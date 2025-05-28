Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കപ്പൽ മുങ്ങൽ: കടലോര നിവാസികളുടെ ദുരിതമകറ്റണം

    കപ്പൽ മുങ്ങൽ: കടലോര നിവാസികളുടെ ദുരിതമകറ്റണം
    ഏ​തൊ​ക്കെ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ-​അ​ത്​ യു.​എ​സ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യാ​ലും, കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​മാ​യാ​ലും, യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ ന​യ​മാ​യാ​ലും, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ ‘വി​ക​സ​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി’​ക​ളാ​യാ​ലും, അ​തി​ന്റെ​യെ​ല്ലാം ദു​ര​ന്തം നേ​രി​ട്ട​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​മൂ​ലം മ​റ്റ് സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന ദു​രി​ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ, ഇ​വ മ​ത്സ്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ഘാ​തം വ​ള​രെ വ​ലു​തും സ്ഥി​ര​വു​മാ​ണ്. കാ​ര​ണം, അ​വ​യെ​ല്ലാം...

    ഏ​തൊ​ക്കെ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ-​അ​ത്​ യു.​എ​സ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യാ​ലും, കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​മാ​യാ​ലും, യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ ന​യ​മാ​യാ​ലും, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ ‘വി​ക​സ​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി’​ക​ളാ​യാ​ലും, അ​തി​ന്റെ​യെ​ല്ലാം ദു​ര​ന്തം നേ​രി​ട്ട​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​മൂ​ലം മ​റ്റ് സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന ദു​രി​ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ, ഇ​വ മ​ത്സ്യ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ഘാ​തം വ​ള​രെ വ​ലു​തും സ്ഥി​ര​വു​മാ​ണ്. കാ​ര​ണം, അ​വ​യെ​ല്ലാം ത​ന്നെ ക​ട​ലി​നെ​യും ക​ട​ൽ പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​യെ​യും ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ ആ​വാ​സ​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ​യും ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഉ​പ​ജീ​വ​ന​മാ​ർ​ഗ​ത്തെ നേ​രി​ട്ട് പ്ര​തി​കൂ​ല​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​യു​മാ​ണ്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ തോ​ട്ട​പ്പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക് പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ് ക​ട​ലി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ക​പ്പ​ല​പ​ക​ടം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ദു​ര​ന്ത​വും സ​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ്.

    ക​പ്പ​ലി​ന്റെ എ​ൻ​ജി​ൻ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ ഉ​പോ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​മാ​യ ഗ്യാ​സോ​ലി​നും ഡീ​സ​ലും വ​ള​രെ വേ​ഗം വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ട​രു​ന്ന​വ​യാ​ണ്. മു​ങ്ങി​യ ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ 84.44 ട​ൺ ഹൈ​സ്പീ​ഡ് ഡീ​സ​ലും 367.1 ട​ൺ ഫ​ർ​ണ​സ് ഓ​യി​ലു​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​റി​യാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​ഴി​ഞ്ഞം അ​ദാ​നി തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ന്ന ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ 643 ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും, ഇ​തി​ൽ 12 എ​ണ്ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹാ​നി​ക​ര​മാ​യ രാ​സ​വ​സ്തു​വാ​യ കാ​ൽ​സ്യം കാ​ർ​ബ​ണേ​റ്റ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രു​ടെ അ​റി​യി​പ്പ്​ പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, മ​റ്റ് ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ന്താ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രോ, ക​പ്പ​ൽ ക​മ്പ​നി​യോ, കാ​ർ​ഗോ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യോ ഇ​തു​വ​രെ പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ഇ​ത് ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഭീ​തി കു​റേ​ക്കൂ​ടി വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​കു​ന്നു.

    കാ​റ്റ്, തി​ര​മാ​ല, സ​മു​ദ്ര ജ​ല​പ്ര​വാ​ഹം, നീ​രൊ​ഴു​ക്കു​ക​ൾ, ന​ദി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും പു​ഴ​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും അ​ഴി​മു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ക​ട​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഒ​ഴു​കി​യെ​ത്തു​ന്ന വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ ത​ള്ളി​ച്ച എ​ന്നി​വ​യും മ​ൺ​സൂ​ണു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഈ ​എ​ണ്ണ​യും മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും വ​ള​രെ​വേ​ഗം മ​റ്റി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​ട​രാ​ൻ കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​വും. ഇ​തെ​ഴു​തു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് കൊ​ല്ലം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ചെ​റി​യ​ഴീ​ക്ക​ൽ, ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ത​റ​യി​ൽ​ക​ട​പ്പു​റം, വ​ലി​യ​ഴീ​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്നീ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റു​ക​ൾ അ​ടി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​റു​ക​ൾ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഒ​ഴു​കി​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​നം​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് തി​രി​കെ​വ​രു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.


    ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ഓ​യി​ൽ​പ​ട​രു​ന്ന​തും ക​ണ്ടെ​യ് ന​റു​ക​ൾ ഒ​ഴു​കി​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും വ​ലി​യ പാ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കും. കോ​ടി​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​ജീ​വി​ക​ൾ, സ​സ്യ​പ്ല​വ​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ജ​ന്തു​പ്ല​വ​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മ​ത്സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന നീ​ന്ത​ൽ ജീ​വി​വ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വ​ലി​യ ജ​ന്തു​വ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ തി​മിം​ഗ​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​ണ് ക​ട​ലി​ലെ ആ​വാ​സ​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ. വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ബാ​ഹ്യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലുക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഈ ​ആ​വാ​സ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള അ​ന്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ഏ​തൊ​രു ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റ്റ​വും സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​ജീ​വി​ക​ളെ​യും സ​സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും മ​ത്സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല തി​മിം​ഗ​ലം പോ​ലു​ള്ള വ​ലി​യ ജീ​വി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പി​നെ പ്ര​തി​കൂ​ല​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കും.

