Madhyamam
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 6:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Feb 2025 8:36 AM IST

    തമിഴ്​ മണ്ണിൽ വിഷം വിതറുന്നവർ

    തമിഴ്​ മണ്ണിൽ വിഷം വിതറുന്നവർ
    വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ​ത ഇ​ള​ക്കി​വിട്ട് ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ശാ​ന്തി​യും സ​മൂ​ഹത്തി​ൽ ചേ​രി​തി​രി​വും സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള നീ​ക്ക​ത്തെ തി​രു​പ്പ​റ​കു​ൺ​റ​ത്തിലും ​പ​രി​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മു​ള്ള പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത് സം​ഘ്‌​പ​രി​വാ​റി​ന് തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​യാ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നുഅയോധ്യയിലും കാശിയിലും സംഭലിലും പരീക്ഷിച്ചതുപോലെ വർഗീയ വിദ്വേഷം സൃഷ്​ടിച്ച്​ ജനങ്ങളെ ഭിന്നിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള മുതലെടുപ്പ്​ തന്ത്രം വടക്കെ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ മാത്രമല്ല ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സകല മുക്കുമൂലകളിലും ആവർത്തിക്കാൻ തരംപാർത്തു നടക്കുകയാണ്​ സംഘ്​പരിവാർ. അടുത്ത വർഷം നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കാനിരിക്കുന്ന കേരളത്തിലും...

    വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ​ത ഇ​ള​ക്കി​വിട്ട് ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ശാ​ന്തി​യും സ​മൂ​ഹത്തി​ൽ ചേ​രി​തി​രി​വും സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള നീ​ക്ക​ത്തെ തി​രു​പ്പ​റ​കു​ൺ​റ​ത്തിലും ​പ​രി​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മു​ള്ള പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത് സം​ഘ്‌​പ​രി​വാ​റി​ന് തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​യാ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു

    അയോധ്യയിലും കാശിയിലും സംഭലിലും പരീക്ഷിച്ചതുപോലെ വർഗീയ വിദ്വേഷം സൃഷ്​ടിച്ച്​ ജനങ്ങളെ ഭിന്നിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ള മുതലെടുപ്പ്​ തന്ത്രം വടക്കെ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ മാത്രമല്ല ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സകല മുക്കുമൂലകളിലും ആവർത്തിക്കാൻ തരംപാർത്തു നടക്കുകയാണ്​ സംഘ്​പരിവാർ. അടുത്ത വർഷം നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കാനിരിക്കുന്ന കേരളത്തിലും തമിഴ്​നാട്ടിലും ഒരു അവസരംപോലും അവർ പാഴാക്കില്ലെന്നതി​ന്റെ കൃത്യമായ ഉദാഹരണമാണ്​ ‘തിരുപ്പറകുൺറം’ വിവാദം. ഹൈന്ദവ വികാരം ആളിക്കത്തിക്കാൻ വീണുകിട്ടുന്ന സന്ദർഭങ്ങളെല്ലാം പരമാവധി പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന ബി.ജെ.പി തമിഴ്​നാട്​ അധ്യക്ഷൻ കെ.അണ്ണാമലൈയും കൂട്ടരും ഇത് പരമാവധി പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു. എന്നാൽ, വർഗീയത ആളിക്കത്തിക്കാനുള്ള ബി.ജെ.പി നീക്കം മുൻകൂട്ടിക്കണ്ട മുഖ്യധാരാ രാഷ്ട്രീയകക്ഷികൾ ജാഗ്രതയോടെയാണ് പ്രശ്നത്തെ സമീപിച്ചത്. മാത്രമല്ല, വർഗീയത ഇളക്കിവിട്ട് മേഖലയിൽ അശാന്തി സൃഷ്ടിക്കാനും സമാധാനത്തോടെയും മതമൈത്രിയോടെയും ജീവിക്കുന്ന സമൂഹത്തിൽ ചേരിതിരിവ് സൃഷ്ടിക്കാനുമുള്ള നീക്കത്തെ തിരുപ്പറകുൺറ​ത്തിലും പരിസര പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലുമുള്ള പൊതുജനങ്ങൾ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞതും മാധ്യമങ്ങൾ സ്വീകരിച്ച അവധാനതയും സംഘ്പരിവാർ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾക്ക് തിരിച്ചടിയാവുകയായിരുന്നു.

