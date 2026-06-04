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    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightപി.എം ശ്രീയിൽ...
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    date_range 4 Jun 2026 6:45 AM IST
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    date_range 4 Jun 2026 8:41 AM IST

    പി.എം ശ്രീയിൽ കീഴടങ്ങിയാൽ...

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    പി.എം ശ്രീയിൽ കീഴടങ്ങിയാൽ...
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    ഭരണമാറ്റത്തിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ പി.എം ശ്രീ ധാരണാപത്രം ഒപ്പുവെക്കാൻ കേരളം, പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ, തമിഴ്നാട് സർക്കാറുകൾക്കുമേൽ കേന്ദ്രം സമ്മർദ തന്ത്രങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു. ബംഗാളിൽ പുതുതായി രൂപംകൊണ്ട ബി.ജെ.പി സർക്കാർ മറുചോദ്യങ്ങളൊന്നുമില്ലാതെ തന്നെ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചു. തമിഴ്നാട്ടിൽ ഭരണം മാറിയെങ്കിലും പി.എം ശ്രീക്കെതിരായ മുൻ സർക്കാറിന്റെ നിലപാട് തുടരുന്നു. കേരളത്തിലെ സ്ഥിതിയെന്താണ്? എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സർക്കാറിന്റെ കാലത്ത് അതീവ രഹസ്യമായി മന്ത്രിസഭയെപ്പോലും ഇരുളിൽ നിർത്തി 2025 ഒക്ടോബർ 16നാണ് പി.എം ശ്രീ പ്രോജക്ടിൽ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചത്. എന്നാൽ, കടുത്ത പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളെ തുടർന്ന്, എം.ഒ.യു മരവിപ്പിക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് അതേ സർക്കാർ തന്നെ...

    ഭരണമാറ്റത്തിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ പി.എം ശ്രീ ധാരണാപത്രം ഒപ്പുവെക്കാൻ കേരളം, പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ, തമിഴ്നാട് സർക്കാറുകൾക്കുമേൽ കേന്ദ്രം സമ്മർദ തന്ത്രങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു. ബംഗാളിൽ പുതുതായി രൂപംകൊണ്ട ബി.ജെ.പി സർക്കാർ മറുചോദ്യങ്ങളൊന്നുമില്ലാതെ തന്നെ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചു. തമിഴ്നാട്ടിൽ ഭരണം മാറിയെങ്കിലും പി.എം ശ്രീക്കെതിരായ മുൻ സർക്കാറിന്റെ നിലപാട് തുടരുന്നു. കേരളത്തിലെ സ്ഥിതിയെന്താണ്?

    എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സർക്കാറിന്റെ കാലത്ത് അതീവ രഹസ്യമായി മന്ത്രിസഭയെപ്പോലും ഇരുളിൽ നിർത്തി 2025 ഒക്ടോബർ 16നാണ് പി.എം ശ്രീ പ്രോജക്ടിൽ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചത്. എന്നാൽ, കടുത്ത പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളെ തുടർന്ന്, എം.ഒ.യു മരവിപ്പിക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് അതേ സർക്കാർ തന്നെ കേന്ദ്രത്തിന് കത്തെഴുതി. ഇപ്പോൾ, ആ പഴയ പി.എം ശ്രീ-എം.ഒ.യു നടപ്പാക്കിയാൽ മാത്രം ഫണ്ട് നൽകൂ എന്ന ചൂണ്ട നീട്ടി യു.ഡി.എഫ് സർക്കാറിനെ വീഴ്ത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുകയാണ് കേന്ദ്രം. എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സർക്കാർ ഒപ്പുവെക്കുകയും മരവിപ്പിക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെടുകയും ചെയ്ത, ധാരണാപത്രത്തിന് നിയമപരമായ സാധുത കൽപിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ടോ?

    ഇല്ല!

    എന്തുകൊണ്ടെന്നാൽ, സംസ്ഥാന കാബിനറ്റിന്റെ അറിവോ അംഗീകാരമോ ഇല്ലാതെയാണ്, രണ്ടുതവണ തിരസ്കരിച്ച ഫയലിൽ, മന്ത്രിസഭ ഒപ്പുവെക്കേണ്ടതില്ല എന്ന് തീരുമാനിച്ച ഒരു പദ്ധതിയിൽ, ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചത്. നിയമസഭയുടെ റൂൾസ് ഓഫ് ബിസിനസ് അനുസരിച്ച് വ്യവസ്ഥകളുടെ ലംഘനമാണത്. 2024 ഒക്ടോബർ മാസം നടന്ന മന്ത്രിസഭാ യോഗം പി.എം ശ്രീ പദ്ധതിയിൽ ഒപ്പുവെക്കേണ്ട എന്നു തീരുമാനിച്ചിരുന്നു. വീണ്ടും, 2025 ഏപ്രിൽ മാസത്തെ കാബിനറ്റിലും പി.എം ശ്രീക്ക് അംഗീകാരം നൽകിയില്ല. ഒക്ടോബർ 16ന് എം.ഒ.യു എക്സിക്യൂട്ട് ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ പി.എം ശ്രീ വേണ്ട എന്ന മന്ത്രിസഭാ തീരുമാനം നിലനിൽക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. അപ്പോൾ, അതിനു വിരുദ്ധമായി ഒപ്പുവെച്ച എം.ഒ.യുവിന് എങ്ങനെ സാംഗത്യമുണ്ടാവും?

