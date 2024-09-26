സൂര്യനുകീഴില്‍ ഒന്നുമില്ല പുതുത്​

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 12:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sep 2024 3:02 AM GMT

    ‘ഭരണകൂടങ്ങ​ളെ മാറ്റുന്ന’ ഉപകരണം അമേരിക്കയിൽ ഇപ്പോഴും പ്രവർത്തനക്ഷമമാണെങ്കിലും, കൊളോണിയൽ കാലഘട്ടത്തിനു ശേഷമുള്ള യൂറോപ്പിന് അതുകൊണ്ട്​ ഒരു പ്രയോജനവുമില്ല. ഇടതുപക്ഷത്തെ തുരത്താൻ അവർക്ക്​ മറ്റനേകം വഴികളുണ്ട് -ഇടക്കിടെ ഫാഷിസത്തിന് അനുകൂലമായിപ്പോലും അവർ തുലാസുകൾ ഉയർത്തുന്നു41 കാരനായ ജുവാൻ ഗ്വൈഡോ ത​​ന്റെ കരിക്കുലം വിറ്റെയിൽ ‘‘വെനസ്വേലയുടെ മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് - 2019-2023’’ എന്ന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിവെച്ചത്​ ഭാവന മാത്രമല്ല. ലോകം ഉറങ്ങുന്ന നേരത്തും, സ്വതന്ത്ര ലോകത്തിന്റെ നേതാവ് ലോകമെമ്പാടും സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യത്തിനുപകരം ജനാധിപത്യം സ്ഥാപിക്കാനുള്ള നിരന്തര പരിശ്രമത്തിലായിരുന്നു. വെനസ്വേലയിൽ നികളസ് മദൂറോയെ...

    41 കാരനായ ജുവാൻ ഗ്വൈഡോ ത​​ന്റെ കരിക്കുലം വിറ്റെയിൽ ‘‘വെനസ്വേലയുടെ മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് - 2019-2023’’ എന്ന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിവെച്ചത്​ ഭാവന മാത്രമല്ല. ലോകം ഉറങ്ങുന്ന നേരത്തും, സ്വതന്ത്ര ലോകത്തിന്റെ നേതാവ് ലോകമെമ്പാടും സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യത്തിനുപകരം ജനാധിപത്യം സ്ഥാപിക്കാനുള്ള നിരന്തര പരിശ്രമത്തിലായിരുന്നു. വെനസ്വേലയിൽ നികളസ് മദൂറോയെ മാറ്റി ഗ്വൈഡോയെ വെച്ചതും അത്തരമൊരു സംരംഭമായിരുന്നു.

    ‘‘മൺറോ സിദ്ധാന്തം ഇപ്പോഴും നല്ലരീതിയിൽ നിലനിൽക്കുന്നുണ്ട്​’’- പ്രസിഡൻറ് ട്രംപിന്റെ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി റെക്സ് ടില്ലേഴ്സൺ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരുന്നു. അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ഹൈഡ്രോ കാർബൺ കരുതൽ ശേഖരമുള്ള രാജ്യമായ വെനസ്വേലയുടെ ഭരണസാരഥ്യത്തിൽ പ്രതിഷ്​ഠിക്കാൻ ഒരു സുഹൃത്തിനെ കണ്ടെത്തുകയെന്നത് യു.എസ് ഏജൻസികൾക്ക് നിയമാനുസൃതമായി. ഗ്വൈഡോക്കുമേൽ സ്ഥിരമായ ഒരു നോട്ടം നിലനിർത്താനുള്ള ചുമതല വൈസ് പ്രസിഡൻറ് മൈക്ക് പെൻസിൽ ഭരമേൽപിക്കപ്പെട്ടു. പരാജയപ്പെട്ട ഗ്വൈഡോ സംരംഭം ആഗോള വിസ്മൃതിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി മാറിയ ഉടൻ, സ്വതന്ത്ര ലോകത്തിന്റെ നേതാവ് വീണ്ടും ശ്രമങ്ങളാരംഭിച്ചു. മദൂറോയെ സ്ഥാനഭ്രഷ്​ടനാക്കാനുള്ള മറ്റൊരു പരാജിത ശ്രമത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള തലക്കെട്ടിന്​ ഇപ്പോഴും പുതുമയുണ്ട്​.

