Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightകേ​ര​ള പൊ​ലീ​സി​ലെ...
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 1:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sep 2024 3:04 AM GMT

    കേ​ര​ള പൊ​ലീ​സി​ലെ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്ക​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കേ​ര​ള പൊ​ലീ​സി​ലെ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്ക​ണം
    cancel

    ലോ​ക് സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് തൊ​ട്ടു​മു​മ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പൂ​രം അ​ല​ങ്കോ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വാ​ദം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ആ​ളി​ക്ക​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണ്. അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം വേ​ണ​മെ​ന്നും തു​ട​ക്കം മു​ത​ലേ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം എ​ൽ.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യും മു​ൻ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ സി.​പി.​ഐ നേ​താ​വ്​ വി.​എ​സ്. സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ. സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​ർ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​രാ​ഹി അ​ന​ല​റ്റി​ക്സ് എ​ന്ന ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി സു​രേ​ഷ് ഗോ​പി​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ തി​ര​ക്ക​ഥ​യാ​ണ്...

    ലോ​ക് സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് തൊ​ട്ടു​മു​മ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പൂ​രം അ​ല​ങ്കോ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വാ​ദം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ആ​ളി​ക്ക​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണ്. അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം വേ​ണ​മെ​ന്നും തു​ട​ക്കം മു​ത​ലേ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം എ​ൽ.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യും മു​ൻ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ സി.​പി.​ഐ നേ​താ​വ്​ വി.​എ​സ്. സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ. സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​ർ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​രാ​ഹി അ​ന​ല​റ്റി​ക്സ് എ​ന്ന ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി സു​രേ​ഷ് ഗോ​പി​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ തി​ര​ക്ക​ഥ​യാ​ണ് പൂ​രം അ​ല​ങ്കോ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ൽ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​ക്കു​ള്ള വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്നു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. പൂ​രം ക​ല​ക്കി​യ​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി എം.​ആ​ർ. അ​ജി​ത് കു​മാ​ർ അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ച് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച 1200 പേ​ജ് വ​രു​ന്ന റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ത​ള്ളു​ക​യും പു​തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ വി.​എ​സ്. സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ ‘മാ​ധ്യ​മ’​ത്തോ​ട് നി​ല​പാ​ട് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    വി.​എ​സ്. സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, പിണറായി വിജയൻ, സു​രേ​ഷ് ഗോ​പി, കെ. മുരളീധരൻ, ആനി രാജ

    വി.​എ​സ്. സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, പിണറായി വിജയൻ, സു​രേ​ഷ് ഗോ​പി, കെ. മുരളീധരൻ, ആനി രാജ

    • വാസ്തവത്തിൽപൂ​ര​ദി​വ​സം എ​ന്താ​ണ് തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്?

    ഞാ​ൻ പൂ​ര​പ്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ മാ​റി​നി​ന്നി​ട്ടേ​യി​ല്ല. മു​ഴു​സ​മ​യം അ​വി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ കൊ​ടി​യേ​റ്റം മു​ത​ലു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ലും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. 18 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി എ​​ന്റെ പ​തി​വാ​ണ​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ മി​ക്ക​യി​ട​ത്തും യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി കെ. ​മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​നും കൂ​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഞാ​ൻ സി.​പി.​​ഐ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലെ​ത്തി. കു​ടും​ബ​വും വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ട് കാ​ണാ​ൻ എ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. രാ​ത്രി ഒ​ന്ന​ര​ക്കാ​ണ്​ പൂ​രം സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് എ​ന്തോ വി​ഷ​യ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന വി​വ​രം അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. ഉ​ട​നേ റ​വ​ന്യൂ മ​ന്ത്രി രാ​ജ​നെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ചെ​റി​യ പ്ര​ശ്ന​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ക​ല​ക്ട​ർ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ട് പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പു​റ്റി​ങ്ങ​ൽ വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ട് ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് കേ​ന്ദ്ര ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യാ​യ പെ​സോ വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ന് ക​ർ​ശ​ന നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തത് വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​വ​രു​മാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​ള​വ് വ​രു​ത്തി​യാ​ണ്​ പൂ​രം സു​ഗ​മ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​പ്പോ​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്​ ഞാ​ൻ മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ പോ​യി കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി നി​ർ​മ​ല സീ​താ​രാ​മ​നെ​വ​രെ ക​ണ്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഈ ​പ്രാ​വ​ശ്യ​വും അ​തൊ​ക്കെ സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പെ​സോ നി​യ​മം ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യ​തോ​ടെ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ന് മു​മ്പ് 100 മീ​റ്റ​ർ അ​ക​ലേ​ക്ക് ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ ബാ​രി​ക്കേ​ഡ് കെ​ട്ടി മാ​റ്റി​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​തി​വ്. ഇ​ക്കു​റി രാ​വി​ലെ മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ണി​ക്ക് ന​ട​ക്കേ​ണ്ട വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് രാ​ത്രി പ​ത്ത് മ​ണി​ക്കു​ത​ന്നെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി.

