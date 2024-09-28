അന്നമാരുടെ ചോരയിൽ പണിയുന്ന ട്രില്യൺ ഇക്കോണമി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    28 Sep 2024 1:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    28 Sep 2024 3:00 AM GMT

    അന്നമാരുടെ ചോരയിൽ പണിയുന്ന ട്രില്യൺ ഇക്കോണമി

    അന്നമാരുടെ ചോരയിൽ പണിയുന്ന ട്രില്യൺ ഇക്കോണമി
    ആളുകൾക്ക്​ ഉറങ്ങാൻ കഴിയാത്ത വിധം അവരെ തൊഴിലിടങ്ങളില്‍ അടിമകളാക്കി ജോലിയെടുപ്പിക്കുന്ന മുതലാളിത്ത ഭീകരതയുടെ, അധികമാരും അറിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ലാത്ത ഇടങ്ങളെ പൊതുസമൂഹബോധത്തിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുവരുകയാണ് ഈ തുറന്ന കത്തിലൂടെ അന്നയുടെ അമ്മ ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഉറങ്ങാന്‍പോലും മതിയായ സമയം കൊടുക്കാതെ കോർപറേറ്റ് രക്ഷസ്സുകള്‍ ഈ ​​​​​പെൺകുട്ടിയുടെ രക്തം ഊറ്റിക്കുടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ജൂലൈ 20നാണ്​ അന്ന സെബാസ്റ്റ്യന്‍(26) എന്ന മലയാളി യുവതി പുണെയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചത്​. അന്നയുടെ അമ്മ സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ച തുറന്ന കത്താണ് ഇത്​ കേവലമൊരു മരണമല്ല, മരണത്തിലേക്ക് തള്ളിവിടുന്ന തരം തൊഴിലിടചൂഷണത്തിന്റെ ദുരന്ത പരിണിതിയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന സത്യം പൊതുസമൂഹത്തിന്​ മനസ്സിലാക്കിക്കൊടുത്തത്​.

    പഠനത്തിലും പഠനേതര മേഖലകളിലും കഴിവ് തെളിയിച്ച മിടുക്കിയായിരുന്ന അന്ന നല്ലൊരു കരിയർ സ്വപ്നം കണ്ടാണ് പുണെയിലെ സ്ഥാപനത്തില്‍ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അക്കൗണ്ടന്റ് ആയി ജോലിക്ക്​ കയറിയത്. അവളെ അവിടെ കാത്തിരുന്നത് തൊഴിൽ സമ്മർദപീഡകളുടെ ദിനരാത്രങ്ങളായിരുന്നു. അഞ്ചു ട്രില്ല്യന്‍ സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥയിലേക്ക് കുതിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന്​ വീമ്പു​ പറയുന്ന ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ചങ്ങാത്ത മുതലാളിത്തം എത്രയോ അന്നമാരെ ഇതുപോലെ മരണത്തിലേക്ക് തള്ളിവിടുന്നുണ്ടാവും. അല്ലെങ്കില്‍ എത്രയോ അന്നമാര്‍ രാത്രിയെന്നോ പകലെന്നോ അവധി ദിനമെന്നോ ഭേദമില്ലാതെ അടിമപ്പണി ചെയ്ത് ചത്തതിനൊക്കുമേ എന്ന മട്ടില്‍ ജീവിക്കുന്നുണ്ടാവും.

