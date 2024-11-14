വാവരും വഖഫും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വഖഫ് ഭൂമിയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ചർച്ചകളുടെ ഇടയിലേക്ക്​ വാവരെയും വലിച്ചിഴക്കുകയാണ്​ വിദ്വേഷ ശക്തികൾ. ശബരിമലയെ വിവാദകേന്ദ്രമാക്കി മാറ്റി പരമതദ്വേഷം ആളിക്കത്തിച്ച് രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലാഭമുണ്ടാക്കുകയാണ് ഹിന്ദുത്വ സംഘങ്ങളുടെ ഉന്നം. അതിനായി സാഹോദര്യത്തിന്റെയും സൗഹാർദത്തിന്റെയും ഏതൊരു കണികയെയും ഉന്മൂലനം ചെയ്യാൻ ഒരു​മ്പെട്ടിറങ്ങിയിരിക്കുന്നു അവർ.

    ടിപ്പുവിനെയും ശിവജിയെയും ഔറംഗസീബിനെയും മുൻനിർത്തി മുസ്‍ലിം അപരവത്കരണവും സവർണരാജ്യ സ്ഥാപനവുമാണ് സംഘ്പരിവാർ ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നത്. അതിന്റെ തുടർച്ചയിലാണ് വാവരെ കേന്ദ്രമാക്കി വിവാദങ്ങൾക്ക് തിരികൊളുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    സവർണരാജ്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിന് ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വിലങ്ങുതടി മുസ്‍ലിം ന്യൂനപക്ഷങ്ങളാണെന്ന തിരിച്ചറിവിലാണ് ഹിന്ദുത്വ വക്താക്കൾ മുഗൾ ഭരണകാലത്തെയും ഭരണാധികാരികളെയും പൈശാചികവത്കരിച്ച് വസ്തുതാവിരുദ്ധ വാദങ്ങൾ പ്രചരിപ്പിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഡൽഹിയിലെ പ്രഭുവിന് അഥവാ ലോകത്തിന്റെതന്നെ പ്രഭുവിന് മാത്രമേ തന്റെ അഭിലാഷങ്ങൾ സാർഥകമാക്കാൻ കഴിവുള്ളൂ (ദില്ലീശ്വരോ വാ ജഗദീശ്വരോ വാ / മനോരഥാൻ പൂരയിതും സമർത്ഥഃ) എന്ന് മുഗൾ ഭരണാധികാരിയെപറ്റി എഴുതിയത് ബ്രാഹ്മണനായ സംസ്കൃത പണ്ഡിതൻ ജഗന്നാഥരാണ്.

    ശിവജിയെ സവർണരാഷ്ട്ര ബിംബമാക്കി ഉയർത്തിക്കാട്ടുന്നതിന് പിന്നിലും കടുത്ത മുസ്‍ലിം അപരവത്കരണമെന്ന ലക്ഷ്യം തന്നെയാണുള്ളത്. എന്നാൽ, ശിവജിയുടെ ചക്രവർത്തി സ്ഥാനാരോഹണത്തെ എതിർത്തത് മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ ബ്രാഹ്മണർതന്നെയായിരുന്നുവെന്നതാണ്​ ചരിത്രം. ശിവജിയെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിന് ബ്രാഹ്മണർ ഒരു യജ്ഞംതന്നെ നടത്തി. ചാതുർവർണ്യ വ്യവസ്ഥയനുസരിച്ച് ഒരു ക്ഷത്രിയന് മാത്രമേ രാജാവാകാൻ കഴിയൂ എന്ന വാദമാണ് അന്ന് ബ്രാഹ്മണർ ഉയർത്തിയത്.

