Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightEditorialchevron_rightകൊല്ലപ്പെടേണ്ട ഇന്ത്യൻ...
    Editorial
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 12:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 2:48 AM GMT

    കൊല്ലപ്പെടേണ്ട ഇന്ത്യൻ പൗരർ

    രാജ്യത്തെ ഒരു വിഭാഗം പൗരരെ അന്യരാക്കുന്ന പുതിയ ഒരു ക്രമസമാധാന വ്യവസ്ഥ‍യുടെ പ്രഖ്യാപനമാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ നടക്കുന്നത്
    കൊല്ലപ്പെടേണ്ട ഇന്ത്യൻ പൗരർ
    ‘‘മുസ്ലിമാണെന്ന് കരുതിയാണ് കൊന്നത്. അബദ്ധത്തിൽ ഒരു ബ്രാഹ്മണനെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയതിൽ ഖേദിക്കുന്നു’’. ഹരിയാനയിലെ ഫരീദാബാദിൽ പശു ഗുണ്ടകൾ കൊലചെയ്ത കൗമാരക്കാരൻ ആര്യന്‍റെ അച്ഛൻ സിയാനന്ദ് മിശ്രയുടെ കാലിൽ തൊട്ടുവണങ്ങി ബജ്റങ്ദൾ നേതാവായ കുപ്രസിദ്ധ കുറ്റവാളി അനിൽ കൗശിക് നടത്തിയ മാപ്പപേക്ഷയാണിത്. അയാളുടെ ഖേദത്തിലടങ്ങിയ മുസ്ലിം വെറുപ്പിന്‍റെ പാരമ്യം കൊലപോലെ നടുക്കവും ഭീതിയുമുളവാക്കുന്നതാണ്. കൊന്നത് മുസ്ലിമിനെയായിരുന്നുവെങ്കിൽ ശരി. എന്നാൽ വെടിയേറ്റത് ഒരു ബ്രാഹ്മണനായിപ്പോയതാണ് അബദ്ധം. അതിലാണ് അയാൾക്ക് സങ്കടം. ഇക്കാര്യം അയാൾ പൊലീസിനോടും ആവർത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ജാതിയുടെ വർണബോധത്തിൽ...

    നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി മൂന്നാമതും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയായ ശേഷം മുപ്പതിലധികം മുസ്‌ലിം ചെറുപ്പക്കാരും ഏഴ് ദലിത്, ബഹുജൻ യുവാക്കളും ഒരു ക്രൈസ്തവ വനിതയും ഹിന്ദുത്വ ആൾക്കൂട്ടക്കൊലകൾക്ക് വിധേയരായി. മോദി ഭാരതത്തിൽ മുസ്ലിംകളും പിന്നാക്കക്കാരും വധിക്കാൻ വിധിക്കപ്പെട്ടവരും അടിച്ചുകൊല്ലപ്പെടേണ്ടവരുമാണെന്ന ബോധം സ്വാഭാവികമായിത്തീർന്നിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് തീർച്ചപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതാണ് സമീപകാല സംഭവങ്ങൾ. മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ കല്യാണിൽ അശ്റഫ് അലി സയ്യിദ് ഹുസൈൻ എന്ന 72കാരനെ ട്രെയിനിലെ സഹയാത്രികരായ ഒരുകൂട്ടം ഹിന്ദുത്വവാദികൾ ഗോമാംസത്തിന്‍റെ പേരിൽ ക്രൂരമായി മർദിക്കുകയും ട്രെയിനിൽ നിന്ന് പുറത്തെറിയൂ എന്ന് ആക്രോശിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന വിഡിയോ തെളിവുകൾ കൃത്യമായി ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നിട്ടും ‘ ഭാരതീയ ന്യായസൻഹിത’ യിലെ ജാമ്യം ലഭിക്കാവുന്ന വകുപ്പുകൾ പ്രകാരം മാത്രമാണ് പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ കുറ്റം ചുമത്തിയത്. ഒറ്റ ദിവസംകൊണ്ട് അവർക്ക് ജാമ്യം ലഭിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. നിർബാധം തുടരുന്ന ഈ ആക്രമണങ്ങളിലും അവയോട് പൊതുസമൂഹം പുലർത്തുന്ന കുറ്റകരമായ നിസ്സംഗതയിലും നിരാശ പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ച് നടിയും സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകയുമായ സ്വര ഭാസ്കർ എഴുതിയ കുറിപ്പിലുണ്ട് മുസ്ലിം ജീവിതവൈഷമ്യത്തിന്‍റെ ആഴം. ‘‘കല്യാണിലെ ആൾക്കൂട്ട ആക്രമണം സംബന്ധിച്ച് നമുക്കെല്ലാവർക്കും അറിയാം. പക്ഷേ, അതേക്കുറിച്ച് സംസാരിക്കാൻ നാം ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടുന്നില്ല. ഇന്ത്യൻ സമൂഹം, പൗരന്മാരിലെ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം, സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ, മുഖ്യധാരാ രാഷ്ട്രീയക്കാർ, ഇന്ത്യൻ ജനകീയ സംസ്കാരം, മാധ്യമങ്ങൾ, നിയമപാലകർ, ജുഡീഷ്യറി എന്നിവയെല്ലാം ഇന്ത്യയിലെ മുസ്‍ലിം പൗരന്മാരെ നിരാശപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നു’’. പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി ഇത്തരം ഗുണ്ടാ സംഘങ്ങളുടെ പിൻബലം ബി.ജെ.പി സർക്കാറാണെന്ന് തുറന്നടിച്ചു. രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലും പൗരസമൂഹത്തിലും മുസ്ലിം വിദ്വേഷം സാധാരണമാകുന്നുവെന്നും സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ അവരെ പൈശാചികവത്കരിക്കുന്നത് പതിവായിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും രാജ്ദീപ് സർദേശായിയെപ്പോലുള്ളവർ മുന്നറിയിപ്പിന്‍റെ ഭാഷയിൽ പൗരസമൂഹത്തെ ഉണർത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. പക്ഷേ, അവയൊന്നും മുസ്ലിംവേട്ടയുടെ ഹിംസാത്മകതയെ ചെറുക്കുന്നതിൽ പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുന്നില്ല എന്നതാണ് വാസ്തവം. കടുത്ത വംശീയവാദിയായ അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഹിമന്ത ബിശ്വ ശർമയുടെ സർക്കാർ സി.എ.എ നിയമത്തിന്‍റെ പേരിൽ 28 മുസ്ലിംകളെയാണ് കുടുംബക്കാരിൽനിന്ന് പറിച്ചെടുത്ത് തടങ്കൽ കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയത്. എന്നാൽ ഇതേ കാറ്റഗറിയിലുള്ള ഹിന്ദു, സിഖ്, ബുദ്ധ, പാഴ്സി, ജൈന, ക്രിസ്ത്യൻ മതവിഭാഗങ്ങളിലുള്ളവർ ട്രൈബ്യൂണലിനുമുന്നിൽ ഹാജരാകേണ്ടതില്ലെന്നും അതേ സർക്കാർ ഉത്തരവിറക്കി. ഭരണകൂടം സ്പോൺസർ ചെയ്യുന്ന ഈ വംശീയ വിവേചനത്തെ മുഖ്യധാരാ മാധ്യമങ്ങളും പൊതുസമൂഹവും സ്വീകരിച്ചത് ‘ഇതൊക്കെ സാധാരണ സംഭവം’ എന്ന അലസഭാവത്തിലാണ്.