    കുമിഞ്ഞുകൂടുന്ന ദേശീയവരുമാനത്തില്‍നിന്ന്​ മാന്യമായ പങ്ക് പ്രതിഫലമായി കിട്ടാതെ രാപകല്‍ അധ്വാനിക്കേണ്ടിവരുന്ന ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിനാളുകൾ എന്തിന് വേണ്ടിയാണ് ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നത് എന്നു പോലും ചിന്തിക്കാന്‍ ശേഷിയില്ലാത്ത വിധം ചങ്ങാത്ത മുതലാളിത്തം ഒരുക്കുന്ന തൊഴിലിടക്കെണികളില്‍ പെട്ടുപോകുന്നു. മനുഷ്യത്വരഹിതമായ യൂറോപ്യന്‍ വ്യാവസായിക മുതലാളിത്ത ഉൽപാദന കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളില്‍ മൃഗങ്ങളേക്കാള്‍ മോശം അവസ്ഥയില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്തു മരിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരുന്ന തൊഴിലാളികളെ നിരീക്ഷിച്ചതില്‍നിന്നാണ് കാറല്‍ മാർക്സ് തൊഴിലാളിയുടെ അന്യവത്കരണം (Alienation of Labor) എന്ന ആശയത്തിലേക്ക് എത്തിയത്.

    രാപകല്‍ മൃഗത്തെ ലജ്ജിപ്പിക്കും വിധം ജോലിയെടുക്കുന്ന തൊഴിലാളികള്‍, ചെയ്യുന്ന തൊഴിലില്‍നിന്നും ഉണ്ടാക്കുന്ന ഉൽപന്നത്തില്‍ നിന്നും ഒപ്പം ജീവിക്കുന്ന മറ്റുള്ളവരില്‍നിന്നും ക്രമേണ അകലുകയും, അർഥരഹിതവും അസംബന്ധജഡിലവുമായ മാനസികാവസ്ഥയിലേക്ക് നിപതിക്കുകയും മനുഷ്യര്‍ എന്ന അസ്തിത്വം തന്നെ അന്യമാവുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു.

    അന്നയുടെ അമ്മ പങ്കുവെച്ച കത്തിലൂടെ നമുക്കൊന്ന്​ കണ്ണോടിക്കാം. നെഞ്ചുവേദന അനുഭവപ്പെട്ട അന്നയെ പരിശോധിച്ച കാർഡിയോളജിസ്റ്റ് പറഞ്ഞത് ഉറക്കക്കുറവും രാത്രി വൈകിയുള്ള ഭക്ഷണരീതിയുമാണ് പ്രശ്​ന കാരണമെന്നാണ്. ഇത് നടക്കുന്നത് ജൂലൈ ഏഴിനാണ്​. നിർഭാഗ്യവശാല്‍ അടുത്ത പതിമൂന്നാം ദിവസം അന്നയുടെ ഹൃദയമിടിപ്പുകള്‍ അവസാനിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഉറക്കക്കുറവും രാത്രിയേറെ വൈകിയുള്ള ഭക്ഷണവും അന്നയുടെ സ്വഭാവരീതികള്‍ മാത്രമായിട്ടാവും ഡോക്ടര്‍ അടക്കമുള്ള പൊതുസമൂഹം കരുതിയിരിക്കുക. എന്നാല്‍, ആളുകൾക്ക്​ ഉറങ്ങാൻ കഴിയാത്ത വിധം അവരെ തൊഴിലിടങ്ങളില്‍ അടിമകളാക്കി ജോലിയെടുപ്പിക്കുന്ന മുതലാളിത്ത ഭീകരതയുടെ, അധികമാരും അറിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ലാത്ത ഇടങ്ങളെ പൊതുസമൂഹബോധത്തിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുവരുകയാണ് ഈ തുറന്ന കത്തിലൂടെ അന്നയുടെ അമ്മ ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ഉറങ്ങാന്‍പോലും മതിയായ സമയം കൊടുക്കാതെ കോർപറേറ്റ് രക്ഷസ്സുകള്‍ ഈ ​​​​​പെൺകുട്ടിയുടെ രക്തം ഊറ്റിക്കുടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    എബ്രഹാം മാസ്ലോ മനുഷ്യാവശ്യങ്ങളുടെ ശ്രേണീകൃതമായ വിന്യാസത്തെ (Hierarchy of human needs) പറ്റി പറയുമ്പോള്‍ ഏതൊരു വ്യക്തിക്കും ഭക്ഷണം, ഉറക്കം, വസ്ത്രം, പാർപ്പിടം തുടങ്ങിയ അടിസ്ഥാന സൗകര്യങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കണം എന്ന് പറയുന്നുണ്ട്. ആവശ്യങ്ങളുടെ ഈ അടിസ്ഥാനതലം നിവർത്തി ക്കപ്പെടുന്നില്ലായെങ്കില്‍ വ്യക്തിഗത വികാസം അസാധ്യമാണ്. ഒരു കെട്ടിടത്തെ പാർപ്പിടമാക്കി മാറ്റുന്നത് അതിനകത്ത് നടക്കുന്ന സാമൂഹിക- വൈകാരിക വിനിമയങ്ങളാണ്. തന്റേതായ വ്യക്തി ജീവിതം സാധ്യമല്ലാത്ത രീതിയില്‍ കോർപറേറ്റ് ജോലിഭാരം അന്നയെ സ്വന്തം തൊഴിലില്‍നിന്നും തൊഴിലിടത്തില്‍നിന്നും അവൾക്ക് ചുറ്റുമുള്ള ആളുകളില്‍നിന്നും ഒടുവില്‍ ജീവിതത്തില്‍ നിന്നുതന്നെ അന്യവത്കരിക്കുകയാണ് ഉണ്ടായത്. അന്നയുടെ അച്ഛനും അമ്മയും കുടുംബവും സാമ്പത്തികമായി മെച്ചപ്പെട്ടവർ ആയിരുന്നു. എന്നിട്ടുപോലും താന്‍ എത്തിച്ചേർന്ന ഇടത്തി​ന്റെ ഭീകരത യഥാസമയം മനസ്സിലാക്കാന്‍ അവൾക്ക്​ കഴിഞ്ഞില്ല. എന്താണ് തനിക്കുചുറ്റും നടക്കുന്നത് എന്നുപോലും മനസ്സിലാക്കാന്‍ കഴിയാത്ത വിധം തൊഴിലാളിക്ക് അയാളുടെ മനുഷ്യസഹജമായ ഗുണങ്ങള്‍പോലും നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടുപോകുമെന്ന മാർക്​സ്​ വാക്യത്തിന്​ സ്വജീവിതംകൊണ്ട് അന്ന സാക്ഷ്യം പറയുകയായിരുന്നു.

    കേവലം ക്ഷമാപണങ്ങളോ ഖേദപ്രകടനങ്ങളോ അല്ല, തൊഴിലെടുക്കുമ്പോഴും അതുകഴിഞ്ഞും വ്യക്തിയുടെ അന്തസ്സും സ്വാഭിമാനവും നിലനിർത്തിക്കൊണ്ട് ഒരാൾക്ക് ജീവിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയുന്ന സാഹചര്യങ്ങള്‍ നിയമം മൂലം ഒരുക്കുകയാണ് ഭരണകൂടവും തൊഴിൽദാതാക്കളും ചെയ്യേണ്ടത്.

    സ്വന്തം സ്വപ്നങ്ങളെ സാക്ഷാത്കരിക്കാന്‍ ഒരു വ്യക്തിക്ക് കഴിയുന്നതിനെയാണ്​ എബ്രഹാം മാസ്ലോ Self-Actualization എന്ന് വി​ശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്​. അതുതന്നെയാണ് വികസനം സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യമാണ് (Development is freedom) എന്നതിലൂടെ അമർത്യ സെന്നും അർഥമാക്കുന്നത്. ആളുകളുടെ വ്യതിരിക്തമായ അസ്തിത്വങ്ങള്‍ അംഗീകരിക്കപ്പെടണം (Recognition of Identities), സമ്പത്തിന്റെ വിതരണത്തില്‍ അവർക്ക് പങ്കാളിത്തം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കണം (Redistribution of Wealth), അധികാരത്തില്‍ മതിയായ പ്രാതിനിധ്യം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കണം (Representation) എന്ന് പറയുമ്പോള്‍ നാൻസി ഫ്രേസര്‍ എത്തിച്ചേരുന്നതും മാസ്ലോയും സെന്നും പറഞ്ഞ ഇടത്തില്‍ തന്നെയാണ്. അത്തരമൊരു സാമൂഹിക വ്യവസ്ഥിതിയില്‍ മാത്രമേ അന്നമാർക്ക്​ അവരായി ജീവിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയൂ. മനുഷ്യർക്ക്​ അവരായി ജീവിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയാത്ത ഇടങ്ങളെ ഉണ്ടാക്കിക്കൊണ്ട് ഭരണകൂടം നിർമിക്കുന്ന ബഹുട്രില്യൺ സമ്പദ് വ്യവസ്ഥകള്‍ മനുഷ്യാന്തസ്സിനെ കുഴിച്ചുമൂടുന്ന കോർപറേറ്റ് ചങ്ങാത്ത മുതലാളിത്ത പിരമിഡുകളാണ്.

