    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 7:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 8:46 AM IST

    ഇരുൾപറ്റി തിളങ്ങുന്ന ഭരണകൂട നുണകൾ

    വിവരങ്ങളിൽ കാര്യമില്ലാത്തതുകൊണ്ടല്ല. പകരം, രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെയും അവകാശവാദങ്ങളുടെയും രൂപഭാവങ്ങളെ സ്വാധീനിക്കാനാവുന്ന വളരെ വലിയ ശക്തിവിശേഷം ഇവക്കുണ്ടെന്നതുകൊണ്ടാണ്. വിവരങ്ങൾ മൂടിവെച്ച്, അവ പുറത്തുവരുന്നില്ലെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുന്നത് അടിസ്ഥാനരഹിതമായ വിടുവായത്തങ്ങൾ അന്തരീക്ഷത്തിൽ പുകയായി നിറഞ്ഞുനിൽക്കാൻ സഹായകമാകുന്നു 

    കുംഭമേളക്കിടെ തിക്കിലും തിരക്കിലും പെട്ട് മരിച്ചവരുടെ കണക്ക് പുറത്തുവിടാൻ സർക്കാറിന് ഒരു ദിവസം വേണ്ടിവന്നു. വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവെക്കാതിരിക്കാൻ അവർ പരമാവധി ശ്രമിക്കുകയും ചെയ്​തു. ഒടുവിൽ ‘‘30 പേർ മരിച്ചു’’വെന്ന് പറയേണ്ടിവന്നു. മരണസംഖ്യ ചുരുങ്ങിയത് 79 വരെയെങ്കിലുമാണെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നതായിരുന്നു പിന്നീടുള്ള റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ.

    കോടിക്കണക്കിനാളുകൾ മഹാകുംഭമേള സ്നാനത്തിനെത്തുന്നുവെന്നായിരുന്നു ഔദ്യോഗിക കണക്കുകൾ. ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ്- കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാറുകളുടെ ഗംഭീര വിജയമെന്ന മട്ടിൽ ദിവസവും അവ ഊതിവീർപ്പിക്കാനും തിടുക്കമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. പക്ഷേ, മരിച്ചവരുടെ കണക്കുകളിൽ മാത്രമുണ്ടായില്ല ഈ കൃത്യത.

    പങ്കുവെക്കപ്പെടുന്ന അറിവും വിവരങ്ങളും കുറഞ്ഞുവരുന്ന സംസ്കാരം കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒരു പതിറ്റാണ്ടിന്റെ മുദ്രയായി മാറിയതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് വിദഗ്ധർ പറയുന്നുണ്ട്. അടുത്തിടെ പിരിച്ചുവിട്ട ആസൂത്രണ കമീഷൻ വിശ്വാസ്യമായ വിവര ശേഖരങ്ങളുടെയും തെളിവുകളുടെയും ആശ്രയമായിരുന്നു. അതിനു പകരമിന്ന് സ്വീകാര്യത നേടിയ രീതിയാകട്ടെ, ‘‘അസ്വീകാര്യമായ വിവരങ്ങൾ നിയമവിരുദ്ധമാക്കപ്പെട്ട് ‘ശുഭ വാർത്തകൾ’ മാത്രം നിറയുന്നതാണ്.

    വിവരങ്ങളിൽ കാര്യമില്ലാത്തതുകൊണ്ടല്ല. പകരം, രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെയും അവകാശവാദങ്ങളുടെയും രൂപഭാവങ്ങളെ സ്വാധീനിക്കാനാവുന്ന വളരെ വലിയ ശക്തിവിശേഷം ഇവക്കുണ്ടെന്നതുകൊണ്ടാണ്. വിവരങ്ങൾ മൂടിവെച്ച്, അവ പുറത്തുവരുന്നില്ലെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുവരുത്തുന്നത് അടിസ്ഥാനരഹിതമായ വിടുവായത്തങ്ങൾ അന്തരീക്ഷത്തിൽ പുകയായി നിറഞ്ഞുനിൽക്കാൻ സഹായകമാകുന്നു. ചുരുങ്ങിയത് നാല് തലങ്ങളിൽ വിവരങ്ങളുടെ അഭാവം ഇത്തരം സവിശേഷമായ രാഷ്ട്രീയം മുന്നോട്ടുകൊണ്ടുപോകാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്നു.

