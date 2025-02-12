Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Open Forum
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 6:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 8:31 AM IST

    ഉൾപ്പോര്​ കനക്കുന്ന മഹാരാഷ്ട്രീയം

    ഉൾപ്പോര്​ കനക്കുന്ന മഹാരാഷ്ട്രീയം
    കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലോ പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലോ കു​ഴ​പ്പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടു​നി​ന്നാ​ൽ ച​ക്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന്​ ആ​രെ​ങ്കി​ലും വാ​ഗ്​​ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്​​താ​ൽ​പോ​ലും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​രു​ത്​; കെ​ട്ടു​റ​പ്പ്​ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന്​ അ​വി​ടം ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​മാ​കു​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​സ​ക്തി​യും ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​വു​ന്നു. സം​ശ​യ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ൽ മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ലെ ഉ​പ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രു​ടെ ക​ഥ ഒ​ന്ന്​ തി​ര​ക്കി​നോ​ക്കു​ക. ഏ​താ​നും മാ​സം മു​മ്പ് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്​ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഏ​ക്​ നാ​ഥ്​ ഷി​ൻ​ഡേ​യാ​ണ്​ ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​ന്മാ​രി​ൽ...

    ഏ​താ​നും മാ​സം മു​മ്പ് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്​ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഏ​ക്​ നാ​ഥ്​ ഷി​ൻ​ഡേ​യാ​ണ്​ ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​ന്മാ​രി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ. ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ് താ​ക്ക​റെ ന​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന മ​ഹാ വി​കാ​സ് അ​ഗാ​ഡി (എം.​വി.​എ) സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ സ്വ​ന്തം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ശി​വ​സേ​ന​യെ പി​ള​ർ​ത്തി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നെ മ​റി​ച്ചി​ടാ​നു​ള്ള ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ താ​മ​ര​ക്ക്​ കൂ​ട്ടു​നി​ന്ന​തി​ന്​ 2022ൽ ​ബി.​ജെ.​പി ന​ൽ​കി​യ സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​ദം. മ​ഹാ​യു​തി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ൽ അ​ന്ന​ത്തെ ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ദേ​വേ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ​ഡ്നാ​വി​സി​​ന്റെ പി​ൻ​സീ​റ്റ് ​ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​ വ​ക​വെ​ച്ച്​ ഉ​പ​കാ​ര സ്​​മ​ര​ണ​യു​ള്ള റി​മോ​ട്ട് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ കൈ​പ്പി​ടി​യി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ക​രു​തി​യ​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ത​ക്കം കി​ട്ടി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴൊ​ക്കെ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ക​സേ​ര​യി​ൽ ത​ന്റെ വ്യ​ക്തി​മു​ദ്ര പ​തി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും ഏ​റ​ക്കു​റെ വി​ജ​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​ധി​കം താ​മ​സി​യാ​തെ ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ​യു​ടെ മാ​തൃ​ക​യി​ൽ എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി​യെ പി​ള​ർ​ത്തി അ​ജി​ത് പ​വാ​റും മ​ഹാ​യു​തി മു​ന്ന​ണി​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ചേ​ർ​ന്ന്​ ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​​​ന്ത്രി, ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​ദ​വി​ക​ൾ നേ​ടി. അ​ജി​ത് ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യ​തോ​ടെ ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​ന്ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ധ​ന​വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ പി​ന്തു​ണ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​യി. ഇ​തി​ന്റെ​യൊ​ക്കെ ഫ​ല​മെ​ന്ന്​ പ​റ​യാം ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്‌, ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ് പ​ക്ഷ ശി​വ​സേ​ന, ശ​ര​ദ് പ​വാ​ർ പ​ക്ഷ എ​ൻ.​സി.​പി അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ എം.​വി.​എ സ​ഖ്യം (ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​ഡ്യ ബ്ലോ​ക്ക്) മ​ഹാ​യു​തി​യെ നി​ലം​ പ​രി​ശാ​ക്കി.

    തൊ​ട്ടു​പി​ന്നാ​ലെ വ​ന്ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലും പ​രാ​ജ​യം മ​ണ​ത്ത മ​ഹാ​യു​തി ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ​യി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​തി​നെ മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ത​ന്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മെ​ന​ഞ്ഞു. പാ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​മാ​രു​ടെ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​മാ​സം 1500 രൂ​പ നി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ല​ഡ്കി ബ​ഹ​ൻ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഏ​റെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യം. വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക വ​രു​മാ​നം ര​ണ്ട​ര​ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള 60 വ​യ​സ്സ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ പൗ​ര​ർ​ക്ക്​ വാ​ഗ്​​ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്​​ത സൗ​ജ​ന്യ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക​ളാ​ണ് മ​റ്റൊ​ന്ന്. മ​ഹാ​യു​തി അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​കും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി എ​ന്ന പ്ര​തീ​തി​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി. അ​തേ ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ​യും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും.

    നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ 288ൽ 230 ​ഉം നേ​ടി മ​ഹാ​യു​തി എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രെ​യും ഞെ​ട്ടി​ച്ചു. 130 സീ​റ്റ് നേ​ടി ബി.​ജെ.​പി മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ൽ ച​രി​ത്രം കു​റി​ച്ചു. വോ​ട്ടു​യ​ന്ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ കൃ​ത്രി​മം ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷം ക​ടു​ത്ത പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കൊ​ന്നും പോ​യി​ല്ല. വോ​ട്ടി​ങ് സ​മ​യം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞും 79 ല​ക്ഷം വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ അ​ധി​കം ചെ​യ്തെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു. അ​തൊ​ന്നും എ​ങ്ങും എ​ത്തി​യി​ല്ല. ക​ണ്ണ​ഞ്ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ജ​യം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്​ ത​ന്റെ ജ​ന​കീ​യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​മൂ​ല​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​പ​ദ​ത്തി​ന് താ​ൻ അ​ർ​ഹ​നാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ വാ​ദി​ച്ചു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും ബി.​ജെ.​പി വ​ക​വെ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ടു​ത്തി​ല്ല.

    ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര വ​കു​പ്പോ​ടെ ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​ക്കാ​മോ എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​നും അ​നു​കൂ​ല തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല. 2022ൽ ​ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ്​ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ലെ വെ​റും മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഷി​ൻ​ഡേ​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മൂ​ല്യം മ​ഹാ​യു​തി വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​യി. ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​തെ​ത​ന്നെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ക​രു​ത്ത​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും വ​രാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ല്ലു​ക​ടി​യു​ണ്ടാ​വാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​ദ​വി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ബി.​ജെ.​പി മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​തി​ന് അ​പ്പു​റം ഒ​രി​ല പോ​ലു​മ​ന​ങ്ങി​യി​ല്ല. നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ബോ​ധ്യ​മു​ള്ള അ​ജി​ത് പ​വാ​റാ​ക​ട്ടെ സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​ത​ന്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ന്നും നി​ന്നി​ല്ല. ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​ദ​വും ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ​വും മൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഉ​റ​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    ദേ​വേ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ​ഡ്നാ​വി​സ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യും അ​ജി​ത് പ​വാ​ർ, ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രാ​യും ഭ​ര​ണം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​ട്ട് മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി. സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന യോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നും ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ പ​ക്ഷ മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​ർ അ​റി​യാ​തെ​യാ​ണ് വ​കു​പ്പ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​മാ​ർ കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ബ​ജ​റ്റ് അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യു​ള്ള ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ജി​ത് പ​വാ​റി​ന്റെ യോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തി​ല്ല. ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ് മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​നും പോ​യി​ല്ല. യു​ദ്ധ​കാ​ല അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തി​ല്ല.

    ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​നാ​യ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഉ​ദ​യ് സാ​മ​ന്ത് വ​കു​പ്പ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​ക്ക് ക​ത്തെ​ഴു​തു​ന്ന​ത്. മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യ ത​ന്നെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​തെ​യാ​ണ് ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചും മേ​ലി​ൽ താ​ൻ കാ​ണാ​തെ ഒ​രു ന​യ​വും ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്ക​രു​തെ​ന്നും ത​ന്റെ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലെ ഉ​പ​വ​കു​പ്പു​ക​ളു​ടെ മേ​ധാ​വി​ക​ൾ നി​ത്യ​വും കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ധ​രി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​ണ് അ​തി​ലെ ഉ​ള്ള​ട​ക്കം. ഷി​ൻ​ഡെ​യും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും കേ​ന്ദ്ര ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​യ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്​ മ​ഹാ​യു​തി വി​ടാ​ൻ അ​വ​ർ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ് പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വ് സ​ഞ്ജ​യ്‌ റാ​വു​ത്ത് ഈ​യി​ടെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, വൃ​ദ്ധ​രെ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ന​യാ​ത്ര​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തു​ൾ​പ്പ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ പ​ല കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ്​ മ​ഹാ​യു​തി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്​ വാ​ഗ്​​ദാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ശ്വ​സി​ച്ച്​ വോ​ട്ടു​ചെ​യ്​​ത​വ​രും ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഹ​താ​ശ​രാ​ണ്. ല​ഡ്കി ബ​ഹ​ൻ പ​ദ്ധ​തി പ്ര​കാ​രം ദ​രി​ദ്ര വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന്​ മു​മ്പ്​ പ്ര​തി​മാ​സം ന​ൽ​കി​യ 1500 രൂ​പ 2400 ആ​ക്കി ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ബി.​ജെ.​പി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്​​തി​രു​ന്നു.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, തു​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്​ പോ​യി​ട്ട് നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള​തു​ത​ന്നെ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​മോ എ​ന്ന സം​ശ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ പ​ല​രും. നി​ല​വി​ൽ പ​ണം പ​റ്റു​ന്ന​വ​രി​ൽ അ​ന​ർ​ഹ​രാ​യ ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന്​ വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​മാ​രു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ഇ​വ​രെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ പേ​രു​വെ​ട്ട​ണ​മെ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശം സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്​ ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്കം പാ​ലി​ച്ചി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ദു​ര​ന്ത​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പാ​ണ് അ​ജി​ത് പ​വാ​ർ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. ര​ണ്ട് ല​ക്ഷം കോ​ടി​യാ​ണ് മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യു​ടെ നി​ല​വി​ലെ ധ​ന​ക​മ്മി.

    മ​റു​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്ത് പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ​സ​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ലും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പോ​ര് ക​നം​വെ​ച്ചു വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഡ​ൽ​ഹി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഫ​ലം പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ ഇ​ൻ​ഡ്യ സ​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത​യെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്തു ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ് പ​ക്ഷ ശി​വ​സേ​ന പാ​ർ​ട്ടി മു​ഖ​പ​ത്ര​മാ​യ സാ​മ്ന​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ​പ്ര​സം​ഗം എ​ഴു​തു​ക​വ​രെ ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ഹ​ങ്കാ​രം കൊ​ണ്ട് സ​ഖ്യ​ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ പ​ര​സ്പ​രം പോ​രാ​ടു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പി​ന്നെ​ന്തി​നാ​ണ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ്യ സ​ഖ്യ​മെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് സാ​മ്ന​യു​ടെ ചോ​ദ്യം. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​നോ​ടു​ള്ള ക​ലി​പ്പാ​ണ് വ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. മും​ബൈ ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ വ​രാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ലെ ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​റ്റ​ക്ക് മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ് പ​ക്ഷം നേ​ര​ത്തേ​ത​ന്നെ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ഖ്യം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യെ പ്ര​തി​കൂ​ല​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണി​ത്.

    ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ് പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ സു​ഭാ​ഷ് ദേ​ശാ​യ്, അ​മ്പാ​ദാ​സ് ദാ​ൻ​വെ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ദേ​വേ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ​ഡ്നാ​വി​സി​നെ ചെ​ന്നു ക​ണ്ട​ത്. ബാ​ൽ താ​ക്ക​റെ​യു​ടെ സ്മാ​ര​കം നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക്കാ​ണ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യെ ക​ണ്ട​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ് പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വാ​ദം. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യും ശി​വ​സേ​ന​യും ഒ​ന്നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​രു പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളി​ലെ​യും അ​നു​യാ​യി​ക​ൾ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് സ​ഞ്ജ​യ്‌ റാ​വു​ത് പ​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ് താ​ക്ക​റെ​യും മ​ക​ൻ ആ​ദി​ത്യ താ​ക്ക​റെ​യും നാ​ഗ്പൂ​രി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ച് ഫ​ഡ്നാ​വി​സി​നെ ക​ണ്ട​ത് നേ​ര​ത്തേ ച​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യെ​യും മോ​ദി-​അ​മി​ത് ഷാ​മാ​രെ​യും ഉ​ദ്ധ​വ് പ​ക്ഷം രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി വി​മ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ട്. രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ത്യ​ശ​ത്രു​വും നി​ത്യ​മി​ത്ര​വും ഇ​ല്ലെ​ന്ന പ​റ​ച്ചി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളും തു​റ​ന്നി​ടു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Maharashtra politics
