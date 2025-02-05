Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightത​ട​വ​റ​യി​ലും...
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 6:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2025 8:53 AM IST

    ത​ട​വ​റ​യി​ലും പു​റ​ത്തും സ​മ​ര​ജീ​വി​തം

    ഫാ​ദ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ൻ സ്വാ​മി മ​രി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ പി​റ്റേ​ന്ന് ത​ന്റെ ബാ​ര​ക്കി​ൽ ഇ​രു​ന്ന് സ​ഹ​ത​ട​വു​കാ​ര​നാ​യ സു​ധീ​ർ ധ​വാ​ലെ 'പാ​താ​ൾ​ഗ​ഢി​ച്ച ഫാ​ദ​ർ' (പാ​താ​ൾ​ഗ​ഢി​യി​ലെ അ​ച്ച​ൻ) എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഒ​രു നീ​ണ്ട ക​വി​ത എ​ഴു​തി. നി​ര​വ​ധി പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ചി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള, 'വി​ദ്രോ​ഹി' എ​ന്ന ജാ​തി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ ദ്വൈ​മാ​സി​ക​യു​ടെ എ​ഡി​റ്റ​റാ​യ ധ​വാ​ലെ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലാ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി എ​ഴു​തി​യ ക​വി​ത​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ത്. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഫാ​ദ​റി​ന്റെ മ​ര​ണ​ശേ​ഷ​മു​ള്ള മൂ​ന്ന​ര വ​ർ​ഷം​കൊ​ണ്ട് കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് നൂ​റു​ക​വി​ത​ക​ളെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​മി​പ്പോ​ൾ എ​ഴു​തി​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ര​ണ്ടു ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കീ​ഴി​ൽ ത​ട​വു​ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ച്ച അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ധാ​വ​ലെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത് ‘‘ഈ ​ര​ണ്ട് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും എ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​രം വി​യോ​ജി​പ്പു​ക​ളെ​യും അ​ക്ര​മാ​സ​ക്ത​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്തി​യ​ത്’’ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്

    ഫാ​ദ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ൻ സ്വാ​മി മ​രി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ പി​റ്റേ​ന്ന് ത​ന്റെ ബാ​ര​ക്കി​ൽ ഇ​രു​ന്ന് സ​ഹ​ത​ട​വു​കാ​ര​നാ​യ സു​ധീ​ർ ധ​വാ​ലെ ‘പാ​താ​ൾ​ഗ​ഢി​ച്ച ഫാ​ദ​ർ’ (പാ​താ​ൾ​ഗ​ഢി​യി​ലെ അ​ച്ച​ൻ) എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഒ​രു നീ​ണ്ട ക​വി​ത എ​ഴു​തി. നി​ര​വ​ധി പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ചി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള, ‘വി​ദ്രോ​ഹി’ എ​ന്ന ജാ​തി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ ദ്വൈ​മാ​സി​ക​യു​ടെ എ​ഡി​റ്റ​റാ​യ ധ​വാ​ലെ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലാ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി എ​ഴു​തി​യ ക​വി​ത​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ത്. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഫാ​ദ​റി​ന്റെ മ​ര​ണ​ശേ​ഷ​മു​ള്ള മൂ​ന്ന​ര വ​ർ​ഷം​കൊ​ണ്ട് കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് നൂ​റു​ക​വി​ത​ക​ളെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​മി​പ്പോ​ൾ എ​ഴു​തി​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ഫാ. സ്റ്റാ​ൻ ​സ്വാ​മി

    ‘‘ഫാ. ​സ്വാ​മി എ​ന്നെ​യൊ​രു ക​വി​യാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റി’’, ഗോ​വ​ണ്ടി​യി​ലെ ചേ​രി​യി​ലെ ത​ന്റെ വാ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​വും ഓ​ഫി​സു​മാ​യ വാ​ട​ക​മു​റി​യി​ലി​രു​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ൽ ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ കാ​ണി​ക്ക​വെ ധ​വാ​ലെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ന് മു​മ്പ് ഇ​വി​ടം സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ​യും ഗാ​യ​ക​രു​ടെ​യും സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത താ​വ​ള​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ൽ​ഗാ​ർ പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് കേ​സു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് 2018 ജൂ​ൺ ആ​റി​നാ​ണ് ധ​വാ​ലെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. കു​റ്റം ചാ​ർ​ത്താ​തെ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ ത​ട​വ​റ​യി​ൽ 2424 ദി​വ​സം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ശേ​ഷം ജ​നു​വ​രി 24ന് ​ജാ​മ്യം ല​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    വി​ചാ​ര​ണ​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ച നീ​ണ്ട ത​ട​വാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നും റോ​ണാ വി​ൽ​സ​നും ജാ​മ്യം ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ബോം​ബെ ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി​യെ പ്രേ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്ന്.

