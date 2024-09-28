Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Editorial
    Posted On
    28 Sep 2024 1:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    28 Sep 2024 2:59 AM GMT

    രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലെ പവർ​ ഗ്രൂപ്പുകൾ

    രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലെ പവർ​ ഗ്രൂപ്പുകൾ
    രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലെ പവർ​ ഗ്രൂപ്പുകൾ
    മലപ്പുറം എസ്.പി ക്യാമ്പ് ഹൗസിൽനിന്ന് മോഷണം പോയൊരു മഹാഗണിമരത്തെച്ചൊല്ലി, ​​​പൊലീസ് സേനയി​ലെ ഏതാനും ഉന്നത ​ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർക്കെതിരെ ഇടതു സ്വതന്ത്ര എം.എൽ.എ പി.വി. അൻവർ തുടങ്ങിവെച്ച സമരപോരാട്ടമിപ്പോൾ എത്തിനിൽക്കുന്നത് സി.പി.എം നേതൃത്വത്തിനും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനുമെതിരെയാണ്. ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങളായി, സംസ്ഥാനത്തി​ന്റെ ക്രമസമാധാന ചുമതലയുള്ള എ.ഡി.ജി.പി അജിത്കുമാർ നടത്തിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന അധികാര ദുർവിനിയോഗത്തെക്കുറിച്ചും അതിനായി ഒത്താ​ശ ചെയ്യുന്ന മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ പൊളിറ്റിക്കൽ സെക്രട്ടറി പി. ശശിയെക്കുറിച്ചും തുടർച്ചയായി ആരോപണമുന്നയിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്​ അദ്ദേഹം. ഇതു സംബന്ധിച്ച്...

    മലപ്പുറം എസ്.പി ക്യാമ്പ് ഹൗസിൽനിന്ന് മോഷണം പോയൊരു മഹാഗണിമരത്തെച്ചൊല്ലി, ​​​പൊലീസ് സേനയി​ലെ ഏതാനും ഉന്നത ​ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർക്കെതിരെ ഇടതു സ്വതന്ത്ര എം.എൽ.എ പി.വി. അൻവർ തുടങ്ങിവെച്ച സമരപോരാട്ടമിപ്പോൾ എത്തിനിൽക്കുന്നത് സി.പി.എം നേതൃത്വത്തിനും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയനുമെതിരെയാണ്. ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങളായി, സംസ്ഥാനത്തി​ന്റെ ക്രമസമാധാന ചുമതലയുള്ള എ.ഡി.ജി.പി അജിത്കുമാർ നടത്തിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന അധികാര ദുർവിനിയോഗത്തെക്കുറിച്ചും അതിനായി ഒത്താ​ശ ചെയ്യുന്ന മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ പൊളിറ്റിക്കൽ സെക്രട്ടറി പി. ശശിയെക്കുറിച്ചും തുടർച്ചയായി ആരോപണമുന്നയിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്​ അദ്ദേഹം. ഇതു സംബന്ധിച്ച് പാർട്ടിക്കും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കും പരാതിയും നൽകി. അതി​ന്മേൽ ചില നടപടികളൊക്കെയുണ്ടായെങ്കിലും, അന്വേഷണമടക്കമുള്ള കാര്യങ്ങൾ തീർത്തും പ്രഹസനമാണെന്ന വെളിപ്പെടുത്തലോടെ അൻവർ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയെ തന്നെ ഉന്നമിട്ടു. ഈ വിവാദത്തിന്റെ ഒരു ഘട്ടത്തിൽപോലും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കുനേരെ ചെറുവിമർശനമുന്നയിക്കാതിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം ഒടുവിൽ, ‘ആ മനുഷ്യൻ എന്നെ ചതിച്ചു’ എന്നു തുറന്നടിച്ചു. എങ്ങനെയാണ് താൻ വഞ്ചിക്കപ്പെട്ടതെന്നു വിശദീകരിച്ച അദ്ദേഹം പാർട്ടിയുമായും മുന്നണിയുമായുള്ള സഹകരണം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് സമ്പൂർണ സ്വതന്ത്രനായി നിയമസഭക്കകത്തും പുറത്തും പ്രവർത്തിക്കാനുള്ള തീരുമാനവും പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഇപ്പോൾ, മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും പാർട്ടി സെക്രട്ടറി എം. ഗോവിന്ദർ മാസ്റ്ററും അദ്ദേഹത്തെ തള്ളിപ്പറഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നു. അൻവറിനെ പാർട്ടി അണികളും തള്ളണമെന്നാണ് സെക്രട്ടറിയുടെ ആഹ്വാനം. ഇതിന്റെ അനുരണനമെന്നോണം, പലയിടങ്ങളിലും അൻവറിനെതിരെ പാർട്ടി ​പോസ്റ്ററുകൾ പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു തുടങ്ങി; ചിലയിടങ്ങളിൽ ഭീകരമു​ദ്രാവാക്യങ്ങളുമായി അൻവർ വിരുദ്ധ പ്രകടനങ്ങളും നടന്നു. നവസാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം വരെ അൻവറിനൊപ്പം നിലയുറപ്പിച്ചവരും വിമർശനവും പരിഹാസവുമായി രംഗത്തെത്തി. വരും നാളുകളിൽ, ഇതിന്റെ അലയൊലികൾ അന്തരീക്ഷത്തിൽ വർധിക്കാനാണിട.