    മു​ങ്ങി​യ ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ പ​ര​ന്നൊ​ഴു​കു​ന്ന ഓ​യി​ലും ഡീ​സ​ലും, ഉ​പ​രി​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു ക​ട്ടി​യു​ള്ള പാ​ട​പോ​ലെ കി​ട​ക്കും. ഈ ​എ​ണ്ണ​പ്പാ​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വി​ട​ത്തെ ജ​ല​വും ആ​ഹാ​ര​വും ഭ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മൂ​ലം, മാ​ലി​ന്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​ത്സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ചെ​കി​ള​ക​ളി​ലും, തൊ​ലി​യി​ലും ഗു​രു​ത​ര ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും, അ​വ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ത്യു​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന​ശേ​ഷി​യെ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.

    ക​ട​ലി​ലെ ഉ​പ​രി​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ഴു​കി​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ണ്ണ​പ്പാ​ട​ക​ൾ വ​ള​രെ വേ​ഗം തീ​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള​വ​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​തും മ​ത്സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​ജീ​വി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും വം​ശ​നാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​കും. കൊ​ച്ചി ക​ട​ലി​ൽ മു​മ്പ് ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ ഉ​പ​രി​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ണ്ണ​പ്പാ​ട​ക​ൾ ഒ​ഴു​കി​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്​ സൂ​ര്യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശം താ​ഴേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്​ ത​ട​യും. എ​ണ്ണ​പ്പാ​ട​യി​ൽ പ​തി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ര​ശ്മി​ക​ളി​ൽ വ​ലി​യൊ​രു പ​ങ്കി​നെ​യും റി​ഫ്ല​ക്ട് ചെ​യ്യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മൂ​ലം, അ​വ​ക്ക് താ​ഴേ​ക്ക് സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കാ​തെ​വ​രും. ഇ​തു​മൂ​ലം ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​ട്ടി​ലു​ള്ള സ​സ്യ​പ്ല​വ​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ പ്ര​കാ​ശ സം​ശ്ലേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്താ​നും കാ​ർ​ബ​ൺ ആ​ഗി​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യാ​നും ക​ഴി​യാ​താ​വും. അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ലെ കാ​ർ​ബ​ണു​ക​ൾ ആ​ഗി​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ക​ട​ലും ക​ട​ൽ ആ​വാ​സ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യും വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​ലി​യ പ​ങ്ക് ഇ​തോ​ടെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​കും. പ്ര​കാ​ശ സം​ശ്ലേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തി​നാ​ൽ സ​സ്യ​പ്ല​വ​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പോ​ഷ​ണം ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​തെവ​രു​ക​യും അ​വ ന​ശി​ച്ചു​പോ​വു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.


    ക​ട​ലി​ലെ ജ​ന്തു​പ്ല​വ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​ഹാ​ര​മാ​ണ് സ​സ്യ​പ്ല​വ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വ ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പോ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും. സ​സ്യ​പ്ല​വ​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ, മ​ത്സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള നീ​ന്ത​ൽ ജീ​വി​ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ഹാ​ര​മാ​യ ജ​ന്തു​പ്ല​വ​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും നാ​ശം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ മ​ത്സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഹാ​ര ശ്രേ​ണി ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​വു​ക​യും, മ​ത്സ്യ​സ​മ്പ​ത്തി​നു ശോ​ഷ​ണം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.

    ഇ​നി എ​ണ്ണ​യും ഡീ​സ​ലും ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും കാ​ര​ണ​വ​ശാ​ൽ ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ൽ അ​വ അ​വി​ടെ​യു​ള്ള സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ ജീ​വി​ക​ളെ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും മ​ണ്ണു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്നു ടാ​ർ​ബാ​ളു​ക​ളാ​യി രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. ഈ ​ടാ​ർ​ബാ​ളു​ക​ൾ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നി​ട​ത്ത് സ​സ്യ-​ജ​ന്തു ജീ​വി​ക​ൾ​ക്കോ മ​ത്സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കോ ജീ​വ​നം സാ​ധ്യ​മ​ല്ല. മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ക​ട​ലൊ​ഴു​ക്കി​ന്റെ​യും കാ​റ്റി​ന്റെ​യും തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഫ​ല​മാ​യി ടാ​ർ​ബാ​ളു​ക​ൾ കാ​ല​ക്ര​മേ​ണ തീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ടി​യു​ക​യും അ​വി​ടം ടാ​ർ​ബാ​ളു​ക​ളാ​ൽ നി​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. ഗോ​വ തീ​ര​ത്തെ ബീ​ച്ചു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ടാ​ർ ബാ​ളു​ക​ൾ അ​ടി​യു​ന്ന​ത് കാ​ണാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യും.

    മ​ത്സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കു​റ​വു​മൂ​ലം പ​ട്ടി​ണി​യും ദാ​രി​ദ്ര്യ​വും ദു​രി​ത​വു​മാ​യി ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ദു​ഷ്ക​ര​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ക​പ്പ​ൽ ദു​ര​ന്തം. ക​പ്പ​ൽ ദു​ര​ന്തം​മൂ​ലം തൊ​ഴി​ലും വ​രു​മാ​ന​വും ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജീ​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ഷി​പ്പി​ങ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യും കാ​ർ​ഗോ ക​മ്പ​നി​യും തു​റ​മു​ഖ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രും ത​യാ​റാ​ക​ണം. അ​ത് അ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​ത്സ്യ​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വാ​ങ്ങി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര-​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ൾ മു​ന്നി​ട്ടി​റ​ങ്ങ​ണം.

