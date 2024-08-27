Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രു ജ​ന്മാ​ഷ്ട​മി​ക്കു​റി​പ്പ്

    ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രു ജ​ന്മാ​ഷ്ട​മി​ക്കു​റി​പ്പ്
    ബ​ഹു​സ്വ​ര​ത​ക്കും അ​വ​കാ​ശ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന 'ഹി​ന്ദൂ​സ് ഫോ​ർ ഹ്യൂ​മ​ൻ റൈ​റ്റ്സ്' സ​ഹ​സ്ഥാ​പ​ക സു​നി​ത വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ് എ​ഴു​തു​ന്നു

    ബ​ഹു​സ്വ​ര​ത​ക്കും അ​വ​കാ​ശ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ഹി​ന്ദൂ​സ് ഫോ​ർ ഹ്യൂ​മ​ൻ റൈ​റ്റ്സ്’ സ​ഹ​സ്ഥാ​പ​ക സു​നി​ത വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ് എ​ഴു​തു​ന്നു

    ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ ഭ​ഗ​വാ​ന്റെ ജ​ന്മ​ദി​ന​മാ​യ ജ​ന്മാ​ഷ്ട​മി നാ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് യ​ഹൂ​ദ, ക്രൈ​സ്ത​വ, മു​സ്‍ലിം, ഹി​ന്ദു, ബു​ദ്ധ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സം​ഘ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ഞാ​ൻ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ വ​ന്നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്.

    മ​ഥു​ര​യി​ലെ ജ​യി​ല​റ​ക്കു​ള്ളി​ലാ​ണ് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്റെ ജ​ന​നം. ദു​ഷ്ട​നാ​യ അ​മ്മാ​വ​ൻ കം​സ​ൻ, കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മെ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു. കാ​വ​ൽ​ക്കാ​രു​റ​ങ്ങ​വേ ജ​യി​ലി​ന്റെ വാ​തി​ലു​ക​ൾ തു​റ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും പി​താ​വ് വ​സു​ദേ​വ​ർ കു​ഞ്ഞു​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നെ ത​ല​യി​ലേ​റ്റി യ​മു​നാ​ന​ദി ക​ട​ന്ന് സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തേ​ക്കെ​ത്തു​ക​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ര​ണ്ട് ദ​ശാ​ബ്ദ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ഉ​പ​രോ​ധം തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഗ​സ്സ​യെ ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ തു​റ​ന്ന ജ​യി​ൽ എ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ​യും ഹ്യൂ​മ​ൻ റൈ​റ്റ്സ് വാ​ച്ചും വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് സ്വ​ന്തം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര​മാ​യി പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കാ​നും പു​റ​ത്തു​പോ​കാ​നും ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് മ​തി​യാ​യ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും വെ​ള്ള​വും പോ​ലും നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. പു​ല്ലു​വെ​ട്ടി​ത്തെ​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്ന ക​ളി​പ്പേ​രി​ട്ട് വി​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ഇ​ട​ക്കി​ടെ അ​വി​ടെ ബോം​ബ് വ​ർ​ഷി​ച്ചു​പോ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം തി​ക​ച്ചും നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണ് ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ഉ​പ​രോ​ധം. അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​യി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി ജ​ന​ത​ക്ക് അ​തി​നെ ചെ​റു​ക്കാ​നും ജ​നീ​വ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ച അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം അ​വ​കാ​ശ​മു​ണ്ട്.

    അ​തി​മ​നോ​ഹ​ര​മാ​യ കു​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​ല​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഉ​ണ്ണി​ക്ക​ണ്ണ​ന്റേ​ത്. അ​യ​ൽ​ക്കാ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വെ​ണ്ണ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന വെ​ണ്ണ​ക്ക​ണ്ണ​ന്റേ​തു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ബാ​ല്യ​കാ​ല കു​സൃ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ഥ​ക​ൾ നി​ര​ന്ത​രം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ആ​സ്വ​ദി​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ട് ന​മ്മ​ൾ.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ന്റെ ഹ​മാ​സ് ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ 1200 ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ക​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും 251 ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ക​ൾ ബ​ന്ദി​ക​ളാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നു മ​റു​പ​ടി​യാ​യി ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​തി​ക്രൂ​ര​മാ​യ ബോം​ബാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം തി​ക​ഞ്ഞ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യാ​ണെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി​ച്ച​ത്. ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മേ​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​വും അ​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ മു​ൻ​വി​ധി​ക​ളും നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും കോ​ട​തി പ്ര​സ്താ​വി​ച്ചു.

