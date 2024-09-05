Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Editorial
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 11:30 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 2:58 AM GMT

    നെതന്യാഹു എന്ന വിലങ്ങുതടി

    ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ഞായറാഴ്ച ഇസ്രായേലിലെ തെൽഅവീവിൽ മൂന്നു ലക്ഷം പേർ പങ്കെടുത്ത പ്രകടനം ഹമാസുമായുള്ള യുദ്ധം നിർത്തി ബന്ദികളെ മോചിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിൽ പരാജയപ്പെട്ട നെതന്യാഹുവിനോടുള്ള പ്രതിഷേധമായിരുന്നു. അതിനിടയിൽ ബന്ദികളിൽപെട്ട ആറ് ഇസ്രായേലി പൗരന്മാരുടെ മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ സൈന്യം ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങിയതോടെ ഇസ്രായേലിലാകെ നെതന്യാഹു വിരുദ്ധ രോഷം ആളിക്കത്താൻ തുടങ്ങിയിരുന്നു. ബന്ദികളെ വധിക്കുന്നവർ ഒരു സമാധാനക്കരാറും ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നില്ല എന്നാണ്​ നെതന്യാഹുവിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം. നെതന്യാഹുവിന്‍റെ പിടിവാശിയും കൊള്ളരുതായ്മയും കൊണ്ടാണ് യുദ്ധം നീളുന്നതും തങ്ങൾക്ക് സമാധാനത്തോടെ ജീവിക്കാൻ കഴിയാതെ പോകുന്നതും എന്നാണ് ഇസ്രായേലി...

    ക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ഞായറാഴ്ച ഇസ്രായേലിലെ തെൽഅവീവിൽ മൂന്നു ലക്ഷം പേർ പങ്കെടുത്ത പ്രകടനം ഹമാസുമായുള്ള യുദ്ധം നിർത്തി ബന്ദികളെ മോചിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിൽ പരാജയപ്പെട്ട നെതന്യാഹുവിനോടുള്ള പ്രതിഷേധമായിരുന്നു. അതിനിടയിൽ ബന്ദികളിൽപെട്ട ആറ് ഇസ്രായേലി പൗരന്മാരുടെ മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ സൈന്യം ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങിയതോടെ ഇസ്രായേലിലാകെ നെതന്യാഹു വിരുദ്ധ രോഷം ആളിക്കത്താൻ തുടങ്ങിയിരുന്നു. ബന്ദികളെ വധിക്കുന്നവർ ഒരു സമാധാനക്കരാറും ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നില്ല എന്നാണ്​ നെതന്യാഹുവിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം. നെതന്യാഹുവിന്‍റെ പിടിവാശിയും കൊള്ളരുതായ്മയും കൊണ്ടാണ് യുദ്ധം നീളുന്നതും തങ്ങൾക്ക് സമാധാനത്തോടെ ജീവിക്കാൻ കഴിയാതെ പോകുന്നതും എന്നാണ് ഇസ്രായേലി ജനതയുടെ ഒരു വലിയ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെയും കാഴ്ചപ്പാട്. ഒക്ടോബർ ഏഴിനുശേഷം ആദ്യമായായിരുന്നു ദേശവ്യാപകമായി പ്രകടനക്കാരുമായി പൊലീസ്​ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടിയ അത്തരമൊരു പ്രതിഷേധം. ശേഷം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച തൊഴിലാളി യൂനിയനുകളുടെ പണിമുടക്കും നടന്നു. ഏതാനും മണിക്കൂർ രാജ്യത്തിന്‍റെ സാമ്പത്തിക രംഗം മൊത്തം സ്തംഭിച്ചപ്പോൾ ലേബർ കോടതിയുടെ ഉത്തരവിൽ തൊഴിലാളികൾ ജോലിക്കു കയറുകയായിരുന്നു.