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് കെ​ട്ടി​യ വ​ടം അ​ഴി​ച്ചു​മാ​റ്റാ​ൻ തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി ദേ​വ​സ്വം സ​മി​തി​യി​ലെ ചി​ല​ർ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു. പൊ​ലീ​സും ഇ​വ​രും ത​മ്മി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി. തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി വി​ള​ക്കു​ക​ൾ അ​ണ​ച്ചു. യാ​തൊ​രു ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക്കും ത​യാ​റാ​കാ​തെ വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ഏ​ക​പ​ക്ഷീ​യ​മാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ക​ല​ക്ട​റും എ​സ്.​പി​യും സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു വ​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, രാ​ത്രി​ത​ന്നെ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക്ക് വി​ളി​ച്ചി​ട്ട് തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി ദേ​വ​സ്വം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ത​യാ​റാ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ക​ല​ക്ട​റും പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​ർ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ത​ടി​ച്ചു​കൂ​ടി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രി സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​വ​ന്നാ​ൽ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് അ​വ​രു​ടെ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യെ​ന്നും ക​ല​ക്ട​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പെ​രു​മാ​റ്റ​ച്ച​ട്ടം നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള​തി​നാ​ൽ എ​നി​ക്കും മ​ന്ത്രി രാ​ജ​നും ഏ​റെ പ​രി​മി​തി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​നഃ​പൂ​ർ​വം സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് ശ്ര​മ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​യി. എ​ന്നി​ട്ടും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലൂ​ടെ ന​ട​ന്ന് ഞാ​നും കെ. ​രാ​ജ​നും ര​ണ്ട് ദി​ക്കി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 3.55ന് ​സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി. അ​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും അ​വി​ടെ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി സു​രേ​ഷ് ഗോ​പി വ​ന്നു. സ​ക​ല മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ട്. പൂ​രം നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി വി​ഭാ​ഗം മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    • സം​ഭ​വ​ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ​മീ​പ​നം എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു?

    എ​ല്ലാം ഒ​രു തി​ര​ക്ക​ഥ​പോ​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. പൊ​ലീ​സും തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി ദേ​വ​സ്വം ഭ​ര​ണ​സ​മി​തി​യി​ലെ ചി​ല​രും ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​ത്. പൂ​രം നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ മാ​ത്ര​മു​ള്ള സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി അ​തു ചെ​യ്തു. തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ അ​വി​ടെ​യെ​ത്തി. ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സി​ൽ ചീ​റി​പ്പാ​ഞ്ഞ് ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി വ​രു​ന്നു. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പൂ​രം അ​ല​ങ്കോ​ല​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​താ​യും സു​രേ​ഷ് ഗോ​പി ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ട​താ​യും എ​ല്ലാ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും വാ​ർ​ത്ത വ​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​വി​ടെ​യെ​ത്തി​യ എ​ന്നോ​ടോ മ​ന്ത്രി രാ​ജ​നോ​ടോ ഒ​ന്ന് തി​ര​ക്കാ​ൻ​പോ​ലും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ത​യാ​റാ​യി​ല്ല. എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​എ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്ക് വ​ലി​യ ഹൈ​പ്പ് കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്. പാ​റ​മേ​ക്കാ​വ് തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ചേ​ർ​ന്നി​ല്ല. അ​വ​ർ പൂ​രം നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന് എ​തി​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പൂ​രം നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി ദേ​വ​സ്വം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച​താ​യി പാ​റ​മേ​ക്കാ​വ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തി​നു പി​ന്നി​ൽ ആ​രാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​യേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    • തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി ദേ​വ​സ്വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മീ​പ​നം എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു?