    ഈ ​നി​മി​ഷം ഗ​സ്സ​യൊ​രു തു​റ​ന്ന ജ​യി​ല​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച് ബോം​ബി​ട്ട് ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​രു ശ​വ​പ്പ​റ​മ്പാ​ണ്. 40,000 ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കാ​ർ ഇ​തി​ന​കം കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു, അ​തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നി​ലൊ​ന്ന് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളാ​ണ്. പ്ലാ​സ്റ്റി​ക് സ​ഞ്ചി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ളി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും വ​ഹി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ, കൈ​കാ​ലു​ക​ൾ പൊ​ട്ടി​യ, ത​ല​ച്ചോ​ർ ചി​ത​റി​യ കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​ഡി​യോ​ക​ളും അ​നു​ഭ​വ​സാ​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴു​മു​ത​ൽ ദി​നേ​ന ന​മ്മ​ൾ കാ​ണു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും നേ​രെ ബോ​ധ​പൂ​ർ​വം ഉ​ന്ന​മി​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ. ഏ​താ​നും ആ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ് അ​ൽ-​ത​ബി​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ബോം​ബാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം പേ​രാ​ണ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ല​ഭി​ച്ച മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നു​പോ​ലും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളി​ന്ന് പോ​ഷ​കാ​ഹാ​ര​ക്കു​റ​വും ക്ഷാ​മ​വും നേ​രി​ടു​ന്നു, പോ​ഷ​കാ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും മ​ലി​ന​ജ​ല സം​സ്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും അ​ഭാ​വം മൂ​ലം കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ പോ​ളി​യോ കേ​സു​ക​ൾ പോ​ലും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ-​ആ​ശ്വാ​സ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​ധാ​ന ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യാ​യ യു.​എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ​ക്ക് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി സൈ​നി​ക​രു​ടെ പീ​ഡ​ന​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​വു​ന്ന ഗ​സ്സ ത​ട​വു​കാ​രി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഈ​യി​ടെ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഐ​തി​ഹാ​സി​ക​മാ​യ മ​ഹാ​ഭാ​ര​ത യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​രു​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ലെ മു​ഖ്യ സ​ന്ധി​സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ. സ്വ​യം ആ​യു​ധ​മെ​ടു​ക്കാ​തെ യു​ദ്ധം ത​ട​യാ​ൻ ആ​വ​തും ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം. യു​ദ്ധ മ​ര്യാ​ദ​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് വാ​ചാ​ല​മാ​കു​ന്ന മ​ഹാ​ഭാ​ര​തം തു​ല്യ​ർ ത​മ്മി​ൽ വേ​ണം എ​തി​രി​ടാ​നെ​ന്നും, യു​ദ്ധം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​മ്പ് അ​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും, സൈ​നി​ക​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ പ​രി​മി​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്നും സി​വി​ലി​യ​ന്മാ​രെ വ​ലി​ച്ചി​ഴ​ക്ക​രു​തെ​ന്നും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ​യും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​യും സ​ദാ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​നു​ശാ​സി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ, കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ, പോ​രാ​ളി​ക​ള​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്കു​പു​റ​മെ ഭ​യ​ച​കി​ത​രാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രെ​പ്പോ​ലും കൊ​ല്ല​രു​തെ​ന്ന് ക​ർ​ശ​ന നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​മു​ണ്ട്. ശ​ത്രു​സൈ​നി​ക​ർ​ക്ക്, പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റാ​ൽ വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും സു​ഖം പ്രാ​പി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര​രാ​യി വി​ട്ട​യ​ക്കു​ക​യും വേ​ണം. അ​ത്ത​രം യു​ദ്ധ​നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നു​മേ പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​റി​ല്ല ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ.

