    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jan 2025 6:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jan 2025 8:34 AM IST

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സം എ​ന്ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സം എ​ന്ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി
    കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​വും പ്ര​കൃ​തി ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ർ​വ​വ്യാ​പി​യാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ർ, മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ, ദി​വ​സ​ക്കൂ​ലി​ക്കാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രെ ഇ​ത് രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ച്ചു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞുകേ​ര​ള ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ സ​മാ​ന​ത​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ദു​ര​ന്ത​മാ​യി ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന 1924ലെ ​വെ​ള്ള​പ്പൊ​ക്ക​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ന് കൃ​ത്യം നൂ​റു വ​ർ​ഷം തി​ക​ഞ്ഞ​യാ​ണ്ടി​ലാ​ണ് വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​ര​ന്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. 2018 മു​ത​ൽ കേ​ര​ളം തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ പ്ര​കൃ​തി ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ...

    കേ​ര​ള ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ സ​മാ​ന​ത​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ദു​ര​ന്ത​മാ​യി ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന 1924ലെ ​വെ​ള്ള​പ്പൊ​ക്ക​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ന് കൃ​ത്യം നൂ​റു വ​ർ​ഷം തി​ക​ഞ്ഞ​യാ​ണ്ടി​ലാ​ണ് വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​ര​ന്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. 2018 മു​ത​ൽ കേ​ര​ളം തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ പ്ര​കൃ​തി ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​നം മൂ​ലം നി​ല​വി​ൽ കി​ട്ടി​യി​രു​ന്ന മ​ഴ​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ഭാ​വം മാ​റു​ന്ന​തും വി​ക​സ​ന രീ​തി​ക​ളി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​വു​ന്നു. കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​നം മൂ​ലം 2070ഓ​ടെ ഏ​ഷ്യ-​പ​സ​ഫി​ക് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ 16.9 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ന​ഷ്ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് 24.7 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ജി.​ഡി.​പി ന​ഷ്ടം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് പ​ഠ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​വും പ്ര​കൃ​തി ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ർ​വ​വ്യാ​പി​യാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ർ, മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ, ദി​വ​സ​ക്കൂ​ലി​ക്കാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രെ ഇ​ത് രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ച്ചു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. കേ​ര​ളം, ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക, ഗോ​വ എ​ന്നീ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം മൊ​ത്തം മ​ത്സ്യ സ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ന്റെ 30 ശ​ത​മാ​നം കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​നം മാ​ത്രം കൊ​ണ്ട് ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​കു​ന്നു. ഇ​തു​മൂ​ല​മു​ള്ള തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ദി​ന ന​ഷ്ട​വും വ​രു​മാ​ന ന​ഷ്ട​വും ഇ​നി​യും തി​ട്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ഈ ​പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ വേ​ണം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ 2018 മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഘാ​തം കു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ​ത്തി​നു​മാ​യി കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കി​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളും ആ​ലോ​ച​നാ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത്.

    2018ലെ ​വെ​ള്ള​പ്പൊ​ക്ക​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ ന​വ​കേ​ര​ളം പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ നേ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ 2019ലെ​യും 2020ലെ​യും ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ കേ​ര​ളം എ​ങ്ങ​നെ നേ​രി​ട്ടു എ​ന്ന​തും പ​ഠി​ക്ക​ണം. കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​വും അ​തു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​യു​മാ​യ​ല്ല ഈ ​മൂ​ന്ന് ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ കേ​ര​ളം ക​ണ്ട​ത്. കേ​ര​ള വി​ക​സ​ന മാ​തൃ​ക​യും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വി​ക​സ​ന രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യ നേ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ദു​ര​ന്ത​നി​വാ​ര​ണ രം​ഗ​ത്തോ അ​തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഘാ​തം കു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലോ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​യി​ല്ല.

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​ര​ന്തം വ​ലി​യ ബാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യെ​ന്നും നി​ല​വി​ലെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​തി​ലു​മ​പ്പു​റ​മാ​ണി​തെ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു പൊ​തു​ബോ​ധം രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. അ​തി​ലു​പ​രി യ​ഥാ​സ​മ​യം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ അ​പ​ര്യാ​പ്ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​ൻ മ​റ്റ് സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ടി വേ​ണം എ​ന്ന ചി​ന്ത​യും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ണ്. അ​തി​ന്റെ ഫ​ല​മാ​ണ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ നി​ധി​ക്കു കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന

    അ​തേ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​വും സ്വീ​കാ​ര്യ​ത​യും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വ​യ​നാ​ട് ഫ​ണ്ടി​ന് കി​ട്ടി​യ​ത്. വി​വി​ധ മ​ത-​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ ഫ​ണ്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​തി​ന​കം ദു​രി​ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​രു​ടെ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ചെ​ല​വി​ട്ടു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന-​കൂ​ടി​യാ​ലോ​ച​നാ ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്.

    ഒ​രു മാ​തൃ​കാ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ​മെ​ന്ന നി​ല​ക്ക് ദു​ര​ന്ത​ബാ​ധി​ത കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളെ കൂ​ടി ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ടൗ​ൺ​ഷി​പ് സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ്ര​സ്താ​വി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ഭൂ​മി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​തി​നൊ​രു ത​ട​സ്സ​മാ​യി ക​ണ്ട​ത്. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ രാ​ജ​മാ​ണി​ക്യം ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ വി​ദേ​ശ തോ​ട്ട​ഭൂ​മി​യ​ട​ക്കം ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യും എ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കെ വി​ല​കൊ​ടു​ത്തു വാ​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ടേ അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​ത് മ​റ്റൊ​രു പ​രാ​ജ​യ​മാ​ണ്.