    തമിഴക​ത്തെ പ്രധാന ഹൈന്ദവ ആരാധനാമൂർത്തിയായ മുരുകന്റെ ആറുവാസ സ്ഥല(ആറുപടൈ വീട്)ങ്ങളിലൊന്നാണ്, ക്ഷേത്രനഗരമായ മധുരയിൽനിന്ന്​ എട്ടു കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെ സ്ഥിതിചെയ്യുന്ന തിരുപ്പറകുൺറം ക്ഷേത്രം.

    സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യസ്വാമി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽനിന്ന്​ ഏറെ അകലെയല്ലാതെ കുന്നിൻ മുകളിൽ സുൽത്താൻ സിക്കന്ദർ ​ഔലിയയുടെ ദർഗയുമുണ്ട്​. ഇസ്​ലാം മത വിശ്വാസികൾക്കിടയിൽ ദർഗ സംസ്​കാരത്തോട്​ ഭിന്നാഭിപ്രായമുണ്ടെങ്കിലും മുസ്​ലിംകളും ഇതര സമുദായാംഗങ്ങളും അത്യാദരവോടെയാണ്​ സിക്കന്ദർ ​ഔലിയയുടെ ഓർമകളെ സൂക്ഷിക്കുന്നത്​. ജനുവരി 18ന് ഉറൂസിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച്​ ദർഗയിൽ മൃഗബലി നടത്തുന്നതിന്​ പൊലീസ്​ വിലക്കേർപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. വാർഷിക ആചാരങ്ങൾ പതിവുപോലെ നടത്താൻ അനുവദിക്കണമെന്ന് ദർഗ ഭാരവാഹികൾ ജില്ല ഭരണകൂട​ത്തോട് അപേക്ഷിച്ചെങ്കിലും ബലിക്കായി ആടും കോഴിയും കൊണ്ടുവരാൻ അനുമതി ലഭിച്ചില്ല. അതേസമയം, പാകംചെയ്​ത ഭക്ഷണം വിളമ്പുന്നതിനും പ്രാർഥിക്കുന്നതിനും യാതൊരു വിലക്കുമുണ്ടായില്ല. നടപടിയുണ്ടായ സാഹചര്യം സംബന്ധിച്ച്​

    ജില്ല ഭരണാധികാരികളെയും പൊലീസ്​ ഉന്നതരെയും കണ്ട്​ ചർച്ച നടത്താനും ദർഗ സന്ദർശിക്കാനുമായി രാമനാഥപുരം എം.പിയും തമിഴ്നാട് വഖഫ് ബോർഡ് ചെയർമാനുമായ കെ.നവാസ് കനി ജനുവരി 22ന് എത്തി. ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ പോകുന്നവരും ദർഗയിൽപോകുന്നവരും തമ്മിൽ ഇതി​ന്റെ പേരിലൊന്നും യാതൊരു അലോഹ്യവുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല. എന്നാൽ, നവാസ് കനിയും അനുയായികളും തിരുപ്പറകുൺറം കുന്നിൽവന്ന്​ മാംസാഹാരം ഭക്ഷിച്ചുവെന്നും ഹൈന്ദവ വികാരത്തെ വ്രണപ്പെടുത്തിയതായും ബി.ജെ.പി തമിഴ്നാട് നേതാക്കളായ കെ.അണ്ണാമലൈ, എച്ച്.രാജ എന്നിവർ പ്രചാരണം ആരംഭിച്ചതോടെ ആളുകൾക്കിടയിൽ ആശയക്കുഴപ്പം പടർന്നു. തിരുപ്പറകുൺറത്തിന്റെ പേര് സിക്കന്ദർ മലൈ എന്ന് പുനർനാമകരണം ചെയ്യാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതായി ആരോപിച്ച സംഘ്​പരിവാർ കുന്ന് പൂർണമായും ഹിന്ദുക്കളുടെ നിയന്ത്രണത്തിലാക്കി ദർഗ മറ്റൊരിടത്തേക്ക് മാറ്റിസ്ഥാപിക്കണമെന്നും ആവശ്യമുന്നയിച്ചു.

