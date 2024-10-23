Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 1:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 3:04 AM GMT

    ഞാ​ൻ വീ​ണാ​ലും നി​ങ്ങ​ളീ കൊ​ടി​ക്കൂ​റ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​ക

    അറബ് മാധ്യമങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ട തൂഫാനുൽ അഖ്സയുടെ അമരക്കാരൻ യഹ് യ സിൻവാറിന്റെ ഫലസ്തീനികളോടുള്ള ഒസ്യത്ത്
    cancel

    ഞാ​ൻ യ​ഹ്‍യ, നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്ത​ലി​നെ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക സ്വ​ദേ​ശ​മാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റി​യ, കി​നാ​വു​ക​ളെ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​മാ​ക്കി​മാ​റ്റി​യ ഒ​രു അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ. ഈ ​കു​റി​പ്പെ​ഴു​തു​മ്പോ​ൾ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​യ ഓ​രോ നി​മി​ഷ​വും എ​ന്റെ നി​ന​വി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്നു. ഇ​ടു​ക്കു​വ​ഴി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലെ കു​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​ല​വും വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ണ്ട ത​ട​വു​കാ​ല​വും ഈ ​നാ​ടി​ന്റെ മ​ണ്ണി​ലി​റ്റു​വീ​ണ ഓ​രോ തു​ള്ളി ര​ക്ത​വും.

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ഒ​രു കീ​റി​പ്പ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഓ​ർ​മ​യും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ മേ​ശ​ക​ളി​ന്മേ​ൽ മ​റ​ന്നു​വെ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഭൂ​പ​ട​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കാ​ല​ത്ത്, 1962ൽ ​ഖാ​ൻ യൂ​നി​സ് അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലാ​ണ് എ​​​ന്റെ ജ​ന​നം. അ​ഗ്നി​ക്കും ചാ​ര​ത്തി​നു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ ജീ​വി​തം നെ​യ്തെ​ടു​ത്ത ഒ​രു​വ​നാ​ണ് ഞാ​ൻ, അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ത്തി​നു കീ​ഴി​ലെ ജീ​വി​ത​മെ​ന്നാ​ൽ നി​ത്യ​ത​ട​വ​റ​യ​ല​ല്ലാ​തെ മ​റ്റൊ​ന്നു​മ​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഞാ​ൻ മു​മ്പേ ത​ന്നെ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഈ ​നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ ജീ​വി​തം സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​മ​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഈ ​മ​ണ്ണി​ൽ പി​റ​ന്ന​വ​രെ​ല്ലാം ത​ക​ർ​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്തൊ​രാ​യു​ധം നെ​ഞ്ച​ക​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ക​രു​ത​ണ​മെ​ന്നും സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​ദൂ​രം ഏ​റെ​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും പ​ണ്ടേ​ക്കു പ​ണ്ടേ എ​നി​ക്ക​റി​യാ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    നി​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള എ​ന്റെ വ​സി​യ്യ​ത്ത് ഇ​വി​ടെ തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്നു:

    അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ക​ർ​ക്കു​നേ​രെ ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ക​ല്ലെ​റി​ഞ്ഞ, ന​മ്മു​ടെ മു​റി​വു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​ന്നി​ൽ നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​മാ​യി നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ലോ​ക​ത്തോ​ട് നാം ​പ​റ​യു​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ ക​ല്ലു​ക​ളാ​ണെ​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി​യ ആ ​കു​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്.

    ഒ​രു വ്യ​ക്തി അ​ള​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് അ​വ​ർ ജീ​വി​ച്ച വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ല​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് അ​വ​ർ ത​ന്റെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന് എ​ന്തു ന​ൽ​കി എ​ന്ന​തി​നെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ തെ​രു​വു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഞാ​ൻ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി. ത​ട​വ​റ​ക​ളും പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും നോ​വും പ്ര​ത്യാ​ശ​ക​ളും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​ന്റെ ജീ​വി​തം.

    ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ഞാ​ൻ ത​ട​വി​ലാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് 1988ലാ​ണ്, അ​ന്ന് ജീ​വ​പ​ര്യ​ന്തം ശി​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു; ആ ​ഇ​രു​ണ്ട സെ​ല്ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ, എ​ല്ലാ ചു​വ​രു​ക​ളി​ലും വി​ദൂ​ര ച​ക്ര​വാ​ള​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഒ​രു ജാ​ല​ക​വും, എ​ല്ലാ കാ​രി​രു​മ്പ​ഴി​ക​ളി​ലും സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പാ​ത​യെ പ്ര​കാ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു വെ​ളി​ച്ച​വും ഞാ​ൻ ക​ണ്ടു. ക്ഷ​മ എ​ന്ന​ത് വെ​റു​മൊ​രു ന​ന്മ​യ​ല്ല, അ​തൊ​രു ആ​യു​ധ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ഞാ​ൻ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി. ക​ട​ലി​നെ തു​ള്ളി​തു​ള്ളി​യാ​യി കു​ടി​ച്ചു​തീ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​പോ​ലെ ക​യ്പേ​റി​യ ഒ​രു ആ​യു​ധം.