    ഒ​രു പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക രീ​തി​യി​ലും ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ലും നി​ർ​മി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ന​ഗ​രം അ​ഥ​വാ ന​ഗ​ര-​ജീ​വി​ത സം​വി​ധാ​ന​മാ​ണ് ടൗ​ൺ​ഷി​പ്. ഇ​തൊ​രു സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക നി​ക്ഷേ​പം കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​ത് വി​ജ​യി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ചെ​റു​കി​ട ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം മു​ത​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​ത്വം വ​രെ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന മ​റ്റ് നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വി​ടെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ ഭൂ​മി മാ​ത്രം ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ചെ​യ്യാ​വു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്ന​ല്ല ടൗ​ൺ​ഷി​പ് കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ള പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സം. ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​യ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ​ക്ക് ഈ ​ടൗ​ൺ​ഷി​പ്പി​ലു​ള്ള പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം എ​ന്താ​ണ് എ​ന്ന​താ​ശ്ര​യി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കും ഈ ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ വി​ജ​യം. അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത പ​ക്ഷം മ​റ്റൊ​രു കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നാ​യി​രി​ക്കും വ​യ​നാ​ട് സാ​ക്ഷി​യാ​വു​ക.

    ദു​ര​ന്ത നി​വാ​ര​ണ​വും കേ​ന്ദ്ര-​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ബ​ന്ധ​വും

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് ദു​ര​ന്ത​നി​വാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​ത് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക്ക് വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​യി. ഒ​രു ക്ഷേ​മ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം ചെ​യ്യാ​വു​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ദു​ര​ന്ത​നി​വാ​ര​ണ​വും പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ​വും പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ത​മാ​ണ്.

    ഒ​മ്പ​താം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ വ​രെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് നി​ല​വി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത് മാ​ർ​ജി​ൻ മ​ണി സ്കീം ​ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഒ​മ്പ​താം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ (1989 -1995) ക​ലാ​മി​റ്റി റി​ലീ​ഫ് ഫ​ണ്ട് അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു, പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ടാം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​ലാ​മി​റ്റി ക​ണ്ടി​ൻ​ജ​ൻ​സി ഫ​ണ്ട് (NCCF)കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചാം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ദു​ര​ന്ത നി​വാ​ര​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ളെ സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഡി​സാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ റെ​സ്​​പോ​ൺ​സ് ഫ​ണ്ട് (SDRF), നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡി​സാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ റെ​സ്​​പോ​ൺ​സ് ഫ​ണ്ട് (NDRF) എ​ന്നീ ര​ണ്ടു പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ചു​രു​ക്കി. ഇ​തു സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡി​സാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ മി​റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫ​ണ്ട് (NDMF), നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡി​സാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ റി​സ്ക് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് ഫ​ണ്ട്, സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് ഡി​സാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ റി​സ്ക് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് ഫ​ണ്ട് (SDRF) എ​ന്നീ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ കൂ​ടി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടാ​തെ നാ​ളി​തു​വ​രെ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റി ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​ഘാ​ത​വും, സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ദാ​രി​ദ്ര്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തോ​തും ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പ​ട്ടി​ക ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി അ​തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം നി​ർ​ണ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യും നി​ല​വി​ൽ​വ​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​ൽ ദാ​രി​ദ്ര്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ള​വു​കോ​ൽ വെ​ച്ച​ള​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന് കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന സൂ​ചി​ക 55 ആ​ണ്. ഈ ​പു​തി​യ രീ​തി കേ​ര​ളം പോ​ലു​ള്ള സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഗു​ണ​ക​ര​മ​ല്ല, മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​വും കൂ​ടി ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന് നി​ല​വി​ലെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​സ​ഹാ​യം അ​പ​ര്യാ​പ്‌​ത​മാ​ണ്.

    ദു​ര​ന്ത​നി​വാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്തം എ​ന്ന് എ​ടു​ത്തു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചാം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ​വും പു​ന​ർ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​വും പ​ല വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്നാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഇ​തി​നു വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള ധ​ന​വി​ത​ര​ണം ഘ​ട്ടം ഘ​ട്ട​മാ​യാ​ണ് ന​ൽ​കേ​ണ്ട​തെ​ന്നും എ​ടു​ത്തു പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​തു​വ​രെ പ്ര​കൃ​തി ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ മൂ​ലം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ന​ഷ്ടം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പി​ന്തു​ണ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. പു​ന​ർ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡി​സാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ റെ​സ്​​പോ​ൺ​സ് ഫ​ണ്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് തു​ക അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലും ക​ടു​ത്ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ട്. പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി സ​ഹാ​യം ഒ​രു​ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി മു​പ്പ​തി​നാ​യി​രം രൂ​പ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്. 1924ലെ ​വെ​ള്ള​പ്പൊ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ട് ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം അ​ഞ്ചു രൂ​പ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന മു​ള​യും ഓ​ല​യും കൊ​ണ്ട് വീ​ടു നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​തി​നു മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ തു​ക വാ​യ്പ​യാ​യാ​ണ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ന്നും ന​മ്മു​ടെ ദു​ര​ന്ത​നി​വാ​ര​ണ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​ണ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഈ ​കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ​ൽ രീ​തി കാ​ണാം. സാ​​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​ത്വം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന് ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​ശ്രി​ത​വാ​ത്സ​ല്യ പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യും വെ​ച്ച് പ​ല സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വാ​രി​ക്കോ​രി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തും പ​ണ്ട​ത്തെ കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ​ൽ-​നാ​ട്ടു​ഭ​ര​ണ ജീ​ർ​ണ​ത​യു​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​നെ അ​തി​ജീ​വി​ച്ച് ഫ​ല​പ്ര​ദ​മാ​യ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ൾ വ​ലി​യ വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​യാ​ണ്.

