    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightകാക്കി മാഞ്ഞു, കാവി...
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 1:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    കാക്കി മാഞ്ഞു, കാവി തെളിഞ്ഞു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാക്കി മാഞ്ഞു, കാവി തെളിഞ്ഞു
    cancel

    ആദ്യവട്ടം മുഖ്യമ​ന്ത്രിയായ വേളയിൽ കേരള പൊലീസിൽ കടന്നുകൂടിയിരിക്കുന്ന ആർ.എസ്.എസ് എലമെന്റിനെ ഒഴിവാക്കലാണ് പ്രധാനദൗത്യമെന്ന് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയിരുന്നു പിണറായി വിജയൻ. എന്നാൽ, പൊലീസ് എലമെന്റ് കുറയുകയും ആർ.എസ്.എസ് എലമെന്റ് അപകടകരമാംവിധം പിടിമുറുക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന കാഴ്ചയാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ കാണുന്നത്. സി.പി.ഐ ദേശീയ നേതാവ് ആനി രാജ ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് ഉന്നയിച്ച വിമർശനം പോലും വിലക്കെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടില്ല. പൊലീസിന്റെ സംഘ്പരിവാർ ബാന്ധവം വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന ഒട്ടനവധി ഉദാഹരണങ്ങളാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ പുറത്തുവന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ​കൊലപാതകങ്ങളടക്കം പ്രമാദമായ പല കേസുകളും ആർ.എസ്.എസ് താൽപര്യത്തിനനുസരിച്ച്...

    ആദ്യവട്ടം മുഖ്യമ​ന്ത്രിയായ വേളയിൽ കേരള പൊലീസിൽ കടന്നുകൂടിയിരിക്കുന്ന ആർ.എസ്.എസ് എലമെന്റിനെ ഒഴിവാക്കലാണ് പ്രധാനദൗത്യമെന്ന് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയിരുന്നു പിണറായി വിജയൻ. എന്നാൽ, പൊലീസ് എലമെന്റ് കുറയുകയും ആർ.എസ്.എസ് എലമെന്റ് അപകടകരമാംവിധം പിടിമുറുക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന കാഴ്ചയാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ കാണുന്നത്. സി.പി.ഐ ദേശീയ നേതാവ് ആനി രാജ ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച് ഉന്നയിച്ച വിമർശനം പോലും വിലക്കെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടില്ല. പൊലീസിന്റെ സംഘ്പരിവാർ ബാന്ധവം വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന ഒട്ടനവധി ഉദാഹരണങ്ങളാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ പുറത്തുവന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ​കൊലപാതകങ്ങളടക്കം പ്രമാദമായ പല കേസുകളും ആർ.എസ്.എസ് താൽപര്യത്തിനനുസരിച്ച് ഒത്തുകളിച്ച് അട്ടിമറിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട് പൊലീസ്. ന്യൂനപക്ഷങ്ങൾക്ക് മാത്രമല്ല, സംഘ്പരിവാറുകാർ പ്രതികളായ കേസുകളിൽ ഇടതുപക്ഷ പ്രവർത്തകർക്കുപോലും നീതി ലഭിക്കാത്ത സാഹചര്യമുണ്ടായി. സർക്കാർ ഇരട്ടനീതി പുലർത്തുന്നുവെന്ന ആക്ഷേപത്തിന് വലിയ അളവുവരെ കാരണക്കാർ പൊലീസിലെ ഈ കാവിക്കൂട്ടമാണ്.

    എന്തായി, കൊടകര കുഴൽപണക്കേസ്​​?

    2021 ഏപ്രിൽ മൂന്നിന് നേരം പുലരും മുമ്പുള്ള സമയം. തൃശൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ കൊടകരയിൽ ഒരു വാഹനാപകടം. ദേശീയപാതയാണ്, അപകടങ്ങൾ പതിവാണ്​. ഓടിക്കൂടാൻ അധികം ആളുകൾ ഇല്ലാത്ത നേരം. ഇവിടെ ‘സീൻ’ പക്ഷേ, സാധാരണ അപകടത്തിന്‍റേതല്ല. ഒരു കാറിൽ മറ്റൊരു വാഹനം വന്ന്​ മനഃപൂർവം ഇടിക്കുന്നു. ചെന്നിടിച്ച വാഹനത്തിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നവർ ഇറങ്ങിച്ചെന്ന്​ ഇടിയേറ്റ വാഹനത്തിൽനിന്ന്​ ബലമായി എന്തോ എടുത്ത് സ്ഥലം വിടുന്നു.