    ബ്രാഹ്മണർ ശിവജിയെ ഒരു കീഴ്ജാതിക്കാരനായ ശൂദ്രനായാണ് പരിഗണിച്ചത്. ആ ശിവജിയെയാണ് സവർണ ബ്രാഹ്മണ്യത്തിന്റെ സംരക്ഷകനായി ഇന്ന് ചിത്രീകരിക്കുന്നത്. ശിവജി ഒരു മുസ്‍ലിം വിരുദ്ധനായിരുന്നു എന്ന വാദവും ചരിത്രവസ്തുതകൾക്ക് വിരുദ്ധമായി പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ശിവജിയുടെ പിതാവ് ഷഹാജി വിജാപ്പൂരിലെ ഭരണാധികാരിയായ ആദിൽ ഷായ്ക്കുവേണ്ടി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്നു. ദൗലത്ത് ഖാൻ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള കമാൻഡർമാരും സേനാനായകരുമടക്കം അസംഖ്യം മുസ്‍ലിംകളെ ശിവജി തന്റെ സേനയിലും മറ്റും നിയമിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    1659ൽ അഫ്സൽ ഖാന്റെ സംസ്കാര ചടങ്ങുകൾ സമ്പൂർണ സൈനിക ബഹുമതികളോടെയാണ് നടത്തിയത്. മസ്​ജിദുകളെയോ ഖുർആനെയോ അവഹേളിക്കരുതെന്നും സ്ത്രീകളെ ഉപദ്രവിക്കരുതെന്നും ശിവജി അനുയായികളോട്​ അനുശാസിച്ചിരുന്നതായി മുഗൾ ചരിത്രകാരൻ ഖാഫി ഖാൻ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുണ്ട്. ശിവജിയുടെ ഗുരുക്കന്മാരിൽ യാകൂത് ബാബ എന്ന മുസ്‍ലിം പുരോഹിതനും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. വസ്തുത ഇതായിരിക്കെയാണ് ശിവജിയെ മുൻനിർത്തി മുസ്‍ലിം വിരുദ്ധതക്ക് വിദ്വേഷശക്തികൾ ആക്കം കൂട്ടുന്നത്.

    ഹിന്ദുത്വ വക്താക്കൾ മതഭ്രാന്തനായി ചിത്രീകരിക്കുന്ന ഔറംഗസീബ് അഹ്മദാബാദിലെ ജഗന്നാഥ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിനായി 200 ഗ്രാമങ്ങൾ ദാനമായി നൽകിയിരുന്നു. മഥുരയിലെയും ബനാറസിലെയും ക്ഷേത്രങ്ങൾക്കും അദ്ദേഹം വലിയതോതിൽ ധനസഹായം നൽകി.

    ഔറംഗസീബിന്റെ ഭരണകാലത്തും മാൻസബ്ദാർമാരിൽ 21.6 ശതമാനം പേർ സവർണരായിരുന്നു. ഡക്കാണിലെ സുബേദാറായി നിയമിച്ചത് രാജാ ജസ്വന്ത് സിങ്ങിനെയായിരുന്നു. എന്തിനധികം പറയുന്നു ഹിന്ദുത്വ ശക്തികൾ ഏറ്റവും വെറുപ്പോടെ കാണുന്ന ടിപ്പു സുൽത്താനാണ് 1791ൽ ശൃംഗേരിയിലെ തകർക്കപ്പെട്ട ശാരദാക്ഷേത്രം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചത്. ശൃംഗേരിമഠത്തിനും ടിപ്പു വേണ്ടതിലധികം ദാനമായി നൽകിയിരുന്നു.


    ശിവജി, ഔറംഗസീബ്, ടിപ്പു സുൽത്താൻ രേഖാചിത്രങ്ങൾ

    വസ്തുതകൾ ഇതായിരിക്കെതന്നെ, ചരിത്രത്തെ മിഥ്യാവാദം ചെയ്ത് രാജ്യത്തെ കൂടുതൽ സംഘർഷഭരിതമാക്കി മുസ്‍ലിം ജനതയെ സമ്പൂർണമായി അപരമാക്കി സ്ഥാനപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനാണ് ശിവജി, ടിപ്പു തുടങ്ങിയ ചരിത്ര കർതൃത്വങ്ങളെ അപരഹിംസക്കുള്ള ആയുധമാക്കി മാറ്റുന്നത്. ഇതിന്റെ തുടർച്ചയിൽ കേരളത്തെയും ഹിന്ദുത്വത്തിന് സമ്പൂർണമായി കീഴ്പ്പെടുത്തുക എന്ന ലക്ഷ്യത്തിലൂന്നിയാണ് വാവരെ വിവാദകേന്ദ്രമാക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    ആരാണ് വാവർ?

    വൈവിധ്യങ്ങളുടെ നാടായി ഇന്ത്യ അറിയപ്പെടുന്നതിന് പിന്നിൽ ഇസ്‍ലാം / മുസ്‍ലിം സംസ്കാരത്തിന്റെ ആദാന പ്രദാനങ്ങൾക്ക് നിസ്സീമമായ പങ്കുണ്ട്. മുഈനുദ്ദീൻ ചിശ്തിയുടെ അജ്മീർ ദർഗ വ്യത്യസ്ത വിശ്വാസി സമൂഹങ്ങൾക്ക് ഒരേപോലെ തീർഥാടന സ്ഥലിയായിത്തീർന്നതും സാംസ്കാരികമായ ആദാന പ്രദാനങ്ങളുടെ അനന്തരഫലമായാണ്. ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ഇമാം ഷാ മസ്ജിദ് പട്ടേൽമാർ സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിനും കാരണം മറ്റൊന്നല്ല. രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ഗോഗാമേഡി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിന് മുന്നിൽ കല്ലിൽ കൊത്തിയ ‘അല്ലാഹുവിന് സ്തുതി’ എന്ന വാക്യം മറ്റൊരു ദൃഷ്ടാന്തമാണ്.

    തിരുപ്പതി ബാലാജിയുടെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ പത്നി ഒരു സുൽത്താന്റെ മകളായ ബീബി നാഞ്ചിറയാണെന്ന ഐതിഹ്യം പ്രചാരത്തിലുണ്ട്. ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലെ ബഹ്റൈച്ച് പ്രദേശത്ത് മുസ്‌ലിം പോരാളിയായ ഘാസി മിയാനെ ‘ഹിന്ദുക്കൾ’ മടികൂടാതെയാണ് പൂജിക്കുന്നത്.

    ബംഗാൾ ഉൾക്കടലിന് സമീപത്തുള്ള കണ്ടൽക്കാടുകളുടെ സംരക്ഷകയായി പൂജിക്കപ്പെടുന്നത് ‘ബോൻ ബീബി’യാണ്. ഇങ്ങനെ എത്രയോ സാംസ്കാരിക ബിംബങ്ങളെയും സ്മരണകളെയും ചരിത്രസ്മാരകങ്ങളെയും എടുത്തുകാട്ടുവാൻ കഴിയും. കേരളത്തെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് അയ്യപ്പനും വാവരും മതസൗഹാർദത്തിന്റെയും സാഹോദര്യത്തിന്റെയും അടയാളമുദ്രയായി വിശ്വാസി സമൂഹവും പൊതുസമൂഹവും കരുതുന്നു.

    അയ്യപ്പനും വാവരും തമ്മിലെ സാഹോദര്യത്തിന്റെ ഒളിമങ്ങാത്ത ആഖ്യാനം അപരവത്കരണത്തിന്റെ കാലത്ത് പ്രത്യൗഷധമാണ്. ശബരിമല മതസൗഹാർദത്തിന്റെ കേന്ദ്രമായി ഖ്യാതിപ്പെട്ടതിന് പിന്നിലെ ശക്തി അയ്യപ്പനും വാവരും തമ്മിലുള്ള ആത്മസൗഹൃദത്തിന്റെ ഐതിഹ്യവും വിശ്വാസ കഥകളുമാണ്. ഈ സൗഹൃദത്തിന്റെ വിശ്വാസ നൂലിഴകളെ തകർക്കുക എന്ന ദൃഢനിശ്ചയത്തോടെയാണ് വിശ്വാസികൾ ആദരപൂർവം ഭജിക്കുന്ന വാവരെ വിവാദകേന്ദ്രമാക്കുന്നത്.

    വാവരുടെ കുടുംബം പാണ്ടി നാട്ടിൽനിന്ന്​ എത്തിച്ചേർന്നതാണെന്നും അന്നത്തെ ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി താലൂക്കിൽപെട്ട കാഞ്ഞിരപ്പള്ളിയിലെ പിച്ചകപ്പള്ളി മേട്ടുംപുറത്താണ് വാവരുടെ കുടുംബം ആദ്യം താമസമാക്കിയതെന്നും ചരിത്രകാരനായ പി.എസ്. തെക്കുംഭാഗം എഴുതുന്നു. വാവരാണ് കരിമലയിലെ ഉദയനെ എതിരിടാൻ അയ്യപ്പനെ സഹായിച്ചതെന്നും ഐതിഹ്യങ്ങളുണ്ട്. വാവരെയും ശബരിമലയെയും ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഒരു സുപ്രധാന രേഖ തെക്കുംഭാഗം അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. വാവരുടെ ചെപ്പേട് (1793) എന്നാണ് ഇതറിയപ്പെടുന്നത്.

    അന്നത്തെ പന്തളം രാജാവ് ഒപ്പിട്ട് നൽകിയ ഈ രേഖയിൽ വാവരെ ‘ആയുർവേദ ഗുരുഭൂതൻ’ എന്നാണ് വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. വാവരുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന് മകരവിളക്കുത്സവ കാലത്ത് അനുഷ്ഠാനങ്ങൾ നിർവഹിക്കുന്നതിന് പതിനെട്ടാം പടിക്ക് താഴെ നാൽപതുകോൽ സമചതുര സ്ഥലം അനുവദിച്ചുനൽകുന്നു എന്നാണ് പന്തളം നാടുവാഴി കുറിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ശബരിമല ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ മകരവിളക്ക് അടിയന്തരം പ്രമാണിച്ച് വാവരുസ്വാമി പൂജയും മേട്ടുപ്രത്ത് ഗുരുതിയും നടത്തുന്നതിന് വാവർ കുടുംബത്തിന് അവകാശമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു എന്ന് രേഖകൾ തെളിയിക്കുന്നു.