    വ​ള​രെ രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ർ പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്. പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ സ​മ​യ​ക്ര​മം തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി​ക്ക് മാ​ത്രം പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​തെ​പോ​യ​ത് എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​യി​ല്ല. സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഞാ​ൻ വി​ളി​ച്ചി​ട്ട് ദേ​വ​സ്വം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ന്ദ​ർ മേ​നോ​ൻ ഫോ​ൺ എ​ടു​ത്തി​ല്ല. പൂ​രം നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കു​ന്നു, വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ത്തി​ല്ല എ​ന്നീ നി​ല​പാ​ടി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ ഉ​റ​ച്ചു​നി​ന്നു. പി​ന്നീ​ട് പ​ക​ൽ പൂ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ഒ​പ്പം വെ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ത്താ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​വ​ർ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം വെ​ച്ച​ത്. 6000 കി​ലോ വെ​ടി​മ​രു​ന്ന് നി​റ​ച്ചു​വെ​ച്ചി​ട്ട് പി​ന്നീ​ട് പ​ക​ൽ​പൂ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ഒ​പ്പം പൊ​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത് അ​ങ്ങേ​യ​റ്റം അ​പ​ക​ട​സാ​ധ്യ​ത നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ​താ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​ന് അ​നു​മ​തി കി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക​റി​യാം. പ​ക​ൽ​പൂ​ര​വും ​പൊ​ലീ​സ് ത​ട​ഞ്ഞെ​ന്ന് വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ശ്ര​മം.

    • ചി​ല ഗൂ​ഢാ​ലോ​ച​ന​യു​ണ്ട്. ക​രു​ത​ൽ വേ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രി കെ. ​രാ​ജ​ൻ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ഒ​രു ദേ​വ​സ്വം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. താ​ങ്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ങ്ങ​നെ വ​ല്ല സൂ​ച​ന​യും നേ​ര​ത്തേ ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നോ?

    അ​ങ്ങ​നെ സൂ​ച​ന​യൊ​ന്നും ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, പൂ​രം ബി.​ജെ.​പി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നാ​യി ദു​രു​പ​യോ​ഗം ചെ​യ്യു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​രാ​ശ​ങ്ക ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ഴു​ന്നെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി തി​രു​വ​മ്പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ​വി​ള​ക്ക് ​കൊ​ളു​ത്ത​ലി​ന് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് സു​രേ​ഷ് ഗോ​പി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. പി​ന്നീ​ടു​ള്ള ഒ​ന്നി​ലും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തി​ല്ല. പി​ന്നെ അ​യാ​ളെ കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത് പാ​തി​രാ​ക്കാ​ണ്. ഇ​ത് യാ​ദൃ​ശ്ചി​ക​മ​ല്ല. മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​താ​ണ്. പ​ക​ൽ വെ​ളി​ച്ച​ത്തി​ൽ പൂ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഒ​രു വേ​ദി​യി​ലും ഇ​ല്ലാ​തി​രു​ന്ന ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി പാ​തി​രാ​ത്രി വ​ന്ന് സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ​ക്കും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള വി​ഭ​വം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ത്തു മ​ട​ങ്ങി.

    • ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് അ​നു​കൂ​ല ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യാ​യ വ​രാ​ഹി അ​ന​ല​റ്റി​ക്സ് ഇ​വി​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് നേ​ര​ത്തേ അ​റി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നോ?