    ജനസംഖ്യ വിസ്ഫോടന ഭൂതവും വസ്തുതാ തമസ്കരണവും

    ലോകത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ജനസംഖ്യയുള്ള രാജ്യമാണ് ഇന്ത്യയെന്ന വാദം ഒരു ഇന്ത്യൻ ഏജൻസിയാലും സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കപ്പെട്ടതല്ല. 2021ൽ നടക്കേണ്ട കാനേഷുമാരി ഇതുവരെ നടന്നില്ലെന്നതുതന്നെ കാരണം. എന്നു നടക്കുമെന്നൊട്ട് നിശ്ചയവുമില്ല.

    എന്നുവെച്ചാൽ, 140 കോടി ഇന്ത്യക്കാരുണ്ടോയെന്നത് ഇനിയും സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കപ്പെടേണ്ട ഒന്നാണ്. 2019​ൽ ചെങ്കോട്ടയിൽ വെച്ചാണ് ‘ജനസംഖ്യ വിസ്ഫോടന’ ഭൂതത്തെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി തുറന്നുവിട്ടത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം ബജറ്റ് പ്രസംഗത്തിൽ ധനമന്ത്രിയും അത് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.

    ‘ജനസംഖ്യയുടെ അതിവേഗ വളർച്ചയും അനുക്രമമായ മാറ്റങ്ങളും മു​ന്നിൽനിർത്തുന്ന വെല്ലുവിളികൾ വിപുലമായി പരിഗണിക്കുന്ന ഉന്നതതല സമിതി’ ഉണ്ടാക്കുമെന്നായിരുന്നു നിർമല സീതാരാമന്റെ പ്രഖ്യാപനം. എന്നാൽ, മൊത്തം ജനനനിരക്ക് (ടി.എഫ്.ആർ) 2.1നു താഴേക്കുള്ള വഴിയിലാണ്. നിലവിലെ ജനസംഖ്യ നിരക്ക് അതേപടി നിർത്താൻ ജനനനിരക്ക് 2.1ൽ നിലനിർത്തേണ്ട അടിസ്ഥാനഘടകമാണ്.

    ഏറ്റവുമൊടുവിലെ ദേശീയ കുടുംബ, ആരോഗ്യ സർവേകൾ (എൻ.എഫ്.എച്ച്.എസ്) നൽകുന്ന സൂചനപ്രകാരം ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഇവ ആശങ്കപ്പെടുത്തുംവിധം താഴോട്ടാണ്. എന്നുവെച്ചാൽ ‘വിസ്ഫോടന’ത്തിന് പകരം വയോജനങ്ങളുടെ എണ്ണം കൂടാൻ ഒരുക്കം ആവശ്യമായിടത്തേക്കാണ് കാര്യങ്ങൾ.

    അതിലുപരി, ജനനനിരക്ക് വിവിധ സമുദായങ്ങളിൽ ഒരുപോലെയാണ് ആവേശിക്കുന്നത്. 2001 മുതൽ ഈ പ്രവണത നിലനിൽക്കുന്നു. ഇന്ത്യയിലെ മുസ്‍ലിം സമൂഹത്തിലാണ് ജനനനിരക്കിൽ താഴോട്ടുള്ള പ്രവണത ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ. എന്നുവെച്ചാൽ, ജനനനിരക്കിൽ മതം അനുകൂല ഘടകമാകുന്നില്ലെന്നർഥം.

    ഇവിടെ വസ്തുതകൾ പുറത്തുവരുകയും കാനേഷുമാരിയിലൂടെ അവ ആധികാരികമായി സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്താൽ ‘ഹിന്ദു കുടുംബങ്ങൾ’ കൂടുതൽ കുട്ടികളെ ഉൽപാദിപ്പിക്കാനാവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുള്ള വിദ്വേഷ കാമ്പയിനുകളും മുസ്‍ലിം ജനസംഖ്യ കുത്തനെ ഉയരു​ന്നെന്ന ആരോപണങ്ങളും അപ്രസക്തമാകും. മുസ്‍ലിം ജനസംഖ്യ വിസ്ഫോടന ഭീതി ഉയർത്തുന്നത് ഹിന്ദുത്വ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെ ഒഴിച്ചുകൂടാനാകാ​ത്ത ഘടകമാണ്.

