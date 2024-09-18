Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 1:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 3:13 AM GMT

    അനന്തരം മഹാബലിക്ക് എന്തു സംഭവിച്ചു?

    അനന്തരം മഹാബലിക്ക് എന്തു സംഭവിച്ചു?
    മഹാത്മാ ഫുലെയുടെ വാദപ്രകാരം, ബ്രാഹ്മണർ ചതിച്ചതിന്റെ ഫലമായാണ് മഹാബലി തിരോധാനം ചെയ്തത്. ഇതിന് അവരെ പ്രകോപിപ്പിച്ചത് മഹാബലി ഉൾക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ലോകത്തിൽ മനുഷ്യർ തമ്മിലുള്ള സമത്വം എന്ന ആശയമായിരുന്നു നീതിമാനും ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രിയങ്കരനുമായിരുന്ന മഹാബലി എന്ന അസുര ചക്രവർത്തിയെ വാമനാവതാരമെടുത്ത മഹാവിഷ്ണു ദേവലോകാധിപനായ ഇന്ദ്രന് വേണ്ടി ചതിയിലൂടെ സ്ഥാനഭ്രഷ്ടനാക്കി എന്നതാണല്ലോ കഥ. തുടർന്ന് ബ്രഹ്മാവും വിഷ്ണുവും കൂടെ വർണവ്യവസ്ഥക്ക് പുറത്തുള്ള അയോഗ്യരായ ജനങ്ങൾ നൽകുന്ന യജ്ഞങ്ങളുടെ ഫലം ഭുജിച്ച്, പാതാളത്തിൽ ജീവിക്കാൻ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ അനുവദിക്കുന്നു. ബലിക്ക് ഭരണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതോടെ പഴയ പ്രതാപം തിരികെ കിട്ടിയ...

    മഹാത്മാ ഫുലെയുടെ വാദപ്രകാരം, ബ്രാഹ്മണർ ചതിച്ചതിന്റെ ഫലമായാണ് മഹാബലി തിരോധാനം ചെയ്തത്. ഇതിന് അവരെ പ്രകോപിപ്പിച്ചത് മഹാബലി ഉൾക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ലോകത്തിൽ മനുഷ്യർ തമ്മിലുള്ള സമത്വം എന്ന ആശയമായിരുന്നു 

    നീതിമാനും ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രിയങ്കരനുമായിരുന്ന മഹാബലി എന്ന അസുര ചക്രവർത്തിയെ വാമനാവതാരമെടുത്ത മഹാവിഷ്ണു ദേവലോകാധിപനായ ഇന്ദ്രന് വേണ്ടി ചതിയിലൂടെ സ്ഥാനഭ്രഷ്ടനാക്കി എന്നതാണല്ലോ കഥ. തുടർന്ന് ബ്രഹ്മാവും വിഷ്ണുവും കൂടെ വർണവ്യവസ്ഥക്ക് പുറത്തുള്ള അയോഗ്യരായ ജനങ്ങൾ നൽകുന്ന യജ്ഞങ്ങളുടെ ഫലം ഭുജിച്ച്, പാതാളത്തിൽ ജീവിക്കാൻ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ അനുവദിക്കുന്നു.

    ബലിക്ക് ഭരണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതോടെ പഴയ പ്രതാപം തിരികെ കിട്ടിയ ഇന്ദ്രൻ ബ്രഹ്മാവിന്റെ അടുത്തുചെന്ന് ഇപ്രകാരം ചോദിച്ചു: ‘പിതാമഹ, പ്രജകൾ എന്ത് ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നുവോ അതെല്ലാം യഥേഷ്ടം വർഷിച്ചിരുന്ന ആ മഹാപ്രതാപി എവിടെ പോയി? പറഞ്ഞുതരണേ.’

    മറുപടിയായി ബ്രഹ്മാവ് പറഞ്ഞു: ‘അവനെ നിന്ദിച്ച് പറയുന്നത് നിനക്ക് ഒട്ടും ഭൂഷണമല്ല. ബലിയെ കൊല്ലാൻ നീ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നത് നന്നല്ല. വ്യാജം പറയുന്നത് ശരിയല്ലല്ലോ. അതിനാൽ ഞാൻ പറയാം. അവൻ ഒട്ടകത്തിന്റെയോ കാളയുടെയോ കുതിരയുടെയോ വർഗത്തിൽ ഒരു വലിയ ജീവിയായി ഇപ്പോൾ ജന്മമെടുത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്. അങ്ങനെ അവൻ ശൂന്യമായ ഒരു ഗൃഹത്തിൽ നിൽപുണ്ട്. നീ അവനെ കണ്ടെത്തിയാൽ കൊല്ലരുത്. അവൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെടേണ്ടവനല്ല. പകരം നീ അവനിൽനിന്ന് ന്യായമായ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ചോദിച്ചറിയുക. നീ അവനുമായി ഇഷ്ടംപോലെ സംസാരിച്ചുകൊള്ളുക.’