    നേ​ര​ത്തേ അ​റി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സി​ൽ വ​ന്നി​റ​ങ്ങു​മ്പോ​ൾ വ​രാ​ഹി​യു​ടെ ആ​ളാ​ണ് വാ​തി​ൽ തു​റ​ന്നു​​കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഈ ​ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ലെ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രെ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​ട്ട് പ​റ​യാം.

    • എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ദ്യ​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് താ​ങ്ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രാ​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നോ?

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഇ​ന്നു​വ​രെ എ​ന്നെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. പു​തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​സം​ഘം ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    • 74686 വോ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ബി.​ജെ.​പി തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത്. കേ​വ​ലം ഒ​രു പൂ​രം ക​ല​ക്കി​യാ​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​മാ​ണോ ഇ​ത്?

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത് പൂ​രം ക​ല​ക്കി മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഞാ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. പ​ല ഘ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്. അ​തി​ലൊ​ന്ന് പൂ​രം ക​ല​ക്ക​ലാ​ണ്. പൂ​ര​ത്തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് വ​ലി​യ​തോ​തി​ൽ ഗു​ണം ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    • 412338 വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ സു​രേ​ഷ് ഗോ​പി തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ൽ നേ​ടി. ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ ഈ ​വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യെ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഇ​ട​തു​പ​ക്ഷ മു​ന്ന​ണി അ​ട​ക്കം സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​ർ വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തു​ള്ള​വ​ർ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ല്ലേ?

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് വോ​ട്ട് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ​കി​ട്ടി എ​ന്ന​ത് സ​ത്യ​മാ​ണ്. പ​ല​തും പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്ക​ണം. ഇ​ട​തു​മു​ന്ന​ണി​ക്ക് 2019ൽ ​കി​ട്ടി​യ​തി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ 18000 വോ​ട്ട് അ​ധി​കം കി​ട്ടി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ത​വ​ണ വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ പോ​യി. വോ​ട്ട് ചോ​ർ​ന്ന വ​ഴി​ക​ൾ ഇ​രു​പ​ക്ഷ​വും പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്ക​ണം. തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ലെ ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ബി.​ജെ.​പി ജ​യി​ക്ക​രു​ത് എ​ന്നാ​ണ് ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ച്ച​ത്. ഏ​ഴ് ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം വോ​ട്ട് ഇ​ട​തു-​വ​ല​ത് മു​ന്ന​ണി​ക​ൾ നേ​ടി. പൂ​രം, പ​ണം, രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ശ​ക്തി എ​ന്നി​വ​യൊ​ക്കെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഏ​ക​പ​ക്ഷീ​യ​മാ​യി ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​ച്ചു. ബി.​ജെ.​പി അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട് തു​റ​ന്ന​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും വി​ശ​ദ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്ത​ണം.

    • ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പൂ​രം ക​ല​ക്കി എ​ന്ന് ഇ​ട​തു-​വ​ല​തു മു​ന്ന​ണി​ക​ളും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടും എ​ന്താ​യി​രി​ക്കും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​വ​കു​പ്പ് വേ​ണ്ട രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ട​പെ​ടാ​തി​രു​ന്ന​ത്?

    പൂ​രം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പൊ​ലീ​സ് നീ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ​ത് വ​ള​രെ മോ​ശ​മാ​യി. അ​ന്നേ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ടേ​ണ്ട​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഞ്ച് മാ​സം അ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി വി​ഷ​യം ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​വ​കു​പ്പ് നീ​ട്ടി​വ​ലി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സം​ശ​യം ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ ഈ ​ന​ട​പ​ടി ഇ​ട​വെ​ച്ചു. ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​വ​കു​പ്പി​നും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നും ഈ ​വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പി​ഴ​വു​പ​റ്റി. അ​ത് ഏ​റെ ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി.

    • സി.​പി.​ഐ​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​നു​മാ​യി ഏ​റ്റ​വും അ​ടു​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളാ​ണ് താ​ങ്ക​ൾ. ആ ​നി​ല​ക്ക് തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ൽ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത് എ​ന്തെ​ന്ന് താ​ങ്ക​ൾ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യെ ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടോ?

    തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് ശേ​ഷം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യെ ക​ണ്ട് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പൂ​ര​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കാ​ര്യം സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യെ അ​ത് ബോ​ധ്യ​​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തേ​ണ്ട ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് തോ​ന്നി​യി​ല്ല. എ​ൽ.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ നീ​തി കി​ട്ടു​മെ​ന്ന് വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ വ​സ്തു​ത​ക​ള​ല്ല ഉ​ള്ള​തെ​ങ്കി​ൽ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​മാ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രും. അ​ത് ന​ട​ത്താ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​റ്റി​ല്ല. ഇ​ട​തു​പ​ക്ഷം എ​ന്ന​ത് ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഒ​രു വ്യ​ക്തി​യ​ല്ല. അ​തൊ​രു രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​ത് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ഓ​ർ​മ​വേ​ണം.

    • കേ​ര​ള പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ഒ​ളി​സം​ഘം ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ആ​ദ്യം പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത് താ​ങ്ക​ളു​ടെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ദേ​ശീ​യ നേ​താ​വ്​ ആ​നി രാ​ജ​യാ​ണ്. സി.​പി.​എം അ​വ​രെ വി​ര​ട്ടി. സി.​പി.​ഐ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ദേ​ശീ​യ നേ​താ​വെ​ന്ന പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​പോ​ലും കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​തെ ആ​നി രാ​ജ​യെ ത​ള്ളി​പ്പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. താ​ങ്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഈ ​വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ന്താ​ണ് പ​റ​യാ​നു​ള്ള​ത്?

    പു​തി​യ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളും പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്ന പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് സം​ഘം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട​ണം. ലാ​ഘ​വ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഇ​തി​നെ സ​മീ​പി​ക്ക​രു​ത്. ആ​നി രാ​ജ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​ന് എ​ന്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും കാ​ര​ണ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കാം. എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി-​ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ന്ന പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഭ​വം പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    • ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ എ​ട്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തു​ന്നു​ണ്ടോ?

    പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ പൊ​തു സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തോ​ട് മ​തി​പ്പു​ള്ള ആ​ളാ​ണ് ഞാ​ൻ. പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റ​ക്കു​റ​ച്ചി​ലു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കാം. പൊ​ലീ​സ്, ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ രം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ താ​ക്കോ​ൽ സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്നി​രു​ത്താ​ൻ ആ​രെ​ങ്കി​ലു​മൊ​ക്കെ ശ്ര​മം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രാ​ണ് ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത്.

    • വ​രു​ന്ന ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ, നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ബി.​ജെ.​പി ക​ള​മൊ​രു​ക്കി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. വ​ലി​യൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തെ റാ​ഡി​ക്ക​ലൈ​സ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി വി​ജ​യി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഇ​ത് അ​ങ്ങേ​യ​റ്റം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന് അ​പ​ക​ടം ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ എ​ൽ.​ഡി.​എ​ഫും യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫും പ​ര​സ്പ​രം സം​ഘ്ബ​ന്ധം ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യം ക​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ മ​ത​നി​ര​പേ​ക്ഷ ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ നി​രാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യ​ല്ലേ ചെ​യ്യു​ക?

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​മ്മ​ൾ ഊ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും അ​പ്പു​റ​മാ​ണ്. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭ​ര​ണം, അ​ധി​കാ​രം, പ​ണം, ധി​ക്കാ​രം, അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ഇ​തെ​ല്ലാം അ​വ​ർ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കും. ജ​യി​ലി​ലി​ടും. ഇ​തി​നൊ​ന്നും മ​ടി​യി​ല്ല. ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ഇ​ട​തു​സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യെ വി​ജ​യി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ധ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​ട​ക്കം മാ​റി​ചി​ന്തി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ചി​ല സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ വ​ഹി​ച്ച പ​​ങ്കെ​ന്താ​ണെ​ന്നു​കൂ​ടി വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:vs sunil kumarthrissur pooramADGP Ajith Kumar
    News Summary - RSS presence in Kerala Police
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick