Madhyamam
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    1 Oct 2024 1:11 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 Oct 2024 4:08 AM GMT

    ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ശ​ബ്​​ദി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടേ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക

    ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ശ​ബ്​​ദി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടേ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക
    തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മ​റ്റു മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലും അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശാ​രീ​രി​ക​വും മാ​ന​സി​ക​വു​മാ​യ പീ​ഡ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​തം ഭ​യ​ന്ന് പ​ല സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും ഡി​പ്ര​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ജോ​ലി​യോ​ടും പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​നോ​ടും മ​ടു​പ്പ് സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ എ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക-​സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക-​വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പു​രോ​ഗ​തി കൈ​വ​രി​ച്ച കാ​ല​ത്താ​ണ്​ ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് നാം ​ഊ​റ്റം​കൊ​ള്ളു​​മ്പോ​ഴും ഈ ​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​സ​മ​​ത്വ​വും ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​വും വ​ലി​യ തോ​തി​ൽ ന​ട​മാ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്...

    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക-​സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക-​വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പു​രോ​ഗ​തി കൈ​വ​രി​ച്ച കാ​ല​ത്താ​ണ്​ ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് നാം ​ഊ​റ്റം​കൊ​ള്ളു​​മ്പോ​ഴും ഈ ​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​സ​മ​​ത്വ​വും ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​വും വ​ലി​യ തോ​തി​ൽ ന​ട​മാ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന​ത് വി​സ്​​മ​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പാ​തി​വ​രു​ന്ന സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളാ​ണ്​ അ​തി​ന്റെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ഇ​ര. വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സം നേ​ടാ​നും ലോ​ക​ത്തെ മു​ന്നി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ ന​യി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ദൗ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​കാ​നും മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വ​രു​ന്ന സ്​​ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ തു​ല്യ​വും സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​വു​മാ​യൊ​രു തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ടം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​വും സ​മൂ​ഹ​വും സ്​​ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ല്ലാം കു​റ്റ​ക​ര​മാ​യ വീ​ഴ്​​ച​വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    വിജി പെൺകൂട്ട്, വിനേഷ് ഫോഗട്ട്              

    ഏ​റെ തി​ള​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​ത്​ എ​ന്ന്​ ഏ​വ​രും വി​ശ്വ​സി​ച്ചു​പോ​രു​ന്ന സി​നി​മ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​​​ കൊ​ടി​യ ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​റി​യാ​ക്ക​ഥ​ക​ളാ​ണ്​ ഹേ​മ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ​യി​ടെ നാം ​കേ​ട്ട​ത്. പു​രു​ഷ​മേ​ധാ​വി​ക​ളു​ടെ സ്വാ​ർ​ഥ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വ​ഴ​ങ്ങി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ത്താ​ൽ മാ​ത്രം അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ ത​ഴ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം എ​ത്ര​മാ​ത്രം അ​പ​മാ​ന​ക​ര​മാ​ണ്. നി​ര​ന്ത​രം പീ​ഡ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ഹി​ച്ചി​ട്ടും അ​വ പു​റ​ത്തു​പ​റ​യാ​ൻ ധൈ​ര്യ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന്​ സ്​​ത്രീ​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു​ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ൽ എ​ന്ത് സ്ത്രീ ​ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണ​വും സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യും സ​മ​ത്വ​വു​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ന​മ്മു​ടെ സ​മൂ​ഹം അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്?

