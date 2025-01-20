Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightട്രം​പ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം;...
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jan 2025 8:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jan 2025 8:35 AM IST

    ട്രം​പ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം; ഉറ്റുനോക്കി ഇന്ത്യ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ളും സ​മ്മി​ശ്രം
    ട്രം​പ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം; ഉറ്റുനോക്കി ഇന്ത്യ
    cancel

    ഡൊ​ണാ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് വീ​ണ്ടു​മൊ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ കൂ​ടി അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മേ​ൽ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ല​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്തൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ്റു​നോ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ. ‘ആ​ദ്യം അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക’ എ​ന്ന ട്രം​പ് അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യോ​ടു​ള്ള ന​യ​വും മാ​റ്റു​മോ എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് അ​തി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​നം. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഗോ​ള സ​ഖ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മൂ​ല​ധ​ന നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ത്തി​ലും വ്യാ​പാ​ര​നീ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലും പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മ​ത്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ ആ​ഗോ​ള ശ​ക്തി​യാ​കു​ന്ന​തും യു.​എ​സി​ന്റെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര, പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ...

    ഡൊ​ണാ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് വീ​ണ്ടു​മൊ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ കൂ​ടി അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മേ​ൽ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ല​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്തൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ്റു​നോ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ. ‘ആ​ദ്യം അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക’ എ​ന്ന ട്രം​പ് അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യോ​ടു​ള്ള ന​യ​വും മാ​റ്റു​മോ എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് അ​തി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​നം. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഗോ​ള സ​ഖ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മൂ​ല​ധ​ന നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ത്തി​ലും വ്യാ​പാ​ര​നീ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലും പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മ​ത്.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ ആ​ഗോ​ള ശ​ക്തി​യാ​കു​ന്ന​തും യു.​എ​സി​ന്റെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര, പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​യ​തും ഒ​ന്നാ​മൂ​ഴ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്ത ട്രം​പ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മ​ഹാ​സ​മു​ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ​ങ്കു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന നി​ല​പാ​ടും കൈ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ടു​ത്ത നാ​ലു​വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ഇ​തേ നി​ല​പാ​ട് ട്രം​പ് തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ, വ്യാ​പാ​ര, സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​വി​ദ്യ ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ന്നാ​മൂ​ഴ​ത്തി​ൽ മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ട്രം​പ് മാ​റി​യ ലോ​ക​സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടാ​മൂ​ഴ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​തു കു​റെ​ക്കൂ​ടി ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തേ സ​മ​യം കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ട്രം​പ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി എ​ച്ച് വ​ൺ ബി ​വി​സ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ലാ​ശി​ച്ചാ​ൽ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഐ.​ടി സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ബാ​ധി​ക്കും.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ്. 2023-24 സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വ​ർ​ഷം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ മൊ​ത്തം ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി​യു​ടെ 18 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​വും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 2022ൽ ​ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ യു.​എ​സ് നി​ക്ഷേ​പം 51.6 ബി​ല്യ​ൻ ഡോ​ള​റു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ​യും യു.​എ​സി​ന്റെ​യും സ​മ്പ​ദ്ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ടു​ത്ത ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​ണി​ത് കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ‘ആ​ദ്യം അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക’ എ​ന്ന അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ​ട്രം​പ് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ​പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​നം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി നി​രു​ത്സാ​ഹ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്നു​റ​പ്പാ​ണ്. അ​തോ​ടെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള വ്യ​പാ​ര നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഇ​ള​വ് വ​രു​ത്താ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​മാ​കും. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി വി​പ​ണി​യി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ഔ​ഷ​ധ, ഐ.​ടി, വ​സ്ത്ര ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന തീ​രു​വ ഒ​ടു​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി വ​രും.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ചൈ​ന​യോ​ടു​ള്ള ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ നി​ല​പാ​ട് ന​മു​ക്ക് അ​നു​കൂ​ല​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ട​ൽ. ചൈ​ന​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി തീ​രു​വ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ അ​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി ഭ​വി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന അ​നു​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഈ ​ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ട​ൽ. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ലോ​ക വ്യാ​പാ​ര സം​ഘ​ട​നാ ക​രാ​റി​ലെ ഏ​ഴു ത​ർ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ വ​ര​വ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഓ​ഹ​രി വി​പ​ണി​ക്കും ഉ​ണ​ർ​വേ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ണ്ട്. കോ​ർ​പ​​റേ​റ്റ് നി​കു​തി 21 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 15 ശ​മ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി കു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ​വി​പ​ണി​യെ ഉ​​ത്തേ​ജി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ലാ​ണ​ത്. ഊ​ർ​ജ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സ്വ​യം​പ​ര്യാ​പ്ത​ത നേ​ടാ​നു​ള്ള ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ നീ​ക്കം അ​സം​സ്കൃ​ത എ​ണ്ണ​യു​ടെ വി​ല ലോ​ക​വി​പ​ണി​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ർ​ത്തു​മെ​ന്നും അ​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് മ​റ്റൊ​രു വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​ൽ.

