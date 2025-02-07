Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    7 Feb 2025 6:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    7 Feb 2025 8:37 AM IST

    ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ലും തോ​ൽ​പി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ

    ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ലും തോ​ൽ​പി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ
    സ​ബ്കാ സാ​ഥ്, സ​ബ്കാ വി​കാ​സ് (എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മൊ​പ്പം, എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും വി​ക​സ​നം) എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഒ​രു​കാ​ല​ത്ത് മോ​ദി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മു​ഴ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്ന മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം. ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​റ​വേ​റ്റു​മെ​ന്നും അ​വ​രെ ദേ​ശീ​യ മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​ര​ക്ക് ഒ​പ്പം കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​മെ​ന്നു​മെ​ല്ലാ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു വാ​ഗ്ദാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ. മു​മ്പെ​ന്ന​ത്ത​തി​നെ​ക്കാ​ളും പൊ​ള്ള​യാ​യി മാ​റു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യ​മി​ന്ന്. ഈ ​മാ​സാ​ദ്യം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ ബ​ജ​റ്റ് അ​തി​ന്റെ വ​ലി​യൊ​രു ദൃ​ഷ്ടാ​ന്ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് കാ​ണാം. ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ...

    സ​ബ്കാ സാ​ഥ്, സ​ബ്കാ വി​കാ​സ് (എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മൊ​പ്പം, എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും വി​ക​സ​നം) എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഒ​രു​കാ​ല​ത്ത് മോ​ദി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മു​ഴ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്ന മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം. ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​റ​വേ​റ്റു​മെ​ന്നും അ​വ​രെ ദേ​ശീ​യ മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​ര​ക്ക് ഒ​പ്പം കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​മെ​ന്നു​മെ​ല്ലാ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു വാ​ഗ്ദാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ. മു​മ്പെ​ന്ന​ത്ത​തി​നെ​ക്കാ​ളും പൊ​ള്ള​യാ​യി മാ​റു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യ​മി​ന്ന്. ഈ ​മാ​സാ​ദ്യം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ ബ​ജ​റ്റ് അ​തി​ന്റെ വ​ലി​യൊ​രു ദൃ​ഷ്ടാ​ന്ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് കാ​ണാം.

    ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ത്താ​ൽ ന​യി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന നി​ല​വി​ലെ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ യു​വ​ത​ക്ക്, പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​വും വി​ക​സ​ന​വും ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഒ​രു താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​വു​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ബ​ജ​റ്റ് കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    2025 -26 ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ൽ വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​റ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ആ​ദ്യ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ​ദ്ധ​തി ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ പോ​കാ​ൻ പ്രാ​പ്ത​രാ​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്രീ-​മെ​ട്രി​ക് സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പാ​ണ്.

    2023 -24ൽ ​ഈ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക്കാ​യി ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ൽ വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത് 433 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 2024 -25ൽ ​ഇ​ത് 326.16 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​യും 2025 -26ൽ 195.70 ​കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​യും കു​റ​ച്ചു. 433 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും 2023 -24ൽ 95.83 ​കോ​ടി രൂ​പ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് വി​നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​ത്; 2024 -25ൽ 90 ​കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യും.

    വി​ഹി​ത​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ടി​വ് വെ​ച്ച് നോ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ വി​നി​യോ​ഗം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ജ​ന​ക​മാ​യേ​ക്കാം. ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം തേ​ട​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഞെ​രു​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കാ​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ​ക്കെ​ങ്കി​ലും തോ​ന്നി​യാ​ൽ കു​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നാ​വി​ല്ല.

    ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള പോ​സ്റ്റ് മെ​ട്രി​ക് സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പി​ന്റെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലും ഇ​തേ ക​ടും​വെ​ട്ട് കാ​ണാം. 2025 -26ലെ ​ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ൽ മു​ൻ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​തി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 65 ശ​ത​മാ​നം കു​റ​ച്ച് 413.99 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​നി പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ൽ, ടെ​ക്നി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള (ബി​രു​ദ, ബി​രു​ദാ​ന​ന്ത​ര) മെ​റി​റ്റ്-​കം-​മീ​ൻ​സ് സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പി​ന്റെ കാ​ര്യം നോ​ക്കാം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം 33.80 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ഇ​ക്കു​റി 7.34 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് നീ​ക്കി​വെ​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് പോ​യി പ​ഠി​ക്കാ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വാ​യ്പ​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ​ലി​ശ സ​ബ്സി​ഡി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം 15.30 കോ​ടി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ 8.16 കോ​ടി​യാ​ക്കി കു​റ​ച്ചു.

    മ​ദ്റ​സ​ക​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ ശ​ത്രു​ത സ​മീ​പ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ബ​ജ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    2023 -24ൽ ​മ​ദ്റ​സ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം 93 ശ​ത​മാ​നം കു​റ​ച്ച് വെ​റും 10 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. 2024 -25ൽ ​ഇ​ത് ര​ണ്ട് കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ക്കി. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​ഹി​തം ഒ​രു ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്. ദ​ലി​ത്, ആ​ദി​വാ​സി, മ​റ്റു പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക വി​ഭാ​ഗ, ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ളെ മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ വ​ലി​യ അ​ള​വി​ൽ സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക പി​ന്തു​ണ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്. ആ ​പി​ന്തു​ണ ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ​മീ​പ​നം.

    ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ആ​റ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി 2024 -25ൽ ​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ 1575.72 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ 517.20 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​നി​യും വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ത്ത വി​നി​യോ​ഗ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ ഇ​തി​ലേ​റെ ഞെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​വാം.

    ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്, 2023 -24ൽ 1689 ​കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ബ​ജ​റ്റ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം, 1500 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​ത് 428.74 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഈ ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി 678.03 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി ഗു​ജ​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കാ​ല​ത്ത് മു​സ്‍ലിം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പി​ന്റെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന സാ​ധു​ത​യെ ചോ​ദ്യം​ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​തു​മൂ​ലം ആ ​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ളം കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    വ​ഖ​ഫി​നു​ള്ള വി​ഹി​ത​ത്തി​ലും കു​റ​വ്

    വ​ഖ​ഫ് ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി ബി​ല്ലു​മാ​യി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ വ​ഖ​ഫു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​ഹി​ത​ത്തി​ലും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​റ​വ് വ​രു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. വ​ഖ​ഫ് ബോ​ർ​ഡ് കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന സ്വ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ ക​മ്പ്യൂ​ട്ട​റൈ​സ്/ ഡി​ജി​റ്റൈ​സ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ക്വാ​മി വ​ഖ​ഫ് ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ത​രാ​ഖി​യാ​റ്റി പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​ണ് അ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ലൊ​ന്ന്. വ​ഖ​ഫ് സ്വ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ വി​ക​സ​നം പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി വ​ഖ​ഫ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും വ​ഖ​ഫ് ബോ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും പ​ലി​ശ​ര​ഹി​ത വാ​യ്പ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ശ​ഹ്‍രി വ​ഖ​ഫ് സ​മ്പ​ത്തി വി​കാ​സ് യോ​ജ​ന​യാ​ണ് മ​റ്റൊ​ന്ന്. ന​ഗ​ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​ഖ​ഫ് ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ സ​മു​ച്ച​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ക​ല്യാ​ണ മ​ണ്ഡ​പ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ൾ, കോ​ൾ​ഡ് സ്റ്റോ​റേ​ജ് യൂ​നി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​മാ​യി പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​ക​ര​മാ​യ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ത​രം വാ​യ്പ ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ, ഈ ​ര​ണ്ട് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത ഫ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 2020 -21ൽ ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ജ​റ്റ് വി​ഹി​തം വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​റ​ച്ച് ഇ​രു സ്കീ​മു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം ല​യി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    2023 -24ൽ ​ഈ ര​ണ്ട് പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി 17 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും എ​ട്ട് കോ​ടി രൂ​പ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​വ​ട്ടെ, 10 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യും. 2024 -25 വ​ർ​ഷം 16 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും 3.07 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ ര​ണ്ടി​നും​കൂ​ടി 13 കോ​ടി​യാ​ണ് വ​ക​യി​രു​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളി​ലും അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി

    സം​യോ​ജി​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ, ഉ​പ​ജീ​വ​ന സം​രം​ഭ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ന​യീ മ​ൻ​സി​ൽ, പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത ക​ല​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ക​ര​കൗ​ശ​ല ജോ​ലി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നും നൈ​പു​ണ്യ പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​നു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ഉ​സ്താ​ദ് (USTTAD -Upgrading Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development) പ​ദ്ധ​തി, ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ വ​നി​ത നേ​തൃ​ത്വ വി​ക​സ​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി, ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സം​സ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പൈ​തൃ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ഹ​മാ​രി ധ​രോ​ഹ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളെ​ല്ലാം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും നി​ർ​ത്ത​ലാ​ക്കി. ഇ​തി​നു പു​റ​മെ, യു.​പി.​എ​സ്.​സി, എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​സി, സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ​ബ്ലി​ക് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​നു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ പ്രി​ലി​മി​ന​റി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ വി​ജ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പി​ന്തു​ണ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    മൗ​ലാ​ന ആ​സാ​ദ് എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ (എം.​എ.​ഇ.​എ​ഫ്), നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ മൈ​നോ​റി​റ്റീ​സ് ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫി​നാ​ൻ​സ് കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ (എ​ൻ.​എം.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ്.​സി) എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​ഹി​തം പൂ​ജ്യ​മാ​യി വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​റ​ച്ച ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ രീ​തി ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച തു​ക​ത​ന്നെ പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും പ​രി​ഷ്ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാ​റു​ണ്ട്. ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്, 2024 -25ൽ ​ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​നാ​യി 3183.24 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ആ​ദ്യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​വ​ലോ​ക​ന​ത്തി​നു ശേ​ഷം 1868.18 കോ​ടി​യാ​യി കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു. നി​ല​വി​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന 3350 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ വി​ഹി​തം എ​ത്ര​ത്തോ​ളം വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​റ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു​ത​ന്നെ കാ​ണ​ണം.

