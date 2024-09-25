Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    25 Sep 2024
    25 Sep 2024

    നിർമിച്ചെടുക്കാം നല്ലബുദ്ധി!

    റോബോട്ടിക്സ് ഒരു വഴിക്കും നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി മറ്റൊരു വഴിക്കും പോകുന്നതിന് പകരം അവയെ സമന്വയിപ്പിച്ചുള്ള ഗവേഷണങ്ങൾ നടക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട് എന്ന് ഈ കോ ൺക്ലേവ് നമ്മെ ഓർമിപ്പിച്ചുരണ്ടുമാസം മുമ്പ് സംസ്ഥാന വ്യവസായ വകുപ്പ് മുൻകൈയെടുത്ത് പ്രമുഖ അന്തർദേശീയ കമ്പനിയായ ഐ.ബി.എമ്മുമായി ചേർന്ന് കൊച്ചിയിൽ ജനറേറ്റിവ് ആർട്ടിഫിഷ്യൽ ഇന്‍റലിജൻസ്- ജെൻ എ.ഐ കോൺക്ലേവ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. കോൺക്ലേവിലെ പങ്കാളിത്തത്തിന്റെ വൈവിധ്യതയും വൈപുല്യവും സംഘാടകരായ ഞങ്ങളെ അക്ഷരാർഥത്തിൽ വിസ്മയിപ്പിച്ചു. ദേശീയ-അന്തർദേശീയ രംഗത്തുള്ള വിദഗ്ധരുടെ ഭാഷണവും സംവാദവുമായി ആ രണ്ട് ദിവസം കടന്നുപോയത് സത്യത്തിൽ അറിഞ്ഞതേയില്ല....

    രണ്ടുമാസം മുമ്പ് സംസ്ഥാന വ്യവസായ വകുപ്പ് മുൻകൈയെടുത്ത് പ്രമുഖ അന്തർദേശീയ കമ്പനിയായ ഐ.ബി.എമ്മുമായി ചേർന്ന് കൊച്ചിയിൽ ജനറേറ്റിവ് ആർട്ടിഫിഷ്യൽ ഇന്‍റലിജൻസ്- ജെൻ എ.ഐ കോൺക്ലേവ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. കോൺക്ലേവിലെ പങ്കാളിത്തത്തിന്റെ വൈവിധ്യതയും വൈപുല്യവും സംഘാടകരായ ഞങ്ങളെ അക്ഷരാർഥത്തിൽ വിസ്മയിപ്പിച്ചു. ദേശീയ-അന്തർദേശീയ രംഗത്തുള്ള വിദഗ്ധരുടെ ഭാഷണവും സംവാദവുമായി ആ രണ്ട് ദിവസം കടന്നുപോയത് സത്യത്തിൽ അറിഞ്ഞതേയില്ല. കോൺക്ലേവിന്റെ പ്രചാരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കായി ചുമതലപ്പെടുത്തിയ പരസ്യ ഏജൻസിക്കാർ ചെയ്ത പരസ്യങ്ങളും കൗതുകമാർന്നതായിരുന്നു. ആ പരസ്യ ബോർഡുകളിൽ പല കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ജോസേട്ടൻ, മിനി മോൾ, ലക്ഷ്മിച്ചേച്ചി... അങ്ങനെ കുറേ പേർ. അവരാരും ജീവിച്ചിരിപ്പുള്ള മനുഷ്യരല്ല. നിർമിത ബുദ്ധിയുടെ വിസ്മയത്തിൽ നിർമിച്ചെടുത്ത കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളായിരുന്നു.

    ജനറേറ്റിവ് എ.ഐ എന്ന ആശയത്തിന് ഒരുപാട് മാനങ്ങളുണ്ട്. നമുക്കുവേണ്ടി പാട്ടുപാടുകയും കവിത എഴുതുകയും എന്നുവേണ്ട എന്ത് കാര്യവും ചിലപ്പോൾ മനുഷ്യബുദ്ധിയെ കവച്ചുവെക്കുന്ന രീതിയിൽ സാധിച്ചുതരുന്ന ഒന്നായി എ.ഐ അഥവാ നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി മാറിയിരിക്കുന്നു. മറിച്ചൊരു ചോദ്യവും ഉണ്ട്. സമസ്ത വികാര വിചാരങ്ങളുമുള്ള മനുഷ്യന് ചെയ്യാൻ സാധിക്കുന്ന കാര്യങ്ങൾ, സാങ്കേതിക വിദ്യ എത്ര പുരോഗമിച്ചാലും എങ്ങനെ ഒരു യന്ത്രത്തിന് നിർവഹിക്കാനാവും? യാന്ത്രികമായ ഒരു അവതരണത്തിനപ്പുറം പോകാൻ എ.ഐക്ക് സാധിക്കുമോ?

