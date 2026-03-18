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    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightകേ​ര​ള ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യം;...
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    date_range 18 March 2026 6:00 AM IST
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    date_range 18 March 2026 9:25 AM IST

    കേ​ര​ള ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യം; യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളും

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    കേ​ര​ള ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യം; യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളും
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    ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 14-ാം തീ​യ​തി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ലൂ​ടെ ഒ​രു പു​തി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​നു​മു​മ്പ് രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച കേ​ര​ള അ​ർ​ബ​ൻ പോ​ളി​സി ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം മാ​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​രി​ന് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും ആ ​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഇ​തു​വ​രെ പൂ​ർ​ണ്ണ​രൂ​പ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​റി​ൽ കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കേ​ര​ള അ​ർ​ബ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​ക്ലേ​വി​ൽ ഈ ​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​വെ​ന്ന് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. പു​തി​യ...

    ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 14-ാം തീ​യ​തി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ലൂ​ടെ ഒ​രു പു​തി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​നു​മു​മ്പ് രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച കേ​ര​ള അ​ർ​ബ​ൻ പോ​ളി​സി ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം മാ​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​രി​ന് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും ആ ​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഇ​തു​വ​രെ പൂ​ർ​ണ്ണ​രൂ​പ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​റി​ൽ കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കേ​ര​ള അ​ർ​ബ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​ക്ലേ​വി​ൽ ഈ ​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​വെ​ന്ന് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു.

    പു​തി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യ​ത്തെ സ​മ​ഗ്ര​മാ​യി വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ, കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ താ​ഴെ​ത്ത​ട്ടി​ലെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളെ​യും നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള സ്ഥാ​പ​ന സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും നി​ല​വി​ലെ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ഠ​ന​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ളും വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്താ​തെ സി​ദ്ധാ​ന്ത​പ​ര​മാ​യ സ​മീ​പ​നം സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി കാ​ണു​ന്നു. ഒ​രു സ​ർ​ക്കാ​രി​ന്റെ അ​വ​സാ​ന​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല ന​യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ത്ര​ത്തോ​ളം യു​ക്തി​സ​ഹ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന​ത് പ്ര​സ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ചോ​ദ്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​നു മു​മ്പു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ട് ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും മു​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​രു​ക​ൾ ഭ​ര​ണ​കാ​ല​ത്തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ത്ത റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ നി​ര

    ഈ ​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ഗ​ര​മേ​ഖ​ല​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ത്ത നി​ര​വ​ധി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു. റീ​ബി​ൽ​ഡ് കേ​ര​ള​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി M/s. CRISIL Ltd ത​യ്യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യ പ​ഠ​നം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഫ​യ​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​റ​ങ്ങി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഫി​നാ​ൻ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്റെ അ​ർ​ബ​ൻ സ്ട്രീം ​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ​യും അ​വ​സ്ഥ ഇ​തു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്. റീ​ബി​ൽ​ഡ് കേ​ര​ള​യു​ടെ “ന​മ്മ​ൾ ന​മു​ക്കാ​യി” പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യു​ടെ ന​ഗ​ര​മേ​ഖ​ല​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടും പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ടം​പി​ടി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള പ​ഠ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    വി​ക​ല​മാ​യ ദ​ർ​ശ​നം

    2050-ഓ​ടെ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ ന​ഗ​ര​ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യ 80 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​കും എ​ന്ന ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ട​ലാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ന​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭൂ​പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ഘ​ട​ന​യും പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഈ ​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ബോ​ധ​മു​ണ്ടോ? 80 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ഗ​ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളാ​കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ തീ​ര​നാ​ടും ഇ​ട​നാ​ടും സ​മ്പൂ​ർ​ണ ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് നീ​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രും. ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ 85 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും തീ​ര-​ഇ​ട​നാ​ട് മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ട​നാ​ടാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ. ദേ​ശീ​യ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ നേ​ടി​യ കൊ​ല്ലം സം​യോ​ജി​ത ജി​ല്ലാ വി​ക​സ​ന രൂ​പ​രേ​ഖ​യി​ലും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലും ഇ​ത് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. 80 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണം ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ടു​ന്ന ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യം കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യെ​യും പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​യെ​യും ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ച്ചേ​ക്കും.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​സ​സ് പ്ര​കാ​രം ഒ​രു പ്ര​ദേ​ശം ന​ഗ​ര​മാ​യി ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് ഭ​ര​ണ​സം​വി​ധാ​ന​മോ (മു​ൻ​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി​ക​ൾ, ക​ന്റോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് ബോ​ർ​ഡ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ) അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യ (കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് 5,000), തൊ​ഴി​ല​വ​സ്ഥ (പു​രു​ഷ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ 75% കാ​ർ​ഷി​കേ​ത​ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ), ജ​ന​സാ​ന്ദ്ര​ത (400 പേ​ർ/​ച​തു​ര​ശ്ര കി.​മീ.) എ​ന്നീ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്.

