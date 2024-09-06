Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    6 Sep 2024 1:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 Sep 2024 2:47 AM GMT

    മലയാള സിനിമ: കീഴാള സാമുദായികതയുടെ തിരസ്കാരം

    ചില സിനിമകളിൽ ‘അപര സമുദായങ്ങളുടെ ഇടങ്ങളിലേക്കും സാമൂഹിക സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലേക്കും കടന്നുചെല്ലുന്ന മലയാളം കാമറ, അവിടെയും അതിന്റെ ജാതിനോട്ടം ആവർത്തിക്കുന്നത് കാണാം.

    തന്റെ പേരിലുള്ള 200 ഏക്കർ തെങ്ങും പുരയിടവും വിറ്റ് ലഭിച്ച രണ്ടുലക്ഷം രൂപ മുടക്കിയാണ് ജെ.സി. ഡാനിയേൽ 1928ൽ മലയാളത്തിലെ ആദ്യത്തെ നിശ്ശബ്ദ സിനിമയായ വിഗതകുമാരൻ നിർമിച്ചതും സംവിധാനം ചെയ്തതും. ഇതിനുവേണ്ടി അദ്ദേഹത്തെ പ്രലോഭിപ്പിച്ചത് വികസിച്ചുവരുന്ന പുതുവ്യവസായമെന്ന നിലയിലെ സിനിമയുടെ സാമ്പത്തിക സാധ്യതകളാണ്. അക്കാലത്ത് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ പ്രശസ്തരായിരുന്ന ഫാൽക്കെയെയും ചിന്നപ്പ തേവരെയും പോലെ അത്യുന്നത നിലയത്തിലെത്തിച്ചേരാമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതേ സമയം ഡാനിയേലിന് കലയോടും നാടകത്തോടും തീവ്രമായ ആഭിമുഖ്യവുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ക്രൈസ്തവ നാടാർ സമുദായാംഗമായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പിതാവ് ബ്രിട്ടീഷുകാരുമായി അടുത്ത ബന്ധമുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഡോക്ടറായിരുന്നു. ഇത്തരം അനുകൂല ഘടകങ്ങൾക്കൊപ്പം ഉയർന്ന ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പരിജ്ഞാനവും ബോംബെയിലും മദ്രാസിലും പോയി സിനിമയുടെ സാ​ങ്കേതിക വശങ്ങൾ മനസ്സിലാക്കിയതും വിഗതകുമാരന്റെ നിർമാണത്തിന് സഹായകരമായി.

