Madhyamam
    Open Forum
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 6:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 8:32 AM IST

    ലോ​ക​മേ കാ​ണൂ, ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ന്റെ ഒ​ന്നി​പ്പ്

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ആ ​ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ ശ​ബ്ദ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സം​ഘ​ടി​ത പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യം ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല​മാ​യി ഊ​ന്നി​പ്പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​പോ​രു​ന്ന ന​മ്മ​ളി​ൽ പ​ല​രും പോ​ലും ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വി​പ്ല​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഞെ​ട്ടി​പ്പോ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​വും. സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​വി​പ്ല​വം എ​ന്ന​തു കൊ​ണ്ട് ഞാ​ന​ർ​ഥ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ വി​ക​സി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഔ​ദ്ധ​ത്യ​മു​ള്ള, വി​പ്ല​വാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യ ആ​ഖ്യാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യാ​ണ്. അ​വി​ടെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി യു​ദ്ധ യ​ന്ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ...

    സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​വി​പ്ല​വം എ​ന്ന​തു കൊ​ണ്ട് ഞാ​ന​ർ​ഥ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ വി​ക​സി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഔ​ദ്ധ​ത്യ​മു​ള്ള, വി​പ്ല​വാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യ ആ​ഖ്യാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യാ​ണ്. അ​വി​ടെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി യു​ദ്ധ യ​ന്ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ വെ​റും ഇ​ര​ക​ളാ​യ​ല്ല, ജ​ന​കീ​യ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​ത്തി​ലെ സ​ജീ​വ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യാ​ണ് സ്വ​യം കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​പ്പോ​ന്ന വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യു​ടെ 471ാം ദി​വ​സം വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കാ​ർ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​വു​മാ​യി തെ​രു​വി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി. അ​വ​ർ വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മാ​ധ്യ​മ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​വ​രു​ടെ മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​തീ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ല്ലാം വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ, അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ​യും മ​റ്റ് പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പി​ന്തു​ണ​യു​ള്ള ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ അ​വ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ വി​ജ​യ​വും ഉ​റ​ച്ചു​നി​ൽ​പ്പും പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​ശേ​ഷി​യും അ​വ​ർ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് കാ​ണാം.

    ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് തെ​രു​വു​ക​ൾ വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​ർ തി​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു, കു​ടി​യൊ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രെ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ തി​ര​യാ​ൻ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്തു. വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും (ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ക​ണ​ക്ക​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ 90 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വീ​ടു​ക​ളും) അ​വ​യു​ടെ അ​വ​ശി​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​രി​കി​ലി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പോ​ലും അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​മാ​ണ്. ചി​ല​ർ കോ​ൺ​ക്രീ​റ്റ് സ്ലാ​ബു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​യ​റി​നി​ന്ന് പ്രാ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു, ചി​ല​ർ ജ​ന​സ​ഞ്ച​യ​ത്തി​ന് മ​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് പാ​ടി, മ​റ്റു ചി​ല​ർ ക​ര​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു; അ​പ്പോ​ഴും ഒ​രു ശ​ക്തി​ക്കും അ​വ​രെ ഇ​നി​യും ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ഴു​തെ​റി​യാ​നാ​കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​ച്ചു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു അ​വ​ർ.

    രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ന​ർ​മ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും ദൃ​ഢ​നി​ശ്ച​യം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ​പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ ബോ​ഡി ബി​ൽ​ഡ​ർ​മാ​രെ കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന​ത് ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ജിം​നേ​ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് വി​ല​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​പ​ക​രം, ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി മി​സൈ​ലു​ക​ൾ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത മ​തി​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും മേ​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ര​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​ത്തി​നി​ർ​ത്തി പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത അ​ഹാ​സീ ശൈ​ലി​യി​ൽ പാ​ട്ടു​കെ​ട്ടി​യ ഒ​രു ഉ​പ്പ​യും മ​ക​നു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​താ​വി​നെ ജീ​വ​നോ​ടെ വീ​ണ്ടും കാ​ണാ​നാ​യ​തി​ൽ അ​ത്യാ​ഹ്ലാ​ദ​ഭ​രി​ത​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ക​ൻ. ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും ജ​ന്മ​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ കൈ​യൊ​ഴി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​വ​ർ ഉ​റ​ക്കെ​പ്പാ​ടി.

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യാ​യ യു.​എ​ൻ.​ആ​ർ.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ​യു​ടെ ക​ണ​ക്കു പ്ര​കാ​രം 14,500 കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ശേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​രു​ടെ ബാ​ല്യം തി​രി​ച്ചു​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള തി​ര​ക്കി​ലാ​ണ്. റ​ഫ​യി​ലും ബൈ​ത്ത് ഹ​നൂ​നി​ലും മ​റ്റി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും നാ​ശ​മാ​യി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ടാ​ങ്കു​ക​ളെ പു​ത്ത​ൻ ക​ളി​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റു​ന്നു അ​വ​ർ.

    ‘ഒ​രു ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി മെ​ർ​കാ​വ ടാ​ങ്ക് വി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നു​ണ്ടേ​യ്...’:​പ​ഴ​യ ഇ​രു​മ്പു​സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു കൗ​മാ​ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ വി​ളി​ച്ചു​പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. ചു​റ്റും നി​ന്ന് പൊ​ട്ടി​ച്ചി​രി​ച്ച് കൂ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ അ​തി​ന്റെ വി​ഡി​യോ പ​ക​ർ​ത്ത​വേ ഒ​ട്ടും കൂ​സ​ലി​ല്ലാ​തെ അ​വ​ർ ഇതു കൂടി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു-​ഈ വി​ഡി​യോ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​ന് കി​ട്ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്ക​ണേ.

    ഇ​തെ​ല്ലാം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നു​വെ​ച്ച്, ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​റ്റ് ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കാ​നോ സ​ങ്ക​ൽ​പി​ക്കാ​നോ പോ​ലു​മാ​വാ​ത്ത വേ​ദ​ന​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഗ​സ്സ മു​ക്ത​മാ​യെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ല. യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വൈ​കാ​രി​ക​വും മാ​ന​സി​ക​വു​മാ​യ വ​ടു​ക്ക​ൾ ജീ​വി​ത​കാ​ലം മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കും, പ​ല​ർ​ക്കും ഈ ​ആ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ക​ര​ക​യ​റാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​മ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ​ങ്ക​ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. ആ​ക​യാ​ൽ​ത്ത​ന്നെ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വ്യ​ക്തി​ത്വ​വും ഐ​ക്യ​വും ധീ​ര​ത​യു​മെ​ല്ലാം ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തെ മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​ക​ളാ​യി അ​വ​ർ കാ​ണു​ന്നു.

    2023 ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ അ​ഴി​ച്ചു​വി​ടു​ന്ന സൈ​നി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മാ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി ജ​ന​ത​യെ ഭി​ന്നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലും അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഊ​ർ​ജം കെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ലും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യൂ​ന്നു​ന്നു​ണ്ട് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ.

    ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ, പ​ട്ടി​ണി കി​ട​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക​രി​കി​ലേ​ക്ക് യു​ദ്ധ​വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ വി​ത​റി​യ ‘ശ​ല്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ’ പ​ട്ടി​ക ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ല​ഘു​ലേ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ക​ലാ​പം ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. അ​വ​രെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് വി​വ​രം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സൈ​ന്യം വ​ലി​യ പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ലം വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഒ​രു ഫ​ല​വു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല. ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നും സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നും പ​ക​ര​മാ​യി അ​ത​ത് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഗോ​ത്ര നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളോ​ട് ആ​ഹ്വാ​ന​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഈ ​ല​ഘു​ലേ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ൽ. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലു​ട​നീ​ളം, വി​ശി​ഷ്യാ ക്ഷാ​മം വി​നാ​ശം വി​ത​ച്ച വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ സ​ഹാ​യ​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ച ഗോ​ത്ര പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളെ​യും കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ​മാ​രെ​യും വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​മാ​യി കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന​വ​രോ​ട് പ​ക​പോ​ക്കി.

    അ​സ​ഹ്യ​മാ​യ പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലും ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ൾ ഐ​ക്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു. വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​വ​ർ ഒ​രൊ​റ്റ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​മാ​യി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ഗ​സ്സ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തോ​ടെ അ​വി​ട​ത്തെ വ​ർ​ഗ, പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക, പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര, രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​ഭ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​യി. സ​മ്പ​ന്ന​ർ, ദ​രി​ദ്ര​ർ, മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ൾ, ക്രൈ​സ്ത​വ​ർ, ന​ഗ​ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ, അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യെ​ല്ലാം അ​ത് തു​ല്യ​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ച്ചു.

    ആ​ധു​നി​ക ലോ​ക ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഭ​യാ​ന​ക​മാ​യ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷ​വും ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഐ​ക്യം ഒ​രു വി​ളി​യാ​ള​മാ​യി മാ​റ​ണം. ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ൾ ഭി​ന്നി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ‘പൊ​തു​വാ​യ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്’ എ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള ആ​ഖ്യാ​നം പൊ​ളി​ഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നു.

    വെ​സ്റ്റ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ലെ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ജെ​നി​നി​ലും മ​റ്റ് അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ലും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ, ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ​യും വി​വി​ധ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ല​യ​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഐ​ക്യ​മെ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​യം ഇ​നി പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക​മ​ല്ല. ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഭൂ​പ്ര​കൃ​തി​യു​ടെ വി​ഘ​ട​നം കേ​വ​ലം രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ക​രാ​റു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യോ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ലെ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യോ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് സ​ത്യം.

    എ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നാ​ലും, വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​മാ​യ ഒ​രു ഐ​ക്യം ഇ​തി​ന​കം ത​ന്നെ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലും ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​റ്റ് ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ട​നീ​ള​വും വേ​രൂ​ന്നി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കാ​യി മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം വി​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​തി​നെ ചു​റ്റി​പ്പ​റ്റി​യു​ള്ള ഒ​രു പു​തി​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ സം​വാ​ദം വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഈ ​ഐ​ക്യം ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​മാ​യ ഐ​ക്യം ഇ​തി​ന​കം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ളു​ക​ളാ​യി ക​രു​താ​ത്ത സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ സം​സാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ത് പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​വു​ന്നു. അ​വ​രി​പ്പോ​ൾ ഗ​സ്സ​വി​ക​ളാ​ണ്. ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ൾ.

    ഇ​താ​ണ് യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ ഐ​ക്യം, അ​ത് പു​തി​യൊ​രു വ്യ​വ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ പാ​കും.

    (പ്ര​മു​ഖ യു.​എ​സ്- ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും ഗ​സ്സ യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​യാ​യ ഡോ. ​സോ​മാ ബാ​റൂ​ദി​ന്റെ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നു​മാ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