    ഉത്തരം എന്തുതന്നെയായാലും 21ാം നൂറ്റാണ്ടിന്‍റെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ചാലകശക്തിയായി നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി മാറും എന്നതുറപ്പാണ്. ബിസിനസ് രംഗത്ത് തീരുമാനങ്ങളെടുക്കാനും ക്രയവിക്രയങ്ങളുടെ വേഗത വർധിപ്പിക്കാനുമെല്ലാം അത് മനുഷ്യനെ സഹായിക്കുന്നു. ബാങ്കിങ് പോലുള്ള മേഖലകളിൽ അത്ഭുതകരമായ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ സൃഷ്ടിക്കാൻ എ.ഐക്ക് സാധിക്കും.

    എ.ഐ മൂലം നഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്ന തൊഴിലുകളെക്കുറിച്ച് പലരും ഭീതി പരത്താറുണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, നഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നപത്ത് ജോലിക്കുപകരം നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി മുഖേന 30 ജോലികൾ സൃഷ്ടിക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുമെന്നാണ് പഠനങ്ങൾ പറയുന്നത്. നിർവഹിക്കുന്ന ജോലി കൂടുതൽ കൃത്യവും കാര്യക്ഷമവുമാക്കാൻ അത് നമ്മെ സഹായിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യും. സ്പെയിനിലെ സെവിയ്യ ഫുട്ബാൾ ക്ലബിന്‍റെ കോച്ച് നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി ഉപയോഗിച്ച് തന്റെ ഫുട്ബാൾ ടീമിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയ സമൂലമായ മാറ്റങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് കോൺക്ലേവിൽ സംസാരിച്ചത് ഓർത്തുപോകുന്നു.

    റോബോട്ടിക്സ് ഒരു വഴിക്കും നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി മറ്റൊരു വഴിക്കും പോകുന്നതിന് പകരം അവയെ സമന്വയിപ്പിച്ചുള്ള ഗവേഷണങ്ങൾ നടക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട് എന്ന് ഈ കോൺക്ലേവ് നമ്മെ ഓർമിപ്പിച്ചു. റിമോട്ട് കൺട്രോൾ മുഖേന നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്നതിൽനിന്ന് മാറി റോബോട്ടുകൾ സ്വന്തം നിലക്ക് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന രീതിയിലേക്ക് മാറുന്നതോടെ അമ്പരപ്പിക്കുന്ന മാറ്റങ്ങളാണ് ലോകത്തുണ്ടാവുക. ബഹിരാകാശ ദൗത്യങ്ങളിലും വ്യോമയാന രംഗത്തുമെല്ലാം വലിയ മാറ്റം ഇത് സാധ്യമാക്കും. നാസയുടെ ബഹിരാകാശ സഞ്ചാരിയായ സ്റ്റീവൻ സ്മിത്ത് നാസയിലെ അനുഭവങ്ങൾ പങ്കുവെച്ചതിനൊപ്പം നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി ബഹിരാകാശ ഗവേഷണ രംഗത്ത് സൃഷ്ടിച്ച മാറ്റങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് വിശദീകരിച്ചത് ഏറെ അത്ഭുതത്തോടെയാണ് കേട്ടത്.

    വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം, ആരോഗ്യം, ശാസ്ത്ര സാ​ങ്കേതിക സൗകര്യങ്ങൾ, ഡിജിറ്റൽ മീഡിയ, എൻറർടെയിൻമെന്‍റ് എന്നിവയിലെല്ലാം എ.ഐ വലിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾക്ക് തിരികൊളുത്തും. പ്രാദേശിക പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ പരിഹരിക്കാൻപോലും നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി സഹായത്തിനെത്തും. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, കാനകളിലെ വെള്ളത്തിന്റെ തോത് മനസ്സിലാക്കാനും ഒഴുക്കിന്റെ വേഗം കണ്ടെത്താനുമെല്ലാം പുതിയ കാലത്ത് എ.ഐക്ക് സാധിക്കും.

    ചെലവ് വെട്ടിക്കുറക്കുക, കാര്യക്ഷമത വർധിപ്പിക്കുക എന്നത് മാത്രമാവരുത് എ.ഐയുടെ ലക്ഷ്യം. റീട്ടെയിൽ രംഗത്ത് സൂപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റുകൾ ഇനിയെത്ര കാലം എന്ന ചോദ്യം ഉയരുന്നുണ്ട്. വീടുതന്നെ ഒരു വെർച്വൽ സൂപ്പർ മാർക്കറ്റ് ആകുന്ന സ്ഥിതി വരും. ഉൽപാദന ക്ഷമത, ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്കുള്ള അനുഭവത്തിന്‍റെ ധന്യത, പുത്തൻ ഡിജിറ്റൽ സങ്കേതങ്ങൾ, സാങ്കേതികത ഉപയോഗിച്ചുള്ള ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ എന്നിങ്ങനെ ഈ രംഗത്ത് നാല് പ്രധാന അവസരങ്ങൾ നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി തുറന്നിടുന്നുണ്ട്.

    പൊതുവേ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടറിന് സ്വയം ചിന്തിക്കാനുള്ള ബുദ്ധിയില്ല എന്ന് നമുക്കറിയാം. പഠിപ്പിച്ചത് പാടുന്ന ഒരു യന്ത്രമായിരുന്നു അത്. എന്നാൽ, നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി എന്ന ആശയം കമ്പ്യൂട്ടറിനെ കൊണ്ടും ചിന്തിപ്പിക്കുക എന്ന ലക്ഷ്യത്തോടെയുള്ളതാണ്. മനുഷ്യനും യന്ത്രവും തമ്മിലുള്ള പാരസ്പര്യത്തിലാണ് നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി വികസിക്കുന്നത്. അത് അപകടകരമായ രീതിയിലാകാതെ മാനവരാശിയുടെ നന്മക്കായി മാത്രം ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന തരത്തിലേക്ക് മാറണം. ഡീപ് ഫേക്ക്, ബൗദ്ധിക സ്വത്തവകാശത്തിന്മേലുള്ള കടന്നുകയറ്റം തുടങ്ങിയ ഗുരുതര പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. അത് പരിഹരിക്കാൻ നിയമപരമായ ചട്ടക്കൂട് വേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. എ.ഐയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട നിയമനിർമാണം ഇന്ന് ലോകത്തിന്റെ സജീവ പരിഗണനയിലാണ്. യൂറോപ്യൻ യൂനിയനാണ് ആദ്യമായി എ.ഐ ആക്ട് നടപ്പാക്കാൻ പോകുന്നത്. നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യവും ഇതിനെ എങ്ങനെ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കണം, പരിധി നിശ്ചയിക്കണം എന്നത് സംബന്ധിച്ച് ആലോചിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. അതിനൊപ്പം ‘റെസ്പോൺസിബിൾ എ.ഐ’ എന്ന ആശയം വ്യാപകമായി പ്രചരിപ്പിക്കാനാണ് സാങ്കേതികലോകം ശ്രമിക്കുന്നത്.

    ജെൻ എ.ഐയിലും ഒരു ബദൽ സൃഷ്ടിക്കുക എന്നതിലാണ് കേരളത്തിന്റെ ശ്രദ്ധ. പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ പാഠ്യപദ്ധതിയിൽ നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയതും അധ്യാപകർക്ക് പരിശീലനം നൽകിയതുമെല്ലാം അതിന്റെ തുടർച്ചയാണ്. മലയാളികളുടെ ഐ.ടി നൈപുണിയും മാനവശേഷിയും ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്തി ജെൻ എ.ഐയിൽ ഗണ്യമായ കുതിപ്പ് സൃഷ്ടിക്കാൻ സംസ്ഥാനത്തിനാകുമെന്ന് വ്യവസായ മന്ത്രി പി. രാജീവ് കോൺക്ലേവിൽ പറയുകയുണ്ടായി. സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ്പുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ചെറിയ ചെറിയ പാക്കേജുകൾ ഉണ്ടാക്കി ഒരു എ.ഐ അനുകൂല ആവാസ വ്യവസ്ഥ കേരളത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയെടുക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുമെന്നുകൂടി അദ്ദേഹം സൂചിപ്പിച്ചു. കാമ്പസ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ പാർക്കുകൾ, സ്വകാര്യ ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ പാർക്കുകൾ, സ്റ്റാർട്ടപ്പുകളെ സഹായിക്കാനുള്ള മൃദു വായ്പകൾ, ധനസഹായം എന്നിവ യാഥാർഥ്യമാക്കുമെന്ന് വ്യവസായ വകുപ്പ് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയെന്ന നിലയിൽ ഞാനും പറഞ്ഞുവെച്ചു. ഈ പ്രയത്നങ്ങൾ വഴി ഒരു വൈജ്ഞാനിക സമൂഹമായും വൈജ്ഞാനിക സമ്പദ്ഘടനയായും കേരളം മുന്നേറുമെന്നാണ് നമ്മുടെ പ്രത്യാശ.

    ലോകപ്രശസ്ത ഗ്രന്ഥങ്ങളായ ഡാവിഞ്ചി കോഡും ഇൻഫെർനോയും ദ ലോസ്റ്റ് സിംപലുമെല്ലാം രചിച്ച ഡാൻ ബ്രൗണിന്‍റെ വാക്കുകൾ ഇപ്രകാരമാണ്:

    ‘‘നിർമിത ബുദ്ധി ഏറ്റവും ശക്തമാകാൻ പോകുന്നതിന്‍റെ പ്രധാന കാര്യം പഠിക്കാനുള്ള അതിന്‍റെ കഴിവാണ്. അത് പഠിക്കുന്നതാവട്ടെ മനുഷ്യ സംസ്കാരത്തെ ഉറ്റുനോക്കിക്കൊണ്ടുമാണ്’’.

