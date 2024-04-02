Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Politics
    സി.പി.എമ്മിന് വ്യാജ അക്കൗണ്ടുകൾ ഉണ്ടെന്ന പ്രചാരണം വസ്തുതാ വിരുദ്ധമെന്ന് സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റ്

    സി.പി.എമ്മിന് വ്യാജ അക്കൗണ്ടുകൾ ഉണ്ടെന്ന പ്രചാരണം വസ്തുതാ വിരുദ്ധമെന്ന് സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റ്
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സി.പി.എമ്മിന് വ്യാജ അക്കൗണ്ടുകൾ ഉണ്ടെന്ന പ്രചാരണം വസ്തുതാ വിരുദ്ധമെന്ന് സി.പി എം സംസ്ഥാന സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. കൃത്യമായി അക്കൗണ്ടുകൾ സൂക്ഷിച്ച് ആദായനികുതിവകുപ്പിനും ഇലക്ഷൻ കമീഷനും പാർട്ടി നൽകാറുണ്ട്.

    വസ്തുത ഇതായിരിക്കെ ചിലർ നടത്തുന്ന പ്രചാരവേലകൾ വസ്തുതാവിരുദ്ധമാണ്. ജനങ്ങൾ ഇത് തള്ളിക്കളയണമെന്നും സി.പി.എം സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:state secretariatCPM
    News Summary - The state secretariat says that the propaganda that CPM has fake accounts is untrue
