    അനാസ്​ഥയിൽ പിടയുന്ന ആരോഗ്യ മോഡൽ

    കേരളത്തിലെ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ്​ ആശുപത്രികൾ നേരിടുന്ന പോരായ്​മകളെക്കുറിച്ച്​ ‘മാധ്യമം’ അന്വേഷിക്കുന്നു
    അനാസ്​ഥയിൽ പിടയുന്ന ആരോഗ്യ മോഡൽ
    ആരോഗ്യ മേഖലയിലെ ‘കേരള മോഡലി’നെക്കുറിച്ച്​ ദിവസം മൂന്നുനേരം നമ്മൾ അഭിമാനം കൊള്ളാറുണ്ടെങ്കിലും ആരോഗ്യ മേഖലയിൽ നിന്ന്​ സർക്കാർ പിൻവലിയുകയാണോ എന്ന്​ സംശയിക്കാവുന്ന അവസ്​ഥയിലേക്കാണ്​ നമ്മുടെ പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യ സംവിധാനത്തി​ന്റെ പോക്ക്​. സാധുരോഗികളുടെ കണ്ണീർ കണ്ട്​ സഹിക്കാനാവാതെ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിലെ വകുപ്പ്​ മേധാവി നടത്തിയ തുറന്നുപറച്ചിൽ ആ സംശയത്തിന്​ അടിവരയിടുന്നു. സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിലെ വകുപ്പ് മേധാവിയുടെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ നിസ്സഹായ അവസ്ഥയാണ് ചികിത്സക്ക്​ ആവശ്യമായ ഉപകരണങ്ങളുടെ ലഭ്യതക്കുറവ്. സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രികളിലൊന്നും പോകാന്‍ സാമ്പത്തിക ശേഷിയില്ലാത്ത നൂറുകണക്കിന്...

    ആരോഗ്യ മേഖലയിലെ ‘കേരള മോഡലി’നെക്കുറിച്ച്​ ദിവസം മൂന്നുനേരം നമ്മൾ അഭിമാനം കൊള്ളാറുണ്ടെങ്കിലും ആരോഗ്യ മേഖലയിൽ നിന്ന്​ സർക്കാർ പിൻവലിയുകയാണോ എന്ന്​ സംശയിക്കാവുന്ന അവസ്​ഥയിലേക്കാണ്​ നമ്മുടെ പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യ സംവിധാനത്തി​ന്റെ പോക്ക്​. സാധുരോഗികളുടെ കണ്ണീർ കണ്ട്​ സഹിക്കാനാവാതെ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിലെ വകുപ്പ്​ മേധാവി നടത്തിയ തുറന്നുപറച്ചിൽ ആ സംശയത്തിന്​ അടിവരയിടുന്നു. 

    ര്‍ക്കാര്‍ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിലെ വകുപ്പ് മേധാവിയുടെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ നിസ്സഹായ അവസ്ഥയാണ് ചികിത്സക്ക്​ ആവശ്യമായ ഉപകരണങ്ങളുടെ ലഭ്യതക്കുറവ്. സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രികളിലൊന്നും പോകാന്‍ സാമ്പത്തിക ശേഷിയില്ലാത്ത നൂറുകണക്കിന് ജനങ്ങളാണ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജുകളിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടുന്നത്. അടിസ്ഥാന സൗകര്യങ്ങളുടെയും സംവിധാനങ്ങളുടെയും പോരായ്മകൾ കാരണം രോഗികൾ അനുഭവിക്കേണ്ടിവരുന്ന ദുരിതത്തിന്‍റെ നേർക്കാ​ഴ്ചയാണ്​ തിരുവനന്തപുരം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിലെ യൂറോളജി വിഭാഗം മേധാവി ഡോ. ഹാരിസ്​ ചിറക്കൽ തുറന്നുപറഞ്ഞത്​. കാലങ്ങളായി തുടരുന്ന ഈ പോരായ്മകൾ പരിഹരിക്കാൻ മാറിമാറിവരുന്ന സർക്കാറുകൾക്ക്​ കഴിയുന്നില്ലെന്നതാണ്​ വസ്തുത.

    ആയിരക്കണക്കിന്​ മനുഷ്യരുടെ ജീവൻ സംബന്ധിച്ച വിഷയമാണെങ്കിലും വിവാദങ്ങളും വാർത്തകളും നിറയുന്ന ഘട്ടത്തിൽ മാത്രമാണ്​ സർക്കാർ ഉന്നതർ ഈ ഇല്ലായ്​മകളിലേക്ക്​ കണ്ണുപായിക്കുന്നതുപോലും.