    ശബരിമലയിൽ വാവരുടെ കുടുംബം നടത്തിവന്ന ചടങ്ങുകളെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് അവകാശത്തർക്കം ഉണ്ടായവേളയിൽ വാവരുടെ ചെപ്പേടിൽ പരാമർശിച്ച ശിങ്കാര ലബ്ബക്കാണ് അന്നത്തെ ഭരണാധികാരികൾ അധികാരം പുതുക്കി നൽകിയത്. ആർക്കാട്, തിരുനെൽവേലി തുടങ്ങിയ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെ മുസ്‍ലിം ഭരണാധികാരികളുടെ കുതിരപ്പടയിലെ അംഗങ്ങളോ കച്ചവടക്കാരോ ആയിരുന്നു റാവുത്തർ, ലബ്ബ വിഭാഗങ്ങൾ. മധ്യകാല നാടുവാഴി പ്രഭുക്കളും മുസ്‍ലിംകൾക്ക്​ സൈനികവ്യൂഹത്തിൽ സ്ഥാനം നൽകിയിരുന്നു; വിശേഷിച്ച് കുതിരപ്പടയിൽ. വാവരുടെ ചെപ്പേടിൽ പരാമർശിക്കുന്ന ലബ്ബക്ക് ഒരു നീണ്ട ചരിത്രമുണ്ട്.

    ഇറാഖിൽനിന്ന് കൊങ്ങുദേശത്തും തിരുനെൽവേലി കന്യാകുമാരി പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലും എത്തിപ്പെട്ടവരുടെ പിൻഗാമികളാണ് ലബ്ബമാർ. ഇങ്ങനെ എത്തിപ്പെട്ടവരാണ് കച്ചവട ആവശ്യത്തിനായി കേരളത്തിന്റെ തെക്കൻ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ അധിവസിച്ചത്. വ്യാപാരാവശ്യത്തിനായാവാം വാവരുടെ കുടുംബത്തിൽപെട്ട ശിങ്കാര ലബ്ബ എരുമേലിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചേർന്നത്.

    ചെമ്പഴന്നൂർ ചെമ്പുപട്ടയം എന്ന മറ്റൊരു രേഖയിൽ (CE 1709) വാവരുടെ കുടുംബത്തിലെ ആലിക്കുഞ്ഞ് മഹദൂറിന് അനുഷ്ഠാനങ്ങൾ നിർവഹിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള അവകാശങ്ങൾ നൽകുകയാണ്. മുസ്‍ലിം ജനവിഭാഗങ്ങൾകൂടി ഇഴചേർന്ന് നെയ്തെടുത്ത ‘കേരള സംസ്കാര’ത്തിന്റെ ദമിത ചരിത്രമാണ് ഇതെല്ലാം അനാവരണം ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

    ബഹു സംസ്കാര സംലയനത്തിന്റെ ഉത്തമ ദൃഷ്ടാന്തമായി അയ്യപ്പനും വാവരും തമ്മിലെ ആത്മസാഹോദര്യത്തിന്റെ വിശ്വാസാഖ്യാനങ്ങൾ നിലനിൽക്കുന്നു എന്നത് ഹിന്ദുത്വ ശക്തികളെ വല്ലാതെ വിഷമിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഈ സാഹോദര്യത്തിന്റെ വിശ്വാസഭൂമികയിലേക്ക് വിഷവിത്തുകൾ പാകുക എന്ന നിശ്ചയത്തിലൂന്നിയാണ് ഹിന്ദുത്വ ശക്തികൾ ശബരിമലയെ സംബന്ധിച്ച ഐതിഹ്യങ്ങളിൽനിന്നും അനുഷ്ഠാനങ്ങളിൽനിന്നും വാവരെ കുടിയിറക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നത്.

    ആത്യന്തിക ലക്ഷ്യം ശബരിമലയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട വാവർ - മുസ്‍ലിം ബന്ധത്തെ ഉന്മൂലനം ചെയ്യുകയാണ്. ഇതാകട്ടെ പല നിലകളിലും സവർണ കേന്ദ്രീകൃത അധികാരം ഉറപ്പിച്ച് ഹിന്ദുത്വത്തെ പൊതുബോധമാക്കി മാറ്റുക എന്ന ദീർഘ ലക്ഷ്യം ഉള്ളടങ്ങിയ രാഷ്ട്രീയനീക്കവുമാണ്.