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ മി​ക്ക പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യ 10,000-നു ​മു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ്. 1961-ൽ 435 ​ആ​യി​രു​ന്ന ജ​ന​സാ​ന്ദ്ര​ത 2011-ൽ 860 ​ആ​യി ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു. കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം കു​ടും​ബ അ​ധി​ഷ്ഠി​ത​വും ഭാ​ഗി​ക​വു​മാ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഷി​കേ​ത​ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യാ​യി രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക​ത​യു​ള്ള ചി​ത​റി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വാ​സ രീ​തി ഈ ​ക​ണ​ക്കി​നെ വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഇ​തു​വ​ഴി 2011 സെ​ൻ​സ​സി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന് 47.72% ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഈ ​യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കാ​തെ​യാ​ണ് 80 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ടു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന ന്യൂ​ന​ത. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണം പ​ഠി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴും ന​യ​രൂ​പീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ഴും ഭൗ​തി​ക ഘ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​മ​ഗ്ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​കേ​ണ്ട​ത്.

    മ​റ​ന്നു​പോ​യ ദ​ർ​ശ​നം

    2012-ൽ ​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ന​ഗ​ര-​ഗ്രാ​മാ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് (SUR) കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണം ന​ഗ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ്വാ​ഭാ​വി​ക വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ൽ അ​ല്ല, ന​ഗ​ര​വ്യാ​പ​ന​ത്താ​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. ന​ഗ​ര​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ത​ന്നെ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​ത്ത ഭൂ​മി​ക​ൾ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി. SUR മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വ​ച്ച ദ​ർ​ശ​നം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു:

    • ന​ഗ​ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സാ​ന്ദ്രി​കൃ​ത രൂ​പം (compact urban form) ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ക
    • ന​ഗ​ര-​ഗ്രാ​മ സം​യോ​ജി​ത വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക
    • ന​ഗ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചാ​ല​ക​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ക്കു​ക
    • ന​ഗ​ര​വ്യാ​പ​നം ആ​സൂ​ത്രി​ത​മാ​യി നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ക, പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി ലോ​ല​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക ഈ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​തി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​മ​ല്ല.

    സാ​ന്ദ്രീകൃ​ത ന​ഗ​ര​വി​ക​സ​നം സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത​യും

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ന​ഗ​ര അ​ഗ്ലോ​മ​റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ ജ​ന​സാ​ന്ദ്ര​ത 1500 മു​ത​ൽ 7000 പേ​ർ/​ച​തു​ര​ശ്ര കി.​മീ. വ​രെ​യാ​ണ്. മും​ബൈ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ത് 20,000-നു ​മു​ക​ളി​ലും ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ 12,000-നു ​മു​ക​ളി​ലു​മാ​ണ്. അ​തി​നാ​ൽ സാ​ന്ദ്രി​കൃ​ത ന​ഗ​ര​വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ന് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്.

    ഇ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കെ​ട്ടി​ട നി​ർ​മ്മാ​ണ ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഫ്ലോ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ റേ​ഷ്യോ (FAR) നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക​മാ​ണ്. (ഒ​രു നി​ശ്ചി​ത ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മ്മി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​നു​വാ​ദ​മു​ള്ള കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​കെ വി​സ്തീ​ർ​ണ്ണ​വും ആ ​ഭൂ​മി​യു​ടെ വി​സ്തീ​ർ​ണ്ണ​വും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള അ​നു​പാ​ത​ത്തെ​യാ​ണ് ഫ്ലോ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ റേ​ഷ്യോ എ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത്.) പൊ​തു​വാ​യി FAR 2 അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ 2.5 ആ​യി നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തി, കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​നു​മ​തി സ്ഥ​ല​പ​ര (spatial) രൂ​പ​രേ​ഖ​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ന​യ​മാ​ണ് ഉ​ചി​തം.