    2017ൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ പെട്ട്​ ആംബുലൻസിൽ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ എത്തിച്ച തമിഴ്​നാട്​ സ്വദേശി മുരുകൻ വെന്‍റിലേറ്റർ ഒഴിവില്ലാത്തതിനാൽ മണിക്കൂറുകൾ അത്യാഹിത വിഭാഗത്തിൽ കാത്തുകിടന്ന സംഭവം ഏറെ വിവാദമായിരുന്നു. ശേഷം വെന്‍റിലേറ്ററുകളുടെ ലഭ്യത ഉറപ്പാക്കുമെന്നടക്കം പ്രഖ്യാപനങ്ങൾ വന്നു. എന്നാൽ, ഇപ്പോഴും വെന്‍റിലേറ്ററുകൾക്ക്​ ക്ഷാമം തന്നെയാണ്​ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽ.


    വീഴ്ചകളുടെയും അനാസ്ഥകളുടെയും പീഡനങ്ങളുടെയും കഥകളാണ്​ ഓരോ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജിൽനിന്നും പുറത്തുവരുന്നത്​. മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജുകളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട സംഭവമാണെങ്കിൽ മെഡിക്കൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഡയറക്ടർ അന്വേഷിക്കും. ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടതെങ്കിൽ ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പ്​ ഡയറക്ട​ർ അന്വേഷിക്കും. കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ടുവർഷത്തിനിടെ ചെറുതും വലുതുമായി 40 ഓളം അന്വേഷണങ്ങളാണ്​ ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്​. ഇതിൽ ഒന്നിന്‍റെയും റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ പുറംലോകം കണ്ടിട്ടില്ല.

    നിർധന രോഗികളോടുപോലും പതിനായിരക്കണക്കിന്​ രൂപയുടെ ശസ്ത്രക്രിയ ഉപകരണങ്ങളും മരുന്നുകളും പുറത്തുനിന്ന്​ വാങ്ങിവരാൻ കുറിപ്പ്​ കൊടുക്കുന്നതും പുതിയകാര്യമല്ലാതായിരിക്കുന്നു. മരുന്നുകമ്പനികൾക്കും കെ.എച്ച്​.ആർ.ഡബ്ല്യു.എസിന്​ കീഴിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന കാത്ത്​ ലാബ്​ ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്ന കമ്പനികൾക്കും പലഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായി കോടികളാണ്​ നൽകാനുള്ളത്​.

    ഇതിനിടെയാണ്​ സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രതിസന്ധി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി ആരോഗ്യ മേഖലക്കുള്ള ഫണ്ട് വന്‍ തോതില്‍ വെട്ടിക്കുറച്ചത്​. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജുകളുടെയും ജില്ല-താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രികളുടെയും പ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തെ ഇത്​ ഗുരുതര പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലാക്കി. മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജുകളില്‍ ഉപകരണങ്ങളും മരുന്നും വാങ്ങാനായി കഴിഞ്ഞ സാമ്പത്തിക വര്‍ഷം ബജറ്റില്‍ വകയിരുത്തിയ 401.24 കോടി രൂപ ഗുരുതര സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രതിസന്ധി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി 254.35 കോടി രൂപയാക്കി വെട്ടിക്കുറച്ചതായാണ് കണക്കുകള്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്.

    മെഡിക്കൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസത്തിലും വെട്ട്​

    മെഡിക്കല്‍ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിനുള്ള ഫണ്ടില്‍ 146.89 കോടി രൂപയുടെ ഫണ്ടാണ് ഒഴിവാക്കിയത്.

    ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പിന്​ വകയിരുത്തിയ 152.13 കോടിയുടെ ബജറ്റ് വിഹിതം 90.02 കോടി രൂപയാക്കി വെട്ടിക്കുറച്ചു. ഇതുവഴി ജില്ല- ജനറല്‍- താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രികള്‍ക്കും പ്രാഥമിക- സാമൂഹികാരോഗ്യ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങള്‍ക്കും ലഭിക്കേണ്ട ഫണ്ടില്‍ 62.11 കോടി രൂപയുടെ കുറവാണ് അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടത്. വിവാദങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഒടുവില്‍ ഇതില്‍ ചെറിയ വിഹിതം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിക്കാമെന്ന് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അറിയിച്ചെങ്കിലും കാര്യമായ പുനഃക്രമീകരണമുണ്ടായില്ലെന്നാണ് ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പ് ഉന്നതര്‍ നല്‍കുന്ന വിവരം.

    ഫണ്ട് വെട്ടിയതോടെ ഗവ. മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രികളിലും ജില്ല- ജനറല്‍- താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രികളിലും വേണമെന്നു ശിപാര്‍ശ ചെയ്തിരുന്ന ചികിത്സക്കുള്ള അത്യാധുനിക ഉപകരണങ്ങള്‍ വാങ്ങുന്നതിനെയും ബാധിച്ചു. ഇതാണ് തിരുവനന്തപുരം ഗവ. മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജിലെ ഡോ. ഹാരിസ് ഹസന്‍ പരസ്യമായി പറഞ്ഞ, ഉപകരണങ്ങളുടെ ക്ഷാമത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്നു ശസ്ത്രക്രിയകള്‍ മുടങ്ങാനും രോഗികളുടെ ജീവനു തന്നെ ഭീഷണിയാകാനും ഇടയാക്കിയത്.

    (തുടരും)

