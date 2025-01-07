Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightലക്ഷ്യം...
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 6:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 8:34 AM IST

    ലക്ഷ്യം ഭര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ അ​ട്ടിമറി​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലക്ഷ്യം ഭര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ അ​ട്ടിമറി​
    cancel

    ‘ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യം, ഒ​രു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്’ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടു​ള്ള 129ാം ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി ബി​ൽ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ സം​യു​ക്ത പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ​റി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി (ജെ.​പി.​സി)​യു​ടെ അ​വ​ലോ​ക​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി വി​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. മു​ന്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി രാം​നാ​ഥ് കോ​വി​ന്ദ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നായ എ​ട്ടം​ഗ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി 2024 മാ​ര്‍ച്ച് 14ന് ​സ​മ​ര്‍പ്പി​ച്ച റി​പ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ട് പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വ​രു​ത്താ​നാ​യി കേ​ന്ദ്ര നി​യ​മ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ര്‍ജു​ന്‍ റാം ​മേ​ഘ്‍വാ​ള്‍ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ പാ​ര്‍ല​മെ​ന്റ് സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി ബി​ല്‍ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ പാ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ...

    ‘ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യം, ഒ​രു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്’ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടു​ള്ള 129ാം ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി ബി​ൽ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ സം​യു​ക്ത പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ​റി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി (ജെ.​പി.​സി)​യു​ടെ അ​വ​ലോ​ക​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി വി​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. മു​ന്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി രാം​നാ​ഥ് കോ​വി​ന്ദ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നായ എ​ട്ടം​ഗ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി 2024 മാ​ര്‍ച്ച് 14ന് ​സ​മ​ര്‍പ്പി​ച്ച റി​പ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ട് പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ വ​രു​ത്താ​നാ​യി കേ​ന്ദ്ര നി​യ​മ മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ര്‍ജു​ന്‍ റാം ​മേ​ഘ്‍വാ​ള്‍ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ പാ​ര്‍ല​മെ​ന്റ് സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി ബി​ല്‍ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ പാ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ എ​തി​ര്‍പ്പി​നെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്നാ​ണ് ജെ.​പി.​സി​ക്ക് വി​ടേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്ന​ത്.

    കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന് കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ള്ള, ഏ​തു​സ​മ​യ​ത്തും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ വ​രി​ഞ്ഞു​മു​റു​ക്കാ​ന്‍ പാ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ളു​ള്ള ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ല്‍ സം​വി​ധാ​നം ത​ന്നെ അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞേ​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​യാണിത്.

    എ​ന്താ​ണ് ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യം ഒ​രു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്

    ലോ​ക്‌​സ​ഭ, നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ള്‍ ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി 100 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തി​ന​കം ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ സ്വ​യം​ഭ​ര​ണ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​നാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യാ​ണ് 129ാം ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി കേ​ന്ദ്രം കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തു​പ്ര​കാ​രം പൊ​തു​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് ശേ​ഷ​മു​ള്ള ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ യോ​ഗം ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കി രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി ഒ​രു തീ​യ​തി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കും.

    അ​തി​നെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യാ​വും അ​ടു​ത്ത ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ​യും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളും നി​ശ്ച​യി​ക്കു​ക. ഇ​ത് ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത നി​ല​വി​ലെ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​ക​ള്‍ പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടേ​ണ്ട​താ​യി വ​രും. ഇ​ത് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ വി​രു​ദ്ധ​വും ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ ധ്വം​സ​ന​വു​മാ​ണ്.

    എ​ന്താ​ണ് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി

    ഒ​രേ സ​മ​യം അ​യ​വു​ള്ള​തും ദൃ​ഢ​മാ​യ​തു​മാ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യും മൂ​ന്ന് ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​പാ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. കേ​വ​ല ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി, പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി, പാ​ര്‍ല​മെ​ന്റി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​വും കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് പ​കു​തി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​ക​ളു​ടെ അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​വും നേ​ടേ​ണ്ട ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ​ത്.

    ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ കേ​വ​ല ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം നേ​ടേ​ണ്ട ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​ക​ള്‍ അ​നു​ച്ഛേ​ദം 368ല്‍ ​ഉ​ള്‍പ്പെ​ടാ​ത്ത​തും എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യ ഒ​ന്നാ​ണ്. ഇ​തു സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് സ​ഭ​യി​ല്‍ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യ മൊ​ത്തം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ 50 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ ആ​ളു​ക​ളു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി. ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്, പു​തി​യ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കു​ക, നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പേ​രു​ക​ളോ അ​തി​ര്‍ത്തി​ക​ളോ മാ​റ്റു​ന്ന​തോ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ.

    സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ മൊ​ത്തം അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ 50 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ ഹാ​ജ​രു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക​യും അ​തി​ല്‍ മൂ​ന്നി​ല്‍ ര​ണ്ട് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​ണ് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​തി​ന്റെ വി​വ​ക്ഷ. മൗ​ലി​കാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍, നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ക ത​ത്ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍, കൂ​ടാ​തെ ഒ​ന്നും മൂ​ന്നും വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഉ​ള്‍പ്പെ​ടാ​ത്ത മ​റ്റ് എ​ല്ലാ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ളും ഇ​തി​ല്‍ പെ​ടു​ന്നു.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ല്‍ ഘ​ട​ന​യു​മാ​യി (കേ​ന്ദ്ര​വും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ധി​കാ​ര വി​ഭ​ജ​നം) ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ളി​ല്‍ മാ​റ്റം​വ​രു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​നു​പു​റ​മെ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് പ​കു​തി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​ക​ളു​ടെ അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​വും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ്. രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ​തി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്, അ​തി​ന്റെ ന​ട​പ്പു​രീ​തി​ക​ള്‍, സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി, ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി മു​ത​ലാ​യ​വ​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ള്‍, കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും എ​ക്‌​സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ്യാ​പ്തി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ഇ​തി​ല്‍ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ളാ​ണ്. ഇ​വി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ധി​കാ​രം നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക​മാ​വു​ന്ന​ത്.

    പു​തി​യ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​യും നി​യ​മ പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും

    129ാം ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ പാ​ര്‍ല​മെ​ന്റി​ലെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം മാ​ത്രം മ​തി​യോ അ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം പ​കു​തി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​ക​ളു​ടെ അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​വും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണോ എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ര​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ര്‍ ര​ണ്ടു​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്താ​ണ്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര ഘ​ട​ന​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ഷ​യ​മാ​യ​ത് കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​നു​മ​തി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ് എ​ന്നൊ​രു​കൂ​ട്ട​ര്‍ വാ​ദി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ള്‍, ഇ​ത് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​രു പ്ര​ക്രി​യ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ഏ​ഴാം ഖ​ണ്ഡി​ക​യെ (കേ​ന്ദ്ര സം​സ്ഥാ​ന അ​ധി​കാ​ര വി​ഭ​ജ​നം) മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മ​റ്റൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ആ​ര്‍ക്കും ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​ത്ത അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യാ​ല്‍, അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ കേ​ന്ദ്രം 356 ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കി​യാ​ല്‍ പോം​വ​ഴി എ​ന്താ​ണ് എ​ന്ന​തി​ലും വ്യ​ക്ത​ത വ​രു​ത്തേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്താ​യാ​ലും ഇ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് അ​ന്തി​മ വി​ധി സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ബെ​ഞ്ചാ​യി​രി​ക്കും തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ലി​സ​ത്തിന് വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി

    2014ലെ ഒന്നാം മോദി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അധികാരത്തില്‍ വന്നതുമുതല്‍ കേന്ദ്രം നടപ്പാക്കിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന പല നയങ്ങളും രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ഫെഡറല്‍ സ്വഭാവത്തെ നോക്കുകുത്തിയാക്കുന്നവയാണ്. 2016ല്‍ നടപ്പിലാക്കിയ ‘ഒരു രാജ്യം ഒരു നികുതി’ അഥവാ വാണിജ്യ സേവന നികുതി (ജി.എസ്.ടി) തന്നെ ഉദാഹരണം. ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ രീ​തി​യി​ല്‍ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​രു സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റി​നെ കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി തീ​രും മു​മ്പേ പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത് ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ വി​രു​ദ്ധം മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ്വ​യം​ഭ​ര​ണാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന്മേ​ലു​ള്ള ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റ്റ​വും അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തെ പ​രി​മി​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​ണ്.

    ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ സ്വ​യം​ഭ​ര​ണ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് തീ​ര്‍ത്തും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വി​ഷ​യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​തി​ന്മേ​ലു​ള്ള മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​മീ​ഷ​നാ​ണ്. തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് അ​ജ​ണ്ട​ക​ള്‍ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​കൃ​ത​മാ​ക്കാ​നും, പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക-​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പാ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​സ​ക്തി ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​നും നി​ർ​ദി​ഷ്ട പ​ദ്ധ​തി വ​ഴി​വെ​ക്കും. ഇ​തു​മൂ​ലം പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​മാ​യ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും താ​ല്‍പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ-​പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ശ​ബ്ദം ദേ​ശീ​യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന-​ദേ​ശീ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ല്‍ കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​ദൃ​ശ്യ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.

    ഈ ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​മാ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും നാ​ടി​ന്റെ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും എ​ന്ന​തി​ല്‍ സം​ശ​യ​മി​ല്ല. ഇ​ത് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ ഏ​കീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും ഏ​ക സി​വി​ല്‍കോ​ഡ്, ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യം ഒ​രു ഭാ​ഷ, ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യം ഒ​രു സം​സ്‌​കാ​രം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഹിം​സാ​ത്മ​ക സി​ദ്ധാ​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ എ​ളു​പ്പ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​ടി​ച്ചേ​ൽ​പി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഘ​ട​ന​യി​ലേ​ക്കും ന​യി​ക്കും. ചു​രു​ക്ക​ത്തി​ല്‍, വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഏ​ക​ത്വം കാ​ണു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ആ​ത്മാ​വി​നെ കാ​ര്‍ന്നു​തി​ന്നു​ന്ന, ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യി​ള​ക്കു​ന്ന ന​ട​പ​ടി​യാ​വും ഈ ​ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി.

    (മ​മ്പാ​ട് എം.​ഇ.​എ​സ് കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സ​യ​ൻ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​സി. പ്ര​ഫ​സ​റാ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ConstitutionGoalOverthrowOne Nation One ElectionFederal System
    News Summary - The goal is the overthrow of Constitution
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X