    2023 ഒക്ടോബർ ഏഴിന് തുടങ്ങിയ ഇസ്രായേൽ-ഹമാസ്​ യുദ്ധത്തിന്‍റെ നാൾവഴി നോക്കിയാൽ 41,000 ത്തിനടുത്ത് ഫലസ്തീനികൾ ഇതിനകം കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടിട്ടും യുദ്ധവിരാമത്തിന് പ്രധാന തടസ്സം നിൽക്കുന്നത് രണ്ടു ഘടകങ്ങളാണെന്ന് പറയാം. അമേരിക്ക ഇസ്രായേലിന് നൽകുന്ന നിരുപാധിക പിന്തുണയാണൊന്ന്​. രണ്ടാമത്തേത് ഇസ്രായേലി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നെതന്യാഹു എന്ന പ്രതിബന്ധവും.

    ഇസ്രായേൽ ആക്രമണം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് ഗസ്സയിൽനിന്ന് സൈന്യം പിന്മാറുക, ഇസ്രായേലി തടവുകളിൽ കഴിയുന്ന അയ്യായിരത്തോളം തടവുകാരിൽ ഹമാസ് സൈനികത്തലവന്മാരുൾപ്പെടെ ഒരു വലിയ ഭാഗത്തെ മോചിപ്പിക്കുക എന്നിവയായിരുന്നു ഹമാസ് നേരത്തേ മുന്നോട്ടുവെച്ച ബന്ദി മോചനത്തിനുള്ള ഉപാധികൾ. ഇസ്രായേലിന്‍റെ വംശഹത്യയുടെ പേരിൽ അന്തർദേശീയ കോടതി നെതന്യാഹുവിനും പ്രതിരോധമന്ത്രി യോവ് ഗാലന്റിനുമെതിരെ അറസ്റ്റ് വാറൻറ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചതാണ്. ഒപ്പം വധിക്കപ്പെട്ട ഹമാസ് തലവൻ ഇസ്മാഈൽ ഹനിയ്യ ഉൾപ്പെടെ രണ്ടു ഹമാസ് നേതാക്കൾക്കെതിരെയും. ശേഷം പല ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായി വന്ന വെടിനിർത്തൽ നിർ​ദേശങ്ങളെല്ലാം ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ, അഥവാ നെതന്യാഹുവിന്റെ, തടസ്സങ്ങളിൽ തട്ടിത്തടഞ്ഞ് പരാജയപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ നവംബറിലെ ​ഹ്രസ്വ വെടിനിർത്തലിനുശേഷം ഇസ്രായേലി ജനതയുടെ ബഹുഭൂരിഭാഗവും വെടിനിർത്തൽ തുടരുന്നതിന് അനുകൂലമായിരുന്നു. അതുവഴി അവശേഷിക്കുന്ന നൂറിൽപരം പൗരരെ തിരിച്ച് നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാമെന്നവർ പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചു. അത് നടന്നില്ല. ശേഷം മേയ്​ മാസത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടായ വെടിനിർത്തൽ നീക്കം ഏതാണ്ട് വിജയം കാണുമെന്നായപ്പോൾ നെതന്യാഹു പ്രത്യക്ഷത്തിൽതന്നെ അസ്വീകാര്യമായ ഉപാധികൾ വെച്ച് അതിനും പ്രതിബന്ധം സൃഷ്ടിച്ചു. ഈജിപ്ത് അതിർത്തിക്കിടയിലുള്ള ഫിലാഡെൽഫി ഇടനാഴിയിലും ഗസ്സയുടെ രണ്ടുഭാഗത്തെ ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന നസ്രീൻ ഇടനാഴിയിലും സൈന്യം തുടരുമെന്നും ഗസ്സയുടെ അതിർത്തി തങ്ങൾ കൈവശം വെക്കുമെന്നും ഉൾപ്പെട്ട നിർണായകവും അസ്വീകാര്യവുമായ ഉപാധികളായിരുന്നു അവ. അതിനുശേഷം ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ഫലസ്തീൻ പൗരർ സ്വന്തം ഭൂമിയിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെടുന്ന ദാരുണ ദൃശ്യമാണ് ലോകത്തിന് കാണാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞത്.

    സമാധാനത്തിനുള്ള മുഖ്യ പ്രതിബന്ധം നെതന്യാഹു എന്ന പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക് യുദ്ധവും അധികാരവും തുടരണമെന്ന വാശിയാണ്. ഇതിനുമുമ്പ് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായ ഊഴത്തിലെ അഴിമതിയുടെ പേരിൽ ഇപ്പോൾ കോടതി കയറേണ്ട അവസ്ഥയിലുള്ള നെതന്യാഹു അധികാരത്തിലിരിക്കുന്നത് കൊണ്ടുമാത്രം അതിൽ ഇളവനുഭവിക്കുന്ന ഭരണാധികാരിയാണ്. അതിനിടയിൽ ജുഡീഷ്യറിയിൽ പരിഷ്കരണങ്ങൾ വരുത്തി തന്‍റെ രക്ഷയുറപ്പിക്കാൻ നടത്തിയ നിയമനിർമാണ ശ്രമമാണ് ഇതിനു മുമ്പ് ജനകീയ പ്രക്ഷോഭങ്ങൾക്ക് വഴിവെച്ചത്. ശേഷം പലതവണ യുദ്ധം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കാനും തടവുകാരെ മോചിപ്പിക്കാനും ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുള്ള ബഹുജന പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങൾക്ക് തെരുവുകൾ സാക്ഷ്യം വഹിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജനഹിതത്തിന്റെയോ വിവേകത്തിന്റെയോ ഒരു ശബ്ദവും നെതന്യാഹുവിന്റെ നിലപാടുകളെ തിരുത്തിയിട്ടില്ല. ചർച്ചകളല്ല, സൈനിക നടപടിയാണ് ബന്ദി മോചനത്തിന്‍റെ മാർഗമെന്ന നെതന്യാഹു സിദ്ധാന്തവും ഹമാസിനെ നിഷ്കാസനം ചെയ്യാമെന്ന വ്യാമോഹവുമാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ ഇസ്രായേലിനുള്ളിൽതന്നെ പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളിലെത്തി നിൽക്കുന്നത്. ബന്ദികളെ മോചിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനോ യുദ്ധം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനോ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക് ഒരു താൽപര്യവുമല്ലെന്നാണ് നിരീക്ഷകർതന്നെ പറയുന്നത്.

    ജൂലൈയിൽ നടന്ന ഒരു അഭിപ്രായസർവേയിൽ 72 ശതമാനത്തോളം ഇസ്രായേലികൾ ഹമാസ് ആക്രമണം തടയുന്നതിൽ പരാജയപ്പെട്ട നെതന്യാഹു രാജിവെക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, തീവ്ര വലതുപക്ഷ സഖ്യ നേതാക്കളിൽനിന്ന്​ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് പിന്തുണ കിട്ടുന്നുമുണ്ട്. സ്വന്തം താൽപര്യം ഇസ്രായേലിന്‍റെ താൽപര്യമാണെന്ന് വിശ്വസിക്കുന്ന നെതന്യാഹു പിന്മാറാൻ നിലവിലുള്ള സാഹചര്യങ്ങൾ മതിയാവില്ല. നെതന്യാഹുവിനെ പിടിച്ചുകെട്ടാൻ കഴിയുന്ന ഏക ശക്തി അമേരിക്ക മാത്രമാണ്. പക്ഷേ, അവിടെ ട്രംപും കമല ഹാരിസും തമ്മിൽ മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്​ ആരാണ് ഇസ്രായേൽ സുരക്ഷയുടെ വലിയ സംരക്ഷകർ എന്ന വിഷയത്തിലാണ്​. ഇസ്രായേലിന്‍റെ സുരക്ഷ തങ്ങളുടെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തമാണെന്ന് ആണയിടുന്നതിനിടയിൽ ഫലസ്തീനികളുടെ ദൈന്യത കമല എടുത്തു പറയുന്നുണ്ടെന്നു മാത്രം.

