Madhyamam
    Editorial
    Posted On
    11 Sep 2024 12:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    11 Sep 2024 2:43 AM GMT

    സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​ക്കും നാ​വി​റ​ങ്ങി​പ്പോ​യോ?

    cancel

    ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ ഭീ​ക​ര​മാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ ത​ട​യ​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ട് സു​​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഹ​ര​ജി ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഡി.​വൈ. ച​​ന്ദ്ര​ചൂ​ഡി​ന്റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ലു​ള്ള മൂ​ന്നം​ഗ ബെ​ഞ്ച് ത​ള്ളി​യ വാ​ർ​ത്ത രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്തും പു​റ​ത്തു​മു​ള്ള മ​നു​ഷ്യ​സ്നേ​ഹി​ക​ളെ വേ​ദ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യാ​തെ വ​യ്യ. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ പ​ര​മാ​ധി​കാ​ര രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മേ​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ട​തി​ക്ക് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ വി​​ദേ​ശ​ന​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ട​പെ​ടാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ് വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ വ​കു​പ്പി​ലെ മു​ൻ സീ​നി​യ​ർ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൻ അ​ശോ​ക് കു​മാ​ർ ശ​ർ​മ​യ​ട​ക്കം പ​തി​നൊ​ന്ന് പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ര​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സം​ഘം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച പൊ​തു​താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ ഹ​ര​ജി പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത കോ​ട​തി ത​ള്ളി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. രാ​ഷ്ട്രാ​ന്ത​രീ​യ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും കാ​റ്റി​ൽ​പ​റ​ത്തി ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഭീ​ക​ര വം​ശീ​യാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​ദ്ധ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഹ​ര​ജി​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ അ​ഡ്വ​ക്ക​റ്റ് പ്ര​ശാ​ന്ത് ഭൂ​ഷ​ൺ വാ​ദ​മു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    പ​ക്ഷേ, ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നെ​ന്ന​ത് ഹ​ര​ജി​ക്കാ​ര​ന്റെ അ​നു​മാ​നം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ട​പെ​ടാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന നി​ല​പാ​ട് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വി​ദേ​ശ​ന​യം സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട കാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കെ, എ​ങ്ങ​നെ കോ​ട​തി ഇ​ട​പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന പ്ര​സ്താ​വം സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​മാ​യി ശ​രി​യാ​വാം. ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​പ​ര​മാ​യി സാ​ധൂ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു വി​ധി പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ കോ​ട​തി​ക്ക് ത​ട​സ്സ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സി​ന്റെ തീ​ർ​പ്പും നി​യ​മ​ദൃ​ഷ്ട്യാ ന്യാ​യീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാം. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ ത​ട​യാ​ൻ എ​ല്ലാ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന 1948ലെ ​ജ​നീ​വ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന്റെ രേ​ഖ​യി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ച രാ​ജ്യ​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ന്ന് ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യ​താ​ണ്. യു​ദ്ധ​കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​യാ​വാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള ഒ​രു രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​നും ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​ക്കൂ​ടെ​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ട് ജ​നീ​വ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന്റെ രേ​ഖ​യു​ടെ ​പ്ര​ഥ​മ ഖ​ണ്ഡി​ക​യി​ൽ. ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ജ​നീ​വ ക​ൺ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന പ്ര​കാ​ര​മു​ള്ള ബാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളെ ലം​ഘി​ച്ച​താ​യി 2024 ജ​നു​വ​രി 26ന് ​വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​മു​ണ്ട്.

    അ​തു​പ്ര​കാ​രം ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​ക്കു​നേ​രെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ​വി​ധ സൈ​നി​ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കാ​നും കോ​ട​തി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. ത​ദ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ യു.​എ​ൻ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ, ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര മാ​നു​ഷി​ക നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ലം​ഘ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ട​ക്കോ​പ്പു​ക​ളും ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നെ​തി​രെ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. എ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കെ, ഒ​രു​വി​ധ സൈ​നി​കോ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​വും ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ന​ൽ​കി​ക്കൂ​ടെ​ന്നും അ​വ യു​ദ്ധ​കു​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ ബോ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​ണ്. പ​ക്ഷേ, ന​ടേ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ച​പോ​ലെ നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ത​ട​സ്സം മാ​ത്രം മു​ൻ​നി​ർ​ത്തി ഹ​ര​ജി ത​ള്ളി കോ​ട​തി. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, 2023 ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ൽ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ട​ന​ടി വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള യു.​എ​ൻ പ്ര​മേ​യ​ത്തെ അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ച രാ​ജ്യ​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ന്നോ​ർ​ക്ക​ണം.

    തൊ​ണ്ണൂ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ പി.​വി. ന​ര​സിം​ഹ​റാ​വു​വി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് പൂ​ർ​ണ ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര​പ​ദ​വി അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം പി​ന്നീ​ട് പ​ടി​പ​ടി​യാ​യി ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു, വ​ള​ർ​ന്ന് ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​തി​ന്റെ മൂ​ർ​ധ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​ക്ക് ഒ​രു സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​മാ​യി നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തെ പി​ന്താ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ദ്വി​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നി​ർ​മി​തി മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​മെ​ന്ന് മോ​ദി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ​മ്മ​തി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം റിയാദിൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ-​ജി.​സി.​സി ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ലും അ​ക്കാ​ര്യം വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി എ​സ്. ജ​യ്ശ​ങ്ക​ർ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച​താ​ണ്.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, 2023 ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 27ന് ​ഹ​മാ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ഭീ​ക​ര​കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കാ​ൻ മോ​ദി​ക്ക് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ൾ വേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്നി​ല്ല. ഹ​മാ​സി​നെ ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ​യോ ഇ​ന്ത്യ ത​ന്നെ​യോ ഭീ​ക​ര​സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​തേ​വ​രെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​മി​ല്ല. ബി​ന്യ​മി​ൻ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​ന്റെ തീ​വ്ര സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ലെ ജ​നാ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം പോ​ലും മാ​നി​ക്കാ​തെ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന അ​തി​ഭീ​ക​ര വം​ശീ​യാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​തെ​ഴു​തു​ന്ന​തു​വ​രെ 42,772 മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ രാ​ക്ഷ​സീ​യ​മാ​യി കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. ജീ​വ​ൻ പോ​യ​വ​രി​ൽ പ​തി​നാ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കെ, ഇ​തേ​പ്പ​റ്റി വം​ശ​ന​ശീ​ക​ര​ണം എ​ന്ന​ല്ലാ​തെ എ​ന്തു​വി​ളി​ക്ക​ണം? കാ​ർ​ഗി​ൽ യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ പാ​കി​സ്താ​നെ നേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ യു​ദ്ധ​വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ച്ച ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ നി​ര​സി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് മോ​ദി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ പ​ക്ഷ​ത്ത് നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ ചോ​ദ്യം. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​പോ​ലും അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പി.​എ​ൽ.​ഒ​വി​ന്റെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള വെ​സ്റ്റ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഒ​രു പ്ര​ത്യാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​നും തു​നി​യാ​തെ ശാ​ന്ത​രാ​യി ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ​കാ​രി​ൽ 662 പേ​രെ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഇ​തി​ന​കം കൊ​ന്നു​ത​ള്ളി​യ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​ന്റെ ക്രൂ​ര​ത​ക്ക് എ​ന്ത് ന്യാ​യീ​ക​ര​ണ​മാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്.

    10,000 ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ളെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ജ​യി​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ര​ക​യാ​ത​ന അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ജ​നീ​വ​യി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​തി​ന്റെ മേ​ധാ​വി വോ​ൾ​ക​ർ ട​ർ​ക് വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഏ​ക​പ​ക്ഷീ​യ​മാ​യ ഈ ​മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ ധ്വം​സ​ന​ത്തെ​യും ന​മ്മു​ടെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന്യാ​യീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണോ? അ​ദാ​നി​യു​ടെ​യും മ​റ്റും സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​ദ്ധോ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ശീ​ക​ര​ണ സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ളും ജൂ​ത​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​പ്പ​ൽ​മാ​ർ​ഗേ​ണ ഒ​ഴു​കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​ക്കു​പോ​ലും പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത​വി​ധം മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് നാ​വി​റ​ങ്ങി​പ്പോ​യെ​ങ്കി​ൽ കേ​ഴു​ക മ​മ​നാ​ടേ എ​ന്ന​ല്ലാ​തെ എ​ന്തു​പ​റ​യാ​ൻ?

    Madhyamam Editorial
    News Summary - Madhyamam editorial on israel - palestine issue