    എ​തി​ർ​ശ​ബ്ദം എ​ന്ന കു​റ്റം

    ധ​വാ​ലെ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ നോ​ട്ട​പ്പു​ള്ളി​യാ​വു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ൽ​ഗാ​ർ പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് കേ​സി​ലൂ​ടെ​യ​ല്ല, 2011ൽ ​കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​യ യു.​പി.​എ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​പ്പോ​ഴും ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ യു.​എ.​പി.​എ ചു​മ​ത്തി കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു. 2014 മേ​യ് മാ​സം എ​ല്ലാ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും കു​റ്റ​മു​ക്ത​നാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്ക് 40 മാ​സ​മാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ത​ട​വ​റ​യി​ൽ ചെ​ല​വി​ട്ട​ത്.

    സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന തെ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ക​യും അ​വ മാ​റ്റേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് വാ​ദി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണെ​ന്ന​തി​ന് തെ​ളി​വാ​യി കാ​ണാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ധാ​വ​ലെ​യെ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ വി​ധി​യി​ൽ, പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സെ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി ആ​ർ.​ജി. അ​സ്മാ​ർ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ണി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    ര​ണ്ടു ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കീ​ഴി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​വു​ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ച്ച അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ധാ​വ​ലെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത് ‘‘ഈ ​ര​ണ്ട് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും എ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​രം വി​യോ​ജി​പ്പു​ക​ളെ​യും വ​ള​രെ അ​ക്ര​മാ​സ​ക്ത​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്തി​യ​ത്’’ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്.

    അ​റ​സ്റ്റും ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും

    എ​ൽ​ഗാ​ർ പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് കേ​സി​ൽ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ധ​വാ​ലെ​യെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​മാ​യും നി​ര​വ​ധി പ്ര​ധാ​ന സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​യ​ത്. 2018 ജൂ​ൺ ആ​റി​ന് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പു​ണെ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് ഉ​റ്റ​സു​ഹൃ​ത്ത് ഷാ​ഹി​ർ ശ​ന്ത​നു കാം​ബ്ലെ (‘കോ​ർ​ട്ട്’ എ​ന്ന സി​നി​മ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ്) അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ൾ 370 റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്ക​ൽ, കോ​വി​ഡ്-19 മ​ഹാ​മാ​രി, ഉ​റ്റ​സു​ഹൃ​ത്തും ന​ട​നു​മാ​യ വീ​ര സ​തീ​ധ​റി​ന്റെ (‘കോ​ർ​ട്ട്’ സി​നി​മ​യി​ലെ നാ​യ​ക​ൻ) മ​ര​ണം, ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ക​ലാ​പം, പൗ​ര​ത്വ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി വി​രു​ദ്ധ നി​യ​മ​വും പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും, ഫാ.​സ്വാ​മി​യു​ടെ മ​ര​ണം, പ്ര​ഫ.​ജി.​എ​ൻ. സാ​യ്ബാ​ബ​യു​ടെ മ​ര​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ​യെ​ല്ലാം ഈ ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ഓ​രോ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ലും പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ച് ധ​വാ​ലെ ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ‘ദ ​വ​യ​ർ’ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വെ​ളി​ച്ച​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ ​ലേ​ഖി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഹ​ര​ജി​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ലു​ക​ളി​ലെ ജാ​തി​വി​വേ​ച​ന​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴും ധ​വാ​ലെ ഒ​രു ക​വി​ത​യെ​ഴു​തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. ത​ട​വി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യ​വെ ര​ണ്ടു പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ കു​ഴ​പ്പ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ത​ന്നെ​യ​റി​യാ​വു​ന്ന കു​റ​ച്ചു പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ണി​പ്പു​ര​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

    2017 ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 31ന് ​പു​ണെ​യു​ടെ ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​ള്ള ശ​നി​വാ​ർ​വാ​ഡ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന എ​ൽ​ഗാ​ർ പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ധ​വാ​ലെ. ഭീ​മ-​കൊ​റെ​ഗാ​വി​ൽ സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​പ​ര​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ മ​നോ​ഹ​ർ ഭി​ഡെ, മി​ലി​ന്ദ് എ​ക്ബോ​ട്ടെ എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രെ​ന്ന് അ​ക്ര​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​ര​ക​ളും സാ​ക്ഷി​ക​ളും കു​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ക​ലാ​പ​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യ​ത് പ​രി​ഷ​ത്താ​ണെ​ന്ന് ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചു.