    ജെ.സി. ഡാനിയേൽ, പി.കെ. റോസി

    ജെ.സി. ഡാനിയേൽ, പി.കെ. റോസി

    ഈ സിനിമയുടെ നായികാ കഥാപാത്രമായി അഭിനയിച്ചത് പി.കെ. റോസിയെന്ന ക്രിസ്ത്യൻ പുലയ സ്ത്രീയാണ്. റോസിയുടെ ജീവിത കഥയെഴുതിയ കുന്നുകുഴി എസ്. മണിയുടെ അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ, അവർ തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശിനിയാണ്. പുല്ലു ചെത്തുകാരിയായിരുന്ന അവർ ചോറ്റുപാത്രത്തിൽ ചോറുമിട്ടാണ് സിനിമാ അഭിനയത്തിന് പോയിരുന്നത്. കാക്കാരിശ്ശി നാടകങ്ങളിലും അവർ അഭിനയിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    സിനിമയുടെ ഉദ്ഘാടനം നടത്തിയത് പൗരപ്രമുഖനായിരുന്ന അഡ്വ. മള്ളൂർ ഗോവിന്ദപ്പിള്ള എന്ന പ്രമാണിയായിരുന്നു. ആ ചടങ്ങിലേക്ക് റോസിക്ക് ക്ഷണമുണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല. സിനിമ പ്രദർശിപ്പിച്ചപ്പോൾ നായർ മാടമ്പിമാർ രോഷം കൊണ്ടിളകി. ഒരു പുലയ സ്ത്രീ സിനിമയിൽ അഭിനയിക്കുക മാത്രമല്ല, നായികാ കഥാപാത്രമായ സരോജിനിയെന്ന നായർ സ്ത്രീയായി വേഷപ്പകർച്ച നടത്തുകയും ചെയ്തതിൽ രോഷാകുലരായ അവർ ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ആദ്യപ്രദർശനം നടന്ന കാപ്പിറ്റോൽ തിയറ്ററിൽ കുഴപ്പങ്ങൾ സൃഷ്ടിച്ചതിന്റെ ഫലമായി പ്രദർശനം രണ്ടുദിവസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ അവസാനിച്ചു. പിന്നീട് മാടമ്പിമാർ റോസിയുടെ വീട് ആക്രമിക്കാൻ വന്നു. അതിനിടയിൽ ഒരു ലോറിയിൽ കയറി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ട അവരെ ഡ്രൈവർ നാഗർകോവിലിൽ വെച്ചു വിവാഹം കഴിച്ചു. ഈ ബന്ധത്തിൽ അഞ്ച് കുട്ടികളുണ്ടായ റോസി 1989 ലാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    വലിയ സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലായ ഡാനിയേൽ സിനിമാ​ മോഹങ്ങളുമായി കുറേക്കാലം മദ്രാസിലും മറ്റും അലഞ്ഞുതിരിഞ്ഞെങ്കിലും അവസാനം നിസ്വനും രോഗിയുമായി മാറി. അവസാനകാലത്ത് അവശ കലാകാരന്മാർക്കുള്ള സർക്കാർ സഹായത്തിനുവേണ്ടി ശ്രമിച്ചെങ്കിലും അതുപോലും ലഭിക്കാതെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം മരണമടഞ്ഞത്.

    ഇപ്രകാരം മലയാളത്തിലെ ആദ്യത്തെ ചലച്ചിത്രം ദുരന്തപര്യവസായിയായെങ്കിലും പിൽക്കാലത്ത് സിനിമ എന്ന മേഖല കലയായും വാണിജ്യപരമായും വികസിച്ചു. സമൂഹത്തിലെ എല്ലാ വിഭാഗം ജനങ്ങളിലും തൃഷ്ണപരമായി സ്വാധീനമുറപ്പിക്കുന്ന വിധത്തിലുള്ള പൊതുമണ്ഡല സ്ഥാനം അതിന് ലഭിച്ചു. ഇതേ സമയം വിസ്മൃതിയിലായിപ്പോയ ജെ.സി. ഡാനിയേലിനെയും പി.കെ. റോസിയെയും സിനിമയുടെ ചരിത്രത്തിലേക്കും ആൾക്കാരുടെ ഓർമകളിലേക്കും പുനരാനയിക്കാൻ പിന്നെയും വർഷങ്ങൾ വേണ്ടിവന്നു. ഈ വിസ്മൃതിക്കൊപ്പം ഓർമിക്കപ്പെടേണ്ട മറ്റൊരു കാര്യമുണ്ട്. സിനിമയെന്ന സാംസ്കാരിക-വാണിജ്യ മണ്ഡലത്തിലേക്ക് ആദ്യം നിക്ഷേപിക്കപ്പെട്ട മൂലധനം ഒരു കീഴാള സമുദായാംഗത്തിന്റേതാണ്. അതുപോലെ സിനിമ പോലുള്ള പുതുലോകത്തിലേക്ക് പ്രവേശിക്കാൻ സവർണ സ്ത്രീകൾ മടിച്ചുനിന്ന കാലത്ത് അതിലേക്ക് ആദ്യമായി കടന്നുവരുകയും ഒട്ടേറെ വെല്ലുവിളികൾ നേരിട്ട ജീവിതം ദുരന്തപൂർണമാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തത് ഒരു ദലിത് സ്ത്രീയാണ്.

