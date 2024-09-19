Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    19 Sep 2024 1:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    19 Sep 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    മയക്കുമരുന്നിനെക്കാൾ മാരകമായ കള്ളക്കേസ്​

    മയക്കുമരുന്നിനെക്കാൾ മാരകമായ കള്ളക്കേസ്​
    രണ്ടുകൊല്ലം മുമ്പ്​, കൃത്യമായി പറഞ്ഞാൽ 2022 ഒക്ടോബർ 24ന് മേലാറ്റൂർ മണിയാണീരിക്കടവ് പാലത്തിനുസമീപം നടന്ന വാഹന പരിശോധനയോടെയാണ് മലപ്പുറം കരിഞ്ചാപ്പാടി സ്വദേശികളായ കരുവള്ളി ഷഫീഖ്, കരുവള്ളി മുബഷീർ, ഒളകര നിഷാദ്, മച്ചിങ്ങൽ ഉബൈദുല്ല എന്നീ നാല് യുവാക്കളുടെ ജീവിതം കീഴ്​മേൽ മറിയുന്നത്. വാഹനത്തിൽ എം.ഡി.എം.എ കടത്തിയെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ച് മേലാറ്റൂർ പൊലീസ് ഇവർക്കെതിരെ കേസെടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കാറിൽ വെക്കുന്ന സുഗന്ധവസ്തുവാണെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞിട്ടും എം.ഡി.എം.എയാണെന്ന ശാഠ്യത്തിൽ പൊലീസ് ഉറച്ചുനിന്നു. കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത് സ്റ്റേഷനിലെത്തിച്ചശേഷം മണിക്കൂറുകളോളം ക്രൂരമായി മർദിച്ചു. കുറ്റം സമ്മതിപ്പിക്കാൻ കാന്താരി മുളക്...

    രണ്ടുകൊല്ലം മുമ്പ്​, കൃത്യമായി പറഞ്ഞാൽ 2022 ഒക്ടോബർ 24ന് മേലാറ്റൂർ മണിയാണീരിക്കടവ് പാലത്തിനുസമീപം നടന്ന വാഹന പരിശോധനയോടെയാണ് മലപ്പുറം കരിഞ്ചാപ്പാടി സ്വദേശികളായ കരുവള്ളി ഷഫീഖ്, കരുവള്ളി മുബഷീർ, ഒളകര നിഷാദ്, മച്ചിങ്ങൽ ഉബൈദുല്ല എന്നീ നാല് യുവാക്കളുടെ ജീവിതം കീഴ്​മേൽ മറിയുന്നത്. വാഹനത്തിൽ എം.ഡി.എം.എ കടത്തിയെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ച് മേലാറ്റൂർ പൊലീസ് ഇവർക്കെതിരെ കേസെടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കാറിൽ വെക്കുന്ന സുഗന്ധവസ്തുവാണെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞിട്ടും എം.ഡി.എം.എയാണെന്ന ശാഠ്യത്തിൽ പൊലീസ് ഉറച്ചുനിന്നു. കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത് സ്റ്റേഷനിലെത്തിച്ചശേഷം

    മണിക്കൂറുകളോളം ക്രൂരമായി മർദിച്ചു. കുറ്റം സമ്മതിപ്പിക്കാൻ കാന്താരി മുളക് അരച്ച് രഹസ്യഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ തേച്ചു. ഭാര്യയെയും മാതാവിനെയും ലൈംഗികമായി പീഡിപ്പിക്കുമെന്നുവരെ ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തിയ മുതിർന്ന ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ഒന്നുകൂടി പറഞ്ഞു: നിങ്ങളുടെ പേരുകൾ മതി നാളെ വലിയ വാർത്തയാകാൻ !

    പൊലീസ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത വസ്​തു എം.ഡി.എം.എ അല്ലെന്ന്​ രണ്ടു ലബോറട്ടറികളിൽ പരിശോധിച്ചപ്പോഴും തെളിഞ്ഞു. ഇല്ലാത്ത മയക്കുമരുന്നിന്‍റെ പേരിൽ 88 ദിവസം ജയിലിൽ കിടന്ന്​ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയപ്പോഴേക്ക്​ വിലപ്പെട്ട പലതും അവർക്ക് നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു.

    എങ്ങനെയെങ്കിലും ഒരു മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത്​ ടാർഗറ്റ്​ തികക്കാൻ വേണ്ടിയാണ്​ പൊലീസ്​ നിരപരാധികളായ ഞങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിതം കുട്ടിച്ചോറാക്കിയതെന്ന്​ യുവാക്കൾ പറയുന്നു. ജയിലിലായ മുബഷിർ വിദേശത്തുനിന്ന് ലീവിനുവന്ന് തിരിച്ചുപോകാൻ 10 ദിവസം ബാക്കിനിൽക്കേയാണ് സംഭവം. മുബഷിറിന് ആ ജോലി നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടു. ഉബൈദുല്ലക്കും വിദേശത്തെ ജോലി നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടു. ഭാര്യ തെറ്റിദ്ധരിച്ച് ഉപേക്ഷിച്ചുപോയി.

    കെ.എസ്.ഇ.ബി കരാർ തൊഴിലാളിയായ ഷഫീഖിന്‍റെ ജോലിയെല്ലാം അവതാളത്തിലായി. കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ ഏക ആശ്രയമായിരുന്ന നിഷാദിനും നഷ്ടങ്ങൾ ഏറെ. പൊലീസി​ന്റെ അരുതായ്​മകളെക്കുറിച്ച്​ ക്രിയാത്​മകമായ വിമർശനം നടത്തിയാൽപ്പോലും അവരുടെ ആത്മവീര്യം തകരുമെന്ന്​ പായാരം പറയുന്ന, ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി​ കൂടിയായ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ദയവായി മനസ്സിലാക്കണം. ഇവിടത്തെ മനുഷ്യർക്കുമുണ്ട്​ ആത്മാഭിമാനവും മനോവീര്യവുമൊക്കെ. അത്​ മണ്ണോടുചേർക്കാൻ താങ്കളുടെ ഉദ്യോഗസ്​ഥരെ അനുവദിക്കരുത്​.

    വിവരാവകാശമെന്ന മഹാപരാധം

    വിവരാവകാശ പ്രവർത്തകനെ പ്രതിയാക്കി പൊലീസ്​ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത്​ കോടതിയിൽ കുറ്റപത്രം നൽകിയ കേസ്​ പുനരന്വേഷണത്തിൽ കെട്ടിച്ചമച്ചതാണന്ന്​ കണ്ടെത്തിയ സംഭവം കൊല്ലം ചവറയിലാണ്​ അരങ്ങേറിയത്​. സംഭവത്തിൽ ഔദ്യോഗിക പദവി ദുരു​പയോഗം ചെയ്ത്​ വ്യാജമായി കേസുണ്ടാക്കി കോടതിയെ കബളിപ്പിച്ചതായി ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി പൊലീസ്​ സർക്കിൾ ഇൻസ്​പെക്​ടർക്കും സംഘത്തിനുമെതിരെ പിന്നീട്​ കോടതി നേരിട്ട്​ കേസെടുക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. വിവരാവകാശ പ്രവർത്തകൻ വി. ശ്രീകുമാറിന്‍റെ വീടുകയറി ആക്രമിച്ച കേസിൽ ജുഡീഷ്യൽ കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ ജയിലിൽ കിടന്ന റിട്ട. എസ്​​.ഐ വാദിയായാണ്​ കള്ളക്കേസ്​ എടുത്തത്​. ഈ റിട്ട. പൊലീസുകാരനും മകനും ചേർന്ന്​ ഡേറ്റാബാങ്കിൽ ഉൾപ്പെട്ട വയൽനികത്തി കെട്ടിടം വെച്ചതിനെതിരെ ശ്രീകുമാർ പരാതി നൽകുകയും കെട്ടിടം പൊളിക്കാൻ കോടതിവിധി വരുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന്​​ ശ്രീകുമാറിന്‍റെ വീടുകയറി ആക്രമിച്ച പരാതിയിൽ റിട്ട. എസ്​.ഐ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലായി. പിന്നാലെ റിട്ട.എസ്​.ഐയെ ശ്രീകുമാർ ആക്രമിച്ചതായും​ കേസ്​ വന്നു​.

    ജില്ല പൊലീസ്​ മേധാവിക്ക്​ ശ്രീകുമാർ നൽകിയ പരാതിയിൽ​ നടന്ന പുനരന്വേഷണത്തിൽ കേസും കേസിനായി തയാറാക്കിയ മെഡിക്കൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റടക്കം വ്യാജമാണെ​ന്ന്​ കണ്ടെത്തി കരുനാഗപ്പള്ളി എ.സി.പി വി.എസ്.​ പ്രദീപ്​ കുമാർ റിപ്പോർട്ട്​ നൽകി. കൃത്യം നടന്നതായി പറയുന്ന സ്ഥലത്ത്​ സംഭവസമയം പ്രതിയും വാദിയും സാക്ഷികളുമില്ലായിരുന്നുവെന്ന്​ മൊബൈൽ ​​ലൊക്കേഷൻ കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ച്​ നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ തെളിഞ്ഞു.  

    എം. ഷറഫുല്ലാഖാൻ

    സാറിന്​ സൈഡ്​ കൊടുത്തില്ലെങ്കിലും തല്ല്​

    പൊലീസ്​ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്‍റെ കാറിന്​ വശം നൽകുന്നതിനെ ചൊല്ലിയുണ്ടായ തർക്കത്തിന്‍റെ പേരിൽ യുവാവിനെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത്​ ക്രൂരമായി മർദിച്ച സംഭവം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം കൊട്ടാരക്കരയിലുണ്ടായി. മർദിച്ച സബ്​ ഇൻസ്​പെക്​ടർക്കും മൂന്ന്​ ​​പൊലീസുകാർക്കുമെതിരെ കോടതി കേസെടുക്കുകയും​ ചെയ്തു. കൊട്ടാരക്കര പള്ളിക്കൽ ഗിരീഷ്​ ഭവനിൽ ഹരീഷ്​ കുമാറിനാണ്​ പൊലീസ്​ മർദനത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റത്​. യൂനിഫോമിലല്ലാത്ത പൊലീസ്​ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്റെ വാഹനത്തിന്​ സൈഡ്​ കൊടുക്കാതിരുന്നതിന്‍റെ പേരിലുണ്ടായ തർക്കവും കൈയാങ്കളിയുമാണ്​ കസ്റ്റഡി മർദനത്തിലേക്ക്​ എത്തിച്ചത്​. പൊലീസ്​ പിടികൂടിയ ഹരീഷിനെ സ്​റ്റേഷനിലെത്തിച്ച്​ എസ്​​.ഐയും സംഘവും രണ്ട്​ മണിക്കൂറോളമാണ്​ മർദിച്ചത്​. പൊലീസിനെ ആക്രമിച്ചതിനും കൃത്യവിലോപത്തിനും ജാമ്യമില്ല വകുപ്പുപ്രകാരം കേസ്​ ചാർജ്​ ചെയ്ത്​ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്ത്​ 18 മണിക്കൂറിനുശേഷം കോടതിയിൽ ഹാജരാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഹരീഷിനെ അവശനിലയിൽ കണ്ട മജിസ്​ട്രേറ്റ്​ മൊഴി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശേഷം ജാമ്യം അനുവദിച്ചു. പൊലീസുകാർക്കെതി​​രെ കേസുമെടുത്തു.

    (തുടരും)

    TAGS:Fake CasePoliceKerala News
