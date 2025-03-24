Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2025 8:47 AM IST

    വ​യോ​ജ​ന ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളം വീ​ണ്ടും വ​ഴി​കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു

    വ​യോ​ജ​ന ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ കേ​ര​ളം വീ​ണ്ടും വ​ഴി​കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു
    നാം ​നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന നീ​റു​ന്ന സ​മ​കാ​ലി​ക സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​ണ് വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ത അ​ഭി​മു​ഖീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ൾ. കൂ​ട്ടു​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ണു​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ വ​യോ​ജ​ന പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​പ​ര്യാ​പ്ത​ത​ക​ൾ കൂ​ടി വ​ന്ന​ത് ന​മ്മു​ടെ യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​മാ​ണ്‌. ദു​രി​ത​മ​യ​മാ​യ ശോ​ച്യാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യാ​ണ് ജീ​വി​ത​സാ​യ​ന്ത​ന കാ​ല​ത്ത് ന​മ്മു​ടെ വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ത​യി​ൽ ന​ല്ലൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​നു​മു​ള്ള​ത്. ‘ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ക വ​ലി​ച്ചെ​റി​യു​ക’ എ​ന്ന ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ സം​സ്കാ​രം എ​ത്ര​മാ​ത്രം...

    നാം ​നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന നീ​റു​ന്ന സ​മ​കാ​ലി​ക സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​ണ് വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ത അ​ഭി​മു​ഖീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ൾ. കൂ​ട്ടു​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ണു​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ വ​യോ​ജ​ന പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​പ​ര്യാ​പ്ത​ത​ക​ൾ കൂ​ടി വ​ന്ന​ത് ന​മ്മു​ടെ യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​മാ​ണ്‌. ദു​രി​ത​മ​യ​മാ​യ ശോ​ച്യാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യാ​ണ് ജീ​വി​ത​സാ​യ​ന്ത​ന കാ​ല​ത്ത് ന​മ്മു​ടെ വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ത​യി​ൽ ന​ല്ലൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​നു​മു​ള്ള​ത്. ‘ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ക വ​ലി​ച്ചെ​റി​യു​ക’ എ​ന്ന ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ സം​സ്കാ​രം എ​ത്ര​മാ​ത്രം ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണോ​ത്സു​ക​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി​ത്ത​രു​ന്ന ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട് ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഒ​ട്ട​നേ​കം വീ​ട്ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ര​സാ​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​പോ​ലെ പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ​വ​ർ അ​വ​ഗ​ണ​ന​യു​ടെ മൂ​ല​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ത​ള്ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തും ഒ​രു ഘ​ട്ടം ക​ഴി​യു​മ്പോ​ൾ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പു​റ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന നി​ല​യും വ​ള​രെ സ്വാ​ഭാ​വി​ക​മാ​യി​ത്തീ​ർ​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. അ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ (60 വ​യ​സ്സി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ) ക്ഷേ​മം, സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണം, പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സം എ​ന്നി​വ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​നും അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന​ക്ഷ​മ​ത​യും ക​ഴി​വും സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്താ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ഒ​രു ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള കേ​ര​ള സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വ​യോ​ജ​ന ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ബി​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ പാ​സാ​ക്കി.


    മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന പൗ​ര​രു​ടെ കേ​ര​ളം

    2011ലെ ​കാ​നേ​ഷു​മാ​രി പ്ര​കാ​രം അ​റു​പ​തു വ​യ​സ്സി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ലു​ള്ള 10.40 കോ​ടി ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലു​ണ്ട് - 2046 ആ​കു​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം പ​തി​ന​ഞ്ചി​ൽ താ​ഴെ പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണ​ത്തെ മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് യു.​എ​ൻ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് (യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് നേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് പോ​പ്പു​ലേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫ​ണ്ട്, ഇ​ന്ത്യ 2023 ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഏ​ജി​ങ് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്) പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ മ​റ്റു സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കാ​ൾ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ചാ​നി​ര​ക്ക് കൂ​ടു​ത​ലു​ള്ള സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ളം. ഇ​വി​ടെ 2026 ആ​കു​മ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും മൊ​ത്തം ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യ​യു​ടെ കാ​ൽ​ഭാ​ഗം മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​രാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം കൂ​ടാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു കാ​ര​ണം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​മാ​ണ്. ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ​ത് ആ​യു​ർ​ദൈ​ർ​ഘ്യം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ത് സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ​യും അ​തി​വൃ​ദ്ധ​രു​ടെ​യു​മ​ട​ക്കം ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ക​ര​മാ​യ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, നി​ര​ന്ത​രം ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ത​ക​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ നി​ഴ​ലി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​രും ജീ​വി​ത​ശൈ​ലീ രോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള വ്യാ​ധി​ക​ൾ വേ​ട്ട​യാ​ടു​ന്ന​വ​രു​മാ​ണ് ന​മ്മു​ടെ വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ത.

    സ്വ​യം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി രോ​ഗ​പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​വും മ​രു​ന്നു​ല​ഭ്യ​ത​യും അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ള്ള ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​ല്ലാം, പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് താ​ങ്ങാ​നാ​വു​ന്ന​തും എ​ളു​പ്പ​ത്തി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ​യും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന പൗ​ര​രു​ടെ​യും പ​രി​പാ​ല​ന​വും ക്ഷേ​മ​വും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച നി​യ​മം (എം.​ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​പി.​എ​സ്.​സി. ആ​ക്ട്) കാ​ര്യ​ക്ഷ​മ​മാ​യി ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ, അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ​ങ്ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഘൂ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റും സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഫ​ല​പ്ര​ദ​മാ​യി​ത്ത​ന്നെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. അ​പ്പോ​ഴും, വാ​ർ​ധ​ക്യ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ന​മ്മു​ടെ കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പാ​ടി​ലെ ചി​ല മു​ൻ​വി​ധി​ക​ൾ ന​മ്മെ ബാ​ധി​ച്ചു കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഈ ​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ക​ണ്ടു. അ​വ​കൂ​ടി സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​മാ​യി പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ സാ​മൂ​ഹ്യ​നീ​തി വ​കു​പ്പ് തു​ട​ക്കം തൊ​ട്ട് തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന ഫ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാ​യാ​ണ് വ​യോ​ജ​ന ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ നി​യ​മം നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.