    മലയാള സിനിമയുടെ തുടക്ക കാലത്ത് തമിഴ്-തെലുങ്ക് ചിത്രങ്ങളുടെ പതിപ്പുകളായി പുരാണ കഥകളുടെ പുനരാവിഷ്കാരങ്ങളാണ് കൂടുതലും ഉണ്ടായത്. 1957ൽ കേരള സംസ്ഥാനം രൂപപ്പെട്ട ശേഷവും കുറച്ചുകാലംകൂടി മേൽപറഞ്ഞ സ്ഥിതിതന്നെ തുടർന്നു. അറുപതുകളോടെ മലയാള സിനിമ അതിന്റെ പ്രാദേശിക സ്വത്വം വീണ്ടെടുത്തുകൊണ്ട് സ്വതന്ത്ര പദവിയുള്ളതായി മാറിയതായി കാണാം. മാത്രമല്ല, ഇതേ കാലത്ത് മുൻകാല ദേശീയ പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെയും സാമൂഹിക നവോത്ഥാനത്തിന്റെയും തുടർച്ചയായുണ്ടായ പുരോഗമന ചിന്തയുടെയും ഉണർവുകളും പ്രതീക്ഷകളും സിനിമക്കുള്ളിൽ പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെടാനും തുടങ്ങി. മറ്റൊരു വിധത്തിൽ പറഞ്ഞാൽ, പുരാണ കഥകളുടെ മിത്തിക്കൽ ഭവ മണ്ഡലത്തിൽനിന്ന് സമകാലീന മലയാള മണ്ണും മനുഷ്യരും ഉള്ളടങ്ങുന്ന പുതു ഭവമണ്ഡലമായി സിനിമയുടെ ആവിഷ്‍കരണവും പ്രതിപാദന വ്യവസ്ഥയും പരിഷ്‍കരിക്കപ്പെട്ടു. ഈ മാറ്റം യഥാർഥ ജീവിതത്തിന്റെ സാർവ ലൗകിക ഭാവങ്ങളായും കലയുടെ സാർവ ജാതീയതയായും റിയലിസത്തിന്റെയും സോഷ്യൽ റിയലിസത്തിന്റെയും സമാരംഭമായും പിൽക്കാലത്ത് വ്യാഖ്യാനിക്കപ്പെട്ടു.

    എന്നാൽ, മലയാള സിനിമയുടെ ഈ ആധുനികതകളും കേരളത്തിൽ സുസ്ഥിരത നേടിയ നവശൂദ്രാധിപത്യത്തിന്റെയും തീവ്രഹൈന്ദവതയുടെയും മൂല്യബോധവും സാംസ്കാരിക ചിഹ്നങ്ങളും അടങ്ങിയ അധീശത്വ വ്യവസ്ഥയുടേതാണെന്ന് പിൽക്കാല കീഴാള വിമർശകർ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുകയുണ്ടായി. ഈ വിമർശനത്തിന് കാരണം, മലയാള സിനിമയുടെ ആധുനിക ഘട്ടത്തിലുയർന്നുവന്ന മാനവികതാ സങ്കൽപനകൾ സവർണ സമുദായങ്ങളുടെ കുടുംബ പരിഷ്‍കരണത്തിന് നെടുനായകത്വം കൽപിച്ചുകൊണ്ടാണ് വികസിച്ചത് എന്നതിനാലാണ്. ഇതിന്റെ മറുപുറമാകട്ടെ, കീഴാള സമുദായങ്ങളും അവയിലെ വ്യക്തികളും വിസ്മൃതമാക്കപ്പെടുകയും ചരിത്രത്തിനു പുറത്താവുകയെന്നതുമാണ്.