    ഇ​തെ​ല്ലാം വെ​ച്ച് ​അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ളും സ​മ്മി​ശ്ര​മാ​യ ഒ​രു ര​ണ്ടാ​മൂ​ഴം ട്രം​പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് യു​ക്തി.

    ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് 2.0 ടീം

    ‘​അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ഫ​സ്റ്റ്’ എ​ന്ന അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യു​മാ​യി വൈ​റ്റ് ഹൗ​സി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് വീ​ണ്ടും മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യെ​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ ആ​ദ്യ അ​വ​സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ട്രം​പി​നൊ​പ്പം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം പു​തു​മു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ളും പു​തി​യ ടീ​മി​ലെ​ത്തും. ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ വി​ശ്വ​സ്ത​രും ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ട്രം​പി​നോ​ളം പോ​ന്ന​വ​രു​മാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ടീ​മി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്.

    ജെ.​ഡി. വാ​ൻ​സ്- വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്

    മു​ൻ യു.​എ​സ് സെ​ന​റ്റ​റും ഏ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നും നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ക​നു​മാ​യ ജെ.​ഡി. വാ​ൻ​സാ​ണ് (40) അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ ​വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി വ​ർ​ഗ നേ​താ​വാ​യാ​ണ് അ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന രം​ഗം പു​ന​രു​ജ്ജീ​വി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​സ​മ​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ വാ​ൻ​സ് നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക പ​ങ്ക് വ​ഹി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഏ​റെ വി​റ്റ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ‘ഹി​ൽ​ബി​ല്ലി എ​ലി​ജി’ എ​ന്ന കൃ​തി​യു​ടെ ക​ർ​ത്താ​വാ​ണ്.

    മാ​ർ​കോ റൂ​ബി​യോ- അ​​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യും ഫ്ലോ​റി​ഡ​യി​​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സെ​ന​റ്റ​റു​മാ​ണ് മാ​ർ​കോ റൂ​ബി​യോ (53). ട്രം​പി​നെ​പോ​ലെ ചൈ​ന​യോ​ടും ലാ​റ്റി​ന​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടു​മു​ള്ള ക​ടു​ത്ത നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധ​നാ​ണ് മാ​ർ​​കോ. ഇ​റാ​നോ​ട് ക​ടു​ത്ത നി​ല​പാ​ട് പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന മാ​ർ​കോ ഇ​ന്തോ-​പ​സ​ഫി​ക് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലേ​യും പ​ശ്ചി​മേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലേ​യും സ​ഖ്യ​ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ വാ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​യാ​ളാ​ണ്.

    സ്കോ​ട്ട് ബെ​സെ​ന്റ്- ട്ര​ഷ​റി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി

    സ്വ​വ​ർ​ഗാ​നു​രാ​ഗി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് തു​റ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​നാ​യ സ്കോ​ട്ട് ബെ​സ​ന്റെ (62) നി​യ​മ​നം വി​പ്ല​വ​ക​ര​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യാ​യാ​ണ് വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. സോ​റോ​സ് ഫ​ണ്ട് മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് മു​ൻ ചീ​ഫ് ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റ്‌​മെൻറ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​റാ​ണ്. നൂ​ത​ന സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് ഏ​റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യം പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​യാ​ളാ​ണ്. നി​കു​തി പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണം, നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം നീ​ക്ക​ൽ, ഡോ​ള​ർ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ൽ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​രു​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    പീ​റ്റ് ഹെ​ഗ്‌​സെ​ത്ത്- പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി

    മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന സൈ​നി​ക​നും ഫോ​ക്സ് ന്യൂ​സ് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ കോ​ള​മി​സ്റ്റു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പീ​റ്റ് ഹെ​ഗ്‌​സെ​ത്തി​നാ​ണ് (44 ) പെൻറ​ഗ​ണി​ന്റെ ചു​മ​ത​ല. ക​രു​ത്തു​റ്റ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പാ​ടി​നോ​ട് യോ​ജി​ച്ച് നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​യാ​ളാ​ണ്. സാ​യു​ധ സേ​ന ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലും ബ​ഹി​രാ​കാ​ശ​ത്തും സൈ​ബ​ർ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യി​ലും ഹെ​ഗ്‌​സെ​ത്ത് ഊ​ന്ന​ൽ ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    പാം ​ബോ​ണ്ടി- അ​റ്റോ​ണി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ

    ഫ്ലോ​റി​ഡ മു​ൻ അ​റ്റോ​ണി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ പാം ​ബോ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ണ് (59 ) നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ ചു​മ​ത​ല. അ​ടി​യു​റ​ച്ച ട്രം​പ് പ​ക്ഷ​ക്കാ​രി. കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റം, ബി​ഗ് ടെ​ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ട്രം​പി​നെ​പ്പോ​ലെ ക​ടു​ത്ത നി​ല​പാ​ട്. ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ ഇം​പീ​ച്ച്‌​മെ​ന്റ് വി​ചാ​ര​ണ സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് ന​ൽ​കി​യ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യാ​ണ് ട്രം​പ് ടീ​മി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​നം ഉ​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    റോ​ബ​ർ​ട്ട് എ​ഫ്. കെ​ന്ന​ഡി ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ- ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹ്യൂ​മ​ൻ സ​ർ​വി​സ​സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി

    പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​കാ​ര്യ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നാ​യ റോ​ബ​ർ​ട്ട് എ​ഫ്. കെ​ന്ന​ഡി ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ (71)വാ​ക്സി​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ഹ​വാ​ദി​യാ​യാ​ണ് അ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​ടു​ത്ത കാ​ല​ത്ത് വാ​ക്സി​നേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ മ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലാ​ണ് ഏ​വ​രും ഉ​റ്റു​നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ക്രി​സ്റ്റി നോം- ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര സു​ര​ക്ഷാ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി

    സൗ​ത്ത് ഡെ​ക്കോ​ട്ട ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റാ​യ ക്രി​സ്റ്റി നോം (53) ​യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പേ​രു​കേ​ട്ട​യാ​ളാ​ണ്. ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യ കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി സു​ര​ക്ഷ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    തു​ള​സി ഗ​ബ്ബാ​ർ​ഡ്- നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​റ​ലി​ജ​ൻ​സ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ

    മു​ൻ ഡെ​മോ​ക്രാ​റ്റാ​ണ് തു​ള​സി ഗ​ബ്ബാ​ർ​ഡ് (43). യു.​എ​സ് ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യ വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ക​യാ​ണ്. അ​വ​രു​ടെ സൈ​നി​ക പ​രി​ച​യ​വും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക സ​മീ​പ​ന​വും ര​ഹ​സ്യാ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ത​ന്ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ മു​ൻ​ഗ​ണ​ന​ക​ളെ പു​ന​ർ​നി​ർ​വ​ചി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ലീ ​സെ​ൽ​ഡി​ൻ- പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റ​ർ

    പാ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​ക ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യും സ​ന്തു​ലി​ത​മാ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന വാ​ദ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ് ലീ ​സെ​ൽ​ഡി​ൻ (44). ക്ലീ​ൻ എ​ന​ർ​ജി സം​രം​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും അ​തി​നു​ള്ള നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ക്കാ​നു​മു​ള്ള ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​മ​നം ക​രു​ത്തു​പ​ക​രും.

    റ​സ്സ​ൽ വോ​ട്ട്- മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ബ​ജ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ്

    മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ബ​ജ​റ്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലേ​ക്ക് (ഒ.​എം.​ബി) റ​സ്സ​ൽ​വോ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ (48) മ​ട​ങ്ങി​വ​ര​വാ​ണി​ത്. ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ ടേ​മി​ൽ ഒ.​എം.​ബി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ബ​ജ​റ്റ് വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​റ​ക്കു​ക​യും ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ൽ ചെ​ല​വു​ക​ൾ കാ​ര്യ​ക്ഷ​മ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത ധ​ന​ന​യം തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    വി​വേ​ക് ​​രാ​മ​സ്വാ​മി, എ​ലോ​ൺ മ​സ്‌​ക്

    ര​ണ്ടാം വ​ര​വി​ൽ ട്രം​പ് അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പു​തി​യ സം​രം​ഭ​മാ​ണ് ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെൻറ് ഓ​ഫ് ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെൻറ് എ​ഫി​ഷ്യ​ൻ​സി (ഡി.​ഒ.​ജി.​ഇ). ബ​യോ​ടെ​ക് സം​രം​ഭ​ക​നാ​യ വി​വേ​ക് ​​രാ​മ​സ്വാ​മി​യും ശ​ത​കോ​ടീ​ശ്വ​ര​നും വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി​യു​മാ​യ ഇ​ലോ​ൺ മ​സ്‌​കി​നു​മാ​ണ് ഇ​തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം.

    ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​റ​ലി​ജ​ൻ​സ്, ഓ​ട്ടോ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​വ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ കാ​ര്യ​ക്ഷ​മ​ത കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രാ​നാ​ണ് വ​കു​പ്പു ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റെ​ഫാ​നി​ക്കാ​ണ് ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ. ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ ജൂ​ത കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നെ അ​നു​കൂ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൈ​ക്ക് ഹ​ക്ക​ബി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ലെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Trump policyDonald Trump
    News Summary - Trump government; policy towards India
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X