    നേരം വെളുത്തിട്ടും അധികമാരും അപകടത്തിന്‍റെ ‘കഥ’ അറിഞ്ഞില്ല, ഒരു പരാതിക്കാരൻ രംഗത്ത്​ വരുന്നതുവരെ. കർണാടകയിൽനിന്നെത്തിച്ച മൂന്നരക്കോടി രൂപ വാഹനാപകടമുണ്ടാക്കി തട്ടിയെടുത്തുവെന്നാണ്​ പിന്നീട്​ നാടറിഞ്ഞത്​. കോഴിക്കോട്​ സ്വദേശി ധർമരാജനായിരുന്നു പരാതിക്കാ​രൻ. ധർമരാജൻ ആർ.എസ്​.എസ്​ പ്രവർത്തകനാണ്​. കർണാടകയിൽനിന്ന് ബി.ജെ.പിക്കുവേണ്ടി എത്തിച്ച ഫണ്ടാണ് കവർന്നതെന്ന്​ മൊഴി നൽകിയത്​ ധർമരാജൻ തന്നെ. അതോടെ, അന്വേഷണം തുടങ്ങി. പണം തട്ടിയ സംഘത്തിലെ സ്ത്രീകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ 22 പേ​​രെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. രണ്ടു​ കോടിയോളം രൂപ പലയിടത്തുനിന്നായി, പല ദിവസങ്ങളിലായി കണ്ടെടുത്തു. അപ്പോഴും പണം എവിടെ നിന്ന്​, ആർക്ക് വേണ്ടി വന്നുവെന്ന കാര്യം അവ്യക്തമായി തുടർന്നു. ഇപ്പോഴും മറ നീങ്ങിയിട്ടില്ല.

    കേരളത്തിൽ അത്​ നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്​ കാലമായിരുന്നു. ‘കൊടകര കുഴൽപണക്കേസ്​’ സ്വാഭാവികമായും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്​ വേദികളിൽ ചൂടുള്ള വിഷയമായി. ബി.ജെ.പിക്ക് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്​ ചെലവുകൾക്കായി കൊണ്ടുവന്ന ഹവാല പണമാണെന്നും സംസ്ഥാന നേതാക്കൾ അടക്കമുള്ളവരുടെ അറിവോടെ എത്തിച്ചതാണെന്നുമായിരുന്നു പ്രചാരണം. ഏതാണ്ട്​ അത്​ സാധൂകരിക്കുന്ന വിധത്തിലായിരുന്നു ​​പൊലീസിന്‍റെ നിഗമനവും. സംഭവം നടന്നതിന്​ തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ, ധർമരാജൻ വിളിച്ചത്​ ബി.ജെ.പി സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ കെ. സുരേന്ദ്രന്‍റെ മകനെയാണെന്ന്​ അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ പൊലീസ്​ കണ്ടെത്തി. സ്വാഭാവികമായും ഹവാലയുടെ ‘രാഷ്​ട്രീയ വഴി’യെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള ചർച്ചക്ക്​ ചൂട്​ ​കൂടി. സുരേന്ദ്രനും മകനുമുൾപ്പെടെ 19 പേരെ സാക്ഷിയാക്കിയാണ്​ പൊലീസ്​ കുറ്റപത്രം തയാറാക്കിയത്​.

    അന്തർ സംസ്ഥാന ബന്ധമുള്ള ഹവാല ആയതിനാൽ കേന്ദ്ര ഏജൻസി പ്ര​ത്യേകിച്ച്​, എൻഫോഴ്​സ്​മെന്‍റ്​ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ്​ അന്വേഷിക്കേണ്ടിവരും. മടിച്ചു മടിച്ചാണ്​​ കേരള പൊലീസ്​ കേസിന്‍റെ വിവരങ്ങൾ കേന്ദ്ര ഏജൻസികൾക്ക് കൈമാറിയത്. 2021 ജൂലൈ 23ന് ആദ്യ കുറ്റപത്രവും സെപ്റ്റംബറിൽ അനുബന്ധ റിപ്പോർട്ടും നൽകി. അറസ്റ്റിലായവർ പല ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായി ജാമ്യത്തിലിറങ്ങി. ചിലരെ പൊലീസ്​ വീണ്ടും ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യുകയും കുറച്ച്​ പണംകൂടി കണ്ടെത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു. പക്ഷേ, എല്ലാവരുടെയും ഉത്സാഹം ക്രമേണ കെട്ടടങ്ങുന്നതാണ്​ പിന്നീട്​ കാണുന്നത്​.