    ജ​യി​ലു​ക​ളെ ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും ഭ​യ​പ്പെ​ട​രു​ത് എ​ന്നാ​ണ് എ​നി​ക്ക് നി​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് പ​റ​യാ​നു​ള്ള​ത്, സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ന​മ്മു​ടെ നീ​ണ്ട യാ​ത്ര​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ​വ. സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യം എ​ന്ന​ത് കേ​വ​ലം ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച​ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​വ​കാ​ശ​മ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് വേ​ദ​ന​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​റ​വി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത​തും ക്ഷ​മ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​രു​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തു​മാ​യ ഒ​രു ആ​ശ​യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ൽ എ​ന്നെ പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ത​ട​വു​കാ​രെ കൈ​മാ​റാ​നു​ള്ള 2011ലെ ​വ​ഫാ അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്റാ​ർ ഉ​ട​മ്പ​ടി​പ്ര​കാ​രം മോ​ചി​ത​നാ​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഞാ​ൻ തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​ന്ന​ത് പ​ഴ​യ​തു​പോ​ലെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല, നാം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് വെ​റു​മൊ​രു പോ​രാ​ട്ട​മ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് നമ്മുടെ അ​വ​സാ​ന തു​ള്ളി ര​ക്തം ഇ​റ്റു​വീ​ഴും വ​രെ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭാ​ഗ​ധേ​യ​മാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ വി​ധി​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്താ​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ക​രു​ത്താ​ർ​ജി​ച്ചാ​ണ്.

    ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും മ​രി​ക്കാ​ത്ത സ്വ​പ്ന​വും വി​ട്ടു​വീ​ഴ്ച ചെ​യ്യാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത അ​ന്ത​സ്സും മു​റു​കെ​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച് നി​ല​കൊ​ള്ള​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് എ​നി​ക്ക് നി​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശം. ന​മ്മ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധം കൈ​യൊ​ഴി​യ​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ന​മ്മു​ടെ വി​ഷ​യം അ​വ​സാ​ന​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റ​ണ​മെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് ശ​ത്രു​പ​ക്ഷം ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ക്ഷേ, എ​നി​ക്ക് പ​റ​യാ​നു​ള്ള​ത് നി​ങ്ങ​ളുടെ ന്യാ​യ​മാ​യ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മേ​ൽ വി​ല​പേ​ശ​ലി​ന് നി​ൽ​ക്ക​രു​ത് എ​ന്നാ​ണ്. നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളേ​ക്കാ​ൾ നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നെ​ഞ്ചു​റ​പ്പി​നെ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ർ ഭ​യ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധം എ​ന്ന​ത് ന​മ്മ​ളേ​ന്തു​ന്ന ആ​യു​ധം മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് ഓ​രോ നി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തി​ലും നാം ​ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നോ​ട് പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന സ്നേ​ഹം കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. ഉ​പ​രോ​ധ​ത്തി​നും ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ലും ഉ​റ​ച്ചു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത് ന​മ്മു​ടെ ദൃ​ഢ​നി​ശ്ച​യ​മാ​ണ്.

    മു​ള്ളു​നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ ഈ ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ന​മ്മെ വി​ട്ടേ​ച്ചു​പോ​യ ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​ക​ളു​ടെ ര​ക്ത​ത്തോ​ട് കൂ​റു​പു​ല​ർ​ത്ത​ണ​ം. സ്വ​ന്തം ര​ക്ത​ത്താ​ൽ അ​വ​രാ​ണ് ന​മു​ക്ക് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ഴി​തു​റ​ന്നു​ത​ന്ന​ത്. ആ​ക​യാ​ൽ, രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ട​ലു​ക​ളി​ലും ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര ക​ളി​ക​ളി​ലും കു​രു​ക്കി അ​വ​രു​ടെ ത്യാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ പാ​ഴാ​ക്ക​രു​ത്. മു​മ്പേ ന​ട​ന്ന​വ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​വെ​ച്ച​ത് മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​ൻ ന​മ്മ​ൾ ഇ​വി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്തു​ത​ന്നെ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചാ​ലും ന​മ്മ​ളീ പാ​ത​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വ്യ​തി​ച​ലി​ക്ക​യി​ല്ല. ന​മു​ക്കു ചു​റ്റു​മു​ള്ള ലോ​കം കൊ​ട്ടി​യ​ട​ച്ചി​ട്ടും നി​ല​ക്കാ​തെ മി​ടി​ച്ച ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ന്റെ ഹൃ​ദ​യ​മാ​യ, ദൃ​ഢ​നി​ശ്ച​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യ ഗ​സ്സ അ​ങ്ങ​നെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ തു​ട​രും.

