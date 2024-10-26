Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    26 Oct 2024 12:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    26 Oct 2024 3:02 AM GMT

    ക​സാ​നി​ലെ ഹ​സ്ത​ദാ​ന​വും മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ ഭ​യാ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളും

    ക​സാ​നി​ലെ ഹ​സ്ത​ദാ​ന​വും മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ ഭ​യാ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളും
    തീ​വ്ര വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യാ​ണ് നി​ല​വി​ല്‍ ഏ​റ്റ​വും അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ല്‍ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ക്രൂ​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ല്‍ കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ​യും കൊ​ന്നൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ ഒ​രു സം​ഘ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ര്‍ണി​യ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്‌​സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ഡോ. ​ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ബൂ അ​ല്‍ ഫാ​ദി ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​മു​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ക പോ​ലു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യിക​സാ​നി​ലെ ബ്രി​ക്‌​സ് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം ചൈ​ന​യും റ​ഷ്യ​യും ഇ​റാ​നും തു​ര്‍ക്കി​യ​യും ഉ​ത്ത​ര കൊ​റി​യ​യും അ​തു​പോ​ലു​ള്ള ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളും ചേ​ര്‍ന്ന്...

    തീ​വ്ര വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യാ​ണ് നി​ല​വി​ല്‍ ഏ​റ്റ​വും അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ല്‍ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ക്രൂ​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ല്‍ കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ​യും കൊ​ന്നൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ ഒ​രു സം​ഘ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ര്‍ണി​യ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്‌​സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ഡോ. ​ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ബൂ അ​ല്‍ ഫാ​ദി ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​മു​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ക പോ​ലു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി

    ക​സാ​നി​ലെ ബ്രി​ക്‌​സ് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം ചൈ​ന​യും റ​ഷ്യ​യും ഇ​റാ​നും തു​ര്‍ക്കി​യ​യും ഉ​ത്ത​ര കൊ​റി​യ​യും അ​തു​പോ​ലു​ള്ള ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളും ചേ​ര്‍ന്ന് സാ​മ്രാ​ജ്യ​ത്വ ചേ​രി​യു​ടെ മ​റു​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്ത് ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ല്‍ സൗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ക​നം വെ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​ല്‍. ഇ​റാ​നെ​തി​രെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലും യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യാ​ല്‍ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തെ അ​യ​ച്ച് തെ​ഹ്‌​റാ​നെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന വ്ലാ​ദി​മി​ര്‍ പു​ടി​ന്റെ പ​ര​സ്യ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം യു​ദ്ധാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ലോ​ക​ക്ര​മ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച വേ​റി​ട്ട ചി​ല പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നാ​ണെ​ന്നും വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഈ ​പു​തി​യ ലോ​ക​ക്ര​മ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ര​ണ്ട് പ​രാ​മ​ര്‍ശ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ റ​ഷ്യ​യു​ടെ​യും ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ​യും ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​തി​ന​കം പു​റ​ത്തു​വ​ന്നു. ര​ണ്ട് ശാ​ക്തി​ക ചേ​രി​ക​ള്‍ ത​മ്മി​ലെ ഈ ​വാ​ക്‌​പോ​രി​നി​ട​യി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ആ​ശ​യ​ക്കു​ഴ​പ്പ​ത്തി​ല​ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷി ​ജി​ന്‍പി​ങ്ങി​ന് ബ്രി​ക്‌​സ് വേ​ദി​യി​ല്‍ വെ​ച്ച് കൈ​കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​ത് ചൈ​ന​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ത​ര്‍ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ സൂ​ച​ന​യാ​ണ് പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട​ത്. തൊ​ട്ടു​പി​ന്നാ​ലെ അ​തി​ര്‍ത്തി​ക​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് സൈ​ന്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഒ​ര​ൽ​പം പി​റ​കോ​ട്ട് വ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​രാ​റി​ല്‍ ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഈ ​കൈ​കൊ​ടു​ക്ക​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ ന​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ സ​മീ​പ​കാ​ല​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ അ​തി​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്ന്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കും ചൈ​ന​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ലെ മ​ഞ്ഞു​രു​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​ണി​തെ​ന്ന് വേ​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ പ​റ​യാം. പ​ക്ഷേ, വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ വി​ദേ​ശ​ന​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​ക​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് യാ​ഥാ​ര്‍ഥ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ശാ​ല​മാ​യ ലോ​ക​ത്തേ​ക്ക് മോ​ദി പ​തു​ക്കെ ന​ട​ക്കാ​ന്‍ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഈ ​ഹ​സ്ത​ദാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ര്‍ഥം. നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​ഗോ​ള രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ചി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ് ക​സാ​നി​ല്‍ ആ ​ഹ​സ്ത​ദാ​നം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴ​ത്തെ പോ​ക്കി​ല്‍ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ ചേ​രി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​വി​യെ കു​റി​ച്ചു​യ​രു​ന്ന സ​ന്ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ മോ​ദി​യെ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​നെ​യും ഹം​ഗ​റി​യെ​യും അ​തു​പോ​ലു​ള്ള സ​മാ​ന തീ​വ്ര വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും മൊ​ത്ത​ത്തി​ല്‍ ത​ന്നെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    ഹ​മാ​സി​ന്റെ ഭീ​ക​ര​ത​യാ​ണ് യ​ഥാ​ര്‍ഥ പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​മെ​ന്ന ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ല്‍ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത വ്യാ​ഖ്യാ​നം ദു​ര്‍ബ​ല​മാ​വു​ക മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ ലോ​ക​ത്തെ മ​ഹാ​ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​യും പു​തി​യ ത​ല​മു​റ ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ യു.​എ​സ്-​ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ല്‍ നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ള്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ തി​രി​ഞ്ഞ ചി​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​രു വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഉ​യ​ര്‍ന്നു​വ​ന്ന​ത്. ഇം​ഗ്ല​ണ്ടി​ലും മ​റ്റും പു​തി​യ ത​ല​മു​റ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ നി​ര്‍ണാ​യ​ക പ​ങ്കാ​ണ് വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​വ​രെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം വ​ര്‍ത്ത​മാ​ന​കാ​ല യാ​ഥാ​ര്‍ഥ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് നി​ര്‍ണാ​യ​ക​മാ​യി മാ​റു​ന്ന​ത്.

    തീ​വ്ര വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യാ​ണ് നി​ല​വി​ല്‍ ഏ​റ്റ​വും അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​യ അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ല്‍ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ക്രൂ​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ല്‍ കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ​യും കൊ​ന്നൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ ഒ​രു സം​ഘ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ര്‍ണി​യ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്‌​സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ഡോ. ​ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ബൂ അ​ല്‍ ഫാ​ദി ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​മു​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ക പോ​ലു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. ഫാ​ദി​യു​ടെ ആ​രോ​പ​ണം ശ​രി​യെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ ഐ​സി​സി​ല്‍ ചേ​രാ​ന്‍ പോ​യ​വ​രു​ടേ​തി​ന് സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​ണി​ത്. മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ഈ ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് ആ​യു​ധം ന​ല്‍കി​യെ​ന്ന ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​വും ഉ​യ​ര്‍ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ക്ഷം ചേ​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​ത് ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യ നി​ല​പാ​ടാ​വു​ക​യും ര​ഹ​സ്യ​മാ​യി തീ​വ്ര ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​ക​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പം നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​ണ് മോ​ദി സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് സം​ശ​യി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഒ​രു ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് മ​ഹ്മൂ​ദ് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​നൊ​പ്പം യു.​എ​ന്നി​ല്‍ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ന്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തെ അ​നു​കൂ​ലി​ക്കു​ക​യും എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ല്‍ ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​പോ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ല്‍ വോ​ട്ടു​ചെ​യ്യാ​തെ വി​ട്ടു​നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​ത് ഏ​തോ അ​ര്‍ഥ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഈ ​ഇ​ര​ട്ട​ത്താ​പ്പി​ന്റെ ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​മാ​ണ്. ബ്രി​ക്‌​സി​ലെ പൊ​തു​വി​കാ​രം അ​തി​ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യി ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് എ​തി​രാ​യി​ട്ടും ഇ​റാ​നും ല​ബ​നാ​നും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ല്‍ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചി​ട്ടും 'വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​കു​ന്ന ആ​ശ​ങ്ക'​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച അ​ഴ​കൊ​ഴ​മ്പ​ന്‍ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ ഈ ​ഇ​ര​ട്ട​ത്താ​പ്പി​നൊ​പ്പി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ പൊ​തു​സ​മൂ​ഹം ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ല്‍ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ട്. അ​ത​ല്ല പ​ക്ഷേ യൂ​റോ​പ്പി​ല്‍ സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ​ത്തെ പോ​ലെ ഒ​രു നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ലേ​റെ പ​ഴ​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള, എ​ഴു​തി​വെ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ആ​ശ​യാ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യ​ല്ല ജ​ർ​മ​നി​യി​ലെ​യോ ഹം​ഗ​റി​യി​ലെ​യോ ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​ലെ​യോ വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റേ​ത്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ അ​വി​ട​ത്തെ ഗ​വ​ണ്‍മെ​ന്റു​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് മാ​റി​വ​രു​ന്ന കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ല്‍ അ​നു​കൂ​ല നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് പി​ന്നാ​ക്കം പോ​കാ​നും ക​ഴി​യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. മോ​ദി​യാ​ക​ട്ടെ സ്വ​ന്തം അ​ജ​ണ്ട​ക​ള്‍ക്കും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യം ജ​യ്​​ശ​ങ്ക​ര്‍ എ​ന്ന മു​ന്‍ ഐ.​എ​ഫ്.​എ​സു​കാ​ര​ന്‍ ഓ​ർ​മി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ല്‍ കി​ട​ന്ന് ന​ട്ടം തി​രി​യു​ക​യാ​ണ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഗൗ​ര​വ​മു​ള്‍ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ മു​ഖം കാ​ത്തു​സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍ഹി​യെ​ന്ന് വേ​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ പ​റ​യാം. 2015ല്‍ ​ല​ണ്ട​നി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​ക്കി​ട​യി​ല്‍ ലാ​ഹോ​റി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി ന​വാ​സ് ശ​രീ​ഫി​ന്റെ കൊ​ച്ചു മ​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​വാ​ഹ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ ബി​രി​യാ​ണി ഡി​പ്ലോ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം ഷാ​ങ്​​ഹാ​യി കോ​ര്‍പ​റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പോ​യ​വാ​രം ജ​യ്​​ശ​ങ്ക​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് വ​ര്‍ഷ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്കി​പ്പു​റം പാ​കി​സ്താ​നു​മാ​യി എ​ന്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. 2016ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ല്ലോ സ​ര്‍ജി​ക്ക​ല്‍ സ്‌​ട്രൈ​ക്ക്. ബ്രി​ക്‌​സി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ർ​മ​മാ​യി മാ​റി​യ മോ​ദി-​ഷീ ഹ​സ്ത​ദാ​ന​മാ​ക​ട്ടെ അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. പി​ടി​ച്ച​ട​ക്കാ​ന്‍ അ​മി​ത് ഷാ ​ത​ന്ത്രം മെ​ന​ഞ്ഞ നേ​പ്പാ​ളും ശ്രീ​ല​ങ്ക​യും ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശും മാ​ല​ദ്വീ​പു​മൊ​ക്കെ ചൈ​ന​യു​ടെ ചൊ​ല്‍പ്പ​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. ‘വെ​ടി​നി​ര്‍ത്തു​ക’ എ​ന്ന​തി​ല​പ്പു​റം വ​ലി​യ ച​രി​ത്ര പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​മൊ​ന്നും ക​സാ​നി​ലെ ഹ​സ്ത​ദാ​ന​ത്തി​നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ചു​രു​ക്കം.

    അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് വാ​റ​ന്‍റ്​ നി​ല​വി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് വ്ലാ​ദി​മി​ര്‍ പു​ടി​ന്‍ ബ്രി​ക്‌​സ് വി​ളി​ച്ചു​ചേ​ര്‍ത്ത​ത്. പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​റ​ബ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലേ​തു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 36 അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. വെ​റു​മൊ​രു സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​മാ​റി ബ്രി​ക്‌​സ് വേ​ദി​യി​ല്‍ പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ​തി​രെ വി​മ​ര്‍ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഉ​യ​ര്‍ന്നു. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ഡോ​ള​റി​നെ മാ​റ്റി​നി​ര്‍ത്തി​യും പു​തി​യ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ ക​രാ​റു​ക​ള്‍ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യും 30 ബി​ല്ല്യ​ൻ ഡോ​ള​ര്‍ മൂ​ല്യ​മു​ള്ള ന്യൂ ​ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് ബാ​ങ്ക് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ജി.7​ന്റെ മ​റു​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്ത് ബ്ര​സീ​ലും റ​ഷ്യ​യും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യും ചൈ​ന​യും ദ​ക്ഷി​ണാ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​യും 2006ല്‍ ​തു​ട​ക്ക​മി​ട്ട ഈ ​ചേ​രി പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റി​ന്റെ താ​ല്‍പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ച്ചു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി. ഡോ. ​മ​ന്‍മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ സി​ങ്ങി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ ക​യ്ച്ചി​ട്ടി​റ​ക്കാ​നും വ​യ്യ മ​ധു​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ട് തു​പ്പാ​നും വ​യ്യ എ​ന്ന അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ത്തി​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​വെ​ന്നു മാ​ത്രം.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ല്‍ ഇ​റാ​നു​മാ​യി ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ടു​ക​യും പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ചൊ​രു നേ​ട്ട​വു​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​തെ ആ ​യു​ദ്ധം അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്താ​ല്‍ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ ചേ​രി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​വി എ​ന്താ​വു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് നി​ല​വി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഉ​റ്റു നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്നൊ​ന്നും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ത​ക​രാ​ന്‍ പോ​വു​ന്നി​ല്ല. പ​ക്ഷേ, ചൈ​ന​യും റ​ഷ്യ​യും പി​ടി​മു​റു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ സം​ശ​യ​മി​ല്ല. ക​സാ​നി​ല്‍ ഒ​രു ചു​വ​ടു​കൂ​ടി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​വാ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക്.

