Madhyamam
    date_range 13 March 2024 2:49 PM GMT
    date_range 13 March 2024 2:50 PM GMT

    കെട്ടിവെക്കാനുള്ള തുക പന്ന്യന് വഴിയോര കച്ചവട തൊഴിലാളികൾ നൽകി

    കെട്ടിവെക്കാനുള്ള തുക പന്ന്യന് വഴിയോര കച്ചവട തൊഴിലാളികൾ നൽകി
    എൽ ഡി എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി പന്ന്യൻ രവീന്ദ്രന് കെട്ടിവെക്കാനുള്ള തുക വഴിയോര കച്ചവട തൊഴിലാളികൾ (എ.ഐ.ടി.യു.സി) ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മൈക്കിൾ ബാസ്റ്റ്യൻ തുക കൈമാറുന്നു. 

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി പന്ന്യൻ രവീന്ദ്രന് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ കെട്ടിവെക്കാനുള്ള തുക വഴിയോര കച്ചവട തൊഴിലാളികൾ നല്കി. തിരുവനന്തപുരം പാർലമെന്റ് മണ്ഡലം കൺവെൻഷൻ ഭക്ഷ്യ വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രി ജി.ആർ. അനിൽ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. യൂനിയൻ (എ.ഐ.ടി.യു.സി) ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി മൈക്കിൾ ബാസ്റ്റ്യൻ തുക കൈമാറി

    Lok Sabhapannyan Ravindran