    അവിടെ നിന്നങ്ങോട്ട്​ ‘ട്വിസ്റ്റ്​’ തുടങ്ങുകയായി. കൊടകരയിൽ നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ട പണം തന്‍റെയും യുവമോർച്ച മുൻ സംസ്ഥാന നേതാവ് സുനിൽ നായിക്കിന്‍റെയുമാണെന്നും വ്യവസായ ആവശ്യത്തിന് കൊണ്ടുവന്നതാണെന്നുമുള്ള വാദവുമായി ധർമരാജൻ രംഗത്തുവന്നു. പണം തിരിച്ചു കിട്ടണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ട്​ കോടതിയെ സമീപി​ച്ചെങ്കിലും ഉടമാവകാശമോ ഉറവിടമോ സ്ഥാപിക്കാനുള്ള രേഖകൾ ഹാജരാക്കാൻ സാധിക്കാതെ വന്നതോടെ ആ നീക്കം പാളി. പല കേസിലും അത്യുത്സാഹം കാണിക്കാറുള്ള ഇ.ഡിക്ക്​ ഈ കേസിൽ അത്ര താൽപര്യമുണ്ടായില്ല. അന്വേഷണം തുടരുകയാണെന്ന ഒഴുക്കൻ മറുപടിയാണ്​ ഇ.ഡി കേരള ഹൈകോടതിയെ അറിയിച്ചത്​. ഒരന്വേഷണവും നടന്നിരുന്നില്ല, നടക്കുന്നില്ല എന്നതാണ്​ വാസ്തവം.

    കേരള പൊലീസിനോട്​ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട രേഖകൾ കിട്ടിയില്ല എന്നാണ്​ അന്ന്​ ലോക്സഭയിൽ ഹൈബി ഈഡൻ എം.പി ഉന്നയിച്ച ചോദ്യത്തിന് കേന്ദ്രം നൽകിയ മറുപടി. അതേസമയം, വൈകിയാണെങ്കിലും ഇ.ഡിക്ക്​ പുറമെ, തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്​ കമീഷൻ, ആദായ നികുതി വകുപ്പ്​ എന്നിവക്ക്​ കേരള പൊലീസ്​ ഇത്​ സംബന്ധിച്ച കുറ്റപത്രവും മൊഴി പകർപ്പുകളും കണ്ടെത്തലുകളും അടങ്ങിയ റിപ്പോർട്ട്​ കൈമാറി. എന്നിട്ടും കേന്ദ്ര ഏജൻസികൾ ഉണർന്നില്ല. കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാറിന്‍റെ സമ്മർദം കാരണമാണ്​ ഇ.ഡി അന്വേഷണം ഇഴയുന്നതെന്നും അതിന്​ പിന്നിൽ സി.പി.എം-ബി.ജെ.പി ഒത്തുകളിയാണെന്നും കോൺഗ്രസും മറ്റും ആക്ഷേപമുയർത്തിയിരുന്നു.

    ഇതിനിടെ, കൊടകര കേസിന്‍റെ കാര്യങ്ങളറിയാൻ തമിഴ്​നാട്​ പൊലീസ്​ കേരള പൊലീസിനെ സമീപിച്ചു. കൊടകര സംഭവത്തിന്​​ തൊട്ടുതലേ മാസം, 2021 മാർച്ച് ആറിന് തമിഴ്​നാട്ടിലെ സേലം കൊങ്കണാപുരത്ത്​ സമാന സംഭവമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ബംഗളൂരുവിൽനിന്ന് പാലക്കാട്ടേക്ക്​ കൊണ്ടുവന്ന 4.4 കോടി രൂപ വാഹനാപകടമുണ്ടാക്കി കവർന്നു. കൊടകര പണം കടത്തിൽ ഉൾപ്പെട്ട ധർമരാജന്‍റെ സഹോദരൻ ധനരാജന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ്​ അവിടെ കൊണ്ടുവന്നത്. തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ആവശ്യത്തിന് ബി.ജെ.പി കൊണ്ടുവന്നതാണെന്ന വിവരവും തമിഴ്​നാട്ടിൽ ഉയർന്നു. കൊടകരയിലെ വിവരങ്ങൾ ശേഖരിച്ചാണ്​ തമിഴ്​നാട്​ പൊലീസ്​ സംഘം അന്ന്​ മടങ്ങിയത്​.

    ​കൊടകര ഹവാല കേസിൽ അന്വേഷണം കാര്യക്ഷമമല്ലെന്ന്​ കാണിച്ച്​ ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ മേയ് മാസത്തിൽ ആം ആദ്​മി പാർട്ടി ഹൈകോടതിയെ സമീപിച്ചിരുന്നു. കള്ളപ്പണം വെളുപ്പിക്കൽ നിരോധന നിയമ പ്രകാരം കേസെടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അന്വേഷണം തുടരുകയാണെന്നുമാണ് ഇ.ഡി കോടതിയെ അറിയിച്ചത്​. കാലമിത്രയായിട്ടും പക്ഷേ, കേസിൽ ആർക്കും ഒന്നും സംഭവിച്ചില്ല. ‘കൊടകര കേസ്​’ എന്നൊരു കേസുതന്നെയില്ല എന്ന്​ ബി.ജെ.പി സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്‍റ്​ കെ. സുരേന്ദ്രൻ ഒരു ഘട്ടത്തിനു​ ശേഷം ആവർത്തിച്ച്​ പറയുന്നതിന്​ പിന്നിലെ ആത്മവിശ്വാസം പറഞ്ഞുതരും, കേസിന്​ എന്ത്​ സംഭവിച്ചെന്ന്​.

    -കെ. പരമേശ്വരൻ

    ആവിയായിപ്പോയ ചാപ്പകുത്തൽ കേസ്

    കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം സെപ്​റ്റംബർ 24ന്​ രാത്രിയാണ്​ തന്നെ ചിലർ ചേർന്ന്​ മർദിച്ചശേഷം മുതുകിൽ പച്ച പെയിന്റുകൊണ്ട് പി.എഫ്.ഐ എന്നെഴുതിയെന്ന പരാതിയുമായി രാജസ്ഥാനിൽ സൈനികനായ കൊല്ലം കടയ്ക്കൽ ചാണപ്പാറ ബി.എസ്​ നിവാസിൽ ഷൈൻ കുമാർ (35) പൊലീസിനെ സമീപിച്ചത്​. സംഘ്​പരിവാർ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ സമൂഹമാധ്യമ ശൃംഖലകൾ വഴി ‘കേരളം താലിബാൻ ആകുന്നു’ എന്ന തലക്കെട്ടിൽ വ്യാപക പ്രചാരണം അഴിച്ചുവിട്ടു.​ സൈനികനെതിരെ കേരളത്തിൽ നടന്ന ‘തീവ്രവാദി ആക്രമണ’ വാർത്ത ദേശീയ മാധ്യമങ്ങളും വലിയ പ്രാധാന്യത്തോടെ നൽകി​. സാമൂഹിക അന്തരീക്ഷം കലുഷിതമാകുന്ന അവസ്ഥയുണ്ടായി. നിരോധിത സംഘടനയുടെ സാന്നിധ്യം സംബന്ധിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര ഇന്റലിജൻസ് വിഭാഗമടക്കം വിവരങ്ങൾ തേടിയതോടെ പൊലീസ് ഊർജിതമായി അന്വേഷിച്ച് രണ്ടു ദിവസത്തിനകം പ്രതികളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മുതുകിൽ ചാപ്പകുത്തപ്പെട്ടുവെന്ന പരാതിയുമായി വന്ന സൈനികനും, സുഹൃത്ത്​ മുക്കട ജോഷി ഭവനിൽ ജോഷി (40)യുമാണ്​ അറസ്റ്റിലായത്; രണ്ടുപേരും സംഘ്പരിവാറുകാർ. ഇവർക്കെതിരെ കലാപശ്രമമടക്കമുള്ള കുറ്റങ്ങൾ ചുമത്താനാണ്​ പൊലീസ്​ ഒരുങ്ങിയതെങ്കിലും പൊലീസിലെ ഉന്നതങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ഇടപെടലുണ്ടായതോടെ പ്രതികൾ അവകാശപ്പെട്ട പ്രശസ്​തിക്കുവേണ്ടിയുള്ള ഗൂഢാലോചന എന്ന നിസ്സാര വകുപ്പിൽ കേസൊതുക്കി. ജാമ്യം പരിഗണിക്കുന്ന ദിവസം കടയ്ക്കൽ കോടതിയിലെ അസി. പബ്ലിക്​ പ്രോസിക്യൂട്ടർ അവധിയിലായിരുന്നതും പകരമെത്തിയ പുനലൂർ കോടതിയിലെ എ.പി.പി ഓൺ ലൈനായി മാത്രം കോടതിയെ സമീപിച്ചതടക്കം പൊലീസിന്‍റെ ഇടപെടൽ മുഴുവൻ ദുരൂഹത ഉയർത്തിയിരുന്നു​. അഞ്ചുമാസത്തെ ഗൂഢാലോചനയിൽ ഉരുത്തിരിഞ്ഞതാണ്​ പദ്ധതിയെന്ന്​ പ്രതി തന്നെ പൊലീസിനോട്​ സമ്മതിച്ചതുപോലും കേസിൽ പരിഗണിക്കപ്പെട്ടില്ല. പ്രതി ഇപ്പോഴും സൈനികനായി തുടരുന്നു.

    -എം. ഷറഫുല്ലാഖാൻ

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

