽ (ബഹ്റൈൻ). മരുമക്കൾ: ദിവ്യ അരുൺ, അരുണിമ രാഹുൽ (ബഹ്റൈൻ).
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