    ബി.ജെ.പി-ഹിന്ദുമുന്നണി കക്ഷികൾ ഫെബ്രുവരി നാലിന് മാർച്ച് നടത്താൻ അനുമതി തേടിയെങ്കിലും നിഷേധിക്കപ്പെട്ടു. എന്നിരുന്നാലും, പ്രകോപനപരമായ മുദ്രാവാക്യങ്ങൾ മുഴക്കുകയോ വിദ്വേഷ പ്രസംഗങ്ങൾ നടത്തുകയോ ചെയ്യരുതെന്ന നിർദേശത്തോടെ ക്ഷേത്ര പരിസരത്തുനിന്ന് അഞ്ച് കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെയുള്ള പഴങ്കാനത്തം ജങ്ഷനിൽ പ്രകടനം നടത്താൻ ഹിന്ദു മുന്നണിക്ക് ഹൈകോടതി മധുര ബെഞ്ച് അനുമതി നൽകി.

    സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽനിന്നെത്തിയ സംഘ്പരിവാർ പ്രവർത്തകർ പൊലീസ് നിരോധനം മറികടന്ന് ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലേക്ക് മാർച്ച് നടത്താനൊരു​മ്പെട്ടു. തിരുപ്പറകുൺറം ക്ഷേത്രത്തിനകത്തേക്ക് അതിക്രമിച്ചുകയറി മുദ്രാവാക്യം വിളിച്ച സംഘ്പരിവാർ പ്രവർത്തകരെ പൊലീസ് ബലപ്രയോഗം നടത്തിയാണ് നീക്കിയത്. തിരുപ്പറകുൺറം വിഷയവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് വിദ്വേഷ പ്രസംഗം നടത്തിയ ബി.ജെ.പി നേതാവ് എച്ച്. രാജക്കെതിരെ മധുര പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.

    ജനങ്ങളിൽ വർഗീയമായ ചേരിതിരിവുണ്ടാക്കി മതസൗഹാർദം തകർത്ത് രാഷ്ട്രീയ മുതലെടുപ്പ് നടത്താനാണ് ബി.ജെ.പിയും സംഘ്പരിവാർ സംഘടനകളും ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് വിവിധ രാഷ്ട്രീയകക്ഷികൾ പ്രതികരിച്ചു.

    വടക്കെ ഇന്ത്യൻ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ പോലെ വർഗീയമായ ധ്രുവീകരണമുണ്ടാക്കി ഡി.എം.കെ സഖ്യത്തെ ശിഥിലമാക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങളെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി എം.കെ. സ്റ്റാലിൻ ഉരുക്കുമുഷ്ടി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് അടിച്ചമർത്തുമെന്നും ദേവസ്വം മന്ത്രി പി.കെ. ശേഖർബാബു പ്രസ്താവിച്ചു.

    തിരുപ്പറംകുൺറം ക്ഷേത്രത്തി​ന്റെയും ദർഗയുടെയും ഭൂമിയെച്ചൊല്ലി 1915-16 കാലഘട്ടത്തിൽ ചില തർക്കങ്ങളുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. തർക്കം സംബന്ധിച്ച് 1920ൽ മധുര ഡിവിഷനൽ കോടതിയും 1930ൽ ലണ്ടൻ ഡിവിഷനൽ പ്രിവി കൗൺസിലും ഉത്തരവുകളിറക്കി. 1958, 1975, 2004, 2017, 2021 വർഷങ്ങളിൽ കോടതികൾ ഉത്തരവുകൾ പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു. ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് ഭരണകാലത്ത് പ്രിവി കൗൺസിൽ പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച ഉത്തരവുകൾ പ്രകാരമാണ് തിരുപ്പറകുൺറത്തിൽ ഇരുവിഭാഗങ്ങളും പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നത്. നിലവിൽ രണ്ട് കേസുകൾ കോടതിയുടെ പരിഗണനയിലാണ്. കോടതി ഉത്തരവുകൾ അനുസരിച്ച് മാത്രമേ സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാറിന് പ്രവർത്തിക്കാൻ കഴിയൂവെന്നാണ് ദേവസ്വം മന്ത്രി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.