    സി​വി​ലി​യ​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കു​നേ​രെ ബോം​ബ് വ​ർ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​മ്പ് അ​ത്യ​പൂ​ർ​വ​മാ​യി മാ​ത്ര​മേ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കാ​റു​ള്ളൂ. സി​വി​ലി​യ​ന്മാ​രോ​ട് സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റാ​ൻ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ ബോം​ബി​ടു​ക​യാ​ണ് രീ​തി. ഹ​മാ​സു​മാ​യി വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ലെ അ​വ​രു​ടെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ​ൻ ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ ഹ​നി​യ്യ​യെ വ​ധി​ച്ചു​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞു. വൈ​റ്റ് ഫോ​സ്ഫ​റ​സ് പോ​ലു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    അ​ർ​ജു​ന​ന്റെ ഗു​രു​വും തേ​രാ​ളി​യു​മാ​യി​നി​ന്ന് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ദി​വ്യോ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ള്ള​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു ഭ​ഗ​വ​ദ്ഗീ​ത​യി​ൽ. ഏ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ക്ഷേ​മ​മു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന ‘ലോ​ക​സം​ഗ്ര​ഹ’​ത്തി​നാ​യി പ​രി​ശ്ര​മി​ക്കാ​നും മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​ങ്ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​ന്റേ​താ​യി കാ​ണു​ന്ന പ​ര​ദുഃ​ഖ ദുഃ​ഖി​യാ​വാ​നും നീ​തി​പൂ​ർ​വ​ക​മാ​യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​രീ​തി​യി​ൽ സ്വ​ന്തം ധ​ർ​മം ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നും ക​ർ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ന​ന്ത​ര​ഫ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ആ​കു​ല​പ്പെ​ടാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ർ​ജു​ന​നെ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ലോ​ക​മൊ​ട്ടു​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള ഹൈ​ന്ദ​വ സ​മൂ​ഹം ജ​ന്മാ​ഷ്ട​മി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന വേ​ള​യി​ൽ, പ​ത്ത് മാ​സ​മാ​യി ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന, അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഒ​രു ല​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും കാ​ണാ​ത്ത വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് എ​ന്ത് തോ​ന്നു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് നാം ​സ്വ​യം ചോ​ദി​ക്ക​ണം.

    ഈ ​വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ വി​ന്യ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​യു​ധ​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ളും ബോം​ബു​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു, ന​മ്മ​ളും ഇ​തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​ണ്. ഒ​രു മാ​റ്റ​വും വ​രു​ത്താ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും നാം ​ഇ​തേ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക ത​ന്നെ വേ​ണം.

    ക​ർ​മ​ത്തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള ആ​ഹ്വാ​ന​മാ​ണ് ഭ​ഗ​വ​ദ്ഗീ​ത. ആ​ശ​യ​ക്കു​ഴ​പ്പ​ത്തി​ലും, വി​ഷാ​ദ​ത്തി​ലു​മാ​ണ്ട് പ​ര​വ​ശ​നാ​വു​ന്ന അ​ർ​ജു​ന​നോ​ട് ത​ള​ർ​ച്ച​വി​ട്ടെ​ഴു​ന്നേ​റ്റു​നി​ന്ന് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ‘‘ഏ​തൊ​രാ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ദ്രി​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ മ​ന​സ്സു​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​ട​ക്കി​നി​ര്‍ത്തി ക‍‍‍‍ർ​മേ​ന്ദ്രി​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് നി​ഷ്കാ​മ​ക‍‍‍ർ​മം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വോ അ​വ​രാ​കു​ന്നു ശ്രേ​ഷ്ഠ’’​രെ​ന്ന് ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ക​ർ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചെ​യ്യാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് നി​ഷ്പ​ക്ഷ​ത​യ​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഓ​ർ​മി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    അ​നീ​തി​ക്കു​മു​ന്നി​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​ത ഒ​രാ​ളെ ആ ​അ​നീ​തി​യു​ടെ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്നു. ന​മു​ക്ക് മാ​റി​യി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഒ​രു അ​വ​സ​ര​മി​ല്ല. നാം ​ഒ​രു നി​ല​പാ​ട് കൈ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ക​യും ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​ധേ​യം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്താ​ലും അ​ത് ശ​രി​യാ​യ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും ഒ​രു ഉ​റ​പ്പു​മി​ല്ല.

    കേ​ൾ​ക്കാ​നും ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കാ​നും സാ​ക്ഷ്യം​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​ണ് ജ​ന്മാ​ഷ്ട​മി നാ​ളി​ൽ ഞാ​ൻ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ന്ന​ത്. ഈ ​മ​ഹാ​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ന് അ​റു​തി വ​രു​ത്താ​ൻ ഞാ​ൻ വി​ന​യാ​ന്വി​ത​യാ​യി പ്രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്കും, ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം ചെ​യ്യും.

    നി​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്താ​ണ് ചെ​യ്യു​ക?