    വെനസ്വേലൻ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് എഡ് മുണ്ടോ ഗോൺസാലെസ് ഡച്ച് എംബസിയിൽ അഭയം തേടിയതായി ഡച്ച് വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി കാസ്പർ വെൽഡ് കാമ്പ് പാർലമെന്റിനെ അറിയിച്ചു. അവിടെ പ്രവാസിയാവാനുള്ള രേഖകൾ പ്രോസസ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനുമുമ്പ്, അദ്ദേഹം താമസിക്കാൻ സാംസ്കാരിക തുടർച്ചയുള്ള ഇടം കണ്ടെത്തി - അത്​ സ്​പെയിനായിരുന്നു.

    വർണ വിപ്ലവങ്ങൾ ഇനി ആഗ്രഹിച്ച ഫലം നൽകുന്നില്ലെന്നത് യു.എസ് ഏജൻസികളെ ഭയപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. ഇന്ത്യയുമായുള്ള വൈകാരിക ബന്ധവും ചൈനയുമായി പ്രായോഗിക ബന്ധവും സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്ന ബംഗ്ലാദേശിലെ ശൈഖ്​ ഹസീനക്ക്​ തങ്ങളുടെ സ്വന്തം ഫുൾബ്രൈറ്റ് പണ്ഡിതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് യൂനുസ് പുറത്തേക്കുള്ള വഴി കാണിച്ചുകൊടുത്ത സംഭവവികാസങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് പാശ്ചാത്യ ഉപജാപ പ്രവർത്തകർ പാഠങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെത്തിയിരിക്കണം. ഹസീനയുടെ സ്വേച്ഛാധിപത്യത്തിനെതിരായ ജനരോഷത്തിന്റെ പൊട്ടിത്തെറിയുടെ വ്യാപ്​തി കുറച്ചുകാണിച്ചാൽ ഈ വിവരണം അതീവ ദയനീയമായിരിക്കും. പുറത്തുനിന്നുള്ളവർക്ക്​ ചൂഷണം ചെയ്യാൻ പാകത്തിനുള്ള വസ്തുനിഷ്ഠമായ സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ ഇത് നൽകിയിരിക്കാം. ജെഫ്രി സാക്‌സിനെപ്പോലുള്ള പണ്ഡിതന്മാർ ഇക്കാര്യം ഊന്നിപ്പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു എന്നത് ചേർത്തുവായിക്കേണ്ടതാണ്. വിക്ടോറിയ നൂലാൻഡ് യുക്രെയ്‌നിലെന്നപോലെ സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ഡിപ്പാർട്മെന്റിന്റെ ദക്ഷിണ-മധ്യേഷ്യൻ അസിസ്​റ്റൻറ്​ സെക്രട്ടറി ഡൊണാൾഡ് ലൂ, ബംഗ്ലാദേശിലും പാകിസ്താനിലും സജീവമായിരുന്നു.

    കിഴക്കൻ ജർമനിയിൽ സംഭവിച്ചത്​ എന്താണെന്ന് നോക്കൂ; ഫാഷിസം രണ്ടിടങ്ങളിൽ അക്കൗണ്ട് തുറന്നിരിക്കുന്നു. ഫ്രാൻസിലെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നാടകവേദിക്ക് ആകർഷകമായ ഒരു കഥാതന്തുവുണ്ട്: ഇടതുപക്ഷത്തെ എങ്ങനെ തടയാം?

    ഈ കഥ യഥാർഥത്തിൽ ആരംഭിക്കുന്നത് ജൂണിൽ നടന്ന യൂറോപ്യൻ യൂനിയൻ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലാണ്, അവിടെ മരീൻ ലെ പെന്നിന്റെ വലത് തീവ്രവാദിയായ നാഷനൽ റാലി ഇമ്മാനുവൽ മാക്രോണിന്റെ എൻസെംബിളിനെ ബഹുകാതം വ്യത്യാസത്തിൽ തോൽപിച്ചു. സംഭീതനായ മാക്രോൺ ദേശീയ അസംബ്ലി പിരിച്ചുവിട്ട് രാജ്യത്ത്​ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തു. നഷ്ട​പ്പെട്ട മണ്ണ്​ തിരിച്ചുപിടിക്കാനാവുമെന്നായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹത്തി​ന്റെ പ്രതീക്ഷ. പക്ഷേ, നേരെ വിപരീതമാണ് സംഭവിച്ചത്. ആദ്യ റൗണ്ടിൽ 33 ശതമാനം വോട്ടുകൾ നേടിയാണ് ലെ പെൻ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ മറികടന്നത്. ഒട്ടും പിന്നിലല്ലായിരുന്നു ഇടതുപക്ഷ സഖ്യം. 21ശതമാനം നേടിയ മാക്രോൺ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തായി. ആർക്കും കേവല ഭൂരിപക്ഷമുണ്ടായില്ല.

    ലെ പെൻ രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിൽ വിജയിക്കാതിരിക്കാൻ, ഫ്രാൻസിന്റെ പ്രസിഡന്റായി ഒരു ഫാഷിസ്റ്റ് കയറിപ്പറ്റാതിരിക്കാൻ ഇടതുമുന്നണിയും മാക്രോണും ​ശ്രമിച്ചു. ത്രികോണ മത്സരത്തിലൂടെ ലെ പെൻ വിരുദ്ധ വോട്ടുകൾ വിഭജിച്ചു​പോകാതിരിക്കാൻ അവർ 200ലധികം സ്ഥാനാർഥികളെ പിൻവലിച്ചു.

    ഈ തന്ത്രം ഫലിച്ചു, ലെ പെന്നിനെ തടയാനായി. അവർ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തായി. പക്ഷേ, ഇടതുമുന്നണിയുടെ കുതിപ്പ്​ മാക്രോണിനെയും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കോർപറേറ്റ് അനുഭാവിക​ളെയും അങ്കലാപ്പിലാക്കി. മാക്രോണിന്റെ നവയാഥാസ്​ഥിതിക അജണ്ട ഇടതുമുന്നണിയുടെ സോഷ്യലിസവുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുമെന്നുറപ്പ്​.

    ദേശീയ അസംബ്ലിയുടെ നിർദേശാനുസാരം ഇടതുമുന്നണിയിൽ നിന്ന്​ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ നിയോഗിക്കുന്നതിനുപകരം, റിപ്പബ്ലിക്കൻ സംഘത്തി​ലെ മിഷേൽ ബാർണിയർക്ക്​ ആ മേലങ്കി മാക്രോൺ ചാർത്തി​ക്കൊടുത്തു. ഇടതുമുന്നണിയിൽ നിന്ന് സോഷ്യലിസ്റ്റ് അണികൾ ചോർന്നു​പോകുമോ? ഇല്ലെങ്കിൽ, സാധ്യമായ പിൻവാതിൽ ഇടപാടുകൾ മോശമായേക്കാം. ബാർനിയറുടെ ന്യൂനപക്ഷ ഗവൺമെന്റിനെ ലേ പെൻ പുറത്തുനിന്ന് പിന്തുണക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് കരുതുക- ഭരണകൂടത്തെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്നത്​ അവരായിരിക്കും. ഇടതുമുന്നണിയുടെ മുന്നേറ്റത്തിൽ പ്രകടമായ ജനഹിതം, മാക്രോൺ-ബാർണിയർമാരുടെ അജണ്ടയാൽ തീർത്തും നിർവീര്യമാക്കപ്പെടും. സാമൂഹികക്ഷേമം, വിലക്കയറ്റം, ആരോഗ്യ പരിരക്ഷ, തൊഴിലില്ലായ്മ തുടങ്ങിയ ജനങ്ങളുടെ യഥാർഥ ജീവിത പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾക്ക്​ പകരമായി ഫാഷിസം പ്രതിഷ്​ഠിക്കുന്ന കുടിയേറ്റം, സ്വത്വരാഷ്ട്രീയം, ഇസ്‍ലാമോഫോബിയ, സൈനിക ബജറ്റുകൾ തുടങ്ങിയ വിഷയങ്ങൾ ഇടംപിടിക്കും.

    ഫ്രാൻസിൽ വമ്പൻ തോതിൽ നടന്ന ഈ ഏർപ്പാട്​ മിക്കവാറും എല്ലാ പാശ്ചാത്യ ജനാധിപത്യ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്​. അലക്‌സിസ് സിപ്രാസ് പാശ്ചാത്യ നാഗരികതയുടെ കളിത്തൊട്ടിലായ ഗ്രീസിന്റെ ആദ്യ കമ്യൂണിസ്റ്റ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായപ്പോൾ ഉണ്ടായ ആവേശം ഓർക്കുക. യൂറോപ്യൻ യൂനിയനിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ദാതാവ്​ ഉടനെ സിപ്രാസിന്റെ മുതുകിൽ കയറിയിരുന്നു, ഗ്രീസിന്റെ കടങ്ങൾ മാനിക്കപ്പെടി​ല്ലെന്നായി. അതേ സമയത്തുതന്നെ സ്‌പെയിനിൽ 39 കാരനായ പാബ്ലോ ഇഗ്ലേഷ്യസ് ഇടതുപക്ഷ പോഡെമോസിന്റെ നേതാവായി ഉയർന്നത് ഭരണവ്യവസ്​ഥയുടെ ഭ്രാന്തമായ പ്രതികരണത്തിന് കാരണമായി. പൊഡെമോസി​​​ന്റെ കുതിപ്പിന്​ വഴിയൊരുക്കുംവിധം വിവരണാതീതമായ അഴിമതികൾ ചെയ്​തുകൂട്ടിയ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മരിയാനോ റജോക്ക്​ മറ്റൊരു ഊഴം കൂടി നൽകപ്പെട്ടു. അഴിമതി വിഷയമേ അല്ലെന്നായി, അതോടെ പോഡെമോസി​ന്റെ വിജയം ഹനിക്കപ്പെട്ടു.

    ഡെമോക്രാറ്റിക് പാർട്ടി ബെർണി സാൻഡേഴ്സി​ന്റെ പാളം തെറ്റിച്ചത്​ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ സോഷ്യലിസ്റ്റ് പ്രതിച്ഛായ കാരണമാണെന്നതും പകൽപോലെ വ്യക്തം. അന്ന്​ ഞാനെഴുതി:‘‘നിങ്ങൾ സാൻഡേഴ്സിനെ അസാധ്യമാക്കുകയാണെങ്കിൽ, ട്രംപിനെ അനിവാര്യമാക്കുകയാണ്​’’. അതേപോലെ, ജെറമി കോർബിൻ അസാധ്യമാണെങ്കിൽ, ബോറിസ് ജോൺസൺ അനിവാര്യമാണ്. ഹ്രസ്വകാലത്തേക്ക് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പദത്തിലെത്തുന്നതിൽ അദ്ദേഹം വിജയിച്ചു. പീറ്റർ മണ്ടൽസണെപ്പോലുള്ള ലേബർ പാർട്ടിയിലെ വലതുപക്ഷക്കാർ കോർബിന്​ പാരവെക്കുമെന്ന്​ ഉറച്ച്​ തീരുമാനിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    ബൈബിളിൽ പറയുന്നതുപോലെ ‘‘സൂര്യനുകീഴില്‍ പുതുതായി യാതൊന്നും ഇല്ല’’.

    അതിസമ്പന്നർക്കു​മേൽ നികുതി ചുമത്തി ​ക്ഷേമപദ്ധതികൾക്ക്​ പണം ക​ണ്ടെത്തി ഫ്രാങ്ക്‍ലിൻ ഡെലാനോ റൂസ്‌വെൽറ്റ് 1930-40കളിലെ മഹാമാന്ദ്യത്തിൽ നിന്ന് തന്റെ രാജ്യത്തെ കരകയറ്റിയതുമുതൽ ഇത് തന്നെയാണവസ്​ഥ. സോഷ്യലിസ്റ്റുകളും കമ്യൂണിസ്റ്റുകളും യൂനിയനുകളും അദ്ദേഹത്തെ സമ്മർദത്തിലാക്കി. ഇന്നും ആക്കം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ലാത്ത കോർപറേറ്റ് ഭ്രാന്ത് പൊട്ടിപ്പുറപ്പെട്ടതിനിടയിലാണ്​ ചരിത്രത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും ജനപ്രീതിയാർജിച്ച അമേരിക്കൻ പ്രസിഡൻറ് തന്റെ നാലാമൂഴത്തിനിടെ വിടപറഞ്ഞത്​. അടിസ്​ഥാനരഹിത ആരോപണങ്ങളുടെ സ്രോതസ്സായി ജോസഫ് മക്കാർത്തിയുടെ ആത്മാവ് ഇന്നും നിലനിൽക്കുന്നു. അനിയന്ത്രിതമായ മുതലാളിത്തത്തിന്റെ ആ ആദ്യനാളുകളിൽ, എഡ്മുറോയെപ്പോലെ ഒരു സി.ബി.എസ് ന്യൂസ്​ ജേണലിസ്​റ്റിന്​ മക്കാർത്തിയെ ഒറ്റക്ക്​ ​പൊളിച്ചടുക്കാൻ സാധിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇന്നാകട്ടെ മുതലാളിത്ത ധിക്കാരം കളം നിറഞ്ഞാടുന്നു. 

