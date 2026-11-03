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    സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവൽക്കരണ ക്ലാസും സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ചെക്കപ്പും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു

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    സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവൽക്കരണ ക്ലാസും സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ചെക്കപ്പും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു
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    സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവൽക്കരണ പരിപാടിയിൽ നിന്ന്

    മനാമ: ഫ്രൻഡ്സ് സോഷ്യൽ അസോസിയേഷൻ വനിത വിഭാഗം മനാമ ഏരിയ കിംസ് ഹെൽത്ത് ഹോസ്‌പിറ്റലുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് സ്തനാർബുദ ബോധവൽക്കരണ പരിപാടിയും സൗജന്യ ആരോഗ്യ പരിശോധനയും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.

    കിംസ് ഹെൽത്ത് ഗൈനക്കോളജി സ്പെഷ്യലിസ്റ്റ് ഡോ. കൃഷ്ണപ്രിയ ലീല ക്ലാസിന് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി. ഏരിയ ഓർഗനൈസർ മെഹ്റ മൊയ്തീൻ സ്വാഗതവും സെക്രട്ടറി ഷഹീന നൗമൽ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു. റസീന അക്ബർ, നദീറ ഷാജി,സുനീറ ശമ്മാസ്, നൂറ ഷൗക്കത്തലി, ജസീന അഷ്‌റഫ്‌, റഷീദ ബദർ എന്നിവർ പരിപാടിക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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