    റേഷൻ വിതരണത്തിലെ വസ്തുതകൾ

    ബി.ജെ.പി ഭരിക്കുന്ന സർക്കാർ കൊട്ടിഘോഷിക്കുന്നതാണ് തങ്ങളുടെ റേഷൻ പദ്ധതി. 2013ൽ പാർലമെന്റ് പാസാക്കിയ നിയമപ്രകാരം ഭക്ഷ്യവസ്തുക്കൾ നൽകുന്ന പദ്ധതി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദിയുടെ ഔദാര്യമാണെന്ന വ്യാജ അവകാശവാദവും ഉയരാറുണ്ട്. യഥാർഥത്തിൽ റേഷൻ ഗുണഭോക്താക്കളുടെ എണ്ണം 14 വർഷം മുമ്പ് അഥവാ, 2011ലെ കണക്കുകൾ പ്രകാരമുള്ളതാണ്. അഡീഷനൽ സോളിസിറ്റർ ജനറൽ ഐശ്വര്യ ഭാട്ടി 2024ൽ സുപ്രീംകോടതിയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത് ദേശീയ ഭക്ഷ്യ സുരക്ഷ നിയമത്തിനു കീഴിൽ 81.35 കോടി ഗുണഭോക്താക്കളുണ്ടെന്നാണ്.

    എണ്ണം കുറച്ചുകാണിക്കൽ ഗുരുതരമാംവിധം ഇവിടെ നടന്നിട്ടുണ്ടാകാൻ സാധ്യത ഏറെ. 10 കോടി (വിശക്കുന്ന) ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ പുറത്തായിട്ടുണ്ടാകാമെന്ന് ഭക്ഷ്യാവകാശ കാമ്പയിൻ നടത്തുന്നവർ പറയുന്നു. കോവിഡ് മൂലം ഉപജീവനം നഷ്ടമായ എണ്ണമറ്റയാളുകളുണ്ടെന്ന് ആക്ടിവിസ്റ്റുകൾ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടുന്നു. കാനേഷുമാരി നടക്കാത്തതിനാൽ സർക്കാർ പട്ടിക പുതുക്കാത്തത് വലിയ ​പ്രത്യാഘാതങ്ങളാണ്​ വരുത്തിവെക്കുക. 2024ലെ ആഗോള പട്ടിണി സൂചിക ഇന്ത്യൻ സാഹചര്യം ആശങ്കപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതും മുമ്പുള്ളതിനെക്കാൾ മോശവുമാണെന്ന് സാക്ഷ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.

    2024ലെ ആഗോള പട്ടിണി സൂചികയിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ റാങ്കിങ് 105ാമതാണ്. അതും രേഖകൾ ലഭ്യമായ 127 രാജ്യങ്ങളുടെ മാത്രം കണക്കുകൾ വെച്ചുള്ളതിൽ. 2024ലെ പട്ടിണി സൂചികയിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കോറായ 27.3 പട്ടിണിയുടെ അനുപാതം അപകടകരമാണെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, ‘വികസിത ഭാരത’​ത്തെ പാളം തെറ്റിക്കാനുള്ള ഗൂഢ പദ്ധതിയാണ് പട്ടിണി സൂചികയിലെ കണക്കുകളെന്നാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ വാചാടോപങ്ങൾ.

    കണക്കില്ലാത്ത പട്ടിണി

    2011-12നു ശേഷം പട്ടിണിയുടെ കണക്കുകൾ ദുരൂഹതയായി അവശേഷിക്കുന്നു. പുതിയ കണക്കുകളുടെ അഭാവം -പണപ്പെരുപ്പം വെച്ച് ആശയക്കുഴപ്പമുണ്ടാക്കുന്ന കണക്കുകളല്ല- രാഷ്ട്രീയക്കാർക്ക് തങ്ങളുടെ വാദങ്ങൾ ഉറക്കെ പറഞ്ഞ് വിശ്വസിപ്പിക്കാൻ അവസരം തുറന്നിടുന്നു.

