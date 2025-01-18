അത്രമേൽ മനോഹരമായിരുന്നു ആ മനസ്സ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Open Forum
    18 Jan 2025 7:33 AM IST
    18 Jan 2025 8:19 AM IST

    അത്രമേൽ മനോഹരമായിരുന്നു ആ മനസ്സ്

    ഹും​റ ഖു​റൈ​ശി​യു​ടെ ​​വേ​ർ​പാ​ടോ​ടെ ന​മു​ക്ക് ന​ഷ്​​ട​മാ​യ​ത്​ പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യു​ള്ള ഒ​രു മി​ക​ച്ച ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ ഫെ​മി​നി​സ്റ്റ്​ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രി​യെ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, സ​മാ​ന​ത​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത കൃ​പ​യും വി​ന​യ​വും സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന അ​തി​മ​നോ​ഹ​രി​യാ​യ ഒ​രു മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്. ര​ണ്ട് പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ലേ​റെ​യാ​യി ക​ശ്മീ​ർ ടൈം​സി​ൽ സ്ഥി​രം കോ​ള​മി​സ്റ്റാ​യ ഹും​റ​യു​ടെ വി​യോ​ഗം എ​നി​ക്ക് വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​വും തൊ​ഴി​ൽ​പ​ര​വു​മാ​യ ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​ണ്. അ​വ​രു​ടെ വാ​ത്സ​ല്യ​വും ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഒ​രു​പാ​ട്​ സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഞാ​ൻ ഏ​റെ ആ​സ്വ​ദി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു....

    എ​ന്റെ പി​താ​വ് വേ​ദ് ഭാ​സി​ൻ വ​ഴി​യാ​വ​ണം ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​ച​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​യ​ത്. അ​വ​ർ ജ​മ്മു​വി​ലും ശ്രീ​ന​ഗ​റി​ലും വ​രു​​​​​മ്പോ​ഴെ​ല്ലാം അ​ച്ഛ​നു​മൊ​ന്നി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന്​ മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ളോ​ളം ച​രി​ത്ര​വും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​വും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്​​തി​രു​ന്നു. ച​ന്ത​മു​ള്ള സാ​രി​യും നാ​ന്നു​കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​മ്മ​ലു​മ​ണി​ഞ്ഞ്​ സു​ന്ദ​രി​യും പ്ര​സ​ന്ന​വ​തി​യു​മാ​യി മാ​ത്രം പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന അ​വ​രു​ടെ ശ​ബ്ദം സ​ദാ ശാ​ന്ത​വും സൗ​മ്യ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യം, സ​മൂ​ഹം, സ​മു​ദാ​യി​ക വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ലിം​ഗ​വി​വേ​ച​നം, സാ​ഹി​ത്യം, ക​വി​ത, സം​സ്കാ​രം എ​ന്നി​വ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ല​ളി​ത​വും സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര​വു​മാ​യ ഭാ​ഷ​യി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ ഹൃ​ദ​യം കൊ​​ണ്ടെ​ഴു​തി. ഈ ​വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ട്​ ഹും​റ പു​ല​ർ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഭി​നി​വേ​ശം എ​ഴു​തി​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വ്യാ​പ്തി പോ​ലെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ അ​തി​ശ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    വി​വി​ധ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി കോ​ള​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ക​ശ്മീ​ർ: ദി ​അ​ൺ എ​ൻ​ഡി​ങ് ട്രാ​ജ​ഡി, ക​ശ്മീ​ർ: ദി ​അ​ൺ​ടോ​ൾ​ഡ് സ്റ്റോ​റി, മീ​ർ, ഡ​യ​റി ഓ​ഫ് ഗു​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ഡി​വൈ​ൻ ലെ​ഗ​സി: ദ​ഗ്ഗാ​ർ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ധ്രു​പ​ദ്, മോ​ർ ബാ​ഡ് ടൈം ​ടെ​യി​ൽ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ഴു​തി. ഖു​ശ്​​വ​ന്ത് സി​ങ്ങു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ’ദി ​ഗു​ഡ്, ദി ​ബാ​ഡ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ദി ​റി​ഡി​ക്യു​ല​സ്’ എ​ന്ന പു​സ്ത​ക​വും ര​ചി​ച്ചു.

    ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​​ന്റെ നി​ഴ​ലും നി​ലാ​വും ചേ​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള ര​സ​ക​ര​മാ​യ സ​മ്മി​ശ്ര​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​ശ്മീ​ർ ടൈം​സി​ലെ ‘സൈ​ൻ​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ദി ​ടൈം​സ്’ എ​ന്ന പ​തി​വ് കോ​ളം. ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​മാ​ടു​ന്ന അ​നീ​തി​ക​ളും ദു​രി​ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ-​സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്​​ത്​ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന കു​റി​പ്പ്​ പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും വി​സ്മ​യി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​വി​താ ശ​ക​ല​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടെ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഖു​ശ്​​വ​ന്ത് സി​ങ്, ഗു​ൽ​സാ​ർ, സാ​ക്കി​ർ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ വ്യ​ക്തി​യു​മൊ​ന്നി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ഒ​രു പ​ഴ​യ അ​ഭി​മു​ഖ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യ ക​ഥ​ക​ളോ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളോ അ​തി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    അ​വ​രി​ൽ​ക്ക​ണ്ട വേ​റി​ട്ട ഗു​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ടി ഇ​വി​ടെ കു​റി​ച്ചി​ടാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. ര​ച​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ ക്ര​മ​വും കോ​ള​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​യ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ​മ​യ​നി​ഷ്ഠ​യു​മാ​ണ്​ അ​തി​ലൊ​ന്ന്. മ​റ്റൊ​ന്ന് അ​ച​ഞ്ച​ല​മാ​യ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പ​ണ ബോ​ധ​വും പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 2019നു​ശേ​ഷം, ക​ശ്മീ​ർ ടൈം​സി​നെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​ന്ന അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ക​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക സ്ഥി​തി​യെ അ​തീ​വ ദോ​ഷ​ക​ര​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​ത ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​നി പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ലം ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും കോ​ളം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഞാ​ൻ ഹും​റ​യോ​ട് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​തി​ന്​ വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച അ​വ​രു​ടെ നി​സ്വാ​ർ​ഥ​ത എ​ന്നെ ശ​രി​ക്കും വി​സ്മ​യി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ല​ത്തി​നാ​യ​ല്ല, നി​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​മെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ എ​ഴു​ത്ത്​ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​രു​ടെ മ​റു​പ​ടി, അ​വ​സാ​നം വ​രെ​യും ആ ​വാ​ക്ക് പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു.

    അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച മു​ൻ ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡോ. ​മ​ൻ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ സി​ങ്ങി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള സ്​​മ​ര​ണ​ക​ളും, ക​ർ​ഷ​ക സ​മ​രം ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക-​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബോ​ളി​വു​ഡ്​ പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​ത​യു​മാ​ണ്​ ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന് അ​യ​ച്ച അ​വ​സാ​ന കോ​ള​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തി​ന് മു​മ്പ​ത്തേ​തി​ൽ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ ക്രൈ​സ്​​ത​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​തി​വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പി​ന്നോ​ട്ട​ടി​യി​ലും മ​ത​നി​ര​പേ​ക്ഷ​ത നേ​രി​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന നാ​ശ​ത്തി​ലും ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളും നേ​രു​പ​റ​യാ​ൻ നെ​ഞ്ചൂ​ക്ക്​ കാ​ട്ടു​ന്ന​വ​രും നേ​രി​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​നീ​തി​ക​ളി​ലും ദുഃ​ഖി​ത​യും വൈ​കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദ​ന​യി​ലു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​രെ​ന്ന്​ സ​മീ​പ​കാ​ല ര​ച​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്​​ത​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഒ​രു യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ ദേ​ശ​സ്നേ​ഹി​യും മാ​ന​വി​ക​വാ​ദി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​വ​രെ മ​ത​നി​ര​പേ​ക്ഷ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യം ഒ​രു സ്വേ​ച്ഛാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ രാ​ജ്യ​മാ​യി രൂ​പാ​ന്ത​ര​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത് അ​ക്ഷ​രാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​ത്തു​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നു.

    ജ​നു​വ​രി 13ന് ​എ​നി​ക്ക് അ​വ​രു​ടെ മൊ​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രു കാ​ൾ വ​ന്നു. മ​റു​ത​ല​ക്ക​ൽ അ​വ​രു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ മു​സ്​​ത​ഫ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സു​ഖ​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തി​നാ​ൽ ഈ​യാ​ഴ്​​ച പ​തി​വ് കോ​ളം എ​ഴു​താ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു പ​റ​യാ​ൻ ഉ​മ്മ ഏ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​താ​യി മു​സ്ത​ഫ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തു​​പോ​ലും അ​റി​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​ർ പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ ഞാ​ൻ ആ​ലോ​ചി​ക്കു​ക​യും ​ചെ​യ്​​തു.

    പി​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്​ ​വേ​ദ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ അ​വ​ർ ശ​സ്ത്ര​ക്രി​യ​ക്ക്​ വി​ധേ​യ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​ന്നീ​ട്​ ര​ക്തം ക​ട്ട​പി​ടി​ച്ച​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ കാ​ൽ മു​റി​ച്ചു​മാ​റ്റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്നു. ഈ​യാ​ഴ്​​ച കോ​ളം അ​യ​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന്​ പ​റ​യാ​ൻ മു​സ്ത​ഫ​യെ ഏ​ൽ​പി​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​ൾ​ത്ത​ന്നെ അ​വ​ർ ഗു​രു​ത​രാ​വ​സ്​​ഥ​യി​ൽ വേ​ദ​ന തി​ന്നു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ ​നി​മി​ഷ​വും ഹും​റ​യു​ടെ മ​ന​സ്സി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാ​മെ​ന്നേ​റ്റി​രു​ന്ന കോ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഹും​റ​യ​ല്ലാ​തെ മ​റ്റാ​രാ​ണ​ങ്കി​ലു​മ​തെ, ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു അ​വ​സ്​​ഥ​യി​ൽ ത​നി​ക്കു ചു​റ്റു​മു​ള്ള ലോ​ക​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ത​ന്നെ മ​റ​ന്നു​പോ​കു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    നാം ​ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന ലോ​ക​ത്തെ മി​ക​ച്ച ഒ​രു ഇ​ട​മാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റു​ക എ​ന്ന സ്വ​പ്​​ന​ത്തി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ ആ​വേ​ശ​ഭ​രി​ത​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ത്​ സാ​ക്ഷാ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്​ എ​ഴു​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ആ​വു​ന്ന​ത്ര സം​ഭാ​വ​ന​ക​ള​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​തു. ഹും​റ​യെ​പ്പോ​ലൊ​രാ​ളെ അ​ടു​ത്ത​റി​യാ​നും ഇ​ട​പ​ഴ​കാ​നും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​തു​ത​ന്നെ ഒ​രു ബ​ഹു​മ​തി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ ഞാ​ൻ വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