    പി.എം ശ്രീ പദ്ധതിയുടെ കാലാവധി 31.3.2027ന് അവസാനിക്കും. അതിനുശേഷം സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങൾ ഫണ്ട് നൽകി പ്രോജക്ട് മുന്നോട്ടുകൊണ്ടുപോകണമെന്നാണ് വ്യവസ്‌ഥ. അപ്പോൾ അതിന്റെ സാമ്പത്തിക ബാധ്യത സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളുടെ ചുമലിലാണ്. സംസ്ഥാന വിഹിതം തടഞ്ഞുവെച്ച്, ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തി വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പരിഷ്കാരങ്ങൾ അടിച്ചേൽപിക്കുന്ന കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് സമീപനം അതീവ ആപത്കരമാണ്. സമഗ്രശിക്ഷാ പദ്ധതിയുടെ സംസ്ഥാന വിഹിതം തടയാൻ കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാറിന് അധികാരമില്ല. തമിഴ്നാടിന്റെ കേസിൽ സുപ്രീംകോടതി നൽകിയ റൂളി ങ് കേരളത്തിനും ബാധകമാണ്.

    അപ്പോൾ, ഒരു പ്രോജക്ട്, അതും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ റൈസിങ് ഇന്ത്യ പ്രോജക്ടിന്റെ ഭാഗമായ (വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ തനത് പ്രോഗ്രാം പോലുമല്ല) ഒരു പരിഷ്‌കാരം നടപ്പാക്കാൻ ഇത്ര മസിൽപിടിക്കുന്നത് എന്തുകൊണ്ട്? അതിന്റെ പിന്നിലെ അജണ്ടയെന്ത്?. പുതിയ ദേശീയ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസനയം പൂർണ തോതിൽ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നടപ്പാക്കണമെന്ന് ശഠിക്കുന്നതാണ് പി.എം ശ്രീ പദ്ധതി. അതിൽ ഒളിഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്ന കോർപറേറ്റ് /സംഘ്പരിവാർ അജണ്ട നടപ്പാക്കിയെടുക്കാനാണ് ഈ തിടുക്കം.

    രഹസ്യ നാൾവഴി

    2025 ഒക്ടോബർ 18നാണ് പി.എം ശ്രീ പദ്ധതിയിൽ ഒപ്പുവെക്കുന്നത് സംബന്ധിച്ച ആലോചന മാധ്യമവാർത്തയാകുന്നതും ഘടകകക്ഷിയായ സി.പി.ഐ ധാരണാപത്രം ഒപ്പുവെക്കരുതെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെടുന്നതും. 22ന് നടന്ന മന്ത്രിസഭാ യോഗത്തിൽ പി.എം ശ്രീ അജണ്ട ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല. എങ്കിലും ആ പ്രശ്നം ഉന്നയിച്ച സി.പി.ഐ മന്ത്രിയുടെ ചോദ്യത്തോട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രിയും മൗനം പാലിച്ചു.

    എന്തുകൊണ്ടെന്നല്ലേ-സംസ്ഥാന മന്ത്രിസഭയിൽ ചർച്ച ചെയ്യാതെ, ഇടതുപക്ഷ ജനാധിപത്യ മുന്നണിയിൽ ചർച്ച ചെയ്യാതെ, നിയമസഭയിൽ അവതരിപ്പിക്കാതെ ആരോരും അറിയാതെ അന്നത്തെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രിയും അടങ്ങുന്ന ഒരു സംഘം സംസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഭാവിയെ ഗുരുതരമായി ബാധിക്കുന്ന ഈ കരാറിന് ഒക്ടോബർ 16ന് തന്നെ അംഗീകാരം നൽകിയിരുന്നു. അത്തരം ഒരു തീരുമാനമെടുക്കാൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയെയും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രിയെയും പ്രേരിപ്പിച്ച കാര്യമെന്തായിരുന്നുവെന്നത് ഇന്നും ദുരൂഹമായി തുടരുന്നു.

    പ്രത്യാഘാതങ്ങൾ

    കേന്ദ്ര വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റ് ഓഫ് സ്കൂൾ എജുക്കേഷൻ ആൻഡ് ലിറ്ററസി (Dosel) ആണ് പി.എം ശ്രീ പദ്ധതി നടപ്പാക്കുന്നത്. സമഗ്ര ശിക്ഷ അഭിയാൻ വഴിയായിരിക്കും സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ സ്കീം നടപ്പാക്കുന്നത്. എസ്.സി.ഇ.ആർ.ടി, ഡയറ്റ് ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഏജൻസികൾക്ക് നടത്തിപ്പിന്റെ ഭാഗമാകാം എന്ന് മാത്രം. ഉള്ളടക്കത്തിലും ഘടനയിലും മാറ്റം വരുത്താൻ ദേശീയ സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിന്റെ അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ ഇടപെടാനാവില്ല.