    പി​ന്നീ​ട്, എ​ൽ​ഗാ​ർ പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ചി​ല​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ ‘സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നെ അ​സ്ഥി​ര​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു, നി​രോ​ധി​ത മാ​വോ​വാ​ദി സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക്ക് ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി, രാ​ജീ​വ് ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ മാ​തൃ​ക​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യെ വ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​ദ്ധ​തി ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​ര​ല്ലാ​തെ എ​ൽ​ഗാ​ർ പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് കേ​സി​ലെ മ​റ്റു പ്ര​തി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്താ​നോ സം​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​നോ ത​നി​ക്ക് അ​തു​വ​രെ അ​വ​സ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളെ കൂ​ട്ടി​യോ​ജി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ചി​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    നാ​ഗ്പൂ​രി​ൽ ജ​നി​ച്ച ധ​വാ​ലെ ജാ​തി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ പാ​ന്തേ​ഴ്സ്, ഖൈ​ർ​ലാ​ഞ്ചി കൂ​ട്ട​ക്കൊ​ല​വി​രു​ദ്ധ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ സ​മി​തി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​വി​ധ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ളു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​നാ​ണ്.

    മ​ര​ണ​ഭ​യം നി​ഴ​ലി​ട്ട മാ​രി​ക്കാ​ലം

    മ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള നി​ര​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യ ഭ​യം നി​ഴ​ലി​ട്ട കോ​വി​ഡ്-19 കാ​ല​മാ​ണ് ജ​യി​ൽ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും മോ​ശം ഘ​ട്ട​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഓ​ർ​ത്തു പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    ത​ലോ​ജ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ടി.​വി വാ​ർ​ത്ത വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് പ​ക​ർ​ച്ച​വ്യാ​ധി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് കേ​ൾ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. കൈ​ക​ൾ വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​യി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ടി.​വി ചാ​ന​ലു​ക​ൾ നി​ര​ന്ത​രം ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ എ​ന്ന​നി​ല​യി​ൽ, ക​ഴു​കാ​നും കു​ളി​ക്കാ​നും കു​ടി​ക്കാ​നും ശൗ​ചാ​ല​യം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​നു​മെ​ല്ലാ​മാ​യി ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു ബ​ക്ക​റ്റ് വെ​ള്ളം മാ​ത്ര​മേ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​ള്ളൂ.

    ബാ​ര​ക്കി​ലെ മി​ക്ക​വാ​റും എ​ല്ലാ ത​ട​വു​കാ​രും അ​വ​ര​വ​രു​ടെ കി​ട​ക്ക​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​തു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട നാ​ളു​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഒ​രു ത​ട​വു​കാ​ര​നെ​പ്പോ​ലും പു​റ​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി​ല്ല. പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി 23 പേ​രെ പാ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശേ​ഷി​യു​ള്ള എ​ന്റെ ബാ​ര​ക്കി​ൽ ഒ​രേ​സ​മ​യം 60-70 പേ​ർ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ര​ണ്ടാം ത​രം​ഗ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് മാ​സ്കു​ക​ളും സാ​നി​റ്റൈ​സ​റും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ​ത്-​അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഓ​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    അ​ണ്ഡാ സെ​ല്ലി​ലെ ത​ട​വു​ജീ​വി​തം

