Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightകമല ഹാരിസിന് വിജയം...
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 12:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 3:12 AM GMT

    കമല ഹാരിസിന് വിജയം നേർന്ന് തുളസേന്ദ്രപുരം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കമല ഹാരിസിന് വിജയം നേർന്ന് തുളസേന്ദ്രപുരം
    cancel

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ നേ​താ​വ് ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പോ ഡെ​മോ​ക്രാ​റ്റ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സോ- ആ​രാ​വും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ഐ​ക്യ​നാ​ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ 47ാമ​ത്തെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ എ​ന്ന ലോ​ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ന്​ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​മെ​ത്താ​ൻ മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ൾ മാ​ത്രം ബാ​ക്കി​നി​ൽ​ക്കെ ശ്വാ​സം അ​ട​ക്കി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ചു​ള്ള കാ​ത്തി​രി​പ്പി​ലാ​ണ്​ ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട്​ തി​രു​വാ​രൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ തു​ള​സേ​ന്ദ്ര​പു​രം ഗ്രാ​മം. നെ​ല്ലും നി​ല​ക്ക​ട​ല​യും കൃ​ഷി​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഈ ​കൊ​ച്ചു​ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്രി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ളാ​ണ്​ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളി​ലൊ​രാ​ൾ എ​ന്ന​തു​ത​ന്നെ കാ​ര​ണം. ഈ ​ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ...

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ നേ​താ​വ് ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പോ ഡെ​മോ​ക്രാ​റ്റ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സോ- ആ​രാ​വും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ഐ​ക്യ​നാ​ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ 47ാമ​ത്തെ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ എ​ന്ന ലോ​ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ന്​ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​മെ​ത്താ​ൻ മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ൾ മാ​ത്രം ബാ​ക്കി​നി​ൽ​ക്കെ ശ്വാ​സം അ​ട​ക്കി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ചു​ള്ള കാ​ത്തി​രി​പ്പി​ലാ​ണ്​ ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട്​ തി​രു​വാ​രൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ തു​ള​സേ​ന്ദ്ര​പു​രം ഗ്രാ​മം. നെ​ല്ലും നി​ല​ക്ക​ട​ല​യും കൃ​ഷി​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഈ ​കൊ​ച്ചു​ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്രി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ളാ​ണ്​ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളി​ലൊ​രാ​ൾ എ​ന്ന​തു​ത​ന്നെ കാ​ര​ണം.

    ഈ ​ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം​ ക​മ​ല ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ളോ പേ​ര​ക്കു​ട്ടി​യോ ആ​ണ്. വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പ് ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യ ന​വം​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ധ​ർ​മ​ശാ​സ്താ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​വ​രു​ടെ വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​നാ​യി പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പൂ​ജ​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കും. വീ​ട്ടു​മു​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ അ​രി​പ്പൊ​ടി​കൊ​ണ്ട് ക​മ​ല​യു​ടെ കോ​ലം വ​ര​യ്ക്കും. തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പ്ര​ക്രി​യ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ട​മാ​യി വ​ലി​യ സ്​​ക്രീ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ കാ​ണും.

    കാ​വേ​രി ഡെ​ൽ​റ്റ​യി​ൽ മ​ന്നാ​ർ​ഗു​ഡി ടൗ​ണി​ന​ടു​ത്താ​യി സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഈ ​കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ ക​മ​ല​യു​ടെ മു​ത്ത​ച്ഛ​ൻ പൈ​ങ്ക​നാ​ട് വെ​ങ്കി​ട്ട​രാ​മ​ൻ ഗോ​പാ​ല​​ന്റെ ജ​ന​നം. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വീ​ടി​രു​ന്ന​യി​ടം ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ കാ​ലി​യാ​ണ്. ക​മ​ല​യു​ടെ മാ​തൃ​സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി സ​ര​ള​യു​ടെ ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ലു​ള്ള ആ ​ഭൂ​മി ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ക​മ്പി​വേ​ലി​യി​ട്ട് സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ക​മ​ല ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും തു​ള​സേ​ന്ദ്ര​പു​ര​ത്ത് വ​ന്നി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. അ​ടു​ത്ത ബ​ന്ധു​ക്ക​ളും ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ധ​ർ​മ​ശാ​സ്താ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചു​മ​രി​ൽ അ​ത് പു​ന​രു​ദ്ധ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ന​ൽ​കി​യ​വ​രു​ടെ പേ​രു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ക​മ​ല​യു​ടേ​തു​മു​ണ്ട്. ര​ണ്ടു​ദ​ശ​കം മു​മ്പ് ചെ​റി​യ​മ്മ വ​ഴി സ​ഹാ​യം എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് ക്ഷേ​ത്രം ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ എ​സ്. തി​രു​നാ​വു​ക്ക​ര​ശ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

     

    ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട്​ തി​രു​വാ​രൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ തു​ള​സേ​ന്ദ്ര​പു​രം ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ ഒരു പഴയ വീട്, 

    നാ​ന്നൂ​റ്റി അ​മ്പ​തോ​ളം കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​വി​ടെ​നി​ന്ന്​ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ സ്ഥി​ര താ​മ​സ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​വ​രാ​യു​ണ്ട്. അ​തി​ൽ കു​റേ പേ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​വി​ടെ വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​വു​മു​ണ്ട്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഈ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത​വും ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഗ്രാ​മ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ അ​ഭി​മാ​നം കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്നു. വി​ജ​യ​മാ​ശം​സി​ച്ചും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ക​മ​ല​യെ ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​​പ്പെ​ട്ടും ​നി​ര​ന്ത​രം ഇ​മെ​യി​ലു​ക​ൾ പോ​കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്​ ചെ​റി​യ​മ്മ​ക്ക്. ഏ​താ​ണ്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​കൊ​ല്ലം മു​മ്പു​വ​രെ സ​ര​ള ഗ്രാ​മം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഗോ​പാ​ല​ന്റെ കൊ​ച്ചു​മ​ക​ൾ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ച് ച​രി​ത്രം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​മാ​യ സ്മാ​ര​ക​വും ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്-​കാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ന​ശി​ച്ചു​കി​ട​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന 600 ഏ​ക്ക​റി​ൽ അ​ധി​കം വ​ലി​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ശാ​ല​മാ​യ ത​ടാ​കം പു​നഃ​സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച്​ അ​തി​ന്​ ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​​ന്റെ പേ​ര്​ ന​ൽ​കാ​നു​ള്ള പ​ദ്ധ​തി. കും​ഭ​കോ​ണം ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യു​ള്ള സി​റ്റി യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ ബാ​ങ്ക് ഈ ​ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​നാ​യി 50 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ജ​ന​കീ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക് സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​യും ന​ൽ​കി. ക​മ​ല ജ​യി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ ഒ​രു ബ​സ് സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡ് -ഓ​ഫി​സ് സ​മു​ച്ച​യം അ​തി​ന്റെ സ്മാ​ര​ക​മാ​യി പ​ണി​ക​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ബാ​ങ്ക്​ സി.​ഇ.​ഒ എ​ൻ. കാ​മ​കോ​ടി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ത​ടാ​കം പു​നഃ​സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചാ​ൽ അ​ത് ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​ത്തേ​ജ​ന​മാ​കും. ഒ​പ്പം​ത​ന്നെ കാ​വേ​രി​യു​ടെ പോ​ഷ​ക​ന​ദി​യാ​യ പ​മ​നി​യാ​റി​ലെ ജ​ല​ല​ഭ്യ​ത​യും വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ക​മ​ല​യു​ടെ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന് അ​ങ്ങ​നെ ശാ​ശ്വ​ത​മാ​യൊ​രു സ്മാ​ര​ക​മാ​യി അ​ത് മാ​റും- ഗ്രാ​മ​വാ​സി​യാ​യ എം. ​മു​രു​കാ​ന​ന്ദ​ൻ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു.

    ‘ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം ക​മ​ല ഒ​രു വ​ലി​യ മേ​ൽ​വി​ലാ​സ​മാ​ണ്. ലോ​കം മു​ഴു​വ​നു​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​ധാ​ന മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം ഇ​വി​ടെ വ​ന്ന് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. ഇ​ത്ര പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക​മാ​യ ഒ​രു പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​ണ് അ​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​വേ​രു​ക​ളെ​ന്ന​ത് പു​റ​മെ​നി​ന്ന്​ വ​രു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​ല്ലാം വി​സ്മ​യ​മാ​ണ്’ -ഗ്രാ​മ​വാ​സി​യാ​യ ജാ​ൻ​സി റാ​ണി പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. 2020ൽ ​ക​മ​ല യു.​എ​സ്​ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത് മു​ത​ലാ​ണ് തു​ള​സേ​ന്ദ്ര​പു​ര​ത്തെ പു​റം​ലോ​കം അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ക്കു​റി അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ത്വം പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്ന​യു​ട​ൻ പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ളും ബാ​ന​റു​ക​ളും ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ക​മ​ല​യും അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​മ്മ​യും മ​റ്റൊ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ​തോ പു​റ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് വി​വാ​ഹം ക​ഴി​ച്ച​തോ ഒ​ന്നും ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ്വീ​കാ​ര്യ​ത​യി​ൽ ത​ട​സ്സ​ങ്ങ​ള​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ഗ്രാ​മ​നി​വാ​സി​യാ​യ എ​ൻ. ല​ത പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ഗ്ര​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ആ​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ. ഐ​തി​ഹ്യ​മ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ത​ഞ്ചാ​വൂ​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് പ​തി​നെ​ട്ടാം നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ ക്ഷാ​മ​വും വ​ര​ൾ​ച്ച​യു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി.