    അതായത്, മലയാള സിനിമ സാർവജനീനമായ മനുഷ്യപദ്ധതികളിലൂടെ കലയുടെ സാർവത്രികതയും ജീവിത സംഘർഷങ്ങളുടെ യഥാർഥ അവസ്ഥകളും വിളംബരം ചെയ്യുന്നതായി അവകാശപ്പെടുമ്പോഴും, അതിൽ കർതൃത്വ സ്ഥാനവും വ്യാഖ്യാനപരമായ ഉള്ളടക്കവും നിലനിർത്തിയത് സവർണരുടെ ജാതിപദവികളെയും സാമൂഹികാംഗീകാരങ്ങളെയും കേന്ദ്രമാക്കിയാണ്. തൽഫലമായി ആധുനിക മലയാളി; പൗരർ എന്ന നിലയിലും ആൺ-പെൺ ലിംഗാടിസ്ഥാനത്തിലും പൂർണതയുൾക്കൊള്ളുന്നത് സവർണ സ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് ഉയരുമ്പോൾ മാത്രമാണെന്ന് വരുന്നു. സവർണർക്ക് ലഭ്യമായ ആ അധിക പ്രാധാന്യം, മറ്റുള്ളവരെ വസ്തുക്കളായി തരംതിരിക്കാനും ചരിത്ര ബാഹ്യരും ശിശുസമാനരുമായി പ്രതിപാദിക്കാനും, വിവിധ തരത്തിലുള്ള വൈകല്യങ്ങളുള്ളവരായി അപരത്വം കൽപിക്കാനും അധീശത്വത്തിന് അധികാരം നൽകി. ഇതിനർഥം, മലയാള സിനിമ സവർണരുടെ കഥ മാത്രമാണ് പറയുന്നതെന്നും, അതിൽ ഇടപെടുന്ന മുഴുവൻ ആൾക്കാരും സവർണർ മാത്രമാണെന്നുമല്ല, നേരെമറിച്ച്, മലയാള സിനിമാ ചരിത്രത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും അംഗീകരിക്കപ്പെട്ടവയും ദേശീയ ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയതുമായ ചലച്ചിത്രങ്ങൾ മിക്കവയും തന്നെ കീഴാള മുദ്രകൾ പേറുന്നവയാണ്. എന്നാൽ, ഈ മുദ്രകളിലെ അധിനിവേശവും വംശീകരണ തന്ത്രങ്ങളും കാണാതിരുന്നുകൂട.

    ജെനി റൊവീന എഴുതുന്നു. ‘‘മലയാള സിനിമ എന്നും കേരളാധുനികതയുടെ അധീശാധികാരങ്ങൾക്ക് മാത്രമാണ് സ്ഥാനം കൊടുത്തത്. മറ്റെല്ലാ സമുദായങ്ങളെയും സ്വഭാവങ്ങളെയും സമ്പ്രദായങ്ങളെയും ബഹിഷ്‍കരിച്ചുകൊണ്ടും, അപരസ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് തള്ളിമാറ്റിക്കൊണ്ടുമാണ് മലയാള സിനിമ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചത്. സവർണ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്കും കഥാപാത്രങ്ങൾക്കും മാത്രം കർതൃത്വം നൽകിക്കൊണ്ടാണ് മലയാള സിനിമയുടെ കാമറ പോലും പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നത്.’’ പുലയക്കുട്ടി മനുഷ്യനല്ലേ എന്നുറക്കെ വാദിക്കുന്ന നീലക്കുയിൽ എന്ന സിനിമയിൽ ഒരു പ്രാവശ്യംപോലും കാമറ പുലയ സ്ത്രീയായ നീലിയു​ടെ വീട്ടിനുള്ളിലേക്ക് കടന്നില്ല. വേലിക്കരികിൽ നിന്നുകൊണ്ടാണ് കാമറ അവളുടെ മുറ്റത്ത് നടക്കുന്ന കോലാഹലങ്ങൾ കാണുന്നത്.