    ഇ​ത്ത​രം അ​രു​താ​യ്​​മ​ക്ക്​ ചൂ​ട്ടു​പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രി​ലും മൗ​നം കൊ​ണ്ട്​ കൂ​ട്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രി​ലും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന​ത് ഖേ​ദ​ക​ര​മാ​യ മ​റ്റൊ​രു വ​സ്തു​ത. പ്ര​തി​ഭാ​ധ​ന​യാ​യ ന​ടി വി​ജ​യ​ശ്രീ​ക്ക്​ 1974ൽ ​ത​​ന്റെ 21ാം വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ ജീ​വി​തം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്ന​ത്​ സി​നി​മ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ നേ​രി​ട്ട അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യാ​ണ്. അ​ര നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​നി​പ്പു​റം 2024ലും ​അ​ത്ര​മേ​ൽ അ​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യ അ​വ​സ്​​ഥ​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ ന​മ്മു​ടെ ന​ടി​മാ​രും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രി​ക​ളും സം​വി​ധാ​യി​ക​ക​ളും മേ​ക്ക​പ് ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​സ്​​റ്റു​ക​ളും സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സി​നി​മാ രം​ഗ​ത്തെ വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ തൊ​ഴി​ലെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന്​ ഹേ​മ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടും അ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള തു​റ​ന്നു പ​റ​ച്ചി​ലു​ക​ളും സാ​ക്ഷ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു. ആ ​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ്ര​കാ​രം ജൂ​നി​യ​ർ ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​സ്റ്റു​ക​ളാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന പ്ര​ധാ​ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്ന്, അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മാ​യ ശു​ചി​മു​റി പോ​ലും തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മ​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    ശു​ചി​മു​റി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളോ​ട് “വെ​ള്ളം കു​റ​ച്ച് കു​ടി​ച്ചാ​ൽ നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​വി​ല്ല” എ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​വ​രെ നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​നു​മു​ന്നി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രാ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്തി​നാ​ണ്​? 2010ൽ ​വി​ജി എ​ന്ന ധീ​ര വ​നി​ത​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘പെ​ൺ​കൂ​ട്ട്​’ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്​ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​രി​പ്പ് സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ ​ന്റെ ​ഫ​ല​മാ​യാ​ണ്​ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജോ​ലി സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് ശു​ചി​മു​റി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​കാ​ശം അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    അ​താ​യ​ത്,​ സ്​​ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​കാ​വ​ശ്യം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​കാ​ശം അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന​തി​നു​പോ​ലും സ​മ​രം ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്നു. അ​തി​നൊ​പ്പം, എ​ല്ലാ ക​ട​ക​ളി​ലും കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് ഒ​രു ശു​ചി​മു​റി എ​ങ്കി​ലും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന നി​ബ​ന്ധ​ന​യും പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ക്ഷേ, ടെ​ക്സ്റ്റൈ​ൽ ഷോ​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ലു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​സം​ഘ​ടി​ത തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ശു​ചി​മു​റി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാ​തെ ഇ​ന്നും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ പ​ത്ത് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റോ​ളം ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ത്ത​രം തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ത്ത​വ സ​മ​യ​ത്ത്​ സ്​​ത്രീ​ക​ൾ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശാ​രീ​രി​ക​വും മാ​ന​സി​ക​വു​മാ​യ പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ൾ ചെ​റു​ത​ല്ല.

    ത​ല​പ്പ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ എ​ല്ലാ ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​ഹി​ച്ച് നി​സ്സ​ഹാ​യ​രാ​യി ജീ​വി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ എ​ല്ലാ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലു​മു​ണ്ട്. ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം, 2021ജൂ​ൺ മു​ത​ൽ 2024 ജൂ​ൺ വ​രെ, സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ 126 സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പോ​ഷ് നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​കാ​രം സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള പീ​ഡ​ന സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പ്ലാ​ന്റേ​ഷ​ൻ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഒ​രു സ്ത്രീ ​ത​​ന്റെ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​വൈ​സ​റു​ടെ ലൈം​ഗി​കാ​തി​ക്ര​മം സ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​തെ ഇ​ന്റേ​ണ​ൽ കം​പ്ലൈ​ന്റ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യെ സ​മീ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​രോ​പി​ത​ൻ കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടും ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ഒ​രു ന​ട​പ​ടി​യും എ​ടു​ത്തി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​രി അ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കു​കീ​ഴി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യാ​നും വീ​ണ്ടും നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​യാ​യി.

    തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​നീ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഒ​രു ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണി​ത്. വി​ക്ടിം ഷെ​യി​മി​ങ്ങും അ​ധി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഭ​യ​ന്ന് ഒ​രു​പാ​ട്​ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മ​റ്റു മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലും അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശാ​രീ​രി​ക​വും മാ​ന​സി​ക​വു​മാ​യ പീ​ഡ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​തം ഭ​യ​ന്ന് പ​ല സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും ഡി​പ്ര​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ജോ​ലി​യോ​ടും പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​നോ​ടും മ​ടു​പ്പ് സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ എ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ട്. പ​ല സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും ഉ​യി​ർ​ത്തെ​ഴു​ന്നേ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കാ​ത്ത വി​ധം ത​ന്റെ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തോ​ടു​പോ​ലും വി​ര​സ​ത തോ​ന്നി സ്വ​യം​ഹ​ത്യ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ ചി​ന്തി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    കൊ​ൽ​ക്ക​ത്ത​യി​ലെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ വ​നി​താ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗ​ക്കൊ​ല​ക്കി​ര​യാ​യ സം​ഭ​വം ചൂ​ടേ​റി​യ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​യാ​യി കു​റ​ച്ചു ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ല​കൊ​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​റ്റൊ​രു ചൂ​ടു​വാ​ർ​ത്ത കി​ട്ടി​യ​തോ​ടെ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​തി​നു പി​ന്നാ​ലെ പോ​യി. ചാ​ന​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ അ​ന്തി​ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ റേ​റ്റി​ങ് വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു ഉ​രു​പ്പ​ടി മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്​ സ്​​ത്രീ​യു​ടെ ജീ​വ​നും മാ​ന​വും. കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ക്ക​ര താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ ഹൗ​സ് സ​ർ​ജ​ൻ ഡോ. ​വ​ന്ദ​നാ​ദാ​സി​ന്റെ കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ല്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ര്‍ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​വീ​ഴ്ച വി​സ്‌​മ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ല. അ​ക്ര​മാ​സ​ക്ത​നാ​യ പ്ര​തി​യെ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കാ​തെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ര്‍ സ്വ​യ​ര​ക്ഷാ​ർ​ഥം ഓ​ടി​യൊ​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    സ്വ​പ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും എ​ത്താ​ൻ ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തോ​ടെ ക​ഠി​നാ​ധ്വാ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ അ​ര​ക്ഷി​താ​വ​സ്​​ഥ നി​രാ​ശ​യും ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ക്കു​റ​വും പ​ക​രു​ന്നു.

    സ്​​ത്രീ​ക​ളെ എ​ല്ലാ അ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ലും ഭ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യും പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ചും കീ​ഴ്​​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ സ​ക​ല​കോ​ണു​ക​ളി​ലും ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഗു​സ്തി ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും മു​ൻ ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​പി​യു​മാ​യ ബ്രി​ജ് ഭൂ​ഷ​ണി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ നേ​രി​ട്ട ലൈം​ഗി​ക ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ ഗു​സ്തി താ​രം വി​നേ​ഷ് ഫോ​ഗ​ട്ടും കൂ​ട്ടു​കാ​രി​ക​ളും മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വ​ന്ന​ത്. എ​തി​രാ​ളി​ക​ൾ അ​തി​ശ​ക്​​ത​രാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ അ​റി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ട്ടും സ​ത്യം തു​റ​ന്നു പ​റ​യാ​നും നീ​തി ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​നും വി​നേ​ഷും കൂ​ട്ട​രും ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ക​ഠി​ന സ​മ​രം ഐ​തി​ഹാ​സി​ക​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ്​ വ​ലി​യ പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ നേ​രി​ടേ​ണ്ടി വ​രു​മെ​ന്ന​റി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടും അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ചൂ​ഷ​ക​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വ​ന്ന വി​മ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ സി​നി​മ ക​ല​ക്ടി​വ്​ പോ​ലു​ള്ള കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ​ക​ൾ.

    കൈ​യ​ടി നേ​ടാ​നും അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ഴ​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​യ​ല്ലാ​തെ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്​​ത്രീ​നീ​തി​യെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തേ​യി​ല്ല. പൊ​തു​സ​മൂ​ഹ​വും ഏ​റി​യ​കൂ​റും വേ​ട്ട​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക​നു​കൂ​ല​മാ​യ നി​ല​പാ​ടാ​ണെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​ജി​യും വി​നേ​ഷ്​ ഫോ​ഗ​ട്ടും വി​മ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ സി​നി​മ ക​ല​ക്ടി​വും മൂ​ന്ന്​ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്​​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ സ്​​ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​ത്മാ​ഭി​മാ​ന​വും ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച്​ പോ​ർ​മു​ഖം തു​റ​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ്. ഇ​വ​ർ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, പേ​ര​റി​യു​ന്ന​വ​രും അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​രു​മാ​യ ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന്​ പെ​ൺ​പോ​രാ​ളി​ക​ളും നാ​ടി​​ന്റെ പ​ല കോ​ണു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളെ​യും വി​വേ​ച​ന​ത്തെ​യും ചോ​ദ്യം​ചെ​യ്​​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​വ​ർ കൊ​ളു​ത്തി​യ ജ്വാ​ല​ക​ൾ ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ത്ത്​ സ്​​ത്രീ സ​മൂ​ഹം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വ​ന്നാ​ൽ മാ​ത്ര മേ ​ന​ട​മാ​ടു​ന്ന ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ത്തി​ൽ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യാ​നും അ​നീ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ അ​റു​തി വ​രു​ത്താ​നു​മാ​വൂ.

    (എം.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ്​ ഹ​രി​ത മുൻ സം​സ്​​ഥാ​ന അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​യാ​ണ്​ ലേ​ഖി​ക)