    എ​ന്നും എ​പ്പോ​ഴും അ​വ​കാ​ശ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യ ധ​വാ​ലെ ജ​യി​ലി​ലും ത​ന്റെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. ജ​യി​ൽ സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ടി​ന്റെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന വേ​ള​യി​ൽ ചെ​രി​പ്പ് ഊ​രി​യി​ടാ​ൻ വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച​തി​ന് പ്ര​ശ്ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ എ​ന്ന ചാ​പ്പ കി​ട്ടി. താ​മ​സി​യാ​തെ ത​ലോ​ജ​യി​ലെ ഭ​യാ​ന​ക​മാ​യ അ​ണ്ഡാ സെ​ല്ലി(​ഏ​കാ​ന്ത ത​ട​വി​ലി​ടാ​നാ​യി ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ കോ​ഴി​മു​ട്ട​യു​ടെ ആ​കൃ​തി​യി​ലു​ള്ള കു​ടു​സ്സ് സെ​ൽ) ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം തോ​റ്റു​മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​ല്ല. അ​തി​ന​ക​ത്തി​രു​ന്നും പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളും വി​വ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളും ന​ൽ​കി. ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നു വ​ർ​ഷം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടും ചി​ല അ​പ്പീ​ലു​ക​ൾ തീ​ർ​പ്പു​ക​ൽ​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    ജീ​വി​ച്ച​തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ഏ​റ്റ​വും മോ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഇ​ട​മാ​ണ് ത​ലോ​ജ​യി​ലെ അ​ണ്ഡാ സെ​ൽ എ​ന്ന് ധ​വാ​ലെ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. 23 മാ​സ​മാ​ണ് ഈ ​മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഏ​കാ​ന്ത​ത​ട​വി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ളെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നോ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​തി​നോ കൂ​ട്ടു​പ്ര​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ല​രെ​യും അ​വി​ടെ​ത്ത​ള്ളി. ‘‘ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യ​ൽ ഒ​രു സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​മാ​യി മാ​റു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ, അ​ത് കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്യാ​വു​ന്ന​തി​ല​പ്പു​റ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ൽ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ഭ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു-​അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    27 ഹെ​ക്ട​റി​ൽ വ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു​കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ലോ​ജ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി ഏ​കാ​ന്ത സെ​ല്ലു​ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. ര​ണ്ടു നി​ല​ക​ളു​ള്ള അ​ണ്ഡാ സെ​ൽ കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ൽ മു​റി​ക​ൾ ഒ​രു വൃ​ത്തം​പോ​ലെ​യാ​ണ് നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. താ​ഴെ നി​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ട​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​മി​ത​മാ​യ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ന​ട​ക്കാ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം നി​ല​യി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​വി​ടെ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്നി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം കാ​ലം സൂ​ര്യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ​മോ ശു​ദ്ധ​വാ​യു​വോ ല​ഭി​ക്കി​ല്ല. സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ​ക​ല ധാ​ര​ണ​ക​ളെ​യും ഹ​നി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​രീ​തി -ധ​വാ​ലെ കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ജ​യി​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​രു​ടേ​താ​യ ലി​ഖി​ത​വും അ​ലി​ഖി​ത​വു​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്. ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ത്തു​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​മ്പേ വാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ജ​യി​ൽ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രാ​ണ്. ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​യ​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ത്തു​ക​ളും അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​ത​ന്നെ. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, എ​ൽ​ഗാ​ർ പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത് കേ​സി​ൽ ജ​യി​ലി​ല​ട​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​രു​ടെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​നോ​ട്ട​വും സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യും വി​വി​ധ ത​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള ക​ത്തു​ക​ൾ നാ​ഗ്പൂ​രി​ലെ ന​ക്സ​ൽ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ (എ.​എ​ൻ.​ഒ) സെ​ല്ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​യ​ച്ചാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​നെ ധ​വാ​ലെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ ക​മീ​ഷ​ന് മു​മ്പാ​കെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. മ​റാ​ത്തി​യി​ൽ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​രാ​തി നി​ര​സി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. കൂ​ട്ടു​പ്ര​തി​യാ​യ അ​രു​ൺ ഫെ​രേ​ര ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ പ​രാ​തി അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ച്ച​തി​ന് ര​ണ്ടു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നോ​ട് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    മോ​ചി​ത​നാ​യ​തോ​ടെ പ​ഴ​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. ഞാ​ൻ ജ​യി​ലി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ, എ​ന്റെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ട് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​മ്പോ​ഴും ഞാ​ൻ എ​ഴു​ത്ത് തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ജ​യി​ലി​ല​ട​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ​താ​യി ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന് തോ​ന്നി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​വാം. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, സ​മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ചി​ല്ല. സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​ർ ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ന്നു. ആ ​ആ​വേ​ശ​മാ​ണ് ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജ്വ​ലി​പ്പി​ച്ച് നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത് - ധ​വാ​ലെ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Sudhir Dhawale
