ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ കെ.സി വേണുഗോപാൽ മൽസരിച്ചേക്കും

Posted Ondate_range 26 Feb 2024 9:08 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Feb 2024 9:08 AM GMT
ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ കെ.സി വേണുഗോപാൽ മൽസരിച്ചേക്കുംtext_fields
News Summary - KC Venugopal may contest in Alappuzha
ആലപ്പുഴ : ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി കെ.സി വേണുഗോപാൽ മൽസരിച്ചേക്കും. കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ ലോക് സഭ സീറ്റ് ചർച്ചകൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ആലപ്പുഴ സീറ്റിൽ മത്സരിക്കാൻ സംസ്ഥാന നേതൃത്വത്തെ കെ.സി വേണുഗോപാൽ. സന്നദ്ധത അറിയിച്ചുവെന്നാണ് സൂചന.
വേണുഗോപാൽ ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ മത്സരിക്കണമെന്ന് സംസ്ഥാന നേതൃത്വം നേരത്തെ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി വയനാട്ടിൽ മത്സരിക്കുന്നതിലും ഒരാഴ്ചക്കുള്ളിൽ തീരുമാനമുണ്ടായേക്കും. വയനാട്ടിൽ മത്സരിക്കില്ലെന്ന സൂചന രാഹുൽ നൽകിയിട്ടില്ലെന്നാണ് നേതാക്കൾ നൽകുന്ന സൂചന.