    2017ൽ ​ഞാ​ൻ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ഹ​മാ​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ, അ​ത് വെ​റും അ​ധി​കാ​ര കൈ​മാ​റ്റ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല, പ​ക​രം ഒ​രു ക​ല്ലി​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി തോ​ക്കി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​പി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഓ​രോ ദി​വ​സ​വും, ഉ​പ​രോ​ധ​ത്തി​ൻ​കീ​ഴി​ൽ എ​ന്റെ ജ​ന​ത ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​കു​ന്ന വേ​ദ​ന ഞാ​ൻ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു, സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഓ​രോ ചു​വ​ടി​നും വി​ല ന​ൽ​കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് എ​നി​ക്ക​റി​യാ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഞാ​ൻ നി​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് പ​റ​യു​ന്നു: കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങ​ലി​ന്റെ വി​ല അ​തി​ലും വ​ലു​താ​ണ്. ആ​ക​യാ​ൽ, വേ​ര് മ​ണ്ണി​ലാ​ഴ്ന്ന് മു​റു​കെ​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​​പോ​ലെ ന​മ്മു​ടെ മ​ണ്ണി​നെ പ​റ്റി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​ക, ജീ​വി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു​റ​ച്ച ഒ​രു ജ​ന​ത​യെ പി​ഴു​തെ​റി​യാ​ൻ ഒ​രു കാ​റ്റി​നും ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ല.

    തൂ​ഫാ​നു​ൽ അ​ഖ്സ​യി​ൽ ഞാ​ൻ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലു​മൊ​രു സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ നേ​താ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. മ​റി​ച്ച്, വി​മോ​ച​നം സ്വ​പ്നം ക​ണ്ട ഓ​രോ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​യു​ടെ​യും ശ​ബ്ദ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്നോ വ​യോ​ധി​ക​രെ​​ന്നോ ക​ല്ലെ​ന്നൊ മ​ര​മെ​ന്നോ വേ​ർ​തി​രി​വി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു ശ​ത്രു​വി​നെ​തി​രെ എ​ല്ലാ​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച് നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​യു​ദ്ധം ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ന്റെ പോ​രാ​ട്ട പു​സ്ത​ക​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ത്ത​നൊ​ര​ധ്യാ​യ​മാ​യി​ത്തീ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഞാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    തൂ​ഫാ​നു​ൽ അ​ഖ്സ ശ​രീ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​മ്പ് ആ​ത്മാ​ക്ക​ളും ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​മ്പ് ദൃ​ഢ​നി​ശ്ച​യ​വും കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള പോ​രാ​ട്ട​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഞാ​ൻ അ​വ​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ച് പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത് വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യ പൈ​തൃ​ക​മ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യം സ്വ​പ്നം ക​ണ്ട ഓ​രോ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക്കും വേ​ണ്ടി, ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​ക​ളാ​യ മ​ക്ക​ളെ തോ​ളി​ലേ​റ്റി​യ ഓ​രോ ഉ​മ്മ​മാ​ർ​ക്കും വേ​ണ്ടി, ച​തി​യു​ണ്ട​ക​ളാ​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട പെ​ൺ​മ​ക്ക​ളെ​യോ​ർ​ത്ത് വി​തു​മ്പി​യ ഓ​രോ പി​താ​വി​നും വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ പൈ​തൃ​ക​മാ​ണ്.

    ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​പ് ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും വൃ​ഥാ​വി​ലാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ത് നാ​മു​തി​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന വെ​ടി​യു​ണ്ട​യ​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ന്ത​സ്സോ​ടെ​യും ആ​ത്മാ​ഭി​മാ​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ​യു​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു ജീ​വി​ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് അ​വ​സാ​ന​മാ​യി എ​നി​ക്ക് നി​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഓ​ർ​മി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള​ത്. പോ​രാ​ട്ടം ദൈ​ർ​ഘ്യ​മേ​റി​യ​താ​ണെ​ന്നും പോ​ർ​വീ​ഥി കാ​ഠി​ന്യ​മേ​റി​യ​താ​ണെ​ന്നും ത​ട​വ​റ​യും ​സൈ​നി​ക ഉ​പ​രോ​ധ​വും എ​ന്നെ പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങാ​ൻ ത​യാ​റ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ സ്വ​ന്തം കൈ​ക​ളാ​ൽ അ​ത്ഭു​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും ഞാ​ൻ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി.

    ലോ​കം നി​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട് നീ​തി പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​രു​ത്. ന​മ്മു​ടെ വേ​ദ​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​ന്നി​ൽ ലോ​കം എ​വ്വി​ധ​മാ​ണ് നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​ത പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ഞാ​ൻ ജീ​വി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞു. നീ​തി​ക്കാ​യി കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്ക​രു​ത്, പ​ക​രം നീ​തി​യാ​യി മാ​റു​ക. ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ എ​ന്ന സ്വ​പ്നം നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ക, ഓ​രോ മു​റി​വു​ക​ളും ആ​യു​ധ​മാ​ക്കു​ക, ഓ​രോ ക​ണ്ണു​നീ​ർ​ത്തു​ള്ളി​യും പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ ഉ​റ​വ​ക​ളാ​ക്കു​ക.

    ഇ​തെ​ന്റെ വി​ൽ​പ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്: നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ട്ടൊ​ഴി​യ​രു​ത്, ക​ല്ലു​ക​ളും എ​റി​ഞ്ഞു​ക​ള​യ​രു​ത്, നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​ക​ളെ മ​റ​ക്ക​രു​ത്, നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​മാ​യ സ്വ​പ്ന​ത്തി​ൽ യാ​തൊ​രു വി​ട്ടു​വീ​ഴ്ച​യും ചെ​യ്യ​രു​ത്. ന​മ്മു​ടെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലും ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ത്തി​ലും ന​മ്മു​ടെ മ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​വി​യി​ലും ക​ഴി​യാ​ൻ നാം ​ഇ​വി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ട്. മ​ര​ണം വ​രെ ഞാ​ൻ സ്നേ​ഹി​ച്ച നാ​ടും ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലു​മു​ല​യാ​ത്ത മ​ല​പോ​ലെ ഞാ​ൻ ചു​മ​ലി​ലേ​റ്റി​യ സ്വ​പ്ന​വു​മാ​യ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നെ ഞാ​ൻ നി​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഭ​ര​മേ​ൽ​പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

     

    ഞാ​ൻ വീ​ണാ​ൽ, നി​ങ്ങ​ളും എ​ന്നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം വീ​ഴ​രു​ത്, പ​ക​രം ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും വീ​ഴാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു കൊ​ടി​ക്കൂ​റ എ​നി​ക്കാ​യി ഏന്തുക, ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ചാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് പി​റ​വി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു ത​ല​മു​റ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​കാ​ൻ എ​ന്റെ ര​ക്തം പാ​ല​മാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റു​ക. മാ​തൃ​രാ​ജ്യ​മെ​ന്ന​ത് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു ക​ഥ​യ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് ജീ​വി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഈ ​മ​ണ്ണി​ലെ ഓ​രോ ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നും ഒ​രാ​യി​രം വി​മോ​ച​ന​പ്പോ​രാ​ളി​ക​ൾ പി​റ​വി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും മ​റ​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക.

    ഞാ​ൻ നി​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യെ​ത്തി​യി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ, സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തി​ര​മാ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ തു​ള്ളി​യാ​യി ഞാ​നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ഈ ​യാ​ത്ര തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​ത് കാ​ണാ​ൻ വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണ് ഞാ​നി​ക്കാ​ല​മ​ത്ര​യും ജീ​വി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കു​ക. അ​വ​രു​ടെ തൊ​ണ്ട​യി​ലെ മു​ള്ളാ​യി മാ​റു​ക, പി​ന്മ​ട​ക്കമറി​യാ​ത്ത പ്ര​ള​യ​മാ​വു​ക. ന​മ്മ​ൾ കേ​വ​ലം വാ​ർ​ത്താ ബു​ള്ള​റ്റി​നു​ക​ളി​ലെ അ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ള​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ആ ​മ​ണ്ണി​ന്റെ നേ​ര​വ​കാ​ശി​ക​ളാ​ണെ​ന്നും ലോ​കം അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ അ​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​രി​ക്ക​രു​ത്.