    തൊഴിലുകളിൽ സ്ത്രീ പങ്കാളിത്തം ഇന്ത്യയിൽ കൂടിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. സ്ത്രീ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം കൂടുന്നു എന്നതിനൊപ്പം കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ സാമ്പത്തിക ഭദ്രത നിലനിർത്തണമെങ്കിൽ കുട്ടികളും അമ്മമാരും ജോലിക്ക് പോകേണ്ട നിലയിൽ കൂലി കുറയുകയും വീട്ടുചെലവുകൾ കൂടുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന അവസ്ഥയാണ് രാജ്യത്ത്​. നഗരങ്ങളിലെ സ്വകാര്യ സംഘടിത മേഖലകളിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന സ്ത്രീകൾ ഒമ്പതുമുതൽ 11 മണിക്കൂറുകൾ വരെ ദിവസം ജോലി ചെയ്യേണ്ട അവസ്ഥ നിലനിൽക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഐ.ടി മേഖലയിലും മാധ്യമ രംഗത്തും പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന സ്ത്രീകൾ ശരാശരി ആഴ്‌ചയിൽ 56 മണിക്കൂർ ജോലി ചെയ്യേണ്ടിവരുന്നുണ്ട്. ഔദ്യോഗിക തൊഴിൽ സമയത്തിനുശേഷം വീട്ടിൽ ചെന്നിട്ടും ജോലി ചെയ്യേണ്ടിവരുന്നു ഇവർക്ക്​.

    മറ്റു വികസിത രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെ സ്ത്രീകൾ ആഴ്‌ചയിൽ 32 മുതൽ 40 മണിക്കൂർ മാത്രമാണ് ഈ മേഖലകളിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യേണ്ടിവരുന്നത് എന്നറിയുമ്പോളാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ കുത്തക മുതലാളിത്തം എങ്ങനെയാണ് തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ ചോര ഊറ്റി തടിക്കുന്നത് എന്നറിയാൻ കഴിയുക. അമിത ജോലിഭാരം ഉണ്ടാകുമ്പോൾ തൊഴിലാളികളെ സംബന്ധിച്ച് അവരുടേതായ വ്യക്തിഗത ജീവിതത്തിന് മതിയായ സമയം കിട്ടാത്ത അവസ്ഥ വരുന്നു. അത് ആളുകളെ കടുത്ത മാനസിക സമ്മർദത്തിലേക്ക് നയിക്കുന്നു. ഫലമോ അകാലമൃത്യുവും. ഇതിനുള്ള പരിഹാരം ജോലിഭാരം കുറക്കുകയും, തൊഴിലിടങ്ങളിലെ സ്ത്രീ-പുരുഷ അനുപാതം തുല്യമാക്കുകയും മെച്ചപ്പെട്ട തൊഴിൽ സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കുകയുമാണ്. അല്ലാതെ തൊഴിലിടങ്ങളിൽ യോഗാ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളോ ഭജന കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളോ തുടങ്ങുകയല്ല.