    ഇടതുപക്ഷത്തി​ന്റെ ചെലവിൽ നിയമസഭയിലെത്തിയ അൻവർ പാർട്ടി-മുന്നണി മര്യാദ ലംഘിച്ച് സർക്കാറിനെതിരെ വലതുപക്ഷ ശക്തികൾ നടത്തിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന വിമർശനങ്ങൾ ഏറ്റുപിടിച്ചുവെന്നതാണ് സി.പി.എമ്മും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയും അൻവറിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയ കുറ്റം. എന്നാൽ, ഈ ചട്ടപ്പടി മര്യാദകൾക്കപ്പുറം ഉന്നയിക്കപ്പെട്ട വിഷയങ്ങളിലൂ​ന്നി അദ്ദേഹത്തെ പിന്തുണച്ചവർ പാർട്ടിക്കകത്തുതന്നെയുണ്ട്​, മുൻകാലങ്ങളിൽ അദ്ദേഹം സ്വീകരിച്ച പല രാഷ്ട്രീയ നിലപാടുകളോടും വിയോജിച്ചുതന്നെ. സംസ്ഥാന പൊലീസുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് കഴിഞ്ഞ കുറച്ചു വർഷങ്ങളായി ഉയർന്നുകേൾക്കുന്ന പലവിധ ആരോപണങ്ങളും തെളിവുകളുടെ പിൻബലത്തിൽ കൃത്യതയോടെ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അൻവർ. കരിപ്പൂർ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളം വഴി നടക്കുന്ന സ്വർണക്കടത്തിൽ പൊലീസിന്റെ പങ്ക്, സേനയിലെ ചില ഉന്നതരുടെ സംഘ്പരിവാർ ആഭിമുഖ്യം, പൊലീസിന് ക്രിമിനൽ സംഘങ്ങളുമായുള്ള ബന്ധം തുടങ്ങിയവ വെറും ആരോപണങ്ങൾ മാത്രമല്ലെന്ന് വസ്തുതകളുടെ വെളിച്ചത്തിൽ പൊതുജനസമക്ഷം അൻവർ കൊണ്ടുവന്നു. സ്വന്തമായ അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയ ഈ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ആദ്യം അവതരിപ്പിച്ചത് മുഖ്യമ​ന്ത്രിക്കും പാർട്ടിക്കും മുന്നിലായിരുന്നുവെന്നും അവരത് വേണ്ടവിധം ഗൗനിക്കാതിരിക്കുകയും സർക്കാറിനും പാർട്ടിക്കുമെതിരെ ലഭിച്ച ഏറ്റവും ഗുരുതരമായ ആരോപണത്തിൽ പ്രതിപക്ഷം കേട്ടഭാവം നടിക്കാതിരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതോടെയാണ് തനിക്ക്​ ഒറ്റയാൾ പട്ടാളമാകേണ്ടിവന്നത് എന്നാണ്​ അൻവറിന്‍റെ ഭാഷ്യം.

    ഇതിന്റെ വിശദീകരണമെന്നോണം, അദ്ദേഹം കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ട് ദിവസമായി ഉന്നയിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ചില കാര്യങ്ങൾ കേരളീയ പൊതുസമൂഹം ഗൗരവത്തിലെടുക്കേണ്ടതാണ്​. കേരളം ഇന്ന് നേരിടുന്ന ഏറ്റവും വലിയ പ്രതിസന്ധി, പാർട്ടി ഭേദമെന്യേ ഉന്നത രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതാക്കൾ തമ്മിലുള്ള അവിശു​ദ്ധ കൂട്ടുകെട്ടാണ് എന്നാണ്​ അ​ൻവർ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്​. ഇപ്പോൾ ഉയർന്നുകേൾക്കുന്ന സംഭവങ്ങളിലും ഈ കൂട്ടുകെട്ട് പ്രബലമായതിനാലാണ് യു.ഡി.എഫും ബി.ജെ.പിയും ഈ വിഷയം ഏറ്റെടുക്കാൻ തയാറാകാത്തതെന്ന അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ നിരീക്ഷണത്തിന്​ അവരാരും കൃത്യമായ മറുപടി പറഞ്ഞിട്ടുമില്ല.

    സംസ്ഥാന പൊലീസ് സേനയുടെ വഴിവിട്ട ബന്ധങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് മാത്രമല്ല; കേരള രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിലെ ‘പവർ ഗ്രൂപ്പു’കളെക്കുറിച്ച് കൂടിയാണ് എം.എൽ.എയുടെ വെളി​പ്പെടുത്തലുകൾ. പലപ്പോഴും വ്യക്തിപരവും തീർത്തും സങ്കുചിതവുമായ താൽപര്യങ്ങളുടെ പുറത്ത് സംഭവിക്കുന്ന രാഷ്ട്രീയ ബന്ധങ്ങൾ ചില ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലെങ്കിലും മാഫിയ സമാനമായ കൂട്ടുകെട്ടിലേക്ക് നയിക്കപ്പെടുന്നുവെന്നത് വസ്തുതയാണ്. ‘ഡീൽ’ എന്ന് വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കപ്പെടാറുള്ള ഈ കൂട്ടുകെട്ടുകളുടെ പുറത്ത് എത്രയെത്ര കുറ്റകൃത്യങ്ങളാണ് മറയ്ക്കപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുള്ളത്? അടുത്തകാലത്തുണ്ടായ കണ്ണൂരിലെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ കൊലപാതകങ്ങളിൽ പ്രതികൾ ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെടാതെ പോയതിന്റെ പിന്നാമ്പുറം ഇത്തരം ‘ഡീലു’കളാണെന്ന്​ അൻവർ പറയുന്നു. ഇപ്പോൾ ഏറെ ചർച്ചയായ തൃശൂർ പൂ​രം വിവാദത്തിലും ആർ.എസ്.എസ് നേതാക്കളുമായി എ.ഡി.ജി.പി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തിയതിലുമെല്ലാം ഇതേ പവർ ഗ്രൂപ്പുകൾ ഇടപെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് സംശയമുയർന്നിരിക്കുന്നു. സംസ്ഥാന ആഭ്യന്തര വകുപ്പിനുനേരെ ഗുരുതരമായ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തൽ ഭരണപക്ഷ എം.എൽ.എയുടെ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്നുണ്ടായിട്ടുപോലും അതിനെ വലിയ സമരമായി പരിവർത്തിപ്പിക്കാൻ പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന് കഴിയാതെ പോകുന്നത് എന്തുകൊണ്ടാണെന്നതും മറ്റൊരു സംശയമാണ്​. ഇടപാടുകളുടെ പങ്കുപറ്റുന്നവരിൽ ഈ നേതാക്കളുമുണ്ടാകാമെന്ന അൻവറിന്റെ ആരോപണത്തെ ശരിവെക്കും വിധമാണ്​ പ്രതിപക്ഷത്തിന്റെ വാചാല മൗനം. പുറമേക്ക് ആരോപണ പ്രത്യാരോപണങ്ങളിലൂടെ ചില പ്രകമ്പനങ്ങളൊക്കെ അനുഭവപ്പെടുമെങ്കിലും അകമേ എല്ലാം ശാന്തമാണ്. അണിയറയിൽ എല്ലാം ആദ്യമേ തീർപ്പാക്കപ്പെടുന്നു. അതുകൊണ്ടാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതാക്കൾ പ്രതികളാ​ക്കപ്പെട്ട കുഴൽപ്പണ ഇടപാട് അടക്കം റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ട ഒരൊറ്റ കേസിൽ പോലും ആരും ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെടാതെ പോകുന്നത്. ആരെങ്കിലും അതിനെ തുറന്നുകാട്ടാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചാൽ വർഗീയതയുടെയും മറ്റും ചാപ്പയടിച്ച് മൂലയിലൊതുക്കാനും ​ശ്രമിക്കും. ഇന്നലെ വരെ ഇടത്​ എം.എൽ.എയായ അൻവറിനുനേരെയും ന്യൂനപക്ഷവർഗീയതയുടെ ചാപ്പ വന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ജയിപ്പിച്ച സി.പി.എം അൻവറിനെ തള്ളിപ്പറഞ്ഞെങ്കിലും അദ്ദേഹം ഉയർത്തിയ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളിൽ പുകമറ നീക്കാൻ പാർട്ടിയും സർക്കാറും അത്യധ്വാനം ചെയ്യേണ്ടി വരും. ഭരണപക്ഷത്തു നിന്നുള്ള എം.എൽ.എ ഭരണകക്ഷിയുടെ അഴിമതിക്കും സ്വജനപക്ഷപാതത്തിനും അതിന്‍റെ മറവിലെ വംശീയതക്കുമെതിരെ ഉയർത്തിയിരിക്കുന്ന വെല്ലുവിളി സംസ്ഥാന രാഷ്ട്രീയ ചരിത്രത്തിൽ കുറിച്ചുവെക്കപ്പെ​ടുമെന്ന കാര്യത്തിൽ സംശയമില്ല.