    ഇന്ന് കാണുന്ന മുസ്ലിം, ദലിത് വിരുദ്ധ ആൾക്കൂട്ട ആക്രമണങ്ങൾ യഥാർഥത്തിൽ ക്രമസമാധാനത്തിന്‍റെ തകർച്ചയല്ല. മറിച്ച് വിവേചനപരമായ നിയമങ്ങളിലൂടെയും നിലനിൽക്കുന്ന നിയമങ്ങളുടെ നിർവഹണത്തിലൂടെയും ഭരണകൂടം സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നതാണെന്ന് തിരിച്ചറിയേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. രാജ്യത്തെ ഒരു വിഭാഗം പൗരരെ അന്യരാക്കുന്ന പുതിയ ഒരു ക്രമസമാധാന വ്യവസ്ഥ‍യുടെ പ്രഖ്യാപനമാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്. ഭരണകൂട സേനകളും ഹിന്ദുത്വ ഹിംസാത്മക സംഘങ്ങളും പരസ്പരം ആശീർവദിച്ചു നടത്തുന്ന അർമാദമാണ് ഈ അടിച്ചുകൊലകളും ആൾക്കൂട്ട മർദനങ്ങളും. ഡൽഹിയിലും ഹരിയാനയിലും യു.പിയിലും കുപ്രസിദ്ധ ഗോഗുണ്ടാ സംഘങ്ങളുടെ സമൂഹമാധ്യമപേജുകളിൽ നിയമം കൈയിലെടുത്ത് ദുർബലരായ ആളുകളെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വിഡിയോകൾ ധാരാളമായി കാണാനാകും. വിവാദമാകാത്തിടത്തോളം അവർക്കെതിരെ കേസടുക്കാൻ സർക്കാറോ പൊലീസോ സന്നദ്ധമാകുന്നില്ല. വെറുപ്പിനെയും മുസ്ലിം വിദ്വേഷത്തെയും സാർവത്രികമാക്കാനാണ് അവർ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നത്. അതുകൊണ്ടാണ് മകന്‍റെ ഘാതകന്‍റെ മാപ്പപേക്ഷ കേട്ട ശേഷവും ആര്യൻ മിശ്രയുടെ അമ്മയുടെ നിർഭയമായ വാക്കുകളിൽ രാജ്യം തേടുന്ന പരിഹാരം അലയടിക്കുന്നത്. പക്ഷേ, അതിന് ചെവിയോർക്കാൻ ഭരണകൂടത്തിനും സിവിൽ സമൂഹത്തിനും മനസ്സുണ്ടോ എന്നതിലാണ് സംശയം. ആ അമ്മ പറഞ്ഞു: ‘‘ മുസ്‍ലിമാണെന്ന് കരുതിയാണത്രെ എന്റെ മകനെ അവർ കൊന്നത്. എന്തിനാണ് മുസ്‍ലിംകളെ കൊല്ലുന്നത്; അവർ മനുഷ്യരല്ലേ? മുസ്‍ലിംകളും നമ്മുടെ സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്. എന്റെ അയൽക്കാരെല്ലാം മുസ്‍ലിംകളാണ്. വളരെ സ്നേഹത്തോടെയാണ് ഞങ്ങൾ കഴിയുന്നത്. അവർ ഞങ്ങളെ സഹായിക്കുന്നു. സഹോദരങ്ങളെ പോലെയാണ് ഞാനവരെ കാണുന്നത്. ഇതിൽ കൂടുതൽ എനിക്കൊന്നും പറയാനില്ല. കുറ്റവാളികളെ വെടിവെച്ചു കൊല്ലാൻ ആർക്കും അവകാശമില്ല. നീതിയാണ് ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് (എല്ലാവർക്കും) ലഭിക്കേണ്ടത്’’. നിയമം നിർമിക്കുന്നവരും നടപ്പാക്കുന്നവരും ചെവികൊടുക്കുമോ ഈ അമ്മയുടെ വാക്കുകൾക്ക്?

