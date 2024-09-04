Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Editorial
    Posted On
    3 Sep 2024 11:30 PM GMT
    Updated On
    4 Sep 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ രാ​ജി​നെ​തി​രെ വൈ​കി​യു​ദി​ച്ച നീ​തി

    ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ൾ ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ ക​യ​റ്റി ത​ക​ര്‍ത്ത​ത് ഒ​ന്ന​ര​ല​ക്ഷം വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ; ഭ​വ​ന​ര​ഹി​ത​രാ​യ​ത് ഏ​ഴ​ര ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ
    ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ രാ​ജി​നെ​തി​രെ വൈ​കി​യു​ദി​ച്ച നീ​തി
    ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വീ​ടും കെ​ട്ടി​ട​വും വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും ​​ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ര​ത്തു​ന്ന ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ നീ​തി അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ത​ട​യാ​ൻ മാ​ർ​ഗ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​മെ​ന്നും സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഒ​രാ​ളെ ഒ​രു കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ചേ​ർ​ത്താ​ൽ എ​ന്ന​ല്ല, കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ​പോ​ലും വീ​ടും സ്ഥാ​വ​ര ജം​ഗ​മ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും പൊ​ളി​ച്ചു​ക​ള​യാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത കോ​ട​തി ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഏ​ത് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​വും ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ര​ത്തും മു​മ്പ് ഈ...

    ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വീ​ടും കെ​ട്ടി​ട​വും വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും ​​ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ര​ത്തു​ന്ന ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ നീ​തി അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ത​ട​യാ​ൻ മാ​ർ​ഗ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​മെ​ന്നും സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഒ​രാ​ളെ ഒ​രു കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ചേ​ർ​ത്താ​ൽ എ​ന്ന​ല്ല, കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ​പോ​ലും വീ​ടും സ്ഥാ​വ​ര ജം​ഗ​മ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും പൊ​ളി​ച്ചു​ക​ള​യാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത കോ​ട​തി ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഏ​ത് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​വും ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ര​ത്തും മു​മ്പ് ഈ ​മാ​ർ​ഗ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​മെ​ന്ന് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യ കോ​ട​തി ബു​ൾ​​ഡോ​സ​ർ രാ​ജി​നെ​തി​രെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും മേ​ൽ​വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ കോ​ട​തി​യെ സ​മീ​പി​ച്ച ഹ​ര​ജി​​ക്കാ​രോ​ട് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​റി​ന്റെ നി​യ​​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളും പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും സ​മീ​പ​കാ​ല​ത്താ​യി വ്യാ​പ​ക​രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​രീ​തി​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​ണ് ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ പ്ര​യോ​ഗം. പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യോ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്താ​ൽ, ബീ​ഫ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന് ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​മു​യ​ർ​ന്നാ​ൽ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ, കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ര​ത്തി നി​ലം​പ​രി​ശാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ക് ഇ​ര​യാ​യ​വ​രി​ൽ തൊ​ണ്ണൂ​റു ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ​യും മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളാ​ണ്, ബാ​ക്കി മ​റ്റു പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​രും. ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ യോ​ഗി ആ​ദി​ത്യ​നാ​ഥ്​ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​വെ​ച്ച ഈ ​അ​തി​ക്ര​മ രീ​തി ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ​യും മ​ധ്യ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ്, രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​ൻ, ഹ​രി​യാ​ന, അ​സം, മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര, ഉ​ത്ത​രാ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളും ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഈ ​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ഘോ​ഷ​യാ​ത്ര​ക​ളി​ൽ​പ്പോ​ലും അ​ല​ങ്ക​രി​ച്ച ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​റു​ക​ൾ ഇ​ടം​പി​ടി​ച്ചു, ‘ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ മാ​മ’​യെ​ന്നും ‘ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ ബാ​ബ’​യെ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള അ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​കീ​ർ​ത്ത​നം അ​ല​ങ്കാ​ര​മാ​യി ക​രു​തു​ന്ന മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​ർ ഇ​ത് ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​നേ​ട്ട​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് റാ​ലി​ക​ളി​ൽ വീ​ര​സ്യം പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ജ​ഹാം​ഗീ​ർ പു​രി​യി​ലും ഹ​രി​യാ​ന​യി​ലെ നു​ഹി​ലും മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളു​ടെ വീ​ടു​ക​ളും വ്യാ​പാ​ര സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ര​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ​തി​രെ ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​ത്തു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മാ​യെ ഹി​ന്ദും രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ലെ​യും മ​ധ്യ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ​യും ഇ​ര​ക​ളും സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഹ​ര​ജി​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ണ് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ. ഹ​ര​ജി​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ശേ​ഖ​രി​ക്കാ​നും അ​വ ക്രോ​ഡീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ൽ​കാ​നും സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​യെ​യും നി​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    വീ​ടെ​ന്ന അ​ഭ​യ​വും സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​ത്വ​വും മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ഒ​രു മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​യു​സ്സി​ന്റെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ സ​മ്പാ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം ത​ച്ചു​ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. പൗ​ര​ത്വ സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​നു ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ഈ ​രീ​തി വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ഷ്ട​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ മാ​ന​സി​ക​മാ​യും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​മാ​യും ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന ല​ക്ഷ്യം. ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ മാ​ത്രം ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ ക​യ​റ്റി ത​ക​ര്‍ത്ത വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ ഒ​ന്ന​ര​ല​ക്ഷം വ​രു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്ക്. ഭ​വ​ന​ര​ഹി​ത​രാ​യ​ത് ഏ​ഴ​ര ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ. കു​ഞ്ഞു​കു​ട്ടി പ​രാ​ധീ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ആ ​മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രി​ന്ന് വ​ഴി​യ​രി​കി​ലോ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക ടെ​ന്റു​ക​ളി​ലോ ആ​ണ് മ​ഴ​യും മ​ഞ്ഞു​മേ​റ്റ് അ​ന്തി​യു​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സം അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യി​ലി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത കാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ്. വ്യാ​ജ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചും അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​രോ​പി​ച്ചും പൊ​ളി​ച്ച​തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ന്യാ​യ​വും തെ​ളി​വും ച​മ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഏ​താ​ണ്ടെ​ല്ലാ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ലും ചെ​യ്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​ത്യോ​പ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​നു വേ​ണ്ട സാ​ധ​ന​സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്തു മാ​റ്റു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ സ​മ​യം പോ​ലും ന​ൽ​കാ​തെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ജ​ഹാം​ഗീ​ർ​പു​രി​യി​ൽ ഹ​നു​മാ​ൻ ജ​യ​ന്തി ഘോ​ഷ​യാ​ത്ര ന​ട​ത്തി​യ തീ​വ്ര വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ മു​സ്‍ലിം​വി​രു​ദ്ധ മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ഴ​ക്കി പ്ര​കോ​പ​നം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​വും ക​ല്ലേ​റു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്. കു​ഴ​പ്പം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന​പേ​രി​ൽ ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ ക​യ​റ്റി​യ​തേ​റെ​യും മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളു​ടെ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ക​ട​ക​ൾ​ക്കും നേ​രെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ല സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ൾ തേ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് ത​ട​യാ​ൻ വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മോ, അ​വ​ധി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലോ ആ​ണ് പൊ​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റു​ന്ന​തും. സ്റ്റേ ​ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വു​ക​ളെ​പ്പോ​ലും അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ര​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട വീ​ടു​ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട് നി​ര​വ​ധി.

    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​തി​കാ​ര​ബു​ദ്ധി​യോ​ടെ ബു​ൾ​ഡോ​സ​ർ നീ​തി ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ നി​ര​വ​ധി സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്. പൗ​ര​ത്വ​സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ൻ​നി​ര​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി നേ​താ​വ് അ​ഫ്രീ​ൻ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ​യു​ടെ യു.​പി പ്ര​യാ​ഗ് രാ​ജി​ലെ വീ​ട് ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത​തു​ത​ന്നെ വ​ലി​യ ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണം. ബി.​ജെ.​പി ദേ​ശീ​യ​വ​ക്താ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്ന നു​പു​ർ ശ​ർ​മ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക നി​ന്ദാ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കു​റ്റം​ചാ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​യാ​ഗ് രാ​ജി​ൽ അ​ഫ്രീ​ന്റെ മാ​താ​വി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ലു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ നി​കു​തി​ക​ളും അ​ട​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന, വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​മാ​യി നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച വീ​ട് പൊ​ളി​ച്ചു​ക​ള​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. അ​യ​ൽ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​രാ​തി എ​ന്ന വ്യാ​ജേ​ന​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പൊ​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ. പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​ർ​പോ​ലും വ്യാ​ജ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യി രേ​ഖ​ക​ൾ ത​ല്ലി​പ്പ​ട​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ക​നു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​തി​നാ​ണ് രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ വീ​ടു ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത​ത്. പി​താ​വി​ന് വ​ഴ​ങ്ങാ​ത്ത മ​ക​നു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​മെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തി അ​തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ൽ ആ ​വീ​ട് ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ര​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​തു സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കോ​ട​തി ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്. ഒ​രാ​ൾ തെ​റ്റു ചെ​യ്താ​ൽ​ത​ന്നെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ തെ​രു​വി​ലി​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ലാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും ന്യാ​യീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല.

    ഏ​റെ വൈ​കി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ര​ക്ഷി​താ​വ​സ്ഥ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ശ്വാ​സ​മേ​കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ ഈ ​സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ. തി​ക​ഞ്ഞ മൗ​ലി​കാ​വ​കാ​ശ ലം​ഘ​ന​മാ​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​റി തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന കു​റ്റ​ക​ര​മാ​യ മൗ​ന​വും പൗ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്നു. നി​ർ​മാ​ണം അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പോ​ലും കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ച്ച​ല്ലാ​തെ പൊ​ളി​ക്കാ​ൻ പാ​ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കോ​ട​തി​യി​പ്പോ​ൾ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. വൈ​കി​യെ​ത്തു​ന്ന നീ​തി, നീ​തി നി​ഷേ​ധം ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്. എ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നാ​ലും, ഏ​തു​നി​മി​ഷ​വും ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​നി​ര​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ട്ടേ​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ ഇ​ന്നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​നി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും കി​ട​ന്നു​റ​ങ്ങാ​നാ​യാ​ൽ, ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ ജീ​വി​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ​പ്പോ​ലും ഈ ​വി​ധി സ്വാ​ഗ​താ​ർ​ഹ​മാ​ണ്. 

    Madhyamam Editorial Bulldozer Raj
