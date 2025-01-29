Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    29 Jan 2025 6:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    29 Jan 2025 8:40 AM IST

    ഋതംബരയെ പുരസ്കരിക്കുമ്പോൾ...

    വ​​ർ​​ഗീ​​യ വി​​ദ്വേ​​ഷ പ്ര​​ചാ​​ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ഐ​​ക്ക​​ണി​​ന് പ​​ത്മ​​ഭൂ​​ഷ​​ൺ ന​​ൽ​​കി ആ​​ദ​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​ന​​വ​​സ്ഥ​​യെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച് മ​​നു​​ഷ്യാ​​വ​​കാ​​ശ-​​മാ​​ധ്യ​​മ പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​ക ടീ​​സ്റ്റ സെ​​റ്റ​​ൽ​​വാ​​ദ് എ​​ഴു​​തു​​ന്നു
    ഋതംബരയെ പുരസ്കരിക്കുമ്പോൾ...
    ത​ന്റെ രാ​ഖി സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​ക്ക് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ ഉ​ന്ന​ത സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം 11 വ​ർ​ഷം കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു

    ത​ന്റെ രാ​ഖി സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​ക്ക് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ ഉ​ന്ന​ത സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം 11 വ​ർ​ഷം കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്കി​ന്റെ 75ാം ജ​യ​ന്തി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​ന്റെ പി​റ്റേ​ന്നാ​ൾ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ ബോ​ധ​പൂ​ർ​വ​വും വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​വു​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വി​ധ്വം​സ​ക​മാ​യ വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. തീ​വ്ര​മാ​യ അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പം പ​റ​ച്ചി​ലി​നും ആ​ൾ​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തെ ഇ​ള​ക്കി​വി​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നും ശ്ര​ദ്ധാ​പൂ​ർ​വം പ​രി​ശീ​ലി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട കാ​ഷാ​യ​ധാ​രി​ക​ളാ​യ സ്ത്രീ-​പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​ർ ശ​ക്ത​രാ​യി വ​ള​രു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. ഇ​ന്ന് നാം ​കാ​ണു​ന്ന സാ​ധ്വി പ്രാ​ച്ചി​മാ​രു​ടെ​യും രാ​ഗി​ണി​മാ​രു​ടെ​യും പ്ര​ചോ​ദ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രു വ​നി​ത​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ഇ​വി​ടെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്-​വി​ഡി​യോ കാ​സ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം പൊ​ടി​പൊ​ടി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന 1980ക​ളി​ലെ വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ന്റെ നെ​ടു​നാ​യി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന, ‘ദു​ർ​ഗാ വാ​ഹി​നി’​യു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​പ​ക​യാ​യി അ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന ഋ​തം​ബ​ര.

    ‘മു​സ്‍ലിം അ​പ​ര​ർ’ എ​ന്ന വ​ള​ച്ചൊ​ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട, വി​കൃ​ത വ്യ​വ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് മേ​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ​ടു​ത്ത ലോ​ക​ത്ത് അ​വ​ർ ജ​ന​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് ആ​ൺ​കൂ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ മ​യ​ക്കി​നി​ർ​ത്തി. ഗു​ജ​റാ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​രു​ടെ പ്രാ​രം​ഭ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഒ​ട്ടും അ​തി​ശ​യ​പ്പെ​ടാ​നി​ല്ല.

    2014 ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​വ​രെ രാ​ഖി സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​യാ​ക്കാ​ൻ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​തി​ലും അ​ത്ഭു​ത​മി​ല്ല. ത​ന്റെ രാ​ഖി സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​ക്ക് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ ഉ​ന്ന​ത സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​യാ​യ പ​ത്മ​ഭൂ​ഷ​ൺ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ജ​നു​വ​രി 26വ​രെ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം 11 വ​ർ​ഷം കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു.

    1980ക​ളി​ൽ സാ​ധ്വി പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​ദ്വേ​ഷം എ​ത്ര ഫ​ല​പ്ര​ദ​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​യോ​ധ്യ​യി​ൽ, “ഏ​ക് ധ​ക്കാ ഔ​ർ ദോ, ​ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് തോ​ഡ് ദോ (​ഒ​രു തൊ​ഴി കൂ​ടി കൊ​ടു​ക്കൂ, ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ത​ക​ർ​ത്തി​ടൂ) എ​ന്ന കു​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധ​വും ക്രൂ​ര​വു​മാ​യ ആ​ഹ്വാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ലാ​ശി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ല​മു​റ​യൊ​ന്ന് ഓ​ർ​ത്തു​നോ​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    1992 ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ആ​റി​നു​മു​മ്പ് വി​ശ്വ​ഹി​ന്ദു​പ​രി​ഷ​ത്ത്- ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് കൂ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന അ​വ​രു​ടെ ആ​​ക്രോ​ശ​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലിം​ഗ​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ച്ഛാ​യ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​നും ഹി​ന്ദു​വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ, പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് വാ​ഹി​നി​യു​ടെ അ​നു​യാ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണോ​ത്സു​ക​ത​ക്കും ആ​ക്കം​കൂ​ട്ടി. മു​സ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ അ​തി​ക്ര​മ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കു​കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന​ത് 1980ക​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തി​ലും 1990ക​ളു​ടെ തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലും ഈ ​ലേ​ഖി​ക നേ​രി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത ശേ​ഷം മു​സ്‍ലിം സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ സൂ​റ​ത്തി​ലും (അ​വി​ടെ ഒ​രു ഹി​ന്ദു സ്ത്രീ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യും) 1992-1993 കാ​ല​ത്ത് ബോം​ബെ​യി​ലും വ​രെ ന​ട​ന്ന ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൊ​തു​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഓ​ർ​മ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മ​ങ്ങി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​വ​രു​ടെ വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​കൃ​ഷ്ട​രാ​യ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ ഗെ​യിം​പ്ലാ​നി​നെ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​മാ​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ക​ള​ങ്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഭൂ​മി​യെ വീ​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഭ്രാ​ന്ത​മാ​യ ആ​ഹ്വാ​ന​ത്തോ​ട് പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ച് ഹി​ന്ദു മാ​തൃ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഹി​ന്ദു പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രും ആ​വേ​ശ​പൂ​ർ​വം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വ​ന്നു. മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ൾ, പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ൾ മു​മ്പെ​ങ്ങു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വി​ധം പൈ​ശാ​ചി​ക​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. അ​വ​രെ പാ​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ നാ​ര​ങ്ങ​യോ​ടു​പ​മി​ച്ചു, ഈ​ച്ച​ക​ളെ​പ്പോ​ലെ പെ​റ്റു​പെ​രു​കി ഹി​ന്ദു​ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യ​യെ മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന​വ​രെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ച്ചു. വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ തീ​വ്ര​ത​യു​ടെ ആ ​വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ ​​​ഐ​ക്ക​ണി​നെ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴി​താ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ 75ാമ​ത് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ര​സ്ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഋ​തം​ബ​ര​ക്ക് പ​ത്മ​ഭൂ​ഷ​ൺ ന​ൽ​കു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത് പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യ ഒ​രു അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലാ​ണ്. വി​നി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും നി​ർ​ല​ജ്ജ​മാ​യ മ​റ്റൊ​രു പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​മാ​ണ്.

    ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ഉ​റ​പ്പോ​ടെ നി​ല​കൊ​ള്ള​വേ, അ​ത് ഞെ​രി​ഞ്ഞ​മ​ർ​ന്നാ​ൽ ആ​രാ​ണ് അ​ന്തി​മ വി​ജ​യി​യാ​യി​മാ​റു​ക എ​ന്ന ക​ടു​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള ചോ​ദ്യം ബാ​ക്കി​യാ​വു​ന്നു. ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ ഉ​ൽ​ക്ക​ട​മാ​യ അ​ഭി​ലാ​ഷം റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്കി​നെ വീ​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കു​മോ? അ​തോ സ്വ​ന്തം ജ​ന​ത​ക്കെ​തി​രെ തി​രി​യു​ന്ന ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തോ​ടാ​യി അ​ത് പൊ​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​മോ?

    Thanks to thewire.in