    ചില സിനിമകളിൽ ‘അപര സമുദായങ്ങളുടെ ഇടങ്ങളിലേക്കും സാമൂഹിക സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലേക്കും കടന്നുചെല്ലുന്ന മലയാളം കാമറ, അവിടെയും അതിന്റെ ജാതിനോട്ടം ആവർത്തിക്കുന്നത് കാണാം. ചെമ്മീൻ (1965), അരനാഴിക നേരം (1971), കള്ളിച്ചെല്ലമ്മ (1969), അനുഭവങ്ങൾ പാളിച്ചകൾ (1971), സുബൈദ (1965) കുട്ടിക്കുപ്പായം (1964), നിഴലാട്ടം (1970), എന്നീ സിനിമകൾ അരയൻ, ക്രിസ്ത്യാനികൾ, കർഷകർ, ദലിതർ, ഈഴവർ, മുസ്‍ലിംകൾ എന്നിങ്ങനെയുള്ള സമുദായങ്ങളുടെ കർതൃത്വത്തെ ആസ്പദമാക്കിയുള്ളവയാണ്. എന്നാൽ, അപരസമുദായങ്ങളെയും അവരുടെ ചിഹ്നങ്ങളെയും ദൈവങ്ങളെയും പകർത്തുമ്പോൾ ഇവർക്കൊന്നും ഗുരുവായൂരപ്പന്റെ കഴിവുണ്ടാകുന്നില്ല. ഈ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്കും അതിലെ മനുഷ്യർക്കും സവർണ കുടുംബങ്ങളിലെന്നപോലെ സംതൃപ്തിയോ അവരാഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന ഉത്തമ ലിംഗ സ്വത്വങ്ങളോ സാധ്യമാകുന്നില്ല. പകരം, ഈ സിനിമകളുടെ കഥകൾ പരിശോധിച്ചാൽ, ഈ കുടുംബങ്ങളെല്ലാംതന്നെ ഹിന്ദു സദാചാര സ്ത്രീയുടെ അഭാവംകൊണ്ട് അടയാളപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കാം. ആ സ്ഥാനത്ത് നിൽക്കുന്ന അപരസമുദായത്തിലെ സ്ത്രീകളുടെ ലൈംഗികമായ നിയന്ത്രണമില്ലായ്മ തന്നെയാണ് ഈ കുടുംബങ്ങളെ നാശത്തിലേക്കും ദുരന്തത്തിലേക്കും നയിക്കുന്നത്’’.

    ചുരുക്കിപ്പറഞ്ഞാൽ, മലയാള സിനിമയുടെ തുടക്കം മുതൽ ഇന്നേവരെ തുടരുന്ന കീഴാള സമുദായികതയുടെ പുറന്തള്ളലും, അതിൽത്തന്നെ കീഴാള സ്ത്രീകളുടെ അഭാവവും യാദൃച്ഛികമായി സംഭവിക്കുന്നതല്ല. മലയാള സിനിമ ആനന്ദമായും അധികാരമായും വ്യത്യാസമായും നിർമിക്കുകയും നിർണയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുള്ള ഇടങ്ങളിൽ മേൽപറഞ്ഞ അധികപ്പറ്റായതിനാലാണ് ഈ പ്രശ്ന മേഖല നിലനിൽക്കുന്നത്.

    ഇന്ന് ഹേമ കമീഷന്റെ കണ്ടെത്തലുകളും കമീഷനോടുള്ള സ്ത്രീകളുടെ പ്രതികരണങ്ങളും മലയാള സിനിമാ വ്യവസായത്തിലും കലാവിഷ്‍കാരങ്ങളിലും അന്തർഹിതമായ പുരുഷാധിപത്യത്തെയും ലൈംഗികമായ അതിക്രമങ്ങ​ളെയും തൊഴിലിടത്തിൽ സ്ത്രീ അനുഭവിക്കേണ്ടിവരുന്ന രണ്ടാംകിട പൗരത്വത്തെയും പുറത്തുകൊണ്ടുവരുന്നുണ്ട്. അത് സിനിമാ മേഖലയിലെന്നപോലെ പൊതുബോധത്തിലും ദൂരവ്യാപക ഫലങ്ങൾ ഉളവാക്കാൻ കാരണമായേക്കും. എങ്കിലും കേവലമായ ആൺ-പെൺ ലിംഗപരതകൾക്കപ്പുറം അഭാവങ്ങളെയും അന്യങ്ങളെയും അപരങ്ങളെയും കർമത്വ പദവിയിലേക്ക് എത്തിക്കാവുന്ന ഘടനാപരമായ വിമർശനങ്ങളും പൊളിച്ചെഴുത്തുകളും ഇനിയും സിനിമാ മേഖലയിൽ തുട​രേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.

    malayalam cinema caste discrimination
