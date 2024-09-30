Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    അ​​മേരിക്ക ‘ബാധ്യത’ നിറവേറ്റുകയാണ്

    ഗ​സ്സ​യെ ചു​ട്ടു​ചാ​മ്പ​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക്ക് പു​റ​മെ ല​ബ​​നാ​നെ​തി​രാ​യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി അതിക്രമവും ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ശീർ​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്നു ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ ആ​രോ​ൺ മേ​റ്റ്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​റി​ൽ യു.​എ​സ് പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച പി​ന്നി​ട്ട വേ​ള​യി​ൽ, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബൈ​ഡ​നോ​ട് ‘യു​ക്രെ​യ്നി​ലെ പ്രോ​ക്സി യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​നൊ​പ്പം മി​ഡി​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് ആ​ക്കം കൂ​ട്ടു​ന്ന​ത് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ക്ക് ഒ​രേ​സ​മ​യം...

    ഗ​സ്സ​യെ ചു​ട്ടു​ചാ​മ്പ​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക്ക് പു​റ​മെ ല​ബ​​നാ​നെ​തി​രാ​യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി അതിക്രമവും ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ശീർ​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്നു ക​നേ​ഡി​യ​ൻ മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ ആ​രോ​ൺ മേ​റ്റ്

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​റി​ൽ യു.​എ​സ് പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച് ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച പി​ന്നി​ട്ട വേ​ള​യി​ൽ, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബൈ​ഡ​നോ​ട് ‘യു​ക്രെ​യ്നി​ലെ പ്രോ​ക്സി യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​നൊ​പ്പം മി​ഡി​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് ആ​ക്കം കൂ​ട്ടു​ന്ന​ത് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ക്ക് ഒ​രേ​സ​മ​യം ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​തി​ലും അ​പ്പു​റ​മാ​ണോ’ എ​ന്നൊ​രു ചോ​ദ്യ​മു​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചു സി.​ബി.​എ​സ് ന്യൂ​സ്.

    ‘അ​ല്ല’ രോ​ഷാ​കു​ല​നാ​യ ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​ച്ചു. ‘ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​മാ​ണ് -ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ​യ​ല്ല, ലോ​ക ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ​ത​ന്നെ’ യു.​എ​സി​ന് ‘ഇ​ത് ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള ക​ഴി​വു​ണ്ട്, ‘ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു ബാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. നാ​മ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ആ​രാ​ണ​ത് നി​റ​വേ​റ്റു​ക?’

