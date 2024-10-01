Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightEditorialchevron_rightദൈവവും മതവും കരുവാക്കി...
    Editorial
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 1:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Oct 2024 3:02 AM GMT

    ദൈവവും മതവും കരുവാക്കി രാഷ്ട്രീയക്കളി വേണ്ട

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ദൈവവും മതവും കരുവാക്കി രാഷ്ട്രീയക്കളി വേണ്ട
    cancel

    ആന്ധ്രയിലെ പ്രശസ്​തമായ തിരുമല തിരുപ്പതി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ പ്രസാദവിവാദവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട കേസ്​ പരിഗണിക്കെ, തിങ്കളാഴ്ച സുപ്രീംകോടതി നടത്തിയ നിരീക്ഷണം നിക്ഷിപ്ത നേട്ടങ്ങൾക്കായി മതത്തെയും ആചാരങ്ങളെയും വലിച്ചിഴക്കുന്ന കക്ഷിരാഷ്ട്രീയക്കാർക്കുള്ള മുഖത്തടിയായി. തിരുമല തിരുപ്പതി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ പ്രസാദമായി നൽകുന്ന ലഡുവിൽ പശുവിൻ നെയ്യിന് പകരം മീനെണ്ണയും ബീഫിന്‍റെയും പന്നിയുടെയും കൊഴുപ്പും ചേർക്കുന്നുവെന്ന ലാബ്​ റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ നടപടി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട്​ സുപ്രീംകോടതി മുമ്പാകെ വന്ന വിവിധ ഹരജികൾ പരിഗണിക്കെയാണ്​ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതൃത്വത്തിനെതിരായ ഈ രൂക്ഷവിമർശനം. ആന്ധ്രയിൽ മാത്രമല്ല,...


    ആന്ധ്രയിലെ പ്രശസ്​തമായ തിരുമല തിരുപ്പതി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ പ്രസാദവിവാദവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട കേസ്​ പരിഗണിക്കെ, തിങ്കളാഴ്ച സുപ്രീംകോടതി നടത്തിയ നിരീക്ഷണം നിക്ഷിപ്ത നേട്ടങ്ങൾക്കായി മതത്തെയും ആചാരങ്ങളെയും വലിച്ചിഴക്കുന്ന കക്ഷിരാഷ്ട്രീയക്കാർക്കുള്ള മുഖത്തടിയായി. തിരുമല തിരുപ്പതി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ പ്രസാദമായി നൽകുന്ന ലഡുവിൽ പശുവിൻ നെയ്യിന് പകരം മീനെണ്ണയും ബീഫിന്‍റെയും പന്നിയുടെയും കൊഴുപ്പും ചേർക്കുന്നുവെന്ന ലാബ്​ റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ നടപടി ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട്​ സുപ്രീംകോടതി മുമ്പാകെ വന്ന വിവിധ ഹരജികൾ പരിഗണിക്കെയാണ്​ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതൃത്വത്തിനെതിരായ ഈ രൂക്ഷവിമർശനം. ആന്ധ്രയിൽ മാത്രമല്ല, പുറംസംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെയും ക്ഷേത്രങ്ങളിലെ പ്രസാദങ്ങളിലെ ചേരുവകൾ സംബന്ധിച്ച്​ വിശ്വാസികൾക്കിടയിൽ സംശയം ജനിപ്പിച്ച ഈ വിവാദത്തിന്​ തുടക്കമിട്ടത്​ ആന്ധ്ര മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ചന്ദ്രബാബു നായിഡുവാണ്​. വിഷയത്തിൽ അന്വേഷണം നടന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കെ, ഉന്നത ഭരണഘടന പദവിയിലിരിക്കുന്നയാൾ കോടിക്കണക്കിനാളുകളുടെ വികാരത്തെ ബാധിക്കുന്നതരത്തിൽ പ്രസ്താവനകളുമായി രംഗത്തിറങ്ങരുതായിരുന്നുവെന്ന്​ ജസ്റ്റിസ്​ ബി.ആർ. ഗവായ്, ജസ്റ്റിസ്​ കെ.വി. വിശ്വനാഥൻ എന്നിവരടങ്ങിയ ബെഞ്ച്​ നിരീക്ഷിച്ചു. ലഡുവിൽ മായം കലർന്നോ എന്ന കാര്യം തീർപ്പായിട്ടില്ല. അതു കണ്ടെത്താൻ സെപ്​റ്റംബർ 25ന്​ പ്രത്യേക അന്വേഷണസംഘത്തെ നായിഡു ഗവൺ​മെന്‍റ്​ നിയോഗിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്​. എന്നാൽ, അതിനും ഒരാഴ്ച മു​മ്പേ പ്രസ്താവനയിറക്കുകയായിരുന്നു മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി. അന്വേഷണം എങ്ങുമെത്താതെ വാർത്താമാധ്യമങ്ങളെ കാണാൻ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്​ എന്തേ ഇത്ര തിടുക്കം?- കോടതി ചോദിച്ചു. മതവികാരങ്ങളെ മാനിക്കണമെന്നും ദൈവങ്ങളെ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന് പുറത്തു നിർത്തണമെന്നും കോടതി നിർദേശിച്ചു.

    ഇതാദ്യമായല്ല തിരുപ്പതിയിൽ മായംചേർക്കൽ വിവാദമുയരുന്നത്​. മുമ്പും പശുവിൻ നെയ്യിന് പകരം വെജിറ്റബിൾ ഓയിൽ ചേർക്കുന്നതായി കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെതുടർന്ന്​ ചരക്ക്​ അപ്പടി തിരിച്ചയക്കുന്ന സംഭവമുണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ട്​. ഇത്തവണ മായം ചേർക്കൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയപ്പോൾ ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ദേശീയ ക്ഷീരവികസന ​ബോർഡിലെ ലാബിലേക്ക്​ ​സാമ്പിൾ അയക്കാൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നായിഡു നിർദേശിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. എൻ.ഡി.ഡി.ബിയുടെ വിശകലനത്തിൽ വെജിറ്റബിൾ ​ഓയിലിൽ മായം ചേർത്തതായി കണ്ടു. എന്നാൽ, റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ അസ്വാഭാവികമെന്ന് തോന്നുന്ന ഒരു ‘സാധ്യത’ പരാമർശം കൂടിയുണ്ടായി-ഇതര ‘മൃഗക്കൊഴുപ്പിന്‍റെ അൽപാംശം ഉണ്ടാകാനുള്ള സാധ്യത’യെക്കുറിച്ച ഒരു വരി. തെളിവില്ലാതെ ഇത്തമൊരു പരാമർശം റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ ചേർത്തത്​ എന്തിനെന്നത്​ ഇനിയും ചുരുളഴിയാനിരിക്കുന്നേയുള്ളൂ. എന്നാൽ, അതു കൊണ്ടെന്തുകാര്യം എന്നു വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നതായിരുന്നു സംഭവത്തെ വർഗീയായുധമാക്കിയുള്ള ചന്ദ്രബാബു നായിഡുവിന്‍റെ പുറപ്പാട്​. പ്രസാദത്തിൽ വർജ്യമായ മൃഗക്കൊഴുപ്പ്​ പ്രയോഗം നടന്നത് വൈ.എസ്.​ ജഗൻ​മോഹൻ റെഡ്ഡിയുടെ ഭരണകാലത്താണ്​ എന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ഹിന്ദുവികാരം വ്രണ​പ്പെടുത്തിയെന്നും നായിഡു പ്രസ്താവനയിറക്കി. അതിനു പിറകെ, ജനസേവ പാർട്ടി നേതാവും ഉപമുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുമായ പവൻ കല്യാണും രംഗത്തെത്തി. അപ്പോൾ പിന്നെ മുന്നണിയിലെ ബി.ജെ.പിക്ക്​ നോക്കിനിൽക്കാനാവില്ലല്ലോ. അതോടെ വിഷയം വർഗീയശക്തികൾക്ക്​ മികച്ച ആയുധമായിത്തീർന്നു. ജഗൻ റെഡ്ഡി ക്രൈസ്​തവവിശ്വാസിയാ​ണെന്ന്​ അറിഞ്ഞുതന്നെ, അതിനെ ‘ന്യൂനപക്ഷ പ്രീണകനും’ അഹിന്ദുവുമായ ജഗനെതിരായ ആയുധമാക്കി മാറ്റുകയായിരുന്നു.  ഈ കുടിലനീക്കത്തിനെതിരെയാണ്​ സുപ്രീംകോടതി രൂക്ഷവിമർശനമുയർത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്​. മതം രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിൽ ഇടപെടരുതെന്ന്​ നാവോറു പാടുന്നവരാണ്​ കക്ഷിരാഷ്ട്രീയക്കാർ. എന്നാൽ, അധികാരം നേടാനും അതു സുരക്ഷിതമാക്കാനും ദൈവങ്ങളെയും മതങ്ങളെയും തരംപോലെ അവർ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലേക്ക്​ വലിച്ചിഴക്കുന്നു. ഹിന്ദുത്വ രാഷ്ട്രീയം ഭരണം കൈയാളുന്ന ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഇത്​ നാട്ടുനടപ്പാണിപ്പോൾ​. വോട്ടും സീറ്റും ഭരണവും നേടിയെടുക്കാനും എതിരാളികളുടെ വായടക്കാനും മത, ജാതി, വംശമുദ്രകൾ വേണ്ടുവോളം ഉപ​യോഗിക്കുന്ന രാഷ്ട്രീയക്കാരുടെ പതിവുരീതിയാണ്​ നായിഡുവും സ്വീകരിച്ചത്​. എതിരാളി ജഗൻ​ ക്രൈസ്തവനായത്​ വർഗീയ നെയ്യഭിഷേകം എളുപ്പമാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. ചെ ഗുവേരയുടെ സായുധവിപ്ലവ വീര്യം കൊണ്ട്​ കാര്യലാഭമില്ലെന്നും കമ്യൂണിസ്റ്റ്​ സഖ്യത്തിൽ താൻ പവനായി ശവമായി മാറുകയേ ഉള്ളൂവെന്നും കണ്ടറിഞ്ഞ് കളം മാറിയ പവൻ കല്യാൺ, നായിഡുവിനെയും വെല്ലാനുള്ള നീക്കത്തിലാണ്​.

    ഇപ്പോൾ കേരളത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്ന രാഷ്ട്രീയവിവാദവും കോടതി ഇടപെടലിൽ പ്രസക്തമാകുന്നുണ്ട്​. ആഭ്യന്തരവകുപ്പിൽ ഉന്നത ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സ്വർണക്കടത്തും തട്ടിപ്പും കൊലപാതകവും അര​ങ്ങേറുന്നുവെന്നും ഭരണസിരാകേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലെ സ്വജനപക്ഷപാതവും അഴിമതിയും കാരണം ഭരണകക്ഷിയിലെ ജനപ്രതിനിധികൾക്കും പൊതുപ്രവർത്തകർക്കും രക്ഷയില്ലെന്നും ഭരണകക്ഷി എം.എൽ.എ പരാതിപ്പെടുന്നു. രാഷ്ട്രീയ പ്രതിയോഗികളായ സംഘ്​പരിവാറിന്‍റെ ഇലക്ഷൻ എൻജിനീയർമാരായ നേതൃപ്രമുഖരുമായി ഇടതുഭരണതലത്തിൽ പിടിപാടുള്ള ഉന്നത ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ ചർച്ച നടത്തിയെന്ന് വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. കേരള പൊലീസിൽ സംഘ് വത്​കരണമെന്ന്​ ആരോപണം ഉന്നയിക്കുന്നു. ഇതിലൊക്കെ കാര്യക്ഷമമായ അന്വേഷണം നടത്തി നടപടിയെടുക്കേണ്ടതാണ്​ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും സർക്കാറും. എന്നാൽ, പകരം ആരോപണം ഉന്നയിച്ചയാൾ​ മുസ്​ലിമായതിനാൽ തീവ്രവാദിബന്ധം ചുമത്തി പുറത്താക്കാനാണ്​ ഭരണക്കാർക്ക്​ തിരക്ക്​. എം.എൽ.എയുടെ മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലയിലേക്ക്​ ദേശവിരുദ്ധ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്ക് കള്ള​പ്പണമൊഴുക്കുന്നത് ഗവൺമെന്റ് തടയുന്നതിലുള്ള പകവീട്ടലാണ്​ എന്ന വംശീയ പ്രത്യാരോപണങ്ങളുമായി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയടക്കം മറുപ്രചാരണം കൊഴുപ്പിക്കുന്നു. കേരളത്തിൽ വർഗീയ ചേരിതിരിവ്​ ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്ന സംഘ്​പരിവാറുകാരും ക്രൈസ്തവരിലെ തീവ്രവാദി ‘കാസ’​രോഗികളും ഉന്നയിക്കുന്ന ഇസ്‍ലാം വിരുദ്ധ, വംശീയ ആരോപണങ്ങൾ ഏറ്റുപാടി ഭരണദൗർബല്യം മറച്ചുപിടിക്കുന്നു. മതത്തെയും ദൈവത്തെയും പാട്ടിനുവിട്ട്​ ഭരണഘടനാ ബാധ്യത നിർവഹിക്കുകയാണ്​ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും സർക്കാറും ചെയ്യേണ്ടതെന്ന സുപ്രീംകോടതി നിർദേശം ഇവിടെയും ബാധകമാണ്​.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Mahyamam Editorial
    News Summary - Mahyamam Editorial 2024 Oct 1
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick