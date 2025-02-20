Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightOpen Forumchevron_rightമ​നു​ഷ്യജീ​വ​ൻ...
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 7:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 8:31 AM IST

    മ​നു​ഷ്യജീ​വ​ൻ വി​റ്റു​തി​ന്നു​ന്ന ഏ​ജ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മരണമുഖത്തേക്ക് കുടിയേറുന്നവർ
    മ​നു​ഷ്യജീ​വ​ൻ വി​റ്റു​തി​ന്നു​ന്ന ഏ​ജ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ
    cancel

    യു.​എ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട് തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ​വ​ർ സ​ങ്ക​ട​ത്തോ​ടെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കാ​ര്യം, അ​വ​രി​ൽ പ​ല​രും ഒ​രു കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ​പ​രം രൂ​പ ഏ​ജ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ൽ​ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​ൽ​കി എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. എ​ന്നി​ട്ട് ഒ​ടു​ക്കം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​തോ, കൈ​യാ​മം വെ​ച്ചും കാ​ലി​ൽ ച​ങ്ങ​ല​ക്കി​ട്ടും കൊ​ടും ക്രി​മി​ന​ലു​ക​ളെ​ന്ന പോ​ലെ ജ​ന്മ​നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ വ​ന്നി​റ​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ട ഗ​തി​കേ​ടും. റി​ക്രൂ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് എ​ന്ന ലേ​ബ​ലി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​ണ്. യൂ​റോ​പ്പി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ലും പൗ​ര​ത്വ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന...

     യു.​എ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നാ​ടു​ക​ട​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട് തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ​വ​ർ സ​ങ്ക​ട​ത്തോ​ടെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കാ​ര്യം, അ​വ​രി​ൽ പ​ല​രും ഒ​രു കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ​പ​രം രൂ​പ ഏ​ജ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ൽ​ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​ൽ​കി എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. എ​ന്നി​ട്ട് ഒ​ടു​ക്കം സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​തോ, കൈ​യാ​മം വെ​ച്ചും കാ​ലി​ൽ ച​ങ്ങ​ല​ക്കി​ട്ടും കൊ​ടും ക്രി​മി​ന​ലു​ക​ളെ​ന്ന പോ​ലെ ജ​ന്മ​നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ വ​ന്നി​റ​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ട ഗ​തി​കേ​ടും. റി​ക്രൂ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് എ​ന്ന ലേ​ബ​ലി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​ണ്. യൂ​റോ​പ്പി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ലും പൗ​ര​ത്വ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ഏ​ജ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നാ​ണ് പു​റ​മെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ലൈം​ഗി​ക ചൂ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നും അ​വ​യ​വ മോ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നും അ​ടി​മ​പ്പ​ണി​ക്കും മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് റാ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന്റെ വാ​ഹ​ക​രാ​വാ​നു​മൊ​ക്കെ ഇ​വ​ർ ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ മ​റു​നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​യ​റ്റി​യ​യ​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. പ​രാ​തി​യും വി​വാ​ദ​വും വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ളും വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ മാ​​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കു നേ​രെ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ നോ​ട്ട​മെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    സ്വ​ന്തം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജീ​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഒ​രു മാ​ർ​ഗ​വും കാ​ണാ​തെ​വ​രു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് പ​ല​രും ഉ​ള്ള​തെ​ല്ലാം വി​റ്റു​പെ​റു​ക്കി​യും പ​ണം പ​ലി​ശ​ക്കു വാ​ങ്ങി​യും ജീ​വി​തം തേ​ടി മ​റു​ക​ര​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഈ ​നി​സ്സ​ഹാ​യാ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് ഏ​ജ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ ക്രൂ​ര​മാ​യി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. 20 ല​ക്ഷം മു​ത​ൽ മു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് 40 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ഏ​ജ​ന്റു​മാ​ർ വി​ദേ​ശ​യാ​ത്ര​ക​ൾ ത​ര​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ കൈ​പ്പ​റ്റു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ല​ർ​ക്കും ഇ​വി​ട​ന്ന് യാ​ത്ര​തി​രി​ച്ചു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ പി​ന്നെ ഒ​രു ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​വും ഇ​ല്ല. റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ​സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും ഇ​തേ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് സം​ഘം റി​ക്രൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്നാ​ണ് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    റ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ സ്ഥി​ര​താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്ന എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം മേ​ക്കാ​ട് മാ​ഞ്ഞാ​ലി സ​ന്ദീ​പ് തോ​മ​സ് മു​ഖേ​ന റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വി​സ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​വ​രാ​ണ്‌ കൂ​ലി​പ്പ​ട്ടാ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഭൂ​രി​ഭാ​ഗ​വും. പ​ല​രെ​യും ഇ​ട​നി​ല​ക്കാ​രാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ്‌ ഇ​യാ​ൾ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക്‌ ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്‌.

    യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഷെ​ല്ലാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട കു​ട്ട​നെ​ല്ലൂ​ർ തോ​ള​ത്ത് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ബി​നി​ലി​നെ​യും യു​ക്രെ​യ്നി​​ന്റെ ഡ്രോ​ൺ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ്‌ മോ​സ്‌​കോ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ജ​യി​ൻ കു​ര്യ​നെ​യും റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്‌ സ​ന്ദീ​പാ​ണ്‌. ഇ​തി​ന്‌ ജ​യി​നി​ന്റെ ബ​ന്ധു​വാ​യ ത​യ്യൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പി.​ഒ. സി​ബി​യാ​ണ്‌ ഇ​ട​നി​ല​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ​ത്‌. റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​ഫി​സ്‌ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ സി​ബി വ​ഴി​യും നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി സം​ശ​യ​മു​ണ്ട്. സെ​പ്‌​റ്റം​ബ​റി​ൽ റ​ഷ്യ-​യു​ക്രെ​യ്‌​ൻ യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​ന്ദീ​പ്‌ ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ ചാ​ല​ക്കു​ടി​യി​ലെ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് റ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ചാ​ല​ക്കു​ടി​യി​ൽ സ്റ്റീ​വ്‌ എ​ന്ന​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന സു​മേ​ഷ് ആ​ന്റ​ണി​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക്കു​പി​ന്നി​ൽ. ഇ​യാ​ൾ മു​ഖേ​ന ആ​റു​പേ​രെ ആ​ദ്യ​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ റ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്‌ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. തൃ​ശൂ​ർ കൊ​ട​ക​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്, എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം അ​ത്താ​ണി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി റെ​നി​ൽ, സി​ബി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്താ​നാ​യ​ത്.

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ സി​ബി ഔ​സേ​പ്, സു​മേ​ഷ് ആ​ന്റ​ണി, സ​ന്ദീ​പ് തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നീ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ഏ​ജ​ന്റു​മാ​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​ടെ സ​മാ​ന പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ, റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​ക​​ളെ ക​ണ്ണ​ന​ല്ലൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ന്നീ​ട് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ വാ​ങ്ങി.

    സ​ന്ദീ​പ്‌ റ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​പോ​യ സ​മ​യ​ത്തു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്‌ കൊ​ട​ക​ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്‌ ഷ​ൺ​മു​ഖ​ൻ, എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി റെ​നി​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്‌, കൊ​ല്ലം മേ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി സി​ബി സൂ​സ​മ്മ ബാ​ബു എ​ന്നി​വ​രും പോ​യ​ത്‌. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​ല്ലാം വി​സ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്‌ സ​ന്ദീ​പ്‌ തോ​മ​സ്‌ വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ്‌. റ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ശ​മ്പ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്താ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ അ​വി​ടെ എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രീ​ഷ്യ​ൻ, പ്ലം​ബ​ർ, ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ജോ​ലി എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​വി​ടെ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ശേ​ഷം സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റും. വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യാ​ലു​ട​ൻ റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ​സൈ​നി​ക​രെ​ത്തി ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ടും മ​റ്റു രേ​ഖ​ക​ളും വാ​ങ്ങി കൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​​പോ​വു​ക​യാ​ണ് രീ​തി.

    (തു​ട​രും)

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Fraud AgentsUS Deportation
    News Summary - Fraud agents
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X