    പ്രാ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ച് മ​ഴ​പെ​യ്യി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ന്ന​ത്തെ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി തു​ള​സേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ൻ ആ​ർ​ക്കാ​ടു​നി​ന്ന്​ അ​റു​പ​ത് ബ്രാ​ഹ്മ​ണ​രെ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ത്തി. അ​വ​ർ യാ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി മു​പ്പ​ത്തി​യാ​റാം ദി​വ​സം മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി പെ​യ്തു. സം​പ്രീ​ത​നാ​യ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഒ​രു ഗ്രാ​മം ഈ ​ബ്രാ​ഹ്മ​ണ​ർ​ക്ക് സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും അ​വി​ടെ സ്ഥി​ര​താ​മ​സ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. പി​ന്നീ​ട് ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ന് രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ പേ​രു​മി​ട്ടു.

    ക്ഷേത്രം, ജലാശയം

     

    അ​ഗ്ര​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ പ​ന്ത്ര​ണ്ടു​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മേ​യു​ള്ളൂ. ഇ​രു​പ​തോ​ളം വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​രി​ല്ലാ​തെ ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു. വീ​ട്ടു​ട​മ​ക​ൾ മ​റ്റ് പ​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കാ​യി താ​മ​സം​മാ​റി. കു​റേ അ​ധി​കം പേ​ർ വി​ദേ​ശ​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യി. കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട തൊ​ഴി​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി വ​ന്ന ദ​ലി​ത​രും പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക​ക്കാ​രു​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ന് ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ. അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​ധ്വാ​ന​വും ജീ​വി​ത പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​ക​ളും കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക സ​മ്പ​ദ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യും തു​ള​സേ​ന്ദ്ര​പു​ര​ത്തെ ഐ​ശ്വ​ര്യ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ക​മ​ല ജ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് ഗു​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് മു​ൻ ടെ​ലി​കോം ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​നാ​യ ആ​ർ. ക​ണ്ണ​ൻ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്. നീ​തി​ബോ​ധ​ത്തി​ലും ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യി​ലും ട്രം​പി​നെ അ​വ​രു​മാ​യി താ​ര​ത​മ്യം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ​പോ​ലും ആ​കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ല​ഭി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് 1930 ക​ളി​ൽ ഗോ​പാ​ല​ൻ ഗ്രാ​മം വി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ലും ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സാം​ബി​യ​യി​ൽ അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഏ​കോ​പി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ചു​മ​ത​ല​യും നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സാം​ബി​യ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കെ​ന്ന​ത്ത് കൗ​ണ്ട​യു​ടെ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ക​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലും ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ലും​വെ​ച്ച് കു​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് ത​ന്റെ മു​ത്ത​ച്ഛ​നു​മാ​യി താ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ന്നി​ലെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പ​രി​പ്രേ​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ള​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഏ​റെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​താ​യി ക​മ​ല പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ക​മ​ല​യു​ടെ അ​മ്മ ബെ​ർ​ക്കി​ലി​യി​ലെ കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ർ​ണി​യ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ എ​ൻ​ഡോ​ക്രൈ​നോ​ള​ജി​യി​ൽ ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് എ​ടു​ക്ക​വെ​യാ​ണ് ജ​മൈ​ക്ക​ൻ ഇ​ക്ക​ണോ​മി​സ്റ്റ് ആ​യ ഡൊ​ണാ​ൾ​ഡ് ജെ. ​ഹാ​രി​സി​നെ ക​ണ്ടു​മു​ട്ടു​ന്ന​തും വി​വാ​ഹം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ സ്ഥി​ര​താ​മ​സ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും.

    ഗോ​പാ​ല​ന്റെ പ​ര​ന്ന വാ​യ​ന​ശീ​ല​വും വി​ശാ​ല​മാ​യ ലോ​ക​വീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ പ​ഴ​മ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ന​ന്നാ​യ​റി​യാം. മ​ക്ക​ളെ വേ​റി​ട്ട് ചി​ന്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ്രേ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മു​ത്ത​ച്ഛ​നു​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​ത​യും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​വു​മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ദീ​ർ​ഘ​മാ​യ ക​ത്തി​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ളും ഫോ​ൺ സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​ന്റെ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​മ​ല എ​ടു​ത്തു​പ​റ​യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ക്ഷ​മ​യോ​ടും വി​വേ​ക​ത്തോ​ടും തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മീ​പ​ന​രീ​തി ക​മ​ല​ക്കും കി​ട്ടി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഗ്രാ​മ​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​ക്ഷം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kamala HarrisDonald TrumpTulsendrapuram village
    News Summary - Thulasendrapuram wishes Kamala Harris
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick