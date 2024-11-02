Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightമുനമ്പത്ത് ആര് ആരെയാണ്...
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 1:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Nov 2024 3:00 AM GMT

    മുനമ്പത്ത് ആര് ആരെയാണ് വ​ഞ്ചി​ക്കുന്നത്?

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മുനമ്പത്ത് ആര് ആരെയാണ് വ​ഞ്ചി​ക്കുന്നത്?
    cancel

    ഈ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് വ​ട്ട​മി​ട്ട് പ​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന ചി​ല ചി​ദ്ര​ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യം ആ ​പാ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന​പ്പു​റം വ​ഖഫ്‌ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും പ്ര​ശ്ന​വത്ക​രി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​ണ്.​ അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് വി​ഷ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ഒ​രു ബ​ന്ധ​വു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യി​ലു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ വ​ഖഫ്‌ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി നി​യ​മ​വു​മാ​യി ഈ ​വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ കൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.നാ​ടി​ന്റെ സ​മാ​ധാ​നാ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം ത​ക​ർ​ക്കാ​നും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ വി​ഭ​ജി​ക്കാ​നും പ​ണി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ചി​ല...

    ഈ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് വ​ട്ട​മി​ട്ട് പ​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന ചി​ല ചി​ദ്ര​ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യം ആ ​പാ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന​പ്പു​റം വ​ഖഫ്‌ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും പ്ര​ശ്ന​വത്ക​രി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​ണ്.​ അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് വി​ഷ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ഒ​രു ബ​ന്ധ​വു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യി​ലു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ വ​ഖഫ്‌ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി നി​യ​മ​വു​മാ​യി ഈ ​വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ കൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    നാ​ടി​ന്റെ സ​മാ​ധാ​നാ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം ത​ക​ർ​ക്കാ​നും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ വി​ഭ​ജി​ക്കാ​നും പ​ണി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ചി​ല ഛിദ്ര​ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വീ​ണു​കി​ട്ടി​യ ഏ​റ്റ​വും പു​തി​യ ആ​യു​ധ​മാ​ണ് എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ചെ​റാ​യി-​മു​ന​മ്പം മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന നാ​നൂ​റ് ഏ​ക്ക​റി​ല​ധി​കം വ​രു​ന്ന വ​ഖ​ഫ്‌ ഭൂ​മി​യും അ​തി​ൽ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ താ​മ​സി​ച്ചുവ​രു​ന്ന കു​റെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്ത​ർ​ക്ക​വും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വാ​ദം.

    1951ൽ ​സി​ദ്ദീഖ് സേ​ട്ട് എ​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ പി​താ​വ് ഹാ​ഷിം സേ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ ഒ​സ്യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​കാ​രം കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജി​ന്റെ ന​ട​ത്തി​പ്പി​നും വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​നു​മാ​യി വ​ഖഫ്‌ ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഭൂ​മി​യാ​ണി​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് രേ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ൽനി​ന്ന് വ്യക്തമാകുന്നത്. ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലെ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​ടി​യി​റ​ക്ക് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തും പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ന് പു​റ​ത്തും പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ണ്.

    75 വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കുമു​മ്പ് വ​ഖഫ്‌ ചെ​യ്ത ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ര​യും വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കുശേ​ഷം എ​ങ്ങ​നെ ഇ​ത്ര​യ​ധി​കം കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥി​ര​താ​മ​സ​മാ​ക്കി? ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി അ​വ​ർ വി​ല കൊ​ടു​ത്ത് വാ​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​ണോ? ആ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ത​രം ഭൂ​മി​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റ്റം ചെ​യ്യു​മ്പോ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ച്ചാ​ണോ വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ന്ന​ത് തു​ട​ങ്ങി ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് ചോ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​ത്ത​രം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ലൂ​ടെ മാ​ത്ര​മേ ഈ ​പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ത്തി​ന് ശാ​ശ്വ​ത​മാ​യ ഒ​രു പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്താ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യൂ.

    വ​ഖഫ്‌ ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന് വി​ൽപ​ന ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ 1995ലെ ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര വ​ഖഫ്‌ ആ​ക്ട് പ്ര​കാ​രം വ​ഖഫ്‌ ഭൂ​മി​ക​ൾ ഇ​നി​യൊ​രി​ക്ക​ലും വി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നോ കൈ​മാ​റ്റം ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ടാ​നോ പാ​ടി​ല്ല (once a waqf always waqf ) എ​ന്ന നി​യ​മം പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മു​മ്പാ​വും സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക എ​ന്ന​തുകൊ​ണ്ട് ത​ന്നെ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കുശേ​ഷം ഈ ​വി​ഷ​യം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നുവ​രാ​നി​ട​യാ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ലെ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​പ്പു​റം പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്ക് വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    പ​ല കാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി നി​ര​വ​ധി​യാ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ണം ന​ൽ​കി വാ​ങ്ങി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ അ​ത് സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​തുവ​രെ​യും ക​ര​മൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​തി​ന​പ്പു​റം വി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നോ പ​ണ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നോ ക​ഴി​യും വി​ധം അ​തി​ന്മേ​ൽ അ​വ​കാ​ശം ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല എ​ന്നി​ട​ത്താ​ണ് അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്ന ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള വ​ലി​യൊ​രു ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് പു​റ​ത്തുവ​രു​ന്ന​ത്.​ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ക​ര​മൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​കാ​ശം കൂ​ടി നി​യ​മം വ​ഴി റ​ദ്ദ് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ​ല്ലോ.

    ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജ് മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റി​ലുണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ‘ആ​രൊ​ക്കെ​യോ’ ചി​ല​രും വ​ഖ​ഫ്‌ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ഇ​ട​ത്-വ​ല​ത് പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​വും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന ഒ​രു ‘സി​ൻ​ഡി​ക്കേ​റ്റ്’ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ നി​യ​മ​വി​ധേ​യ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​ര​ക​ളാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ജ​ന​തയെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​തുവ​രെ​യു​ള്ള കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​വു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ത​ത് കാ​ല​ത്തെ വ​ഖ​ഫ്‌ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ഭ​ര​ണസ​മി​തി​ക്ക് ഇ​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് അ​റി​വു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നോ എ​ന്ന​തും അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്

    1995ലെ ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര വ​ഖഫ്‌ ആ​ക്ട് നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന​തി​നുമു​മ്പ് വ​ഖഫ്‌ ഭൂ​മി​ക​ൾ വി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​നു​വാ​ദ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് വേ​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ത് ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ടി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഭൂ​മി വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി വ​ഖഫ്‌ ചെ​യ്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ​നു​സൃ​ത​മാ​യ ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​വും അ​തി​ന്റെ നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​യ​തി​ന് വ​ഖ​ഫ്‌ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ അ​ന്തി​മ അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​വു​മൊ​ക്കെ അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ഈ ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം പാ​ലി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി കൈ​മാ​റ്റ​മെ​ല്ലാം ന​ട​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഇ​വി​ടത്തെ പാ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ന് നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധിയു​ണ്ടാ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല​ല്ലോ.​ അ​ക്കാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ങ്ങനെ നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യി വി​ല്പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വ​ഖഫ്‌ ഭൂ​മി​ക​ൾ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​മ്പാ​ടുമു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.​ അ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഇ​വി​ടെ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​ർ​മം അ​വി​ടെ ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്.

    എ​ന്താ​ണ് പ​രി​ഹാ​രം?

    തീ​ർ​ച്ച​യായും പ​ണം കൊ​ടു​ത്ത് ഭൂ​മി വാ​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ കു​ടി​യി​റ​ക്ക് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി നേ​രി​ടു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് നീ​തി വാ​ങ്ങി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നും അ​വ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നും എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ബാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. അ​തി​നി​ടെ, അ​വ​സ​രം തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ് ഭൂ​മി വാ​ങ്ങി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടി​യ കു​ത്ത​ക​ക​ളും റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ട് മാ​ഫി​യ​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​രെ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ച് അ​ത്ത​രം ഭൂ​മി​ക​ൾ തി​രി​ച്ചുപി​ടി​ക്കാ​നും ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​വേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട് .

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഈ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് വ​ട്ട​മി​ട്ട് പ​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന ചി​ല ചി​ദ്ര​ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യം ആ ​പാ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന​പ്പു​റം വ​ഖഫ്‌ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും പ്ര​ശ്ന​വത്ക​രി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​ണ്.​ അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് വി​ഷ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ഒ​രു ബ​ന്ധ​വു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യി​ലു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ വ​ഖഫ്‌ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി നി​യ​മ​വു​മാ​യി ഈ ​വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ കൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.​ ആ നി​യ​മം പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്നാ​ൽ ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി എ​ന്നേ​ക്കു​മാ​യി ഈ ​പാ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ന്യ​മാ​വുമെ​ന്ന​റി​യാ​ത്ത​വ​ര​ല്ല ഇ​ത് പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​രം ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​സ​രം കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​തെ അ​വി​ടെ കാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും വി​ല​കൊ​ടു​ത്ത് വാ​ങ്ങി​യ​തു​മാ​യ പാ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​വ​കാ​ശം സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചുകൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​തൊ​രു പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന അ​ർ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന കേ​സാ​യി മാ​ത്രം എ​ടു​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് ശ്ര​മി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത്.​ അ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ത​ന്നെ അ​തി​നാ​യി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന പ​രി​ഹാ​ര മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​റ്റു പ​ല വ​ഖ​ഫ് ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും ക​ട​ന്നുക​യ​റാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വും 'കേ​സ് സ്റ്റ​ഡി' യും ​ആ​വാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത​യും വേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    കൂ​ടാ​തെ, ഈ ​വി​ഷ​യ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് നി​ര​വ​ധി നു​ണ​ക​ളാ​ണ് പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ദു​രി​ത​മ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന 600 കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്ന ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ക്കെ അ​ത്ത​രം പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്.​ വ​ഖഫ്‌ ഭൂ​മി​യു​ടെ മൂ​ന്നി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ഭാ​ഗ​വും കൈയ​ട​ക്കിവെ​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ട​മ​ക​ളും ഭൂ​മാ​ഫി​യ​യും അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണെ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കെ, ബാ​ക്കി​യു​ള്ള സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​രു​ന്നൂ​റോ​ളം കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ത്തെ അ​ഭി​മു​ഖീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.​ ഇ​ത്ത​രം പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മു​ന​യൊ​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ഴെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ഒ​രു വ​സ്തു​താ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ സം​ഘ​ത്തെ നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തുകൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രാ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ത​യാ​റാ​വ​ണം.

    ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി വ​ഖഫ്‌ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന കാ​ല​ത്ത് പ്ര​സ്തു​ത ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കു​ടി​കി​ട​പ്പ​വ​കാ​ശമു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​വ​രെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    • 1995ന് ​മു​മ്പാ​യി അ​വി​ടെ ന​ട​ന്ന ഭൂ​മി കൈ​മാ​റ്റം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ
    • 1995ന് ​ശേ​ഷം ഭൂ​മി കൈ​മാ​റ്റം ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ൽ അ​തെ​ങ്ങനെ എ​ന്ന​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ
    • അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജ് മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റി​ലും വ​ഖ​ഫ് ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ലുമു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ.
    • 1995ന് ​മു​മ്പും ശേ​ഷ​വും പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ള്ള വ​ൻ​കി​ട ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ.
    • ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ വ​ഖ​ഫ്‌ ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന റി​സോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും വീ​ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കാ​ലി​ഭൂ​മി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സ്ഥി​തി വി​വ​രക്ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ

    ഇ​തി​നുപു​റ​മെ, അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ​സ​മി​തി​ക്ക് പ്ര​ശ്ന​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് യു​ക്ത​മെ​ന്ന് തോ​ന്നു​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും കൂ​ടി ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി പു​റ​ത്തുവി​ടു​ന്ന ഒ​രു റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലൂ​ടെ മാ​ത്ര​മേ അ​വി​ടത്തെ പാ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രെ വ​ഞ്ചി​ക്കാ​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടുനി​ന്ന അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്തെ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ര​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ​രെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു മു​ന്നി​ൽ തു​റ​ന്നു കാ​ണി​ക്കാ​നും വ​ഖഫ്‌ സ്വ​ത്തു​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ദു​ഷ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ത​ട​യി​ടാ​നും ക​ഴി​യൂ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Waqf Act Amendment BillMunambam Waqf land controversy
    News Summary - Munambam Waqf Land
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick