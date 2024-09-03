Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Editorial
    3 Sep 2024
    3 Sep 2024

    ഭ​യം വേ​ണം, ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത​യും

    സ്വ​ന്തം വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​റി​യാ​തെ പോ​കു​ക​യാ​ണോ, അ​തോ ബാ​ഹ്യ​ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പി​ടി​മു​റു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണോ?
    പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ സേ​ന​യു​ടെ ത​ല​പ്പ​ത്തു​ള്ള​വ​രി​ൽ കു​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധ ക്രി​മി​ന​ലു​ക​ളും കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​കി​ക​ള​ട​ക്കം അ​ധോ​ലോ​ക​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന്​ ഭ​ര​ണ​പ​ക്ഷ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​വും അ​തേ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​വ​കു​പ്പ്​ കൈ​യാ​ളു​ന്ന മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​വും തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭ​ര​ണ, ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളാ​ണു​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ​​പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ വ​കു​പ്പി​ലെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന ഘ​ട​ക​മാ​യ ക്ര​മ​സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ചു​മ​ത​ല​യു​ള്ള എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി എം.​ആ​ർ. അ​ജി​ത്​​കു​മാ​റി​നും ജി​ല്ല ​പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ മേ​ധാ​വി​യാ​യി മ​ല​പ്പു​റ​ത്തും പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട​യി​ലും സ​ർ​വി​സി​ലി​രു​ന്ന സു​ജി​ത്​ ദാ​സി​നു​മെ​തി​രെ നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യാ​യ പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ അ​തി​ഗു​രു​ത​ര ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്​ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​നെ​യ​ട​ക്കം പ്ര​തി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ക്കി​യ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലി​ൽ തു​ട​ർ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​നാ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​ർ​മ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി അ​ജി​ത്​​കു​മാ​റി​നെ സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് നീ​ക്കി​യും എ​സ്.​പി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സു​ജി​ത്​ ദാ​സി​നെ സ​സ്​​പെ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ചെ​യ്തും അ​​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്​ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ.

    ഗു​ണ്ടാ​സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും അ​ധോ​ലോ​ക​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്, മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​ റാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ളെ​യും അ​മ​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ ചു​മ​ത​ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട, പൊ​ലീ​സി​ലെ ക്ര​മ​സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​പാ​ല​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ അ​ത്ത​രം ഹീ​ന​പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന ഞെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലാ​ണ്​ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്​. എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന്​ സൈ​ബ​ർ സെ​ല്ലി​നെ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച്​ മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​ര​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ​യും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ​യും ​ഫോ​ൺ ചോ​ർ​ത്തു​ക, സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ കൊ​ല ചെ​യ്യി​ക്കു​ക, കൊ​ല​ക്കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി​ക​ളെ കു​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​യി കൊ​ല​ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രു​ടെ ഉ​റ്റ​വ​രെ​യും ഉ​ട​യ​വ​രെ​യും പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക, സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന​ട​ക്കം അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​യു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​ര​മ​ത​വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ​വും ​വെ​റു​പ്പും പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രു​ന്ന​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് കോ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൈ​ക്കൂ​ലി കൈ​പ്പ​റ്റു​ക, സ്വ​ർ​ണ ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്തി​നെ പി​ന്തു​ട​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന നാ​ട്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വും പ​ണ​വും ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക, കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്തും പു​റ​ത്തു​മു​ള്ള ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ക​ണ്ണി​ചേ​രു​ക തു​ട​ങ്ങി അ​ധോ​ലോ​ക​സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളെ വെ​ല്ലു​ന്ന ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്​ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രു​ടെ പേ​രി​ൽ ആ​രോ​പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​നെ​തി​രെ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ പ​രാ​തി​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ട്​ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​ക്ക് കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന്​ അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും​വ​രെ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​വെ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ വി​ര​ൽ നീ​ളു​ന്ന​ത്​ സാ​ക്ഷാ​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. ഈ ​ഗു​രു​ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ ക​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​വാം,​ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ക്ക​വെ കു​റ്റാ​രോ​പി​ത​നാ​യ എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി​യെ വേ​ദി​യി​ലി​രു​ത്തി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​തീ​രു​മാ​നം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മ​ല​പ്പു​റം എ​സ്.​പി ​ഓ​ഫി​സ്​ വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന്​ രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന മ​ര​ത്ത​ടി​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പ​രാ​തി​യാ​ണ്​ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ കേ​ര​ള​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തെ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​കു​ലു​ക്കു​ന്ന വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ ന​യി​ച്ച​ത്. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്‍റെ ലൈ​ഫ്​ മി​ഷ​ൻ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക്ക​ട​ക്കം സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​ത​ട​സ്സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​സ്.​പി​യു​ടെ ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള മ​ര​ത്ത​ടി അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ​തി​രെ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ അ​ൻ​വ​റി​ന്‍റെ പ​ട​പ്പു​റ​പ്പാ​ട്​ വൈ​കാ​തെ മ​ല​പ്പു​റ​ത്ത്​ സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട എ​സ്.​പി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും എ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തി​നി​ടെ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട എ​സ്.​പി സു​ജി​ത്​ ദാ​സ്​ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യെ ​വി​ളി​ച്ച്​ ശി​ഷ്ട​കാ​ല​ത്തെ വി​ധേ​യ​ത്വ ജീ​വി​തം ഉ​റ​പ്പു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് കേ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ ക്ഷ​മാ​യാ​ച​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ശ​ബ്​​ദ​സ​ന്ദേ​ശം പു​റ​ത്താ​യി. പി​ന്നീ​ട്​ എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി അ​ജി​ത്​​കു​മാ​റി​നെ പ്ര​തി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി അ​ൻ​വ​ർ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​വ​ന്നു. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തെ ​​പൊ​ൻ​വി​ല​യു​ള്ള ക​ണ്ണാ​യ ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​നി​ല മ​ണി​മാ​ളി​ക ക​യ​റ്റു​ന്ന എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ത്തു​വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​ര​ൽ​ചൂ​ണ്ടി. എ​ട​വ​ണ്ണ​യി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്​ വി​വ​രം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട ആ​ളു​ടെ കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​കം, ​പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ന്‍റെ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ, താ​നൂ​രി​ലെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​കം, കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്ടെ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​യു​ടെ കാ​ണാ​താ​ക​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു പി​റ​കി​ൽ ആ​രോ​പി​ത​ർ​ക്ക്​ പ​ങ്കു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും തെ​ളി​വു​ക​ൾ കൈ​വ​ശ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ്​ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​യു​ടെ വാ​ദം. എ​ട​വ​ണ്ണ കൊ​ല​ക്കേ​സി​ൽ നി​ല​വി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​ളെ പ്ര​തി​ചേ​ർ​ക്കാ​നാ​യി കൊ​ല​ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ന്നും വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലു​ണ്ട്. നേ​ര​ത്തേ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ക​സ്റ്റം​സി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​പ്പു​റം എ​സ്.​പി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന സു​ജി​ത്​ ആ ​ബ​ന്ധം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച്​ വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്തു സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വ​ലി​​​​യൊ​രു ഭാ​ഗം ത​ട്ടി​യെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മു​ള്ള​തി​നാ​ൽ ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്​ സ്വ​ർ​ണം പി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ക​ള്ള​ക്ക​ളി ന​ട​ത്താ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. അ​തി​നാ​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റം​സി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണം ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ടാ​ലും പി​ടി​ക്കാ​തെ വി​ടു​ക​യും അ​വ​ർ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന വി​വ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പു​റ​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ച്​ എ​സ്.​പി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക​സം​ഘ​മാ​യ ഡാ​ൻ​സാ​ഫ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ക​യും പി​ടി​ച്ച​വ​രെ ര​ഹ​സ്യ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ന​ല്ലൊ​രു പ​ങ്ക്​ അ​ടി​ച്ചു​മാ​റ്റി​യ​ശേ​ഷം ബാ​ക്കി ക​സ്റ്റം​സി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു എ​ന്നാ​ണ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    എ.​ഡി.​ജി.​പി​ക്ക്​ അ​ട​ക്കം പ​ങ്ക്​ ആ​രോ​പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​​ധോ​ലോ​ക ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ഒ​ന്നാ​ന്ത​രം ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​മാ​ണി​ത്. ​പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ സേ​ന​യു​ടെ മി​ക​വി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ​യും പ്ര​ശം​സ ചൊ​രി​ഞ്ഞ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സ്വ​ന്തം വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ​ദൃ​ശ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യാ​തെ പോ​കു​ക​യാ​ണോ, അ​തോ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ​യും മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ബാ​ഹ്യ​ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പി​ടി​മു​റു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണോ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​വേ​ണ്ട​ത്.

