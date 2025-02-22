Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 7:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 8:32 AM IST

    ആസാദ്, ഇന്ത്യ അറിയുന്നു അങ്ങയുടെ അഭാവം

    ആസാദ്, ഇന്ത്യ അറിയുന്നു അങ്ങയുടെ അഭാവം
    മതേതരത്വ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ മതമൂല്യങ്ങളിലൂന്നി പൊതുപ്രവർത്തനവും സദ്ഭരണവും നടത്തിയ മൗലാനാ അബുൽ കലാം ആസാദിന്റെ 67ാം വിയോഗവാർഷിക ദിനമാണിന്ന്. 

    ഫാഷിസവും വംശീയ-വർഗീയ വാദവും ശക്തിപൂണ്ട ഇക്കാലത്ത്, രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലും മതത്തിലും അവഗാഹമുള്ള ആസാദിനെപ്പോലുള്ള നേതാക്കളുടെ അഭാവം അനുഭവിച്ചറിയുകയാണ് സമൂഹം. ‘‘മതത്തിന്റെയും രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെയും ശുദ്ധ സന്ദേശങ്ങൾ പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഒരു നേതാവും ഇല്ലാതെപോയതാണ് രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ഇന്നത്തെ വലിയ ദുരന്ത’’മെന്ന് വർഷങ്ങൾക്കു മുമ്പ് ഡോ. സുകുമാർ അഴീക്കോട് നിരീക്ഷിച്ചത് (മാധ്യമം ദിനപത്രം 20-9-89) എത്രയോ ശരിയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് വർത്തമാനകാല ഇന്ത്യ നമ്മെ ബോധ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.

    ബാല്യം മുതലേ ആസാദ്‌ സർഗാത്മക യത്നം തുടങ്ങി. ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ശിഷ്യന്മാരു​ണ്ടായിരുന്ന, നിരവധി പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ രചിച്ച പിതാവ് മൗലാനാ ഖൈറുദ്ദീൻ ബിൻ അഹ്മദ് അൽ ഹുസൈനി വീട്ടിലിരുത്തിയാണ് മകനെ പഠിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നത്. 11ാം വയസ്സിൽ അദ്ദേഹമെഴുതിയ ലേഖനങ്ങളിലെ പക്വതയും ദീർഘവീക്ഷണവും കണ്ടാണ് ‘‘ജനിക്കു​മ്പോൾതന്നെ ആസാദിന് 50 വയസ്സുണ്ടായിരുന്നു’’വെന്ന് സരോജിനി നായിഡു പറഞ്ഞത്. ആസാദിന്റെ ‘അൽ ഹിലാൽ’ പത്രം 1912ൽ ബ്രിട്ടീഷുകാർ കണ്ടുകെട്ടി. അധികം വൈകാതെ ‘അൽ ബലാഗ്’ എന്ന പേരിൽ പത്രമിറക്കി. ‘‘ആ പത്രങ്ങളിലേത് അക്ഷരങ്ങളല്ല, തീപ്പൊരികളാണെ’’ന്നാണ് പ്രശസ്ത പണ്ഡിതൻ അബുൽ ഹസൻ അലി നദ്‍വി അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടത്.

    തർജുമാനുൽ ഖുർആൻ എന്ന വിശ്രുത ഖുർആൻ വ്യാഖ്യാന കൃതിയിലാണ് ആസാദിന്റെ സർഗസിദ്ധി ഏറ്റവും പ്രകടമായത്. അതിന്റെ രചനയിൽ മുഴുകിയിരിക്കെയാണ് ജയിലിലടക്കപ്പെടുന്നത്. അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യാനെത്തിയ പൊലീസുകാർ, എഴുതിയേടത്തോളം ഭാഗങ്ങളും ശേഖരിച്ചുവെച്ച റഫറൻസ് നോട്ടുകളുമെല്ലാം പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. പിന്നീട് ജയിലിലിരുന്ന് ആദ്യം മുതൽ എഴുതിത്തുടങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. ജയിൽജീവിതകാലത്തുതന്നെയായിരുന്നു സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദാഹത്തിലും പോർവീര്യത്തിലും ആസാദിനൊത്ത പങ്കാളിയായിരുന്ന സഹധർമിണി സുലൈഖ ബീഗത്തിന്റെ മരണവും. മയ്യിത്ത് കാണാൻപോലും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് അനുമതി നൽകിയില്ല.

    ഖിലാഫത്ത് പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തിലൂടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലെത്തി 1923ൽ തന്റെ 35ാം വയസ്സിൽ അഖിലേന്ത്യ കോൺഗ്രസ് കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ അധ്യക്ഷ സ്ഥാനം ഏറ്റെടുക്കവെ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാക്കളിലെ ഭിന്നിപ്പകറ്റി രമ്യതയിലെത്തിക്കൽ എന്ന കനത്ത ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമാണ് ആ ചുമലിൽ വന്നുചേർന്നത്. ഹിന്ദു-മുസ്‌ലിം ഐക്യം, രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ അഖണ്ഡത എന്നിവ നിലനിർത്താനായി എന്തു ത്യാഗം സഹിക്കാനും അദ്ദേഹം ഒരുക്കമായിരുന്നു.

    ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യത്തിനു വേണ്ടി പോരാടിയതിന് ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് സർക്കാർ തടവറ വിധിച്ചപ്പോൾ ‘‘മറ്റൊരു കോടതിയുടെ വാതിലുകൾ തുറക്കുന്നതുവരെ നിങ്ങൾ നിങ്ങളുടെ വിധിന്യായങ്ങൾ തുടർന്നുകൊള്ളൂ’’ എന്ന ഖുർആൻ വാക്യംകൊണ്ട് പ്രതികരിച്ച അദ്ദേഹം പൗരോഹിത്യ-മതരാഷ്ട്ര സിദ്ധാന്തത്തെ അംഗീകരിച്ചില്ല; രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ അഖണ്ഡതക്കായി വീറോടെ വാദിക്കുകയും ഇന്ത്യാവിഭജനത്തെ ശക്തിയായി എതിർക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. ദൈവദത്ത സന്മാർഗ ദർശനത്തിലൂന്നിയതായിരുന്നു ആസാദിന്റെ വിശ്വാസവും തത്ത്വചിന്തയും.

    വിഭജനം സംബന്ധിച്ച ചർച്ചകൾ നടന്ന വേളയിൽ വളരെ പക്വവും ദീർഘവീക്ഷണവുമുള്ള അഭിപ്രായങ്ങളും നിലപാടുകളുമാണ് ആസാദ് സ്വീകരിച്ചത്. എല്ലാ മതങ്ങൾക്കും തുല്യ പദവി നൽകുന്ന, എന്നാൽ, ഏതെങ്കിലും ഒരു മതത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ രാജ്യം ഭരിക്കപ്പെടാത്ത മതനിരപേക്ഷതയെയാണ് ഗാന്ധിജിയെയും നെഹ്റുവിനെയും പോലെ ആസാദും ഉയർത്തിപ്പിടിച്ചത്. വിഭജനാനന്തരം തലസ്ഥാന നഗരിയിലുൾപ്പെടെ നടന്ന വർഗീയ കലാപങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ പാകിസ്താനിലേക്ക് കുടിയേറാനൊരുങ്ങിയമുസ്‍ലിംകളെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്ത് 1947 ഒക്ടോബർ 23ന് ഡൽഹി ജുമാ മസ്ജിദിന്റെ പടിക്കെട്ടുകളിൽനിന്ന് ​അദ്ദേഹം നടത്തിയ ‘‘ജീവരക്തംകൊണ്ട് ഈ മണ്ണിനെ പരിപോഷിപ്പിച്ചവരുടെ യോഗ്യരായ അനന്തരാവകാശികളാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ മുസ്‍ലിംകളെന്നും സ്വന്തം രാജ്യത്തുനിന്ന് പലായനം ചെയ്യാൻ അവർ നിർബന്ധിതരാകരുതെന്നു’’മുള്ള ആഹ്വാനം സർവകാലങ്ങളിലേക്കുമുള്ള ഓർമപ്പെടുത്തലാണ്.

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഭരണഘടന അസംബ്ലിയിലും 1946ലെ ഇടക്കാല സർക്കാറിലും അംഗമായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യാനന്തരം ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ആദ്യ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സാംസ്‌കാരിക മന്ത്രിയായി. രാജ്യത്തെ മുഴുവൻ കുട്ടികൾക്കും 14 വയസ്സ് വരെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം സൗജന്യമാക്കിക്കൊണ്ടുള്ള നിയമം കൊണ്ടുവന്നതും, യു.ജി.സി, സാഹിത്യ അക്കാദമി, സംഗീത നാടക അക്കാദമി, ലളിതകല അക്കാദമി എന്നിവക്ക് തുടക്കംകുറിച്ചതും അദ്ദേഹമാണ്.

    മരിക്കുമ്പോൾ സമ്പാദ്യമായി കുറെ ഗ്രന്ഥങ്ങളും വെള്ളം കുടിക്കാനുള്ള ഒരു കൂജയും മാറ്റി ധരിക്കാനുള്ള ഒരു ജുബ്ബയും മാത്രമാണ് അവശേഷിച്ചിരുന്നത്. കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയെന്ന നിലയിൽ ലഭിച്ചിരുന്ന ശമ്പളം വിധവകൾക്കും അനാഥർക്കും ദാനം ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു മൗലാനയുടെ പതിവ്. 