    2024ന്റെ തുടക്കത്തിൽ നിതി ആയോഗ് ‘‘ഇന്ത്യ 2024 പകുതിയോടെ പട്ടിണിനിരക്ക് ഒറ്റയക്കമായി മാറാൻ ഒരുങ്ങുന്നു’’വെന്ന് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരുന്നു. മാസങ്ങൾ കഴിഞ്ഞ് നിതി ആയോഗ് സി.ഇ.ഒ ബി.വി.ആർ സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യൻ പറഞ്ഞത് ഇത് അഞ്ചു ശതമാനമോ അതിൽ താഴെയോ ആയി കുറയുമെന്നാണ്. ഉപഭോഗ ചെലവ് പരിഗണിച്ചാൽ ഗ്രാമീണ പിന്നാക്കാവസ്ഥ ഒരളവോളം അപ്രത്യക്ഷമായെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ഉറപ്പിച്ചുകളഞ്ഞു.

    നേരത്തേയുള്ള ടെണ്ടുൽക്കർ സമിതി നിർദേശങ്ങളോ ​അർജുൻ സെൻഗുപ്ത സമിതി മാർഗനിർദേശങ്ങളോ മുൻനിർത്തി കൃത്യമായ പഠനം വീണ്ടും നടത്തുന്നതിന് പകരം ഉപഭോക്തൃ വില സൂചിക വെച്ച് 2011-12ലെ പട്ടിണി നിരക്ക് താരതമ്യം​ ചെയ്ത് 2022-23ലെ ഉപഭോഗ ചെലവ് സർവേ വിവരങ്ങളുമായി തുലനം ചെയ്ത് അഞ്ചു ശതമാനക്കണക്കിലെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. അതിന് പുറമെ, അവശവിഭാഗങ്ങൾക്കായുള്ള ‘ജനക്ഷേമ പദ്ധതികളെ’ക്കുറിച്ച നിരവധി സന്ദേഹങ്ങൾ കൂടി ചേരുമ്പോൾ ഈ അക്കങ്ങൾ ഒരിക്കലും തുലനം ചെയ്യാവുന്നവയല്ലെന്നു വരുന്നു.

    രംഗരാജൻ രീതി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് സി.എ. സേതു, എൽ.ടി. അഭിനവ് സൂര്യ, സി.എ. റുത്തു എന്നിവർ നടത്തിയ പഠനവും ഇവർ അവലംബിച്ച 2022-23ലെ ഉപഭോഗ ചെലവ് സർവേയും കണ്ടെത്തിയത് 26.4 ശതമാനം ഇന്ത്യക്കാർ ദാരിദ്ര്യ രേഖക്ക് താഴെയാണെന്നാണ്. എന്നുവെച്ചാൽ, സർക്കാർ അവകാശവാദങ്ങളിലേക്ക് അകലം 21 ശതമാനം.

    കൈവശമുണ്ടായിട്ടും സർക്കാർ പുറത്തുവിടാത്ത 2011ലെ സാമൂഹിക-സാമ്പത്തിക ജാതി സെൻസസ് കണക്കുകൾ ലഭ്യമായിരുന്നെങ്കിൽ ശരിയായ ചിത്രം ലഭിക്കുമായിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, കൃത്യമായ മൂല്യനിർണയം നടക്കാതിരിക്കുന്നതാണ് ഭരണകക്ഷിയുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന് ഹിതവും ഗുണകരവുമായി നിൽക്കുന്നത്.

    ഇന്ത്യ ലോകത്തെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ നാലാമത്തെ സമ്പദ്‍വ്യവസ്ഥയാകാൻ പോകുന്നതിന്റെ ആഘോഷമാണെങ്ങും. എന്നാൽ, വലിയ സമ്പദ്‍വ്യവസ്ഥകളിൽ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ ശരാശരി വരുമാനം (പ്രതിവർഷം 2480 രൂപ) ഇന്ത്യയുടെതാകുന്നത് തീർച്ചയായും മോശമാണ്.

    കോവിഡ് മരണങ്ങൾ മൂടിവെക്കുമ്പോൾ

    ലോകാരോഗ്യ സംഘടന കോവിഡ്-19ന്റെ പേരിൽ ആഗോള ആരോഗ്യ അടിയന്തരാവസ്ഥ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ട് അഞ്ചു വർഷം പൂർത്തിയായത് കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസമാണ്. ഒരുക്കങ്ങളോ മുന്നറിയിപ്പോ ഇല്ലാതെ ഇന്ത്യ ‘ലോക്ഡൗൺ’ പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നത് മാർച്ചിലും, ഏകദേശം അഞ്ചുവർഷം മുമ്പ്.