    അ​ധി​കം ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാ​തെ​പോ​യ ഒ​രു പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ഗ​സ്സ​യെ ചു​ട്ടു​ചാ​മ്പ​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക്ക് പു​റ​മെ ല​ബ​​നാ​നെ​തി​രാ​യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി സൈ​നി​ക നീ​ക്ക​ത്തെ​യും ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ ആ​ശീ​ർ​വ​ദി​ച്ചു. ഹ​മാ​സി​നെ​യെ​ന്ന​പോ​ലെ വ​ട​ക്കോ​ട്ട് ക​ട​ന്നു​ചെ​ന്ന് ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദി​ക​ളെ കൊ​ന്ന് ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​വെ​ച്ചു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​ഭാ​വ​നം ചെ​യ്ത അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ ബാ​ധ്യ​ത നി​റ​വേ​റ്റി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക. ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഹ​സ​ൻ ന​സ്റു​ല്ല​യെ​യ​ട​ക്കം (ന​ന്നേ ചു​രു​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്) നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​നാ​ളു​ക​ളെ കൊ​ന്നൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​നാ​ളു​ക​ളെ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ലാ​യ​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ലെ​ബ​നാ​നി​ലെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ബോം​ബാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ സ്വ​യം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചേ​റ്റെ​ടു​ത്ത ആ ‘​ബാ​ധ്യ​ത’​യു​ടെ ഫ​ല​മാ​ണ്.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഷെ​ബാ ഫാ​മു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​ക്‌​ടോ​ബ​ർ 8ന് ​റോ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ക്കു​ക​യും പി​ന്നാ​ലെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നു​ള്ളി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​ത് വ്യാ​പി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ​ത​ന്നെ, ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യി വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് മേ​ൽ സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദം ചെ​ലു​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണ് ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മെ​ന്ന് ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല ഊ​ന്നി​പ്പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നു. അ​താ​യ​ത്, സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ക്കം​കൂ​ട്ടാ​ൻ ‘ബാ​ധ്യ​ത’​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​തു​പോ​ലെ, 1982ലാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ ലെ​ബ​നാ​ൻ അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ത്തി​ന് മ​റു​പ​ടി​യാ​യി സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​മാ​യ ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല 42 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി പ​തി​നാ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ലെ​ബ​നാ​നി​ക​ളെ കൊ​ന്നൊ​ടു​ക്കി​യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ആ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തെ ചെ​റു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക​ട​മ​യെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് നേ​ർ​ക്ക് ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​മി​ത​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​വ​ർ​ഷം അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി ക​ട​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ 10,200ല​ധി​കം ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 81 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​വും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ വ​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഈ ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ, ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ പ​തി​നാ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ കൊ​ന്നൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നും അ​വ​ശേ​ഷി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ജീ​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ യോ​ഗ്യ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കാ​നും വെ​സ്റ്റ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല​മാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഭീ​ക​ര​ത​യും ഭൂ​മി മോ​ഷ​ണ​വും വ്യാ​പി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും; സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യി സി​റി​യ​യി​ൽ ബോം​ബാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്താ​നും; ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യി തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന ശ​ക്തി​യാ​യ ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​യെ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യം പി​ന്തു​ട​രാ​നും ത​ക്ക ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ​യും ഇ​സ്ര​യേ​ലി​ന് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​ഭി​ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ന്ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം കൈ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട​ത്.

    ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ​ന്ന​പോ​ലെ​ത​ന്നെ ലെ​ബ​നാ​നി​ലും സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​യെ ഭ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ അ​വ​രു​ടെ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ പി​ന്തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​ത്. 2006ലെ ​ലെ​ബ​നാ​ൻ അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ത​രി​പ്പ​ണ​മാ​ക്കി​യ ബൈ​റൂ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​ന്ത​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​മാ​യ ദ​ഹി​യ​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ലു​ള്ള സി​ദ്ധാ​ന്തം അ​വ​ർ രൂ​പം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​തു​ത​ന്നെ സി​വി​ലി​യ​ന്മാ​രെ ബോ​ധ​പൂ​ർ​വം ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ടു​ന്ന​തി​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണ്. ‘2006ൽ ​ദ​ഹി​യ​യി​ൽ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​ത് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നു​നേ​രെ വെ​ടി​യു​തി​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​രോ ഗ്രാ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കും’-​അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ​വ​രെ ബെ​ഞ്ച​മി​ൻ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​ന്റെ യു​ദ്ധ കാ​ബി​ന​റ്റി​ൽ അം​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഐ.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​ഫ് ഗാ​ഡി ഐ​സെ​ൻ​കോ​ട്ട് 2008ൽ ​ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഒ​രു അ​ഭി​മു​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ‘ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​ടു​ത്ത ബ​ല​പ്ര​യോ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും വ​മ്പി​ച്ച നാ​ശ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. അ​വ​യെ ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ഗ്രാ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ​ല്ല, സൈ​നി​ക താ​വ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്’.

    ഭാ​വി​യി​ലെ സം​ഘ​ട്ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ, ‘ലെ​ബ​നാ​ൻ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​ന്മൂ​ല​നം, അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നാ​ശം, സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​ക്ക് കൊ​ടി​യ ദു​രി​തം’ എ​ന്നി​വ ല​ക്ഷ്യം വെ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ലി​ന്റെ അ​തീ​വ സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​മു​ള്ള മു​ൻ മേ​ധാ​വി മേ​ജ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ജി​യോ​റ എ​യ്‌​ലാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച, ദ​ഹി​യ​യി​ലെ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് ആ​റ് താ​മ​സ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ യു.​എ​സ് നി​ർ​മി​ത 2,000 പൗ​ണ്ട് ബോം​ബു​ക​ൾ വ​ർ​ഷി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ലെ​ബ​നാ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു, ന​സ്‌​റു​ല്ല​ക്കൊ​പ്പം അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​രാ​യ നി​ര​വ​ധി സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രെ​യും അ​വ​ർ കൊ​ന്നു.

    ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല നേ​താ​വി​നെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ ‘അ​യാ​ളു​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി ഇ​ര​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള നീ​തി’ എ​ന്ന് വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ച് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്ത ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട നി​ര​വ​ധി ലെ​ബ​നീ​സ് സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ ഇ​ര​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​തേ​യി​ല്ല.‘ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല, ഹ​മാ​സ്, ഹൂ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ, ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യു​ള്ള മ​റ്റു തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ സ്വ​യം പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തെ സ​ർ​വാ​ത്മ​നാ പി​ന്തു​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു’ എ​ന്ന് സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ മി​ഡി​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റി​ലെ യു.​എ​സ് സൈ​നി​ക സേ​ന​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​നി​ല കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ദൃ​ഢ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ പെ​ന്റ​ഗ​ണി​നോ​ട് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സൈ​നി​ക​രെ വി​ന്യ​സി​ച്ച​തി​നൊ​പ്പം, ഈ ​ആ​ഴ്ച ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന് 8.7 ബി​ല്യ​ൺ ഡോ​ള​റി​ന്റെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക കൈ​മാ​റി.

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ ഈ ​ആ​യു​ധ വി​ത​ര​ണം ‘ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​സ്ര​യേ​ലി ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​ഴ്സി​ന്റെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ശേ​ഷി നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക​മാ​ണ്’ എ​ന്ന് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ന​ന്ദി​പൂ​ർ​വം അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ ‘ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലും ലെ​ബ​നാ​നി​ലും ന​ട​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ തീ​വ്ര​ത കു​റ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ത​​ന്റെ ല​ക്ഷ്യം’ എ​ന്ന് അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ, പി​ന്നെ​യും പി​ന്നെ​യും വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി അ​ധ​ര​സേ​വ​ന​വും ന​ട​ത്തി. ഒ​രു​വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ട​ക്കൊ​ല ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് ബ്ലാ​ങ്ക് ചെ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി​വ​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​രാ​ശ​നാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ന​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു.

    വ​ഴി​പാ​ടു​പോ​ലു​ള്ള ഈ ​മു​ഖം ര​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​ൽ നാ​ട്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​പ്പു​റം ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ വീ​ക്ഷ​ണം നി​ശ​ബ്ദ​മാ​യി ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്ക് ടൈം​സി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​സ​രി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.‘​ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ബൈ​ഡ​നും നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വും ത​മ്മി​ലെ ഭി​ന്ന​ത വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച ലേ​ഖ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ, യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു ഭി​ന്ന​ത​യു​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് യു.​എ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ചു.