    2025 ജനുവരി 27ന് ബാഹ്യ ഗ്രൂപ്പുകൾ പ്രാദേശിക ആചാരങ്ങളിൽ ഇടപെടുന്നത് തടയണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് പ്രദേശവാസികൾ ജില്ല കലക്ടർക്ക് നിവേദനം സമർപ്പിച്ചു. ജനുവരി 30ന് നടന്ന സമാധാന യോഗത്തിൽ ദീർഘകാലമായി നിലനിൽക്കുന്ന മതപരമായ ആചാരങ്ങൾ നിലനിർത്താൻ കരാറിൽ ഒപ്പുവെക്കപ്പെട്ടു. കരാറിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി, അണ്ണാ ഡി.എം.കെ കക്ഷികൾ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചില്ല.

    കുന്നിൽ കണ്ടൂരി (മൃഗബലി) ആചാരവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് സ്ഥാപിച്ച ഡിജിറ്റൽ ബോർഡിനെക്കുറിച്ച് ദേവസ്വം വകുപ്പിന് പരാതി ലഭിച്ച സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് ദർഗയിലേക്ക് കോഴി, ആടുകളെ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നത് പൊലീസിന് തടയേണ്ടിവന്നതെന്ന് മുതിർന്ന പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ പറഞ്ഞു.

    തിരുപ്പറകുൺറം പ്രശ്നം കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്നതിൽ മധുര ജില്ല ഭരണകൂടവും മധുര സിറ്റി പൊലീസും വീഴ്ച വരുത്തിയതായാണ് സി.പി.എം നേതാവും മധുര എം.പിയുമായ സു.വെങ്കടേശൻ ആരോപിച്ചത്. ജനങ്ങൾക്ക്​ ഭക്ഷണാവശ്യത്തിന്​ മാംസം നൽകാൻ ദർഗയിൽ പരമ്പരാഗതമായി നടക്കുന്ന ആട്, കോഴി ബലി (‘കണ്ടൂരി’) ഏതടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലാണ് പൊലീസും റവന്യൂ വകുപ്പും ചേർന്ന് തടഞ്ഞതെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ചോദിച്ചു. ഇത്തരമൊരു അസാധാരണ സാഹചര്യം സൃഷ്ടിച്ചതിന്റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം സംസ്ഥാന ഭരണകൂടത്തിനാണെന്നാണ്​ എസ്.ഡി.പി.ഐ തമിഴ്നാട് അധ്യക്ഷൻ നെല്ലൈ മുബാറക്കി​ന്റെ കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തൽ.

    തിരുപ്പറകുൺറത്തിൽ സമാധാനം നിലനിർത്തുന്നതിനായി മധുര ആസ്ഥാനമായുള്ള ആക്ടിവിസ്റ്റുകളുടെ സംഘം ‘മധുരൈ സോഷ്യൽ ഹാർമണി ഗ്രൂപ്’ എന്ന പേരിൽ കമ്മിറ്റി രൂപവത്​കരിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണിപ്പോൾ. 2026ലെ നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് മുന്നോടിയായി തിരുപ്പറകുൺറത്ത് അശാന്തി സൃഷ്ടിക്കാൻ ബി.ജെ.പിയും ആർ.എസ്.എസും ശ്രമിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും വർഗീയ ധ്രുവീകരണത്തിലൂടെ പ്രദേശത്ത് അശാന്തി വിതച്ച് രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേട്ടമുണ്ടാക്കാനാണ് ഇവരുടെ നീക്കമെന്നും കമ്മിറ്റി ആരോപിച്ചു. അതേസമയം, ഏത് നിലയിലും തിരുപ്പറകുൺറം വിഷയം ഉയർത്തിക്കാട്ടി തമിഴകമെങ്ങും പ്രചാരണം നടത്താനാണ് ബി.ജെ.പി തീരുമാനം. പ്രത്യേക സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ തിരുപ്പറകുൺറത്തിൽ കനത്ത പൊലീസ് സുരക്ഷ സംവിധാനമാണ് ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