    ഇന്ത്യയിലെ കോവിഡ് മരണങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവിടാനുള്ള വിമുഖത 2021ലെ കാനേഷുമാരി വൈകിപ്പിച്ച പല കാരണങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നായിട്ടുണ്ടാകാം. ഇന്ത്യയിലെ യഥാർഥ കോവിഡ് മരണങ്ങളും പുറത്തുവിട്ട കണക്കുകളും തമ്മിൽ പത്തിരട്ടി വ്യത്യാസമുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് ലോകാരോഗ്യ സംഘടന സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, കണക്കുകൾ മറച്ചുവെച്ചില്ലെന്നും 4,81,000ഓളം പേർ മാത്രമാണ് മരണത്തിന് കീഴടങ്ങിയതെന്നും സർക്കാർ വ്യക്തമാക്കുമ്പോൾ ഇത് 47 ലക്ഷം വരെയാകാമെന്നാണ് ലോകാരോഗ്യ സംഘടനയുടെ കണക്കുകൂട്ടൽ- ലോക​ത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന കണക്ക്.

    1872 മുതൽ യുദ്ധങ്ങൾക്കിടെ പോലും മുടങ്ങാതെ കൃത്യമായ ഇടവേളകളിൽ 2011വരെ രാജ്യം നിർവഹിച്ചുപോന്ന വ്യവസ്ഥാപിത കാനേഷുമാരി നടത്തിയിരുന്നെങ്കിൽ എത്രപേർ മരിച്ചെന്ന കണക്ക് പുറത്തുവരുമായിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, അങ്ങനെയൊരു തലയെണ്ണൽ നടക്കാത്ത സാഹചര്യം കോവിഡിനെ നേരിട്ടത് വിജയമെന്ന് ബി.ജെ.പി സർക്കാറിന് അവകാ​ശവാദം ഉന്നയിക്കൽ എളുപ്പമാക്കുന്നു.

    150 വർഷത്തിനിടെ ആദ്യമായി 14 വർഷം ദേശീയ കാനേഷുമാരിയില്ലാതെ വന്നത് ലോകത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ജനസംഖ്യയുള്ള രാജ്യത്തെക്കുറിച്ച ഏറ്റവും നിർണായകമായ പല വിവരങ്ങളും ഇല്ലാതാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. മുട്ടിലിഴയുന്ന മാധ്യമങ്ങൾ കൂടിയാകുമ്പോൾ ഇരകളനുഭവിക്കുന്ന ദുരിതങ്ങൾ സ്വന്തം സൃഷ്ടിയാണെന്നും അത് ദേശീയ പ്രവണതയല്ലെന്നും വിശ്വസിപ്പിക്കലും എളുപ്പമായി മാറുന്നു.

    അക്കാദമിക വിദഗ്ധർക്കും ഗവേഷകർക്കും വിവരങ്ങൾ നഷ്ടമാകുന്നത് മാത്രമല്ല വിഷയം. തടസ്സങ്ങളേതുമില്ലാതെ സ്വന്തം രാഷ്ട്രീയം മുന്നോട്ടുകൊണ്ടുപോകാനും അടിസ്ഥാന വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ പോലും ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ ഉയരാതെ കാക്കാനും ഭരണകക്ഷിക്ക് ഇത് സഹായകവുമായി മാറുന്നു.

    ജോർജ് ഓർവലിന്റെ ‘1984’ൽ വിൻസ്റ്റൺ സ്മിത്ത് പറയുന്നുണ്ട്: ‘‘സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യമെന്നാൽ രണ്ടും രണ്ടും കൂടിയാൽ നാലാണെന്ന് പറയാനുള്ള സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യമാണ്’’. അവിടെ പക്ഷേ, രണ്ടും രണ്ടും തിരിച്ചറിയുമ്പോഴാണ് ആ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം ഉണ്ടാകുന്നത്. അടിസ്ഥാനപരവും തന്ത്രപ്രധാനവുമായ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിയാതിരിക്കുകയും, വ്യക്തിവിവരങ്ങൾ സർക്കാറുമായി പങ്കുവെക്കുകയും ​എന്നാൽ, സർക്കാറിന്റെത് വ്യക്തികളുമായി പങ്കുവെക്കാതിരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്താൽ വിൻസ്റ്റണ് രണ്ടും രണ്ടും കണ്ടെത്താൻ പോലുമാകില്ലെന്നുവരും. അപ്പോഴല്ലേ അവ കൂട്ടി നാലിലെത്താനാകൂ.

    Show Full Article