    ബ്രഹ്മാവ് പറഞ്ഞതുകേട്ട് ഇന്ദ്രൻ വീണ്ടും ഐരാവതത്തിന്റെ പുറത്തുകയറി ലോകം മുഴുവൻ തിരഞ്ഞു. അവസാനം ബ്രഹ്മാവ് അറിയിച്ചതുപോലെ ശൂന്യമായ ഒരു ഗൃഹത്തിൽ കഴുതയുടെ രൂപത്തിൽ നിൽക്കുന്ന ബലിയെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞു.

    ബലിയെ കണ്ടതോടെ സർവ പുച്ഛവും അഹങ്കാരവും പുറത്തെടുത്തുകൊണ്ട് ഇന്ദ്രൻ പറഞ്ഞു: ‘എടോ ദാനവ, കൊള്ളാം. നീയിപ്പോൾ കഴുതയായി ജനിച്ച് ഉമിതിന്നുകയാണ്. നിനക്ക് വന്നുചേർന്ന ഈ നീചജന്മത്തിൽ ദുഃഖിക്കുന്നുണ്ടോ?’

    ഇന്ദ്രന്റെ അധിക്ഷേപങ്ങൾ അക്ഷോഭ്യനായി കേട്ട ബലി പറഞ്ഞു: ‘എന്റെ അവസ്‍ഥയിൽ ഞാൻ ദുഃഖിക്കുന്നില്ല. എനിക്ക് പറ്റിയ അപകർഷം ഞാൻ സ്വയം വരുത്തിക്കൂട്ടിയതല്ല. എന്റെ കുറ്റം കൊണ്ട് സംഭവിച്ചതല്ല. എല്ലാവരെയും പോലെ ഞാനും കാലത്തിന്റെ മാറ്റത്തിന് വിധേയനാണ്, അതീതനല്ല. അതിനാൽ ഞാൻ അമ്പരന്നുപോകുന്നില്ല. കാലത്തെ പിടിച്ചുകെട്ടാനുള്ള ശേഷി എനിക്കില്ല, അങ്ങേക്കുമില്ല.’

    തുടർന്ന്, ഇനിയും ദേവന്മാരും അസുരന്മാരുമായുള്ള യുദ്ധമുണ്ടാകുമെന്നും അപ്പോൾ നിങ്ങളെയെല്ലാം ഞാൻ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തുമെന്നും ബലി പറയുന്നു.

    ബലിയും ഇന്ദ്രനുമായുള്ള മൂന്നു ദീർഘ സംഭാഷണങ്ങളാണ് മഹാഭാരതത്തിലുള്ളത്. ഇതിൽ ഏറ്റവും കൗതുകകരമായ കാര്യം, ബലി എപ്പോൾ സ്വതന്ത്രനാകുമെന്ന് ഇന്ദ്രൻ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നതാണ്. അത് ഇപ്രകാരമാണ്.

    ‘മരുമകൾ വൃദ്ധയായ അമ്മായിയമ്മയെക്കൊണ്ട് പണിയെടുപ്പിച്ച് സുഖിക്കുന്നത് എപ്പോഴോ, മകൻ അച്ഛനെ വേലക്കുവിട്ട് സുഖിക്കുന്നതെപ്പോഴോ, ഭയം കൂടാതെ ബ്രാഹ്മണസ്ത്രീകളെ ശൂദ്രർ വേഴ്ക്കുന്നത് എപ്പോഴോ, പുരുഷൻ വിലക്കപ്പെട്ട സ്ത്രീകളോട് ചേരുന്നതെപ്പോഴോ, ചാതുർവർണ്യത്തിന്റെ വർണ നിശ്ചയങ്ങൾ തെറ്റിവരുന്നത് ഏതു കാലത്തോ, അപ്പോഴെല്ലാം ഭവാനെ കെട്ടിയിരിക്കുന്ന വരുണപാശം വിട്ടുപോകും. അങ്ങനെ എല്ലാ കെട്ടുകളും അറ്റുപോകും. അങ്ങനെ ലോകം അധഃപതിക്കുമ്പോൾ അങ്ങ് സ്വതന്ത്രനായി ഉയരും.’

    കേരളത്തിലും ഇന്ത്യയിലെ പല ഭാഗത്തും മഹാബലിയെപ്പറ്റിയുള്ള കീഴാളമിത്തുകളും ഓണം പോലുള്ള ആഘോഷങ്ങളും നിലനിൽക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. എങ്കിലും ദേശീയ പ്രസ്ഥാന രൂപവത്കരണത്തിന് മുന്നോടിയായി നടന്ന ഹൈന്ദവ പുനരുത്ഥാന ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ വക്താക്കൾ ഉന്നയിച്ച അവകാശവാദങ്ങളെ നിരാകരിക്കാനും അവക്ക് ബദൽ നിർമിക്കാനും മഹാബലിയെ രാഷ്ട്രീയമായും സൈദ്ധാന്തികമായും പുനർവായിച്ചത് മഹാത്മ ഫൂലേയാണ്.

    എന്തുകൊണ്ടാണ് മഹാബലിയെ പറ്റിയുള്ള മിത്തിന്റെ പുനരവതരണം, കീഴാളരെ സംബന്ധിച്ച ഒരു സുവർണ ഭൂതകാലാഭിരതി എന്നതിനപ്പുറം രാഷ്ട്രീയമായും സൈദ്ധാന്തികമായും പ്രാധാന്യമുള്ളതായിമാറിയത്.

    ബ്രാഹ്മണരുടെ അധികാരശക്തിക്ക് ചോർച്ച സംഭവിക്കുകയും വർണ വ്യവസ്ഥയുടെ നിയമങ്ങൾ തെറ്റിവരുകയും അവ അനുസരിക്കാൻ ബഹുജനങ്ങൾ വിസമ്മതിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നതിനെയാണ് മഹാഭാരതമടക്കമുള്ള ഇന്ത്യൻ പുരാണേതിഹാസങ്ങൾ ‘അധഃപതനത്തിന്റെ’ കാലഘട്ടമായി നിർണയിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. ഈ ഘട്ടത്തിൽ ബലിക്ക് സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം കിട്ടും. മറ്റൊരു വിധത്തിൽ പറഞ്ഞാൽ, ബ്രാഹ്മണരുടെ വംശീയാധിപത്യത്തിനും വർണ-ജാതി വ്യവസ്ഥക്കും എതിരായ വലിയൊരു സിംബോളിക് പ്രതിനിധാനമായിട്ടാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ പുരാണങ്ങൾ മഹാബലിയെ സ്ഥാനപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്.

    പിൽക്കാലത്ത് ഹൈന്ദവ പരിഷ്കരണവാദികളും പുനരുത്ഥാരകരുമായി ചിത്രീകരിക്കപ്പെട്ട ദയാനന്ദ സരസ്വതി, രാജാറാം മോഹൻ റോയി, വിവേകാനന്ദൻ മുതലായവർ മുമ്പേ സൂചിപ്പിച്ച പ്രകാരത്തിലുള്ള ‘അധഃപതന’ത്തിൽ അത്യന്തം ആശങ്ക പുലർത്തിയവരാണ്. അവർ ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് കൊളോണിയലിസം വരുത്തിയ ഭരണപരിഷ്കാരങ്ങൾക്കൊപ്പം മുകിലന്മാരുടെ ഭരണത്തെയും അന്യരിൽനിന്നുള്ള കടന്നാക്രമണമായി നിദർശിച്ചു. തൽഫലമായി ഹിന്ദുക്കൾക്ക് ഉണ്ടായ പൗരുഷ നഷ്ടത്തിന് പരിഹാരമായി ആര്യൻ ഭൂതകാല ശ്രേഷ്ടതകളും വേദകാല മാഹാത്മ്യവും പുനരുൽപാദിപ്പിക്കപ്പെടണമെന്നും ഉദ്ഘോഷിച്ചു.

    ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഉന്നത കുലജാതരും പഴയകാല ഭരണവർഗത്തിന്റെ പിൻതലമുറകളിൽ ഉൾപ്പെട്ടവരുമാണ് മേൽപറഞ്ഞ പരിഷ്കരണ വാദികളിൽ മിക്കവരും. അവരെ സംബന്ധിച്ചിടത്തോളം ആര്യന്മാർ നൽകിയ സംഭാവനകളാണ് ലോകത്തെതന്നെ സംസ്കാരപൂർണമായി മാറ്റിയത്. ഇത്തരം വ്യവഹാരങ്ങൾ ഒരുവശത്ത് സമകാലീനതയെ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളുന്നതായി തോന്നുമെങ്കിലും മറുവശത്ത് അത് ഇന്ത്യയിലെ വർണജാതി വ്യവസ്ഥയെ മഹത്വവത്കരിക്കുന്നതും കീഴാള ജനസാമാന്യത്തെ ചരിത്രത്തിൽനിന്ന് പുറന്തള്ളുന്നതുമാണെന്നതാണ് വസ്തുത.

    ഈ ചരിത്രസന്ധിയിലാണ് മഹാത്മ ഫൂലേ മഹാബലിയെ പുനർപാരായണം ചെയ്തത്. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ വാദപ്രകാരം, ബ്രാഹ്മണർ ചതിച്ചതിന്റെ ഫലമായാണ് മഹാബലി തിരോധാനം ചെയ്തത്. ഇതിന് അവരെ പ്രകോപിപ്പിച്ചത് മഹാബലി ഉൾക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്ന സമത്വമെന്ന ആശയമായിരുന്നു. ലോകത്തിൽ മനുഷ്യർ തമ്മിലുള്ള സമത്വം ഒരിക്കലും വരരുതെന്ന് ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന ബ്രാഹ്മണരുടെ കൃതികളിൽനിന്നും ഭൂതകാല മഹത്വം കണ്ടെത്തുന്ന ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഹിന്ദുമത പരിഷ്കർത്താക്കളെയും ഫൂലേ ചതിയന്മാരും വഞ്ചകരുമായി തന്നെ കണ്ടു.

    ഡൊറൊത്തി എം. ഫിഗേറ എന്ന സാമൂഹിക ചിന്തക എഴുതുന്നു: ‘ഉട്ടോപ്യൻ ഭൂതകാലത്തെ വെല്ലുവിളിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ഫൂലേ വേദ പുനരുത്ഥാനത്തിനുമേൽ സത്വരമായ ആക്രമണം കെട്ടഴിച്ചുവിട്ടു. ഉൽപത്തിയിലേക്കുള്ള മടക്കത്തിൽ ആര്യനെ പ്രതിനിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ബ്രാഹ്മണനും മേൽജാതിക്കാരായ ബുദ്ധിജീവിയും ആയിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം നല്ലതുപോലെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞു. സാങ്കൽപികമായ ആര്യൻ മൂല്യങ്ങളുടെ മഹത്വവത്കരണം ബ്രാഹ്മണ മേധാവിത്വത്തിന് അടിത്തറയൊരുക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞു. ഒടുവിലായി പുനരുത്ഥാന വാദത്തിന്റെ പ്രധാന ഘടകമായ പടിഞ്ഞാറിനോടുള്ള എതിർപ്പ് ദേശസ്നേഹത്തിന്റെ പ്രച്ഛന്നവേഷം ധരിച്ചതാണെന്നും വാസ്തവത്തിലത് മേൽജാതിക്കാരായ പരിഷ്കർത്താക്കളുടെ ഭാഗത്ത് ആധിപത്യത്തിനുള്ള ആഗ്രഹത്തെ മറച്ചുപിടിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും ഫൂലേ സംശയിച്ചു.’

    ചുരുക്കിപ്പറഞ്ഞാൽ, ഓണമെന്ന ആഘോഷത്തോടും ഉത്സവപരതയോടും അതിന്റെ പ്രാമാണികതയോടുമുള്ള തർക്കങ്ങൾ നിരന്തരം പൊതുമണ്ഡലത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടായിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കും. എന്നാൽ, അസമത്വങ്ങളും അനീതികളും നിറഞ്ഞ ഒരു ലോകത്ത് കീഴാളരെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് മഹാബലിയെന്ന രാഷ്ട്രീയപാഠം വീണ്ടും വീണ്ടും പുനർപാരായണം ചെയ്യപ്പെടുകതന്നെ ചെയ്യും. കേരളത്തിൽ ദേശീയ പ്രസ്ഥാനകാലത്ത് മഹാബലിയെ രാഷ്ട്രീയവായനക്ക് വിധേയമാക്കിയത് സമുന്നതനായ സാമൂഹിക വിപ്ലവകാരി സഹോദരൻ അയ്യപ്പനാണെന്നത് യാദൃച്ഛികമല്ല.