    വൈ​ദ​ഗ്ധ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ശാ​ല​ശേ​ഖ​രം തു​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ

    പ്രാ​യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യ കേ​വ​ലം ഒ​രു ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യാ സ്ഥി​തി​വി​വ​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്ക് മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ന​മ്മു​ടെ ആ​ദ​ര​വും പി​ന്തു​ണ​യും അ​ർ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന, അ​നു​ഭ​വം, ജ്ഞാ​നം, സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ സ​മ്പ​ത്ത് ഉ​ൾ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ണ് ന​മ്മു​ടെ വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ത എ​ന്ന ബോ​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ച​രി​ത്ര​പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​മു​ള്ള ഈ ​നി​യ​മ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണം. സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഔ​ദാ​ര്യ​മോ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​മോ വേ​ണ്ട​വ​രെ​ന്ന വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ന​മ്മു​ടെ നി​ഷേ​ധാ​ത്മ​ക ധാ​ര​ണ​ക​ളെ തൂ​ക്കി​യെ​റി​ഞ്ഞ്, പ​ഴ​യ​ത​ല​മു​റ​യും യു​വാ​ക്ക​ളും ത​മ്മി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ട​വ് നി​ക​ത്തി ത​ല​മു​റ​ക​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ബ​ന്ധം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​നി​യ​മം. ഇ​ന്ന​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ നാ​ളെ മ​റ്റ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​ത് മാ​തൃ​ക​യാ​ക്കും.

    കാ​ര​ണം, ലോ​ക​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ, വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​രം​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ കാ​ൽ​വെ​പ്പാ​ണ് ഈ ​നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ കേ​ര​ളം വെ​യ്ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ജ​പ്പാ​നി​ലെ ‘സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ഏ​ജ്ഡ് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി’ പോ​ലു​ള്ള സം​രം​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ളും യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക-​സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി വി​ഭാ​വ​നം ചെ​യ്‌​തി​ട്ടു​ള്ള സം​രം​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ളും പോ​ലെ, വി​ക​സി​ത​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മു​ൻ​ഗ​ണ​ന​യാ​യി ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ഈ ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ, ന​മ്മു​ടേ​തു​പോ​ലു​ള്ളൊ​രു മൂ​ന്നാം ലോ​ക അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ​ത​ന്നെ അ​ഭി​സം​ബോ​ധ​ന ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള, കാ​ല​ത്തി​നു മു​ന്നേ പ​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന ദൂ​ര​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്‌ വ​യോ​ജ​ന ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ നി​യ​മം പാ​സാ​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.


    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കു​തി​പ്പേ​കും

    തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തു​പോ​ലെ പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം ഗ​ണ്യ​മാ​യി വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​മെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യ്ക്ക്, ഈ ​നി​യ​മം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​മൂ​ഹ്യ-​സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തെ ഗ​ണ്യ​മാ​യി സ്വാ​ധീ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്നാ​കാ​ൻ പോ​വു​ക​യാ​ണ്. പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ ക്ഷേ​മം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് അ​ർ​ധ ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള മാ​ർ​ഗ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ക ബോ​ഡി നി​ല​വി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ, അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ഴി​വു​ക​ളും സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ൾ വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കും. ഇ​ത് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ മാ​ന​വ​വി​ഭ​വ​ശേ​ഷി​യെ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും നി​ല​വി​ലെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ശൃം​ഖ​ല​ക​ളെ പു​തി​യ മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. ആ ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ത് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന് മാ​തൃ​ക​യാ​കാ​ൻ പോ​ന്ന മ​റ്റൊ​രു കേ​ര​ള മോ​ഡ​ൽ ആ​യി വ​രു​മെ​ന്ന​തി​ൽ തീ​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യും കേ​ര​ള നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​ക്കാ​കെ അ​ഭി​മാ​നി​ക്കാ​നാ​കും.

    പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ ഗ​ണ്യ​മാ​യ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​വും ചെ​റു​പ്രാ​യം തൊ​ട്ടേ അ​വ​രു​ടെ ക​ഴി​വു​ക​ൾ ത​ള​ച്ചി​ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​വും ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ, ന​മ്മു​ടെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ സ്ത്രീ​ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന ഗ​ണ്യ​മാ​യ മാ​റ്റം​കൂ​ടി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​വി​ക​സ​ന പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഈ​യൊ​രു നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​ത​യാ​ണ്. മെ​നോ​പോ​സ്, ഓ​സ്റ്റി​യോ​പൊ​റോ​സി​സ്, മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി നി​ര​വ​ധി വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ശ്ര​ദ്ധ വേ​ണ്ട​വ​രാ​ണ് മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന പ്രാ​യ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ സ്ത്രീ​ജ​ന​ത. നി​ല​വി​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​പ​ര​മാ​യ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യും ചി​കി​ത്സാ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും പു​തി​യൊ​രു കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പാ​ടോ​ടെ ഈ ​ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ്ര​ബ​ല സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യ്ക്ക് സ്ത്രീ​വ​യോ​ജ​ന​ത​യെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​രി​ക്കും.

