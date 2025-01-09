Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 7:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 8:24 AM IST

    ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ ന്യാ​യ സ​ൻ​ഹി​ത ആ ​വ​കു​പ്പ്​ മാ​ത്രം മ​ര​വി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട്?

    ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ ന്യാ​യ സ​ൻ​ഹി​ത ആ ​വ​കു​പ്പ്​ മാ​ത്രം മ​ര​വി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട്?
    ഞെ​ട്ട​ലോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഈ​യി​ടെ ഓ​രോ ദി​വ​സ​വും പ​ത്ര​വും ടി.​വി​യും തു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളും വ​യോ​ധി​ക​രു​മ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഞെ​രി​ഞ്ഞു മ​രി​ച്ച വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ളും ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പൂ​ർ​വ​മാ​ണ്. മ​ന​സ്സി​നെ ക​ശ​ക്കി​ക്ക​ള​യു​ന്ന സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൾ ഒ​ന്നാം പേ​ജ് ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടാ​യി നി​ര​ന്ത​രം കാ​ണേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്, ഇ​തി​നൊ​രു അ​റു​തി ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വാ​ത്ത​ത് എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്? 164 വ​ർ​ഷം പി​ന്നി​ട്ട ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ശി​ക്ഷാ നി​യ​മം പൊ​ളി​ച്ചെ​ഴു​തു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദ​ത്തോ​ടെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ ന്യാ​യ...

    ഞെ​ട്ട​ലോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഈ​യി​ടെ ഓ​രോ ദി​വ​സ​വും പ​ത്ര​വും ടി.​വി​യും തു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളും വ​യോ​ധി​ക​രു​മ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഞെ​രി​ഞ്ഞു മ​രി​ച്ച വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ളും ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പൂ​ർ​വ​മാ​ണ്. മ​ന​സ്സി​നെ ക​ശ​ക്കി​ക്ക​ള​യു​ന്ന സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൾ ഒ​ന്നാം പേ​ജ് ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടാ​യി നി​ര​ന്ത​രം കാ​ണേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്, ഇ​തി​നൊ​രു അ​റു​തി ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വാ​ത്ത​ത് എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്?

    164 വ​ർ​ഷം പി​ന്നി​ട്ട ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ശി​ക്ഷാ നി​യ​മം പൊ​ളി​ച്ചെ​ഴു​തു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദ​ത്തോ​ടെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ ന്യാ​യ സ​ൻ​ഹി​ത (ബി.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്)​യി​ലെ 357 വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നൊ​ഴി​കെ എ​ല്ലാ വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ളും 2024 ജൂ​ലൈ ഒ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ​കു​പ്പ് എ​ന്താ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​റി​യു​മോ?

    അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച് ന​ര​ഹ​ത്യ​യ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത മ​ര​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​പ്ര​കാ​ര​മു​ള്ള അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ലോ മ​ജി​സ്​​ട്രേ​റ്റി​നെ​യോ അ​റി​യി​ക്കാ​തെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പ​ത്തു​വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും പി​ഴ​യും ചു​മ​ത്താ​വു​ന്ന ജാ​മ്യ​മി​ല്ലാ കു​റ്റ​മാ​ക്കി വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന 106(2) വ​കു​പ്പ്. ഈ​യി​ടെ അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യാ​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം നി​ർ​ത്താ​തെ പോ​യ ഒ​രു കേ​സി​ൽ മേ​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ വ​കു​പ്പ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് കേ​സ്​ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത അ​സം പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ ന​ട​പ​ടി റ​ദ്ദു​ചെ​യ്ത ഗു​വാ​ഹ​തി ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി പ്ര​സ്തു​ത വ​കു​പ്പ് പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്നി​ട്ടി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​തി​ൻ പ്ര​കാ​രം കേ​സ്​ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​രു​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ മേ​ധാ​വി​ക്ക് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി.

    വി​വാ​ദ​പ​ര​മെ​ന്നും പൗ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ലം​ഘി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും ആ​ക്ഷേ​പം നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന പ​ല വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ളും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​ത്ത​മ​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ന് എ​ന്ന വാ​ദ​ത്തോ​ടെ ധി​റു​തി​പി​ടി​ച്ച് വാ​ശി​യോ​ടെ ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കി​യ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റാ​ണ് മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ജീ​വ​ന് സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​വ​കു​പ്പ് മാ​ത്രം മ​ര​വി​പ്പി​ച്ചു വെ​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് വി​ചി​ത്രം.

    സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യം നേ​ടി ഏ​ഴ​ര​പ​തി​​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ലേ​റെ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടും വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​യാ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന​ത് മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ജീ​വ​ൻ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ നാ​ളി​തു​വ​രെ പു​ല​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പോ​രു​ന്ന അ​നാ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ നി​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​ണ്.

    ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ 1860ലെ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ശി​ക്ഷാ​നി​യ​മ (ഐ.​പി.​സി) ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ പ​ത്തു​വ​ർ​ഷം റോ​ഡ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന അ​പാ​യ മ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​യാ​കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​വാ​ൻ യാ​തൊ​രു നി​യ​മ​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. 1870ലാ​ണ് 304 എ ​എ​ന്ന വ​കു​പ്പ് പു​തു​താ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ശി​ക്ഷാ നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ഴു​തി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ത്.

    അ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് കു​റ്റ​ക​ര​മാ​യ ന​ര​ഹ​ത്യ​യാ​കാ​ത്ത സാ​ഹ​സി​ക​മോ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷാ​പൂ​ർ​വ​ക​മോ ആ​യ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും കൃ​ത്യം ചെ​യ്ത് മ​ര​ണം വ​രു​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷം​വ​രെ ത​ട​വോ​ പി​ഴ​യോ ചു​മ​ത്തു​ന്ന, ജാ​മ്യം ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​ കേ​സെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ജീ​വ​ൻ ഹോ​മി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന കു​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് അ​നു​പാ​തി​ക​മാ​യ ശി​ക്ഷ​യ​ല്ല വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്തം.

    ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് വാ​ഹ​ന ഉ​ട​മ​ക​ളി​ൽ ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​വും ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷു​കാ​രും നാ​ട്ടു​രാ​ജാ​ക്ക​ന്മാ​രും അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഇ​ഷ്​​ട​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ലാ​ണ്​ ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​മാ​യ ശി​ക്ഷ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ച​ത്​ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ പ​ര​ക്കെ പ​റ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. രാ​ജ്യം സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യം നേ​ടി പ​രി​പൂ​ർ​ണ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്കാ​വു​ക​യും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ജീ​വ​നും വ്യ​ക്തി​​സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​നും പ​ര​മ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്ന്​ ഏ​ഴ​ര പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ട്​ പി​ന്നി​​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മൂ​ല​മു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ക​ണ്ണീ​രൊ​പ്പാ​ൻ ഫ​ല​പ്ര​ദ​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഏ​റെ ദൗ​ർ​ഭാ​ഗ്യ​ക​രം. വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നി​ര​വ​ധി​യാ​ളു​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ക്കാ​നി​ട​യാ​വു​ന്ന സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ന​ര​ഹ​ത്യാ​കു​റ്റം ചു​മ​ത്തി കേ​സെ​ടു​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ക​ർ​ശ​ന ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്തു​വെ​ന്ന തോ​ന്ന​ലു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഫ​ലം തി​ക​ച്ചും വി​പ​രീ​ത​മാ​ണ്.

    അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മൂ​ലം വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച് മ​ര​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ര​ഹ​ത്യാ​കു​റ്റം ചു​മ​ത്തി കേ​സെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ ആ​ശ്രി​ത​ർ/ കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട ന​ഷ്​​ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ല​ഭി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​യി. അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യാ​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന കേ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മാ​ത്ര​മേ വാ​ഹ​ന ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ്​ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യു​ള്ളൂ. ന​ര​ഹ​ത്യാ കേ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ അ​ത്​ ല​ഭി​ക്കി​ല്ല.

    അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യാ​ലു​ള്ള വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ക്ക​ൽ, റോ​ഡി​ന്റെ ശോ​ച്യാ​വ​സ്ഥ, പ​ഴ​ക്കം ചെ​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗം എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള മൂ​ല​കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. അ​തേ​പോ​ലെ നാ​ൾ​ക്കു​നാ​ൾ വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​യാ​ൻ നി​ര​വ​ധി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​വി​ധ ത​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​രു​ത്തി​രി​ഞ്ഞു​വ​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ഇ​ക്ക​ണോ​മി​ക്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സ്റ്റാ​റ്റി​റ്റി​ക്സ്​ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ 2018-2022ലെ ​ക​ണ​ക്ക​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം റോ​ഡ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത് വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ണി​ക്കും ആ​റു മ​ണി​ക്കും ഇ​ട​യി​ലും വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം ആ​റു മ​ണി​ക്കും രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​തു മ​ണി​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ലു​മാ​ണ്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ അ​പ​ക​ട​മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്താ​തെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് അ​പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​മാ​വു​ന്ന വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം കൂ​ടി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ര​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​തും വാ​ഹ​നം നി​ർ​ത്താ​തെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ർ​ശ​ന ശി​ക്ഷ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന നി​യ​മം പാ​സാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടും ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കാ​തെ മ​ര​വി​പ്പി​ച്ചു നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന​യം മാ​പ്പ​ർ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ത്ത കു​റ്റ​മാ​യേ കാ​ണാ​നൊ​ക്കൂ. ആ​യ​ത് ഉ​ട​ൻ ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കു​വാ​ൻ നി​യ​മ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള​വ​ർ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വ​ര​ണം.

    (മു​ൻ കേ​ര​ള പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​ൻ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ലാ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