    ചു​രു​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ, ര​ണ്ട്​ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​പ​ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​ത​ല്ല ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​രം കൈ​യാ​ളു​ന്ന മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക്​ ത​ന്‍റെ വ​കു​പ്പി​നു​മേ​ൽ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷം നേ​ര​ത്തേ കു​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഭ​ര​ണ​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തെ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ​മാ​രും നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​മ​ട​ക്കം പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ ദു​രൂ​ഹ​മാ​യ പ​ക്ഷം​ചേ​ര​ലി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച ആ​ക്ഷേ​പം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​യാ​നേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച ഉ​ന്ന​ത ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ന്‍റെ പേ​രി​ൽ​ത​ന്നെ ഭീ​ക​ര കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്ക്​ ആ​രോ​പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ. നേ​ര​ത്തേ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്​ കേ​സ്​ പ്ര​തി​യെ അ​നു​ന​യി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​ട​നി​ല​ക്കാ​ര​നെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​യ​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ജി​ല​ൻ​സ്​ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റ്റി​യ​യാ​​ളാ​ണ്​ പി​ന്നീ​ട്​ ക്ര​മ​സ​മാ​ധാ​ന ചു​മ​ത​ല​യു​ടെ ത​ല​പ്പ​ത്ത്​ എ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്​ എ​ന്നു​മോ​ർ​ക്ക​ണം. ത​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലം വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ ത​ന്‍റെ പ​ക്ക​ൽ ഇ​നി​യും ​ഏ​റെ വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന്​ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ പ​റ​യു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഗ​ർ​ഭ​ഗൃ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ​ത​ന്നെ എ​ന്തൊ​ക്കെ​യോ ചീ​ഞ്ഞു​നാ​റു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നു ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്​ സൂ​ച​ന. അ​തി​നാ​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ പ​ടി​ക്കു​പു​റ​ത്ത് നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല, കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ശു​ദ്ധി​ക​ല​ശം ത​ന്നെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും വേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രും. ഇ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ അ​ധോ​ലോ​ക രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ, ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പി​ടി​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​വും കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പോ​ക്ക് എ​ന്നു​ത​ന്നെ ആ​ശ​ങ്കി​ക്ക​ണം.