    ഡീ​റ്റെ​യി​ൽ​ഡ് ടൗ​ൺ പ്ലാ​നി​ങ് (DTP) സ്കീ​മു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ മാ​ത്ര​മേ സാ​ന്ദ്രി​കൃ​ത വി​ക​സ​നം ഫ​ല​പ്ര​ദ​മാ​ക്കാ​നാ​കൂ. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ ജ​ന​കീ​യ ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ശേ​ഷം പു​തി​യ DTP സ്കീ​മു​ക​ൾ ത​യ്യാ​റാ​ക്കാ​ത്ത​ത് ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​ണ്. നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള 113 DTP സ്കീ​മു​ക​ളും ജ​ന​കീ​യ ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് മു​മ്പു​ള്ള​വ​യാ​ണ്. ദീ​ർ​ഘ​വീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മു​ള്ള പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ അ​ഥ​വാ സ്കീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്കീ​മു​ക​ൾ ത​യ്യാ​റാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ വി​മു​ഖ​ത കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത് ഈ ​ന​ഗ​ര ന​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് മ​റ്റൊ​രു ന്യൂ​ന​ത.

    നി​യ​മ​ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​യും ന​യ​വി​രോ​ധ​വും

    2016-ലെ ​കേ​ര​ള ടൗ​ൺ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​ൺ​ട്രി പ്ലാ​നി​ങ് ആ​ക്ട് 2021-ൽ ​ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി ചെ​യ്ത് “പ​രി​പ്രേ​ക്ഷ രൂ​പ​രേ​ഖ”​ക​ളെ “സ്ഥ​ല​പ​ര രൂ​പ​രേ​ഖ”​ക​ളാ​ക്കി ത​രം​താ​ഴ്ത്തി. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന, മെ​ട്രോ​പോ​ളി​റ്റ​ൻ, ജി​ല്ലാ പ​രി​പ്രേ​ക്ഷ രൂ​പ​രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മി​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കി. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ പു​തി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യ​ത്തി​ൽ 2021 ലെ ​ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​ക്കു മു​മ്പു​ള്ള 2016-ലെ ​കേ​ര​ള ടൗ​ൺ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​ൺ​ട്രി പ്ലാ​നി​ങ് ആ​ക്ട് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന പ​രി​പ്രേ​ക്ഷ രൂ​പ​രേ​ഖ​ക​ളാ​ണ് ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഈ ​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ത​ന്നെ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന 2021-ലെ ​കേ​ര​ള ടൗ​ൺ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​ൺ​ട്രി പ്ലാ​നി​ങ് ആ​ക്ട് ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി അ​ങ്ങ​നെ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യ രൂ​പീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ സ്വ​യം പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യ​ത്തി​ൽ “The Department shall prepare plans” എ​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ലു​ള്ള പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കാ​ണു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഏ​ത് വ​കു​പ്പാ​ണെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. കേ​ര​ള അ​ർ​ബ​ൻ പോ​ളി​സി ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ, സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര പ​ദ​വി​യു​ള്ള ന​ഗ​ര-​ഗ്രാ​മാ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് രൂ​പീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് കാ​ണാം. ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യി, നി​ല​വി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ന​ഗ​ര-​ഗ്രാ​മാ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് ഈ ​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നാ​ലും, ആ ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം പു​തി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ബോ​ധ​പൂ​ർ​വ്വം ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​തെ, ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്തം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത രീ​തി​യി​ൽ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​വ​സ​രം

    73-ാം, 74-ാം ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​നു​യോ​ജ്യ​മാ​യി കൊ​ല്ലം ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ചി​ല ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ സം​യോ​ജി​ത വി​ക​സ​ന രൂ​പ​രേ​ഖ​ക​ളും ജ​ന​പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ലാ​നു​ക​ളും ത​യ്യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ​ത് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ത​ന്നെ മാ​തൃ​ക​യാ​യ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യ പ​ഠ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഈ ​അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ഠ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്താ​തെ പു​തി​യ ന​യം രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഒ​രു ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​വ​സ​ര​മാ​ണ്.

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യും പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​യും സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ 50-55 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ യു​ക്തി​സ​ഹ​മാ​യ ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മാ​ണ് ഉ​ചി​തം. ന​ഗ​ര​വ്യാ​പ​നം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ക​യും സാ​ന്ദ്രി​കൃ​ത ന​ഗ​ര​വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ന് പ്രാ​മു​ഖ്യം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും ഗ്രാ​മീ​ണ സ​മ്പ​ദ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ന​യ​മാ​ണ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യം.

    യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ബോ​ധ​വും പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും ഇ​ല്ലാ​തെ 80 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ന​ഗ​ര​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണം ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ടു​ന്ന ഈ ​പു​തി​യ ന​ഗ​ര​ന​യം, ഭാ​വി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​വും പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​യു​മാ​യ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യെ ത​ന്നെ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കി​യേ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​യു​ണ്ട്.

    (മു​ൻ അ​ഡീഷ​നൽ

    ചീ​ഫ് ടൗ​ൺ പ്ലാ​ന​ർ ആ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

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