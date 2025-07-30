Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 30 July 2025 6:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 July 2025 8:51 AM IST

    കു​ശാ​ൽ ഉ​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന നാ​ടു​വി​ട്ട് അ​വ​ർ മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    മ​റു​രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നെ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​ല്ല
    കു​ശാ​ൽ ഉ​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന നാ​ടു​വി​ട്ട് അ​വ​ർ മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്നു
    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: നേ​പ്പാ​ൾ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ ര​മേ​ഷ് ധാ​മി​ക്കും അ​നി​ഷ​ക്കും ആ ​രാ​ത്രി മ​റ​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. കൈ​പ്പി​ടി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വ​ഴു​തി ഉ​രു​ൾ പു​ത​ഞ്ഞു നി​ശ്ച​ല​മാ​യ ഒ​ന്ന​ര വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ൻ കു​ഞ്ഞു കു​ശാ​ൽ. കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ താ​രാ​ട്ടു​പാ​ടി മ​തി​വ​രാ​തെ തോ​രാ​ക്ക​ണ്ണീ​രു​മാ​യി ആ ​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ കു​ഞ്ഞോ​മി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ണ്ടി​ക​യ​റി​യ​താ​ണ് ഇ​രു​വ​രും.

    ഉരുൾ ദുരന്തത്തിൽ മരിച്ച കു​ശാ​ൽ

    ഉ​രു​ളെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​റ്റെ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും വീ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ മ​റു​രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ലെ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​ത്വം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ഈ ​കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന് അ​ത് നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ചു. കു​ഞ്ഞി​ന്റെ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളു​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന കു​ഞ്ഞോം വി​ട്ട് കു​ടും​ബം പു​ല​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി ജോ​ലി നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​മേ​ഷ് ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 10ന് ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​വി​ട്ട് നേ​പ്പാ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​ണ്; ഇ​നി​യൊ​രി​ക്ക​ലും മ​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ്. നേ​പ്പാ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​മ്പോ​ൾ കു​ശാ​ലി​ന് പ​ക​ര​ക്കാ​ര​നെ​ത്തി​യ ചെ​റു സ​ന്തോ​ഷം കൂ​ടി​യു​ണ്ട്. മൂ​ന്നു​മാ​സം പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള മ​നീ​ഷ് ധാ​മി.

    ചൂ​ര​ൽ​മ​ല​യി​ലും മു​ണ്ട​ക്കൈ​യി​ലും ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ദി​വ​സം ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് കു​ഞ്ഞോ​മി​ലും ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്. അ​ല​റി​പ്പെ​യ്യു​ന്ന മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ കു​ഞ്ഞോ​മി​ൽ ജോ​ലി നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫാ​മി​ലെ കു​ഞ്ഞു​മു​റി​യി​ൽ ഒ​ന്ന​ര​വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ൻ കു​ശാ​ലി​നെ അ​ട​ക്കി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച് കി​ട​ന്നു​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​ണ് ര​മേ​ഷും അ​നി​ഷ​യും. മ​ല​യി​ടു​ക്കി​ലൂ​ടെ ആ​ർ​ത്ത​ല​ച്ചു​വ​ന്ന വെ​ള്ള​പ്പാ​ച്ചി​ലും മ​ണ്ണും വീ​ട് മൂ​ടി​യ​തേ ര​മേ​ഷി​ന് ഓ​ർ​മ​യു​ള്ളൂ. അ​നി​ഷ​യു​ടെ മു​ടി​യി​ൽ വ​ലി​ച്ചു​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ക​ര​പ​റ്റി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത് കു​ഞ്ഞു കു​ശാ​ൽ കൂ​ടെ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന്.

    മ​ണ്ണി​ന്റെ​യും ക​ല്ലി​ന്റെ​യും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ കു​ശാ​ലി​ന്റെ കു​ഞ്ഞു​ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന്റെ തു​ടി​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ക്ഷേ, പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ൾ ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രെ​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും കു​ശാ​ൽ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി. ത​ല എ​വി​ടെ​യോ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച പ​രി​ക്കും ശ്വാ​സ​കോ​ശ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​യ​റി​യ മ​ണ​ലു​മാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണ​കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പോ​സ്റ്റ്മോ​ർ​ട്ടം റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    കു​ഞ്ഞോ​മി​ൽ കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ അ​ട​ക്കം ചെ​യ്ത​ശേ​ഷം തൊ​ഴി​ൽ​ര​ഹി​ത​നാ​യി​ത്തീ​ർ​ന്ന ര​മേ​ഷ് സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജോ​ലി​നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ചു. അ​വി​ടെ സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി. ദു​ര​ന്തം ന​ട​ന്ന് ഒ​രു വ​ർ​ഷം എ​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ഴും ഈ ​കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​നി​യും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. മു​​ണ്ട​ക്കൈ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ബി​ഹാ​റു​കാ​ർ​ക്കു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. കു​ഞ്ഞോ​മി​ലെ ഉ​രു​ൾ​​പൊ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ കു​ശാ​ലി​ന്റെ ജീ​വ​ൻ മാ​ത്ര​മേ ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​ള്ളൂ.

    മ​റ്റൊ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​രാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന​തും അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​ലു​ള്ള സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​ത​യും വി​ല​ങ്ങു​ത​ടി​യാ​യി. ‘‘നേ​പ്പാ​ൾ ഐ.​ഡി കാ​ർ​ഡു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ പ്ര​ള​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി ജോ​ലി​വി​ട്ട് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 10ന് ​മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​യാ​ണ്. അ​വി​ടെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യാ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്. ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചാ​ൽ വ​ണ്ടി സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യി വാ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​കും. ഇ​നി ഏ​താ​യാ​ലും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​ര​വി​ല്ല.’’ ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ടെ​ലി​ഫോ​ണി​ൽ ‘മാ​ധ്യ​മ’​ത്തോ​ട് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