    പുതിയ ദേശീയ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ നയത്തിന്റെ എല്ലാ വ്യവസ്ഥകളും പൂർണമായി സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് നടപ്പാക്കണം. എം.ഒ.യു പ്രകാരം സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ/വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് ഈ പ്രോജക്ട് നടപ്പാക്കുന്ന ഏജൻസി മാത്രമാണ്. കേന്ദ്ര സ്കൂൾ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പ് സമയാസമയം പുറപ്പെടുവിക്കുന്ന നിർദേശങ്ങൾക്കനുസരിച്ചുവേണം സ്കീം കേരളം നടപ്പാക്കാൻ. ചുരുക്കിപ്പറഞ്ഞാൽ, സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളുടെ ചെലവിൽ കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാറിന്റെ ഒരു ദുരുപദിഷ്ട പരിപാടി നടത്തിയെടുക്കുക എന്ന തന്ത്രമാണ്. തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെടുന്ന പൊതുവിദ്യാലയങ്ങൾ കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാറിന്റെ കാൽക്കീഴിലേക്ക് വരുമെന്ന് മാത്രമല്ല കേന്ദ്ര വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ മറ്റ് അജണ്ടകൾക്കും നാം കീഴ്വങ്ങേണ്ടിവരും.

    സ്കൂൾ പരിവർത്തനത്തിനായുള്ള ഫ്രെയിം വർക്ക് രണ്ട് ഭാഗങ്ങളായി തയാറാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. പുതിയ ദേശീയ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ നയം പൂർണ രൂപത്തിൽ നടപ്പാക്കാനും പ്രദർശിപ്പിക്കാനുമുള്ള മാതൃകാ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളായാണ് പി.എം ശ്രീ സ്കൂളുകൾ ആരംഭിക്കുന്നത് എന്ന് അതിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളുടെ തനത് പാഠ്യപദ്ധതിയോ സിലബസോ ബോധന സമ്പ്രദായമോ പി.എം ശ്രീ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ നടപ്പാക്കാനാവില്ല. പാഠ്യപദ്ധതി, പഠനരീതി, മാനേജ്മെന്റ് എന്നിവ ഉൾപ്പെടെ എല്ലാ കാര്യങ്ങളും ദേശീയ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ നയം അനുസരിച്ചായിരിക്കും തീരുമാനിക്കുക. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വൈജ്ഞാനിക വളർച്ചയെ തടയുന്ന പിന്തിരിപ്പൻ നയമാണ് പുതിയ ദേശീയ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ നയം. അത് ആധുനിക ശാസ്ത്ര ജനാധിപത്യ മതേതര വിജ്ഞാനത്തെ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നില്ല.

    ഏറ്റവും ആധുനികമായ അറിവിനെ അടിസ്ഥാനപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് ആധുനിക വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സമ്പ്രദായം വളർന്നുവന്നത്. എന്നാൽ, ഭാരതീയ ജ്ഞാന വ്യവസ്ഥ എന്ന പേരിൽ അതിപുരാതന കാലത്തെ അന്ധവിശ്വാസജടിലമായ കാര്യങ്ങൾ പാഠ്യപദ്ധതിയിലേക്ക് തിരുകിക്കയറ്റാൻ ദേശീയ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ നയം നിർദേശിക്കുന്നു. വേദപഠനം സമൂഹത്തെ തിരിച്ചുപോകാൻ പ്രേരിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് അവർ കരുതുന്നുണ്ടാവാം.

    പി.എം ശ്രീ പദ്ധതിയുടെ സ്ഥിതി സംബന്ധിച്ച് പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയുടെ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും യു.ഡി.എഫിൽ ചർച്ച ചെയ്ത് തീരുമാനം പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുമെന്നുമാണ് പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി എൻ. ഷംസുദ്ദീൻ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം പറഞ്ഞത്. ഒരു കക്ഷിക്ക് ഏകപക്ഷീയമായി കരാറിൽനിന്ന് പിന്മാറാൻ കഴിയുമോ എന്ന സന്ദേഹവും അദ്ദേഹം പങ്കുവെക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഒന്നു പറയാം,രാഷ്ട്രീയമായും അല്ലാതെയും ഒരുപാട് പ്രത്യാഘാതങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന പദ്ധതിയിൽ കൈകൊടുത്താൽ അത് സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്ന പ്രതിസന്ധികൾ ചെറുതായിരിക്കില്ല. പി.എം ശ്രീ പ്രോജക്ടിൽ നിന്ന് പിന്മാറുന്നതിൽ കുറഞ്ഞ ഒരു തീർപ്പും ജനാധിപത്യ കേരളം ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നില്ല. മറിച്ചായാൽ, അത്‌ ആത്‍മഹത്യാപരമായിരിക്കും. പൊതു വിദ്യാഭ്യാസത്തിന്റെ ശവമഞ്ചമായിരിക്കും പിന്നീട് ഈ ഗവൺമെന്റ് ചുമക്കേണ്ടി വരുക.

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    TAGS:Narendra ModiGovernment of KeralaDepartment of EducationPM SHRIVD Satheesan
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