    ‘ന​സ്‌​റു​ല്ല​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തും ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​യു​ടെ യു​ദ്ധ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ശേ​ഷി​യു​ടെ ഭൂ​രി​ഭാ​ഗ​വും തു​ട​ച്ചു​നീ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും, ലെ​ബ​നാ​നി​ലെ ഇ​റാ​ൻ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യു​ള്ള തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​നെ ഞെ​രി​ച്ചൊ​തു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​സു​ല​ഭാ​വ​സ​രം ന​ൽ​കു’​മെ​ന്ന് ചി​ല യു.​എ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ ന്യാ​യീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​യെ ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ, യു.​എ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ ഈ ​അ​വ​സ​രം മു​ത​ലാ​ക്കി ശു​ഭാ​പ്തി​വി​ശ്വാ​സം പു​ല​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ മ​തി​യാ​യ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്. ന​സ്‌​റു​ല്ല​യെ​യും നി​ര​വ​ധി മു​ൻ​നി​ര നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളെ​യും വ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​തും, ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​നാ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കും അം​ഗ​വൈ​ക​ല്യ​വും വ​രു​ത്തി​വെ​ച്ച ‘പേ​ജ​ർ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും’ വി​നാ​ശ​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഫ​ല​ത്തോ​ടെ ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ഭൂ​ത​പൂ​ർ​വ​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് അ​ടി​വ​ര​യി​ടു​ന്നു. ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന സ​ഖ്യ​ക​ക്ഷി​യാ​യ ഇ​റാ​ൻ ഒ​രു പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക യു​ദ്ധം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ സൂ​ച​ന​ക​ളാ​ണ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. ‘പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ അ​ച്ചു​ത​ണ്ടി’​ലെ മ​റ്റൊ​രു പ്ര​ധാ​ന സ​ഖ്യ​ക​ക്ഷി​യാ​യ സി​റി​യ, സി.​ഐ.​എ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലെ പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ട് നീ​ണ്ട വൃ​ത്തി​കെ​ട്ട യു​ദ്ധ​വും യു.​എ​സ് സൈ​നി​ക അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​വും ഉ​പ​രോ​ധ ഭ​ര​ണ​വു​മെ​ല്ലാം മൂ​ല​മു​ള്ള ദു​രി​ത​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ഒ​ക്‌​ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ലെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ഗ​സ്സ​യെ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ ഇ​ള​ക്കം​ത​ട്ടി​യ ‘അ​ധി​കാ​ര​പ്ര​ഭാ​വം’ വീ​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​തു​പോ​ലെ, ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​യു​ടെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ അ​വ​രെ തു​ട​ച്ചു​നീ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​​മെ​ന്ന പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലും അ​തി​ന്റെ പ്രാ​യോ​ജ​ക​രാ​യ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യും. സി​വി​ലി​യ​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​ക​ര​മാ​യ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ളോ​ടെ വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ലും പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കാ​നാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ട​ലി​ലാ​ണ് വാ​ഷി​ങ്ട​ണും തെ​ൽ​അ​വീ​വും. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ-​യു.​എ​സ് ആ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തെ ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല ചെ​റു​ക്കാ​ത്ത, സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ സി​വി​ലി​യ​ന്മാ​ർ ഭ​യ​ത്താ​ൽ കീ​ഴ​ട​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​രു പ്ര​ദേ​ശം എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് അ​വ​ർ ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ടു​ന്ന ആ ​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ.

    യു.​എ​സ്-​ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ക്ഷ​മാ​പ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​വ​ർ, സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ന്റ​ണി ബ്ലി​ങ്ക​ൻ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ചെ​യ്ത​തു​പോ​ലെ, ‘ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന ഉ​റ​ച്ച ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യം സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി​ക്ക​പ്പു​റ​മു​ള്ള ശ​ത്രു​ക്ക​ളെ​യും നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പി​നു​ള്ള ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​ക​ളെ​യും നേ​രി​ട്ട് സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ​വി​ധ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് വാ​ദി​ക്കും.

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ സ്വ​യം നി​ർ​ണ​യാ​വ​കാ​ശം ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലും അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഭൂ​മി ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലും പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യൊ​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടു മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ന്റെ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പി​ന് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​പ​ക​രം, ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ദൈ​ർ​ഘ്യ​മേ​റി​യ സൈ​നി​ക അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശം ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കാ​നും അ​തി​ന് പ്ര​തി​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​വു​ന്ന ഏ​തൊ​രു ശ​ക്തി​യെ​യും ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കാ​നും അ​സം​ഖ്യം യു.​എ​ൻ പ്ര​മേ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​റ​ബ് ലീ​ഗി​ന്റെ സ​മാ​ധാ​ന വാ​ഗ്ദാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഏ​വ​ർ​ക്കും യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട ബാ​ധ്യ​ത യു.​എ​സി​ന് ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ൽ, അ​വ​ർ ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​റ്റു ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ചേ​രു​ക​യും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​നും അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ത്തി​നു​മു​ള്ള പി​ന്തു​ണ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​ണ് വേ​ണ്ട​ത്. അ​തി​നു​പ​ക​രം, യു.​എ​സ് നി​ർ​മി​ത ബോം​ബു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് എ​ണ്ണ​മ​റ്റ അ​റ​ബ് സി​വി​ലി​യ​ന്മാ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് ക​ണ്ടി​ട്ടും നി​സ്സം​ഗ​ത പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ക വ​ഴി ത​ന്റെ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ​ങ്ക് വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ തു​നി​യു​ന്ന​ത്.

